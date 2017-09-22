Calendar (week of September 21)

St. John Cantius Parish Carnival

PENNSYLVANIA – St. John Cantius Annual Parish Carnival will be held from Thursday, September 21 to Sunday, September 24. The parish is located at 4435 Almond Street in the Bridesburg section of Philadelphia. Times: Thursday through Saturday, 6 to 9 P.M., Sunday 1 to 5 P.M. Rides, food, games, dinner specials and much more. For more information call 215-535-6667.

Polish School

PENNSYLVANIA – On Saturday, September 23, the Adam Mickiewicz Polish Language School will hold registration and the first day of school at the Associated Polish Home, 9150 Academy Road, Northeast Philadelphia, 9:30 A.M. For adults, registration and first day of school will be held on Saturday, October 14th, 9 A.M. New students, children and adults. For more information call Debbie Majka 215-627-1391.

Turn Off The Stress

CLIFTON, NJ – The Weekly Stress Relief Coaching Group starts on Thursday, September 28th. Learn how to “Turn Off the Stress” by getting to the root cause and improve your health and well-being.

You’ll learn how to…

• Break the Worry Cycle!

• Change your way of Thinking!

• Choose your Attitudes!

• Relax and Laugh more!

Come and discover how you can have less anxiety and more JOY every day! Great for parents, teachers and people in leadership to increase their effectiveness in helping others with life stressors.

We all have some level of Stress in our lives, but are you…

• Saying “I am stressed out!” more than often?

• Feeling anxious and lack drive?

• Is your body feeling tight and not relaxed?

• Has your Dr. recommend stress relief management?

Starting on Thursday, September 28, (Intro Session), Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26 from 6:30pm -8:30pm.

Cost: Free ($10 suggested donation)

Location: Woodrow Wilson Middle School Media Room, 1400 Van Houten Ave, Clifton, NJ.

All are welcome: Register online at www.powerofoneccom.org click on events

For more information contact Kim Castellano at 201-328-2326 or email kim@powerofoneccom.org

Sessions are instructed by Kim Castellano, a Certified Christian Life Coach, Stress Relief Coach and Christian Counselor. Power of One Christian Coaching and Outreach Ministries, Inc. is committed to serving the local community by providing life coaching, free workshops and outreach. Your tax-exempt donations help support our free projects.

Polka Dancing In New Jersey!

NEW JERSEY – The Beat and The Knewz will be performing on Saturday, September 30th at Independence Fire Hall, 24 Cemetery Road, Great Meadows, NJ 07838 (Route 80 West, Exit 19). Time: 5:00 pm till midnight. Advance tickets: $17.00 – At Door $20.00. For tickets and table reservations, call text or email: Michael Pucowski at 908-209-9843, mpuco@optonline.net Kitchen will be open by Bruce Z.

All Sports Trivia

NEW YORK – A special All Sports Trivia contest will take place on Friday, September 29 at the Flying Bison Brewery, 840 Seneca St. in Larkinville in Buffalo. Teams are limited to four people and each participant receives a free pint of beer (or soda) in addition to playing. Prizes include tickets to sporting events, sports memorabilia, and beer. Registration fee is $50 per team with all proceeds going to Sister Johnice Rzadkiewicz and the Response to Love Center on Buffalo’s East Side. Flex your brain muscles, taste delicious craft beers, and support a neighborhood charity helping disadvantaged people from the city find food, shelter, and assistance on many levels. To register your team call Rich Gurbacki at: 716-361-1145.

Pulaski Dinner Dance Social

PENNSYLVANIA – The Pulaski Dinner Dance Social will take place on Saturday, September 30, 2017, beginning at 5 P.M. at the Associated Polish Home Ballroom, 9150 Academy Road in Northeast Philadelphia. Cocktails 5 P.M., dinner 6 P.M. Music by the Music Box Band. Everyone is invited. For information or reservations call the Polish American Congress at (215) 739-3408 or the Museum at (215) 922-1700.

