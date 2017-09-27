Calendar (week of September 27th)

Rosary Rally In Connecticut

CONNECTICUT – The 28th Annual Rosary Rally will be held at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Waterbury on October 1st from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The day features a procession, rosary, talk and Benediction concluding with Mass at 4:00 p.m. Our guest speaker will be Fr. James Sullivan, pastor of the Church of the Assumption, in Ansonia, Connecticut. Fr. Sullivan was ordained a permanent deacon in 2008, and then to the priesthood in 2014, after a 25 years career in the contracting profession. Father’s talk is entitled, Mary: How Humility Leads to God. The Basilica of the Immaculate Conception is located at 74 West Main Street, Waterbury, CT 06702. For more information call (203) 574-0017 – or email: info@wtbybasilica.org

Feast of St. Therese of the Child Jesus

CLIFTON, NJ – Please join in the celebration of the feast of St. Therese of the Child Jesus at Holy Face Monastery on Monday, October 2, 2017. There will be all day Eucharistic adoration, confessions (2-5), Praying the Rosary with St. Therese (4:30), Holy Mass at 7:30 pm followed by a procession and distribution of blessed roses. Fellowship, free food, and raffle will follow in Abbot Gregori Hall. All are welcome! Holy Face Monastery is located at 1697 Route 3 East, Clifton, NJ.

Nassau County’s Mental Health Association Hosts

“Raising the Bar to Wellness” Event

LONG ISLAND, NY — On Sunday, October 1st the Mental Health Association of Nassau County will host their “Raising the Bar to Wellness” event from 11:30 AM to 3:00 PM at 206 Clinton Street, Hempstead, NY helping to kick off Mental Health Awareness week. The lead sponsor of the day’s events will be MHANC ! Our co-sponsors are Hispanic Counseling Center (HCC), Maryhaven Center of Hope, Ciotta – T.H.R. Valuation Associates, and the Rick Eberle Agency. Speakers and activities will include the Town of Hempstead show mobile featuring a performance by Hip-Hop/Rap group One4Five, Singers: Sammi Rae Murciano and Ali B. Inspirational Speaker and Self-Help Blogger Ayana Iman, Youth Inspirational Speaker David Flood, Motivational Speaker Quentin Vennie (who will be speaking and signing copies of his book) “ Strong in the Broken Places: A Memoir of Addiction and Redemption Through Wellness”, and Luv Michael founder Dr. Lisa Liberatore (A Non Profit 501c 3organization that produces high quality organic, gluten-free, and nut-free granola with the goal of providing meaningful employment and on the job training to those diagnosed with Autism). Additionally, there will be break dancers and graffiti painting from B.E.A.T.S. Cru – who will provide canvases for all to paint sayings of hope, Dancefit Remix with Dance/Fitness instructor Rueben Edwards, a jewelry booth from Pieces By Stacey N Janet, Bideawee animal rescue center, Soul Cycle will be giving out free classes, Massages will be given out by James Messina of Hot Yoga Carle Place, interactive booths run by Hofstra Students to raise awareness with ideas provided by Fresh Check, making rubber band stress balls and 100 Reasons to Stay buttons with messages of hope, representatives from Planned Parenthood of Nassau County, Executive Director of the Long Island Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence Steve Chassman, and much more TBA! (Rain location: 16 Main Street, Hempstead, NY). For More Information on The Mental Health Association (MHANC) of Nassau County, VISIT: www.MHANC.org OR Facebook.com/MHANassau

AN INVITATION TO JOY

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT – Searching for meaning in life? Do you want to deepen your faith? He who rose from death wants to reach you, to give purpose and happiness to your life. Come and listen! A catechesis for Adults & Youth will be offered at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, located at 55 Charter Oak Avenue, Hartford, CT 06106. Talks will be given on Mondays and Thursdays from 8:00 p.m. to 9:0 p.m., beginning October 2nd. Come and listen so you can experience that God loves you as you are, and you can announce this good news to those you love. Everyone 13 years and older is invited. For more info, call 309-232-9175. Free babysitting provided. Rectory phone: (860) 522-9157.

