Calendar (week of September 6th)

Exciting Band To Play At St. John Kanty Parish Picnic

CLIFTON, NJ – Get your dancing shoes dusted off and ready to dance at the St. John Kanty parish picnic on Sunday, September 10. The church grounds are located at 49 Speer Avenue, Clifton. HEROES Polka band featuring legends Eddie Biegaj and Chuck Pendrak will provide the entertainment from the bandstand with Polish and American music for all ages. The band will play from 2:00 to 6:00. But, remember, the kitchens will be open at 1:00 p.m., so come early for great Polish and American food. Mark your calendars for the SJK parish picnic.

Wild Outdoor Expo Returns September 9-10

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey’s great outdoor locales and activities will be featured Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10 during the Department of Environmental Protection’s eighth annual WILD Outdoor Expo at the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area in Jackson Township, Commissioner Bob Martin announced . The Expo will highlight the state’s natural resources and outdoor heritage with more than 100 environmental and conservation exhibits, demonstrations and seminars. The rain-or-shine event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Admission and parking at the Expo are free as are most activities. One of the Expo’s highlights will be a giant mobile aquarium, which will show off a variety of New Jersey’s fish species. The tank will be loaded with warm water game fish from the state’s fish hatchery located in Hackettstown. Casting and fishing demonstrations as well as instructional tutorials for new anglers are planned. Expo visitors can also sharpen their camping and backpacking skills, get an introduction to archery, learn about osprey platform building, hone their bird and tree identification skills, walk through a mobile reptile zoo, and view raptors up close. Other activities will include zip lining, stand up paddle boarding, nature photography, and outdoor learning on everything from fishing to kayaking, rock climbing, shooting sports and watching wildlife. The numerous exhibits, demonstrations and seminars scheduled during the Expo will focus on New Jersey’s air, water, soil, flora, fauna and history. Experts will be on hand to discuss topics ranging from hunting to bird watching to scuba diving and forestry stewardship in the state. There also will be a living history encampment and demonstrations of crafting dating back to the 1740s. Many of the free activities and programs offered at the Expo can help fulfill Boy Scout and Girl Scout badge requirements. View a complete list of free scout badge activities as well as a complete list of Expo events at www.wildoutdoorexpo.com The Expo will also feature an equipment flea market featuring outdoor recreation and other environmental-related products for purchase. Food will be available from a variety of food trucks and food vendors. Directions to the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area, located at 299 East Colliers Mill Road, New Egypt, NJ 08533 – can also be found at the Expo website. For more information on New Jersey’s wildlife management areas, visit: www.njfishandwildlife.com/wmas.htm To learn more about New Jersey’s state parks and forests, visit: www.nj.gov/dep/parksandforests/

Ecumenical Candlelight Vigil At The Shrine of Saint Joseph

Stirling, NJ – On the Sixteenth Anniversary of 9/11, Monday, September 11, 2017 at 7:00 pm., the Shrine of Saint Joseph welcomes everyone to an Ecumenical Candlelight Vigil Service at the Tower of Remembrance. A Gratitude Reception for the area’s first responders and their families who serve the community daily will precede the Vigil. The daily sacrifices that our First Responders confront courageously every day allow us to live in peace and security. The police, firemen, rescue squads, and local ministers will lead the procession to the Tower of Remembrance, where the short ecumenical service of song and prayer will be celebrated. Following the Vigil, all are welcomed to remember and pray as the bell sounds. In the event of rain, the Vigil will be held in the Shrine Chapel. There will be limited seating outdoors, however, you may bring a chair. The 35-foot high Tower of Remembrance Memorial is dedicated to the memory of those who lost their lives on 9/11. It combines steel from the North Tower of the World Trade Center and bells from the Missionary Servants of the Most Holy Trinity’s Seminary in Monroe, Virginia. The Tower provides a sacred place for all to find solace. The name of the victims who died at The World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania is inscribed on the memorial walls. Since its dedication in 2002, the Tower of Remembrance attracts thousands of people who come to remember those lost, mourn for their families, and pray for healing. Everyone is invited to the Ecumenical Candlelight Vigil held at The Shrine of Saint Joseph’s “Tower of Remembrance”on Monday, September 11, 2017 at 7:00 PM. If you would like more information, please contact Cary St. Pierre at 908-647-0208 or email at cstpierre@stshrine.org The shrine is located at 1050 Long Hill Road, Stirling, New Jersey.