Clifton’s Glass Artists: The Stained Glass Art of Hiemer & Company

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Arts Center presents “Clifton’s Glass Artists: The Stained Glass Art of Hiemer & Company”. This is an exhibit by renowned and Clifton based stained glass art ~ Hiemer & Company Glass Studio. “The exhibit is made possible in part by a grant administered by the Passaic County Cultural & Heritage Council from funds granted by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.” The exhibit, developed to increase the appreciation and education of glass designs throughout the decades. The exhibit opens on Wednesday, September 27th, 2017 through December 9th, 2017. There will be a reception gala open to the public from 4 pm-8 pm on Thursday, September 28th. The Clifton Arts Center continues to celebrate Clifton’s 100th anniversary via this special history by including local artists and presenting a Clifton-inspired exhibit to the public at large.Stained glass is more than a craft for Hiemer & Company. For four generations, the Hiemer family has been engaged in the Stained Glass craft producing works of great beauty that inspire the faithful and reflect the devotions of many communities. Each piece is a collaborative effort between client and artist to create a unique work that is enjoyed for many generations. It is a family tradition that began with the work of Georg Hiemer in the late 1800’s. The artistry and skill of this master were passed on to his son, Edward, who practiced in Japan, Mexico and the Philippines before settling in the U.S. In 1931, the two men established Hiemer & Company in Ohio and, in 1934, moved it to New Jersey. The third generation, Gerhard E. Hiemer followed this direction, and now his eldest daughter, Judith continues the family legacy. Judith has received the Award of Excellence from the Stained Glass Association of America. The company’s work style development has kept pace with contemporary glass techniques and can be seen in over 1,000 churches in North America. Gallery hours are from Wednesday through Saturday ~ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm. Group tours are available by appointment. Admission fee is three dollars. For more information check the website at: www.cliftonnj.org or like us on Facebook. Phone: 973-472-5499 Clifton Arts Center Gallery first opened to the public in January of 2000, and more than 40,000 visitors have enjoyed art exhibits, cultural events and historical presentations at the Clifton Arts Center. The Arts Center is located on the grounds of the Clifton Municipal Complex, near the Well Water on Well Road (900 Clifton Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07013).

Citywide Scavenger Hunt

CLIFTON, NJ – In celebration of the City of Clifton’s 100th Birthday, join us for the Citywide Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, September 30th from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm at The Barrow House on 1296 Van Houten Avenue. Teams will be given clues that will lead them to various locations in Clifton to earn points. Earn points with your team by taking photos, participating in challenges, answering questions about Clifton’s history and collecting special items around town to bring back to the final destination. Create your own team of 4 – 5 people (5=max). Each team must have a vehicle available for use, an electronic device capable of taking photos and the driver must be 18 years of age or older. Prizes awarded to the top 3 teams. The cost is $15 per team. Pre-registration is required and can be completed at the Clifton Recreation Office, 900 Clifton Avenue, City Hall 2nd Floor, or online at cliftonrec.com. There will be no registration on the day of the event. Call (973) 470-5956 for more information.

Philadelphia’s 84th Pulaski Day Parade

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Mark your calendar and plan to attend the 84th Pulaski Day Parade in Philadelphia, Sun., Oct.1, 2017. The 84th Annual Pulaski Day Parade steps off at noon from the Parkway in center city Philadelphia. It will be televised on WPVI TV-6 ABC from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. This year the Pulaski Day Parade will highlight “The Year of Kosciuszko,” an international celebration marking the life and accomplishments of a hero of both Poland and America. The Parade will also mark the 409th anniversary of the first Polish settlers in America. A complete schedule of events will be listed on PulaskiDayParade.com. For more information email Info@PulaskiDayParade.com

Call For NJ-Based Cottage Industries for Vendor Fair

NEW JERSEY – Morris County Historical Society is giving proprietors of cottage industries, once staples of local economies and commerce, an opportunity to display – and market – their wares at its “Made in NJ Vendor Fair” on Sunday, October 1, from 1-4 p.m. at the idyllic setting of the manicured lawn and gardens at Acorn Hall in Morristown. Such cottage industries can be food-related, crafts, jewelry, works of art, personal care items, candles – whatever the product, as long as the crafter or business is New Jersey-based. There is a $25 fee for participating in the Vendor Fair, which is open to the public at no charge. Vendors should plan on bringing their own tables and chairs and display items. For further information and to reserve a space, contact Kim Smith, MCHS gallery and gift shop manager, at 973-267-3465, or e-mail her a MCHSAcornHall@gmail.com.