Saddle Brook Street Fair

NEW JERSEY – You are invited to join our 4th Annual Street Fair on Sunday, October 1st held along Market Street between Mayhill Street and Westminster Place from 10AM – 5PM hosted by Saddle Brook UNICO. Admission Free. The street will be transformed into a giant town block party. There will be merchandise & craft vendors, kiddie rides, pony rides, great food, local merchants and civic groups & music. Come hungry and enjoy the Empanada Guy, Callahan’s & House of Cupcakes Food trucks. Joining them are Twin Concessions, Midland Brew House, Mammas on the Go, Manny’s Fresh Squeezed Lemonade & Ices, Carnival Concessions, Athens Delight, Costal Flavors Crab Cakes, Pocono Pizza, Dani’s Kettle Corn, The Fryery, Wild Bills Soda, The Nut House, S&S Kitchens & Mr Softee. ENJOY THE DJ MUSIC BY THE FOOD COURT FEATURING LOTS OF THE ITALIAN FAVORITE SING-ALONG SONGS PLUS A BIG SELECTION OF TODAY’S MUSIC TOO! IN THE KIDS ZONE (BY THE SCHOOL) THERE WILL BE KARAOKE BY PPX- PRECISION PERFORMX ENTERPRISES LLC. SO, IF YOU WANT TO PERFORM JUST VISIT THE BOOTH AND PICK A SONG. THE MVMT DANCE STUDIO DANCERS ARE RETURNING AGAIN THIS YEAR WITH A PERFORMANCE BY THE KIDS ZONE. THESE GIRLS ARE OUTSTANDING DANCERS A SHOW NOT TO MISS. The Kids Zone (located by the school) will have kiddie rides, games, pony rides, petting zoo, face painting, sand art and knockerballs. DON’T FORGET TO STOP BY OUR PARTICIPATING SPONSORS: GEICO, WIDE EYE SECURITY SYSTEMS, TLC PLUS CHILDCARE, MIDLAND BREW HOUSE, VFW POST 3484, ERA NALBANDIAN REALTY & SPENCER SAVINGS BANK. For information please call 201-998-1144 or events@jcpromotions.info

Chile Pepper Festival at Brooklyn Botanic Garden

NEW YORK – Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s (BBG) annual Chile Pepper Festival, returns on Sunday, October 1st – 11 am to 6 pm for its 25th anniversary year with a day of scorching global bands, fiery food tastings of hundreds of unique chile pepper food products, spice market and cookbook pop-up shops, and more, all against the beautiful backdrop of BBG in autumn. Brooklyn Botanic Garden is located at 990 Washington Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11225. For more information go to bbg.org/chilepepperfest . Chile Pepper Festival 2017 welcomes five world-class musical acts—Battle of Santiago, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Ladama, Red Baraat, and Mariachi Tapatio de Alvaro Paulino. Masters of ceremony Robbins & Ringold light up the Cherry Esplanade Stage with fire breathing, sword swallowing, and other fiery feats. In the marketplace on Cherry Esplanade, visitors can sample and purchase one-of-a-kind products, including hot sauces, spicy chocolates, and unusual-yet-delicious chile combinations in ice cream, jams, and pickles from nearly 50 independent food purveyors. Sahadi Market, a Middle Eastern food store founded in 1895 and winner of the 2017 James Beard Foundation America’s Classics award, returns with pop-up spice market Sahadi’s Souk. Community Bookstore’s pop-up shop features spicy food cookbooks and signings with local authors Maricel E. Presill and Chitra Agrawal. Join the Chile Chat in BBG’s Herb Garden to talk about cultivating and cooking with peppers. Kids can pot up a pepper plant to take home at Hot Chiles for Cool Kids in the Discovery Garden. Take your photo with murals by local street artists inspired by chile peppers from around the world.

“Anders Army – Trail of Hope” Exhibit Opening On Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Embassy of the Republic of Poland in conjunction with the House Poland Caucus invites you to celebrate Polish Heritage Month on Monday, October 2, 2017, 5:30 p.m., featuring the opening of the special exhibit Anders Army – Trail of Hope commemorating General Władysław Anders and the Polish II Corps during World War II. Remarks by: The Honorable Marcy Kaptur, House Poland Caucus Co-Chair His Excellency Piotr Wilczek, Ambassador of the Republic of Poland and Senator Anna Maria Anders, State Secretary, Plenipotentiary of the Prime Minister for International Dialogue. The exhibit is in the Rayburn House Office Building Foyer, 45 Independence Ave, SW, Washington, DC 20515. Reception to follow. Exhibition will be on display on Monday, October 2, 2017 9:00 AM-8:00 PM.

Book Discussion with Author Wojciech Nowicki

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Kosciuszko Foundation in Washington, D.C. invites you to a book discussion on Thursday, October 5th at 6:30 p.m. with Author Wojciech Nowicki as he shares his new novel SALKI (Translator Jan Pytalski). Lying in bed in Gotland after a writer’s conference, thinking about his compulsive desire to travel—and the uncomfortable tensions this desire creates—the narrator of Salki starts recounting tragic stories of his family’s past, detailing their lives, struggles, and fears in twentieth-century Eastern Europe. In these pieces, he investigates various “salkis”—attic rooms where memories and memorabilia are stored—real and metaphorical, investigating old documents to better understand the violence of recent times. Winner of the prestigious Gdynia Literary Award for Essay, Salki is in the tradition of the works of W. G. Sebald and Ryszard Kapuściński, utilizing techniques of Polish reportage in creating a landscape of memory that is moving and historically powerful. The book has been translated from Polish by Jan Pytalski, who will also be our guest that evening.