An Author’s Evening with Eva Stachniak At The KF



NEW YORK CITY – Please join us for an evening with Eva Stachniak, the award-winning and internationally bestselling author, as she discusses her latest novel The Chosen Maiden (Bogini tańca) – inspired by the life and art of Bronislava (Bronia) Njinska, Vaslav Nijiski’s sister, a remarkable ballerina and groundbreaking choreographer. Born to Polish parents in Russia, having lived through fascinating and tragic events of early 20th century Europe, Nijinska was—for the last 30 years of her life—an American citizen. Dean Karayanis, Creator and Host at History Author Show will lead the book discussion. The event will be held on Tuesday, September 12th, 7:00 p.m., at The Kosciuszko Foundation, 15 East 65th Street, New York City. The event is co-hosted with Elzbieta Kieszczynska – EK Polish Bookstore. Attendance is free of charge. Space is limited. Registration required. Note: Eva Stachniak ‘s novel The Winter Palace was a Globe and Mail Best Book of the Year and made The Washington Post’s most notable fiction list in 2012. She holds a Ph.D. in literature from McGill University. Born and raised in Poland, she moved to Canada in 1981, and lives in Toronto. The Chosen Maiden, her fifth novel, has just been published. The Chosen Maiden and other books by Eva Stachniak will be available for purchase and author signing.

“Dwie Korony” (“Two Crowns”) – Saint The World Has Not Known

NEW YORK – In September, New York will host special premiere screenings of the film. “Two Crowns” will be shown in theaters in Manhattan and Brooklyn. “Two Crowns” is the first movie featuring the so far unknown facts from the life of Father Maximilian Kolbe, from his childhood up to his heroic death. The documentary was prepared in Poland, Japan and Italy. The fiction part of the movie presents great Polish actors: Adam Woronowicz, Cezary Pazura, Maciej Musiał, Antoni Pawlicki, Dominika Figurska, Sławomir Orzechowski and others. The documentary presents the statements of experts in the life of Father Maximilian: priests and laymen, i.a. Kazimierz Piechowski, who met Father Maximilian during his time at the camp, and the words he had heard from him changed him and guided him spiritually his whole life… “Two Crowns” directed by Michał Kondrat will be premiered in theaters in New York. The first screening will take place on 12th September in Manhattan at the ANTHOLOGY FILM ARCHIVES. From 16th September, the movie will be available for two weekends at Brooklyn’s FILM NOIR CINEMA. Until 17th September, the screenings in both theaters will be held with the director’s participation.

SCHEDULE OF SHOWS:

ANTHOLOGY FILM ARCHIVES

32 Second Avenue (at 2nd St.), New York, NY 10003

Tuesday, September 12th 2017, 6 pm

FILM NOIR CINEMA

122 Meserole Ave. , GREENPOINT, NY 11222

Saturday, September 16th 2017, 3 pm / 5 pm / 7 pm

Sunday, September 17th 2017, 3 pm / 5 pm / 7 pm

Saturday, September 23rd 2017, 3 pm / 5 pm / 7 pm

Sunday, September 24th 2017, 3 pm / 5 pm / 7 pm

The movie will officially air in Polish theaters on 13th October.

The screenings are held under the honorary patronage of the Consul General of the Republic of Poland.