Saddle Brook Street Fair

NEW JERSEY – You are invited to join our 4th Annual Street Fair on Sunday, October 1st held along Market Street between Mayhill Street and Westminster Place from 10AM – 5PM hosted by Saddle Brook UNICO. Admission Free. The street will be transformed into a giant town block party. There will be merchandise & craft vendors, kiddie rides, pony rides, great food, local merchants and civic groups & music. Come hungry and enjoy the Empanada Guy, Callahan’s & House of Cupcakes Food trucks. Joining them are Twin Concessions, Midland Brew House, Mammas on the Go, Manny’s Fresh Squeezed Lemonade & Ices, Carnival Concessions, Athens Delight, Costal Flavors Crab Cakes, Pocono Pizza, Dani’s Kettle Corn, The Fryery, Wild Bills Soda, The Nut House, S&S Kitchens & Mr Softee. ENJOY THE DJ MUSIC BY THE FOOD COURT FEATURING LOTS OF THE ITALIAN FAVORITE SING-ALONG SONGS PLUS A BIG SELECTION OF TODAY’S MUSIC TOO! IN THE KIDS ZONE (BY THE SCHOOL) THERE WILL BE KARAOKE BY PPX- PRECISION PERFORMX ENTERPRISES LLC. SO, IF YOU WANT TO PERFORM JUST VISIT THE BOOTH AND PICK A SONG. THE MVMT DANCE STUDIO DANCERS ARE RETURNING AGAIN THIS YEAR WITH A PERFORMANCE BY THE KIDS ZONE. THESE GIRLS ARE OUTSTANDING DANCERS A SHOW NOT TO MISS. The Kids Zone (located by the school) will have kiddie rides, games, pony rides, petting zoo, face painting, sand art and knockerballs. DON’T FORGET TO STOP BY OUR PARTICIPATING SPONSORS: GEICO, WIDE EYE SECURITY SYSTEMS, TLC PLUS CHILDCARE, MIDLAND BREW HOUSE, VFW POST 3484, ERA NALBANDIAN REALTY & SPENCER SAVINGS BANK. For information please call 201-998-1144 or events@jcpromotions.info

Feast of St. Therese of the Child Jesus

CLIFTON, NJ – Please join in the celebration of the feast of St. Therese of the Child Jesus at Holy Face Monastery on Monday, October 2, 2017. There will be all day Eucharistic adoration, confessions (2-5), Praying the Rosary with St. Therese (4:30), Holy Mass at 7:30 pm followed by a procession and distribution of blessed roses. Fellowship, free food, and raffle will follow in Abbot Gregori Hall. All are welcome!

Save The Date! Chesterton Conference In Poland

SOUTH ORANGE, NEW JERSEY – The G.K. Chesterton Institute for Faith & Culture at Seton Hall University in collaboration with co-sponsors – the Faculty of Law of the University of Warsaw; the Pontifical University of John Paul II in Krakow and the Piotr Skargi Institute – announce the 2017 Chesterton Conference Series In Poland “Chesterton & The Advancement of Humanity” on October 9 (Warsaw) through October 11 (Krakow). For information contact chestertoninstitute@shu.edu The G.K. Chesterton Institute is located at Seton Hall University, 400 South Orange Avenue, South Orange, NJ 070709. Phone: 973-275-2431

Harvest Festival

PENNSYLVANIA – A Harvest Fest at St. Mary Church, 94 Walnut Road, Hamburg, PA. will be held on Friday, October 6 (4-9 pm) and Saturday, October 7 (12-9 pm). Friday – Music by Tommy Dee, Blue Mtn Heritage Chorus, Chris Tray; Saturday – Polka Band, 1-4 PM; Polka Mass 4:30; Oldies Band, 5:30-8:30 PM. Homemade food, fun, activities, ongoing entertainment and games for all ages. New this year: Corn hole tournament (see website). Free admission, plenty of parking, no coolers. 610-562-7657, www.stmaryhamburg.org