About the Author: Wojciech Nowicki is a Polish essayist, journalist, critic, photographer, and even writes a culinary column. He is also the co-founder of the Imago Mundi Foundation devoted to promoting photography. Salki is his first book to be translated into English.

The Kosciuszko Foundation is located at 2025 O Street N.W., Washington, D.C. 20036. For more information call 202-785-2320.

Harvest Festival

PENNSYLVANIA – A Harvest Fest at St. Mary Church, 94 Walnut Road, Hamburg, PA. will be held on Friday, October 6 (4-9 pm) and Saturday, October 7 (12-9 pm). Friday – Music by Tommy Dee, Blue Mtn Heritage Chorus, Chris Tray; Saturday – Polka Band, 1-4 PM; Polka Mass 4:30; Oldies Band, 5:30-8:30 PM. Homemade food, fun, activities, ongoing entertainment and games for all ages. New this year: Corn hole tournament (see website). Free admission, plenty of parking, no coolers. 610-562-7657, www.stmaryhamburg.org

Pulaski and Kosciuszko Celebration

HARTFORD, CT – “Central” invites all parishioners and friends of SS. Cyril and Methodius for the celebration of Pulaski and Kościuszko Day, which will take place on October 8, 2017. Tadeusz Kościuszko and Kazimierz Pulaski are heroes of Poland and America. Pulaski-Kościuszko celebrations begin with Mass at SS. Cyril and Methodius Church in Hartford at 10:00 a.m. All are invited… along with veterans, school children and scouts. All are welcome!

9/11 Museum Trip

NEW JERSEY – NEW YORK – The 9/11 Memorial Museum is located in the heart of the original World Trade Center site. The museum brings to us the reminders of that tragic date. The Clifton Centennial Committee has announced that tickets to the 911 Museum are now on sale at the Clifton City Clerk’s Office. The trip will be on Saturday, October 21, 2017; departing Clifton City Hall at 8:45 AM and returning approximately 4 PM. Ticket prices are as follows 18-64 $39.00, 65 and over $33.00, and 7-17 years old $31.00 (Must be accompanied by an adult). Also available to all age groups are optional tours for $20.00 per person. 9/11 family members will be free of charge. Active and 20 years or more retired military with a valid identification are admission free. Last day to pay for the trip will be October 6, 2017. Tickets available at Clifton City Hall at the City Clerk’s office. No credit cards accepted. Café on premises for lunch, snacks & beverages. Join us as we pay tribute to the nearly 3000 victims of the attacks, recognize the thousands who survived and all who showed extraordinary courage and compassion in the catastrophes aftermath.

Kosciuszko Freedom Run – October 14th

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Join us for a family friendly run in celebration of Thaddeus Kosciuszko, a Polish-American Revolutionary War hero who served in the Continental Army and helped America win its independence. Described by Thomas Jefferson as, “the purest son of liberty” Thaddeus Kosciuszko stood for equality and liberty for all. Join us in commemorating Kosciuszko’s 200 year legacy with a run on Saturday, October 14, 2017 along the picturesque C&O Canal close to Georgetown. Run with us or just come to cheer on your favorite racer. Unique medals and various prizes for the winners of different age groups, and additional honors for best runners from the DC diplomatic community and kids. Special honors for best teams! Refreshments, delicious Polish pastries and great fun guaranteed. The Kosciuszko Freedom Run is organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in partnership with DC Road Runners in celebration of the Year of Kosciuszko. Learn more on our Kosciuszko 200 celebrations on our special Kosciuszko 200 webpage Registration is Free!

Schedule:

9:00 5K & 10K Run – start

10:15 Kids Run (up to 12 years)

10:30 Awards & Picnic

Team Participation: 4 members and a team must include both male and female member(s)

Timing: This race is timed using the Chronotrack timing system

No same day registration

Location: Fletchers Cove, 4940 Canal Road NW, Washington, DC 20007

More at www.dcroadrunners.org

Vendors Needed for Annual HarvestFest

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Recreation Department is looking for vendors for the Annual Harvest Fest to be held on Sunday, October 29, 2017. The Harvest Fest follows the Halloween Parade and will be held at the City Hall Municipal Complex, 900 Clifton Ave. from 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. The event features games, rides, music, a science show, an apple pie contest and more. Whether your specialty is homemade crafts, cooking, novelty gifts, school fundraising, etc. you will have a great time at this event. All parties interested in becoming a vendor must be pre-registered by Friday, October 13th. For more information on becoming a vendor at this event contact the Recreation Department at (973) 470-5956 or email cliftonrec@cliftonnj.org