Guitarist Lukasz Kuropaczewski & Baltimore Symphony

MARYLAND – Classical guitarist, Lukasz Kuropaczewski, will perform with Baltimore Symphony Orchestra at Strathmore and Meyerhoff Thursday, September 14 through Saturday, September 16. Schedule: Thurs. Sept. 14th, 8:00 p.m. at the Strathmore. Fri. Sept. 15 & Sat. Sept. 16, 8:00 p.m. at the Meyerhoff. Rodrigo’s “Concierto de Aranjuez” will be the highlight of these three concerts. This signature program opens with two short, fiery works by John Adams, including the East Coast Premiere of Lola Montez, dedicated to Maestra Alsop. The thrill ride continues with Łukasz Kuropaczewski’s performance of Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez, one of the most popular works of the classical guitar repertoire. The program culminates with Tchaikovsky’s powerful Symphony No. 5. The Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall is located at 1212 Cathedral St., Baltimore, MD 21201 – box office 410-783-8000, and the Music Center at Strathmore is located at 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda, MD 20852 – box office 1-877-BSO-1444.

Hartford Polish Saturday School

CONNECTICUT – Hartford Polish Saturday School invites all children to learn the Polish language, history, culture and traditions of our ancestors. Offering… pre-school classes (4-5 year olds) till 7th grade; extended program “Polish as a Foreign Language”; and enrichment activities in a family style atmosphere. Registration will be held on September 9th between 8:30 am and 10:00 am at the school building, 35 Groton Street in Hartford. Classes start on September 16th from 10:15 am to 1:00 pm. Any questions, please contact 860-817-0368. info@polskaszkolahartford.com – visit www.polskaszkolahartford.com School registration can be found and downloaded from the website.

Fish Fry

NEW YORK – The General Pulaski Memorial Committee of Orange County and Tastefully British will be having a fish fry on Friday, September 15th from 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm at the Pine Island Fire House. Beverages and desserts are included. Chicken tenders and takeouts available. Adults $14 and children $7. For tickets call (845) 258-4625 or (845) 651-4287. The Pine Island Firehouse is located on County Route 1, Pine Island, NY 10969.

Our Lady Queen of Poland Fall Picnic

MARYLAND – You are invited to our Annual Fall Picnic on Sunday, September 17th (Rain Date: 9/24). THIS YEAR WE WILL HAVE A FLEA MARKET ON THE CHURCH GROUNDS! OUR LADY QUEEN OF POLAND CHURCH is located at 9700 Rosensteel Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20910. We are on the RED line at the Forest Glen metro stop – a short walk from the metro. TIME: 11:00 AM TO 4:00 PM. There will be plenty of delicious Polish food, music, a bouncy house, other games and face painting for children. TICKET PRICES: adults $10.00, children up to 12 yrs. $5.00 (dessert $3.00/portion, drinks $1.00 each). All purchases for FOOD AND FLEA MARKET are in cash or checks. NO CREDIT CARD SALES.

Wallington Lions Presents Sunday Sundae

NEW JERSEY – Wallington Lions will be holding another great tasting fund raising event on Sunday, September 17th from 1:30 pm -3:30 pm at 24 Union Blvd., Wallington. At this event, each ticket holder will be able to create their own ice cream sundae. Participants will have several of the most popular flavors to select from, chocolate and/or caramel syrup and over a dozen toppings to add to their colorful edible masterpiece. Tickets are $5, which entitles the participants to 2 scoops of ice cream, up to 4 toppings, caramel and/or chocolate syrup, coffee or tea. Additional scoops of ice cream and/or toppings will be available for an additional cost. Profits from this fund raising event will support the Wallington Lions in its efforts to present an ADA compliance project for the Mt. Pleasant Avenue Park, provide eye screening for Wallington’s kindergarten children, scholarships, contribute 1/3 of the cost of Wallington’s outdoor summer movie night as well as other community service projects that benefit the citizens of this 1 square mile town shaped like a heart, along with the Animal Shelter of Bergen Community and the blind. NOTE: Wallington Lions meets at Flap Jacks on Paterson Avenue in Wallington at 6:16 pm on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of the month. We are always looking to grow our membership with people willing to assist, as well as suggest fund raisers and projects. Make checks payable for our SEMPTEMBER 17TH SUNDAY SUNDAES to WALLINGTON LIONS and forward to Lion Kathy Gaspar-Schiro, 335 Mt., Pleasant Avenue, Wallington, NJ 07057. Should you need more information call Lion Schiro at 973-626-1100.

