Calendar (week of September 20)

Fall Polish Dinner

NEW JERSEY – The Polish American Citizens Club will host their Fall Polish Dinner on Saturday, September 22. This is a continuous buffet from 4:30-9pm featuring pierogi, stuffed cabbage, kielbasa & sauerkraut, ham, noodles and pot cheese, salads and homemade desserts. Includes iced tea, lemonade, coffee & tea. Additional beverages available for purchase. Continuous buffet $18 per person, Seniors $15, children 5-12 years $10. Reservations requested. Call 908-534-6230 or pre-purchase tickets at squareup.com/market/PACCWHS The PACC is located at 29 Kline Blvd., Whitehouse Station.

HarvestFest At St. Mary

PENNSYLVANIA – The 2018 Harvest Fest at St. Mary Church, 94 Walnut Road, Hamburg, PA will be held on Friday, October 5 (4-9 PM) and Saturday, October 6 (12-9 PM). Friday – Music by Chris Tray (4-5:30 PM); Oldies Band (5:30-8:30 PM). Saturday: The Golden Tones Polka Band (1-4 PM); Polka Mass 4:30; Blue Mtn Heritage Chorus (5:30 -6:30 PM), Tommy Dee (6:30-9 PM). Homemade ethnic food, fun, activities, ongoing entertainment and games for all ages, corn hole tournament (Saturday: see website for registration), rock wall and bungee jump, dinosaur dig (new), hay rides, first responders, bingo, theme baskets, raffles and more. Free admission, plenty of parking, no coolers. For more information call 610-562-7657 or visit www.stmaryhamburg.org

Family Friendly Free Flu Clinic for Children and Adults

Hackensack, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has announced that a family friendly free flu clinic will be held for adults and children ages 5 and up on September 27th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bergen County Administration Building, One Bergen County Plaza – Multi-Purpose Room, 1st Floor – Hackensack, NJ 07601. Limited quantities of the flu vaccine are available so the flu shots will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Please note that certain people should not get the flu shot. You should not take a flu shot if you have a fever or are moderately to severely ill, had a previous allergic reaction to the flu vaccine, or if you are allergic to eggs. Free parking is available in the piazza at One Bergen County Plaza for those seeking the flu vaccine.

Diabetes Programs Offered In Elmwood Park and Fair Lawn

ELMWOOD PARK, NJ – Quality Insights Quality Innovation Network, supported locally by Healthcare Quality Strategies, Inc. (HQSI), is partnering with Sovereign Health Medical Group to offer free diabetes education as part of Everyone with Diabetes Counts (EDC). The EDC program is a national initiative of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The program offers free self-management workshops that are open to people with Medicare who have diabetes, their family members and caregivers. The free diabetes self-management workshops take place once a week for six weeks and are designed to educate individuals about diabetes and help them learn how to manage it through various tools and techniques. Participants learn about diabetes and its risks, preventing complications, healthy eating, exercise, how to deal with stress and difficult emotions, managing medications, and much more. Previous graduates of the program have lost weight, lowered blood sugar levels, improved eating habits, and bonded with others in their community going through similar experiences.

Two free diabetes workshops are coming up:

• Elmwood Park Senior Activity Center on 500 Mola Boulevard in Elmwood Park

Wednesdays, September 26 to October 31, 2018

11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

To register, call Cristine Cobb at (201) 796-3342

• Maurice M. Pine Public Library on 10-01 Fair Lawn Ave in Fair Lawn

Wednesdays, October 3 to November 7, 2018

1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

To register, call Jarmaine Williams at (732) 955-8168

Participants will receive complimentary healthy refreshments and literature.

PCHS Annual Beefsteak Dinner

NEW JERSEY – On Tuesday, October 2nd at 6:30 pm, The Passaic County Historical Society will host its Annual Beefsteak Dinner Fundraiser at the Brownstone restaurant located at 351 West Broadway in Paterson. Enjoy the Brownstone’s famous “all you can eat beefsteak dinner.” Attendees also have the opportunity to participate in a 50/50 drawing. Dinners are $60 per person, reservations required. For those who do not eat beef, chicken and fish options are available. All proceeds will benefit the Passaic County Historical Society. To book a reservation, please call (973)247-0085 ext. 201 or download an application from lambertcastle.org. The Passaic County Historical Society, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, was founded to cultivate interest among individuals and the community-at-large in the rich history of Passaic County. To this end our museum in Lambert Castle showcases examples of the County’s cultural and artistic diversity, as well as examples of the County’s natural, civil, military, and ecclesiastical history. The Society also maintains a library and archive, which houses manuscripts, books and photographs of historical and genealogical interest. Please join the Passaic County Historical Society for a night of good food and great company. For more information on special events such as this one, visit the Passaic County Historical Society’s website at lambertcastle.org or call (973)247-0085.

Angels For Animals Network Tricky Tray Fundraiser

NEW JERSEY – Angels for Animals Network is holding its 1st Annual Tricky Tray event at newly renovated Macaluso’s Restaurant, 55 4th Avenue in Hawthorne, NJ on Wednesday, September 26th. Join us for an evening of fun and fundraising – featuring great prizes including a 50/50, lottery board and much more! Doors open at 5:00 pm. Admission is $55 per person. Prize donations gratefully accepted. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call Paula 973-423-2047. To learn more about our non-profit, 501 (c)(3), no-kill animal rescue group, please visit www.afan.petfinder.com.

Senior Citizen ID Cards

NEW JERSEY – The Passaic County Sheriff’s Department will be at the Clifton Senior Center processing the Senior Citizen ID Cards on Wednesday, November 14th, 2018 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am. You must fill out an application before October 31, 2018. Please call or visit the Senior Center for application. Any questions please call the Center at 973-470-2234.