Save The Date – 5th Annual O.K. Fundraiser Luncheon

NEW JERSEY – The Sons of Poland Council, co-sponsoring with the Benevolent Foundation, will hold the 5th annual O.K. (“Our Kids”) Fundraising Luncheon at the Victorian Banquet Hall, 407 US-46, Elmwood Park, NJ 07407 on Sunday, November 5, 2017 from noon to 4:00 PM. Tickets are only $40 for an elegant sit-down luncheon. There will be a beautiful array of RAFFLE PRIZES to win, as well. Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit Imagine the Possibilities, Inc., the charity of Senator Lesniak—former gubernatorial candidate and a longtime member of the Sons of Poland—for its “Operation Santa” program, which provides holiday gifts for New Jersey children-in-need, now in its 17th year. For more information call (201) 935-2807, or write: Sons of Poland, 333 Hackensack Street, Carlstadt, NJ 07072.

City of Philadelphia Property Tax Freeze

PENNSYLVANIA – If you are a senior citizen living in the city of Philadelphia and are interested in applying for the City of Philadelphia Property Tax Freeze Program, call “PASS” Polish American Social Services, also known as United Social Services. To qualify for the City of Philadephia Property Tax Freeze Program, you or your spouse must be 65 years of age or older. For a single person, your total income must be $23,500 or less and for a married couple, your total income must be $31,500 or less. Those who qualify will receive a freeze on their City of Philadephia property taxes. For an application or additional information, call PASS’s United Social Services Outreach Program, Monday through Friday, between 10 A.M. and 4 P.M. at 215-923-1900.

Polish American Congress Youth Committee Update

Help Get The Young People Involved!

PENNSYLVANIA – The Polish American Congress would like to encourage you to consider enrolling your children in one of the Philadelphia-area youth groups listed below. They welcome participants from all area public and parochial schools.

St. Adalbert Polish Language School (Saturdays) Classes are held in the Our Lady Help of Christians Building, Allegheny Avenue and Chatham Street, in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia. Students from pre-school to high school, as well as adults. For info call Danuta Eichler at (267) 251-3776.

Adam Mickiewicz Polish Language School (Saturdays) Classes are held in the Associated Polish Home, 9150 Academy Road in Northeast Philadelphia. Students from kindergarten to 8th grade, as well as adults. For info call Debbie Majka at (215) 627-1391.

St. John Cantius Polish Language School (Fridays) Classes are held in the school building, Almond and Orthodox Streets in the Bridesburg section of Philadelphia from 5 to 8 P.M. For info call Ewa Jasz at (215) 888-7769.

Our Lady of Czestochowa Polish Language School (Saturdays) Classes are held at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa in Doylestown, PA. For info call Joanna Mikoluk at (484) 363-3781.

Polish Scouts of America “Harcerstwo” Philadelphia – Port Richmond (Saturdays) Our Lady Help of Christians Building, Allegheny Avenue and Chatham Street, Port Richmond section of Philadelphia. The scouts welcome boys and girls between 6 and 20 years of age. For info email pawelprzybycien@yahoo.com.

Polish Scouts of America “Harcerstwo” Philadelphia – Bridesburg (1st & 3rd Sunday of the Month) St. John Cantius Hall, Almond & Orthodox Streets, Bridesburg section of Philadelphia. For info call Jagoda Rojek at (215) 639-2147.

Sloneczniki Children’s Folk Dance Group (Wednesdays) Classes are held at Christ Swedes Church Hall, River Road, in Swedesburg, PA. For info call Anthony or Kathy Boccella at (610) 539-3699.

For more information about youth activities in the Philadelphia area, call the Polish American Congress Youth Committee, Monday through Friday between 9 A.M. and 5 P.M. Call (215) 922-1700.