Tricky Tray

NEW JERSEY – The S.T.A.R.T. Tricky Tray (Helping the Animals) will be held on Sunday, September 17th from 11 noon to 4 pm at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 690 Route 46 East, Fairfield, NJ. Ticket price includes 1 sheet of tickets and a fabulous brunch with unlimited juices, coffee and soda. To purchase tickets go to www.startpets.net or visit START at Petco Totowa by the adoption center on Saturdays or Sundays 11 am to 3 pm. Any questions, please call 973-785-1245, email: info@startpets.net or visit the website. The Annual Tricky Tray raises funds to support our mission helping sick, injured and homeless animals. S.T.A.R.T is proud to have served our community for over 25 years. Annually “Autumn Leaves” helps to raise awareness for our cause while providing an afternoon of fun, prizes and good food. Please support animal rescue by attending our Annual Tricky Tray! With your help, we can continue “fur-filling” our mission to help sick, injured and homeless animals in our community. Note: S.T.A.R.T. (Save The Animals Rescue Team).

Poetry Recital

PENNSYLVANIA – The Polish Heritage Society of Philadelphia is hosting a poetry recital by Anthony Krzywicki (Board Director of the Polish Heritage Society of Philadelphia, and currently President of the Jagiellionian Law Society) on Sunday, September 17, 2017 at 2:30 PM at the Associated Polish Home, Vistula Lounge, 9150 Academy Road, Philadelphia, PA 19114. For many years, Anthony has written poetry from his perspective as a “spiritual being having a human experience”. Anthony’s inspiration comes from his internal world of thought, meditation, prayer and speaking his truth on the power of intuition and passion. All are invited to attend. Please respond by September 8, 2017 to Jean Joka at 215-483-0193 or jeanjoka@gmail.com.

Tasting 100 Years at Richfield Farms!

CLIFTON, NJ – Richfield Farms is celebrating 100 years serving the community since 1917 and is planning a customer appreciation celebration on September 24th, 2017. The day will feature live music, locally sourced home grown food, a petting zoo, a photo booth time line and much more! Come and celebrate 100 years and 5 generations of family farming! Event open to the public. Save the Date – September 24th from 11 am to 4 p.m. Richfield Farms is located at 1139 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton, NJ. For more information call 973-777-7535.

Tamburitzans Returning To Northern New Jersey

CLIFTON, J – America’s Premier International Folk Ensemble “TAMBURITZANS” will be performing at Clifton High School on Saturday, September 23rd at 4:00 p.m. Tamburitzans, sponsored by the Holy Apostles Orthodox Church of Saddle Brook, NJ, brings you music, songs, dances and costumes of Eastern Europe and neighboring cultures! For tickets call 973-460-0243 or purchase tickets at www.talentshadows.events $35.00 in advance / $40 at the door.

Connecticut Miss Polonia 2018 Beauty Pageant

HARTFORD, CT – The Connecticut Miss Polonia 2018 Beauty Pageant will be held on Saturday, September 23rd at the Polish National Home, 60 Charter Ave., Hartford, CT. There will be four pageant categories: cocktail dress, swimwear/fitness, evening gown and Q/A from judges. The winner will represent the state of Connecticut during the national finals at Miss Polonia USA 2018 in New York City! Contact Miss Polonia CT Director 860-883-2277, email: MissPoloniaCT@gmail.com

Clifton Centennial Committee Sponsors Historical Trip

NEW JERSEY / NEW YORK – Did you miss our wonderful trip to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island last year? Well, it was so popular that we are returning on Saturday, September 23, 2017. Visiting both are so educational and emotional that you don’t want to miss it this year. Find out all about Ellis Island and Lady Liberty by joining us on a trip sponsored by the Centennial Committee. Tickets are $35 for adults and $30 for Seniors 62 and over. Price includes bus, ferry and self-paced audio tour. Food and beverages are allowed, however, no coolers can be brought on the trip. Food and souvenirs are available to purchase on the ferry and at each island. A limited number of wheelchairs are available on each island. The trip will be held rain or shine and no refunds will be made. There are limited number of tickets at each price level so be sure to order your tickets today!! Tickets may be purchased online at www.cliftonrec.com or visit the Clifton Recreation office at City Hall, 900 Clifton Avenue – Floor 2, Clifton, NJ. Buses leave City Hall 8 AM and return at 5 PM. This is an exciting informative trip you don’t want to miss. Visit the website or the Recreation Department at City Hall today before all the tickets are gone. The list of Centennial events are listed on www.cliftonnj.org – click on “Celebrating 100 Years” and then click on “Centennial Events” to see all the plans. It’s not Every Day You Can Say You Are 100!!

Free Presentation On How To Plan Your Estate

NEW JERSEY – The Association of the Sons of Poland has recently merged with the Supreme Council of the Royal Arcanum and is now the Sons of Poland Council #2016. The opportunity to provide our community with more financial benefits encouraged our being able to offer other financial products including more generous scholarships. On Wednesday, September 27, 2017 beginning at 6 PM and ending around 7:30 PM, Irene Stolarz of the Stolarz Laporta Wealth Management Team of Morgan Stanley will offer a free presentation of how to plan your estate as well as manage your finances at the Home Office of the Sons of Poland located at 333 Hackensack Street, Carlstadt NJ 07072. Seating is limited and for the preparation of literature for participants, we must have your reservation no later than Monday, September 26th by noon. If you wish to attend, please call and leave your name and contact number at 201-935-2807.

Philadelphia’s 84th Pulaski Day Parade

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Mark your calendar and plan to attend the 84th Pulaski Day Parade in Philadelphia, Sunday, October 1, 2017. The 84th Annual Pulaski Day Parade steps off at noon from the Parkway in center city Philadelphia. It will be televised on WPVI TV-6 ABC from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. This year the Pulaski Day Parade will highlight “The Year of Kosciuszko,” an international celebration marking the life and accomplishments of a hero of both Poland and America. The Parade will also mark the 409th anniversary of the first Polish settlers in America. A complete schedule of events will be listed on PulaskiDayParade.com. For more information email Info@PulaskiDayParade.com

Birthdays & Anniversaries

By DJ Wolfie

Happy Birthday to John Tarnalicki of Colonia, New Jersey who will be celebrating his birthday on Wednesday, September 13th. Happy Birthday wishes from you wife Joan, your son John, your daughter-in-law Jean, your granddaughter Jennifer and her husband Arjon, your granddaughter Nicole and her husband Mohan, your great grandson Nathaniel Joseph and your great granddaughter Rose, the rest of your family members, all your friends at various polka dances, WSOU Polka Party DJ’s Marie, Jacek and Ellie, all the members of the Friday Morning Club, Joyce and Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT!

Happy Birthday to Betty Ann Pinkman of Secaucus, New Jersey who will be celebrating her birthday on Thursday, September 14th. Happy Birthday wishes from your husband Paul, all your children, your grandchildren, the rest of your family members, all your friends at the Knights of Columbus, WSOU Polka Party DJ’s Marie, Jacek and Ellie, all the members of the Friday Morning Club, Joyce and Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT!

Happy Birthday to Jessica Soltys of Fairlawn, New Jersey who will be celebrating her birthday on Friday, September 29th. Happy Birthday wishes from your Mom and Dad Barbara and Richard, your brother Christopher, the rest of your family members, WSOU Polka Party DJ’s Marie, Jacek and Ellie, all the members of the Friday Morning Club, Joyce and Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT!

Happy Anniversary to Grace and Bruce (DJ BRUCE Z) who are celebrating their 25th Wedding Anniversary on Friday, September 7th. Happy Anniversary wishes from your daughters Victoria and Julianna, you son Matthew, your brother/brother-in-law Barry and his wife Theresa, your sister Beth and her fiance’ Tom, your nieces Alexa and Nadia, the rest of your family members, all your friends at various polka dances, WSOU Polka Party DJ’s Marie, Jacek and Ellie, all the members of the Friday Morning Club, Joyce and Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT!