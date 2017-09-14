Calendar (week of September 14th)

Polish Fall Festival

MARYLAND – Let’s Have Fun… The Polish Way! Holy Rosary Church, celebrating Polish culture, food and traditions, will be holding their “Polish Fall Festival” this coming weekend – September 16th from noon to 10 pm and September 17th from noon to 6 p.m. There will be music, kiddie corner, crafts, flea market, and PIEROGIS TO GO!. Holy Rosary Church is located at 408 S. Chester St. in Fells Point. For more information call 410-732-3960 or visit www.holyrosarypl.org

Poetry Recital

PENNSYLVANIA – The Polish Heritage Society of Philadelphia is hosting a poetry recital by Anthony Krzywicki (Board Director of the Polish Heritage Society of Philadelphia, and currently President of the Jagiellionian Law Society) on Sunday, September 17, 2017 at 2:30 PM at the Associated Polish Home, Vistula Lounge, 9150 Academy Road, Philadelphia, PA 19114. For many years, Anthony has written poetry from his perspective as a “spiritual being having a human experience”. Anthony’s inspiration comes from his internal world of thought, meditation, prayer and speaking his truth on the power of intuition and passion. All are invited to attend. Please respond by September 8, 2017 to Jean Joka at 215-483-0193 or jeanjoka@gmail.com.

Submitted by: Jean Joka, President

Van Houten Ave Street Fair – Sunday, September 17th, 2017

CLIFTON, NJ – The Athenia Business Association of Clifton presents its 15th Annual VAN HOUTEN AVE STREET FAIR which will be held on Sunday, September 17th from 11 am to 5 pm. Van Houten Ave will be transformed into a giant town block party, a pedestrian marketplace – exhibitors displaying their merchandise, a host of vendors, food, a stage with entertainment & music, rides for the children, and much more! Live entertainment by Swingman & The Misfit Mutts Band and The Garrett Mountain Boys; a martial arts demonstration by the Clifton Martial Arts Academy at 12:30 p.m.; a performance by Clifton High School’s Mustang Marching Band at 2 p.m., a classic car show sponsored by Shook Funeral Home, and Medieval Times will showcase sword fights between the knights. Also this year, Cliffhanger Productions will bring an added attraction – a 300 ft zipline (31/2 stories tall). We would like to invite merchants, civic groups and non-profit organizations to become a part of this event. For more information please call 201-410-1686 or 973-778-7837, or e-mail posteagle@aol.com (attn. Chris). A special THANK YOU to our street fair sponsors Shook Funeral Home, Corradino & Papa, LLC, Spencer Savings Bank, Coldwell Banker, Clifton Savings Bank, Unique Gold & Diamonds, Nova UA Federal Credit Union, and of course Medieval Times! Rain date: Sun. Sept. 24th. Come out and bring the family; enjoy the festivities!

Polish Song & Dance Ensemble From Poland to Perform This Fall

NEW YORK – Jedliniok, a Polish academic song and dance ensemble from Wroclaw, Poland, will perform on Sunday, September 17, 2017 at the Daemen College-Wick Center Social Room, 4380 Main St., Amherst, NY. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. (Students – $10.) Tickets are available beginning Aug. 17 at: Am-Pol Eagle, 3620 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga. The performance is sponsored by: Am-Pol Eagle, Daemen College Polish Studies and Polish Heritage Dancers of WNY. For details call (716) 983-5084 or (716) 681-0813.

Women In Science Conference Honoring Madame Sklodowska Curie

ILLINOIS – On behalf of Northeastern Illinois University and Chicago Cancer Health Equity Collaborative, we cordially invite you to attend the Opening Ceremony of the inaugural Women in Science Conference on Monday, September 18, 2017 at 6:00 pm at Northeastern Illinois University’s main campus, in Alumni Hall (Student Union building). The Conference will bring together scholars, educators, students of all ages, their families and the Chicago community at large to celebrate the life, work, and accomplishments of Polish Nobelist Maria Sklodowska Curie. Honoring the 150th anniversary of Madame Curie’s birth and in conjunction with the 150th anniversary of NEIU, the conference will feature speakers from various fields of study: chemistry, physics, mathematics, radiology, psychology, music, international relations, as well as a keynote address by historian Julie Des Jardins, the author of Madame Curie Complex: The Hidden History of Women in Science.

Polish accents at the conference:

We will screen a 2017 film “Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge” starring Karolina Gruszka and Daniel Olbrychski, display a photography exhibit sponsored by the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Washington DC, a representative from the Polish Consulate will give remarks at the Opening Ceremony. Several Polish women scientists will give talks: Dr. Ewa Kuligowska, Radiologist from Boston University, Dr. Aleksandra Jarczewska from the University of Warsaw and Dr Stella Nowicki, Meharry Medical College, TN. We will warmly welcome your presence at the conference.

Northeastern Illinois University is located at 5500 North St. Louis Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625. For more information call 773-442-6014 – www.neiu.edu

Tricky Tray

NEW JERSEY – The S.T.A.R.T. Tricky Tray (Helping the Animals) will be held on Sunday, September 17th from 11 noon to 4 pm at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 690 Route 46 East, Fairfield, NJ. Ticket price includes 1 sheet of tickets and a fabulous brunch with unlimited juices, coffee and soda. To purchase tickets go to www.startpets.net or visit START at Petco Totowa by the adoption center on Saturdays or Sundays 11 am to 3 pm. Any questions, please call 973-785-1245, email: info@startpets.net or visit the website. The Annual Tricky Tray raises funds to support our mission helping sick, injured and homeless animals. S.T.A.R.T is proud to have served our community for over 25 years. Annually “Autumn Leaves” helps to raise awareness for our cause while providing an afternoon of fun, prizes and good food. Please support animal rescue by attending our Annual Tricky Tray! With your help, we can continue “fur-filling” our mission to help sick, injured and homeless animals in our community. Note: S.T.A.R.T. (Save The Animals Rescue Team).

PCHS Seeks Volunteers For Holiday Boutique

NEW JERSEY – The Passaic County Historical Society is currently seeking volunteers to assist with this year’s Lambert Castle Holiday Boutique, which is installed the week of October 9th and operates the entire month of November. Like many non-profit organizations, the Society’s efforts to preserve local history are fueled by a group of dedicated volunteers. Volunteers are needed to assist in all aspects of the show, including set-up and breakdown. Tasks include selling tickets, wrapping purchases and heavy lifting. PCHS also happily partners with volunteer groups, such as Scouts, and service clubs. Volunteers will be allowed free admissions to this ticketed event and all volunteers who give more than twelve hours of their time will be treated to an appreciation meal in Lambert Castle after the holiday season. To add your name to the list of volunteers and find out more about the different volunteer positions available, please send your contact information to info@lambertcastle.org (please put BOUTIQUE VOLUNTEER in the subject line) or call us at (973)247-0085 ext 200. Please respond by September 15th.

Children Event At Kosciuszko Foundation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Polish Library in Washington, D.C. and The Kosciuszko Foundation invite you to a CHILDREN’S PROGRAM: BIBLIOTEKA DZIECIOM – Playing In Polish on Saturday, September 23rd from 10:30-11:30 am (doors open at 10 am). The theme of this program is TRAVEL. We will sing about our summer adventures, read about various modes of transportation and discuss Poland and other places worth visiting. This event is free. Donations in the form of $ or used toys are welcome. The program is aimed at children 0-5 years old and it’s in Polish. Parent’s supervision required. For more information email: Barbara Bernhardt bbernhardt@thekf.org

Connecticut Miss Polonia 2018 Beauty Pageant

HARTFORD, CT – The Connecticut Miss Polonia 2018 Beauty Pageant will be held on Saturday, September 23rd at the Polish National Home, 60 Charter Ave., Hartford, CT. There will be four pageant categories: cocktail dress, swimwear/fitness, evening gown and Q/A from judges. The winner will represent the state of Connecticut during the national finals at Miss Polonia USA 2018 in New York City! Contact Miss Polonia CT Director 860-883-2277, email: MissPoloniaCT@gmail.com

“Music At The Barn” Concert In Park Ridge

NEW JERSEY – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Board of Chosen Freeholders invite the public to attend a free music concert featuring Gold N Brown on Sunday, September 24, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Wortendyke Barn Museum, a county historic site, in Park Ridge, N.J. Limited seating is available; people are welcome to bring chairs/blankets; a food vendor will be present offering hamburgers/hotdogs/etc. The museum will open to visitors at noon before the concerts and during intermission. The Music at the Barn series will continue with the following: Sunday, October 29, 1p.m. to 3:30 p.m., featuring: 7th Annual “Bluegrass & Cider” Concert, Traditional Bluegrass. This accessible pre-Revolutionary museum, located at 13 Pascack Road, Park Ridge, is open on Sunday afternoons from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Schools, scout troops and other organizations are welcome during the week by appointment. For information on the museum, or to make a group appointment, call the Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs, Bergen County Department of Parks, at (201) 336-7267 or e-mail jstrom@co.bergen.nj.us. For concert info, please call 201-336-7292 or email glucente@co.bergen.nj.us.

City of Clifton’s Centennial Gala – November 30th

NEW JERSEY – The Clifton Centennial Gala Committee invites you to purchase your Gala tickets beginning September 14. The tickets are available at the Clifton City Clerk’s office. The Gala will take place on Thursday, November 30 at the Valley Regency from 6:30-to 10:30 PM. Tables of 10 and 12 can be reserved with all attendees names needed at the time of your purchase. Tickets are $65 each for a night of dancing with a 7 piece orchestra and dinner. A cash bar will be available and dress is semi -formal. The Gala on Thursday, November 30th will be the final event of the Centennial celebration that began with the first event in April 2016. The evening promises to be a memorable finale to the 100th birthday. Be a part of this most enjoyable night. Gather your family and friends and reserve your table before the tickets are sold out. It’s not everyday you can say you’re 100. Don’t miss this evening.

Tasting 100 Years at Richfield Farms!

CLIFTON, NJ – Richfield Farms is celebrating 100 years serving the community since 1917 and is planning a customer appreciation celebration on September 24th, 2017. The day will feature live music, locally sourced home grown food, a petting zoo, a photo booth time line and much more! Come and celebrate 100 years and 5 generations of family farming! Event open to the public. Save the Date – September 24th from 11 am to 4 p.m. Richfield Farms is located at 1139 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton, NJ. For more information call 973-777-7535.

Clifton Centennial Committee Sponsors Historical Trip

NEW JERSEY / NEW YORK – Did you miss our wonderful trip to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island last year? Well, it was so popular that we are returning on Saturday, September 23, 2017. Visiting both are so educational and emotional that you don’t want to miss it this year. Find out all about Ellis Island and Lady Liberty by joining us on a trip sponsored by the Centennial Committee. Tickets are $35 for adults and $30 for Seniors 62 and over. Price includes bus, ferry and self-paced audio tour. Food and beverages are allowed, however, no coolers can be brought on the trip. Food and souvenirs are available to purchase on the ferry and at each island. A limited number of wheelchairs are available on each island. The trip will be held rain or shine and no refunds will be made. There are limited number of tickets at each price level so be sure to order your tickets today!! Tickets may be purchased online at www.cliftonrec.com or visit the Clifton Recreation office at City Hall, 900 Clifton Avenue – Floor 2. Buses leave City Hall 8 AM and return at 5 PM. This is an exciting informative trip you don’t want to miss. Visit the website or the Recreation Department at City Hall today before all the tickets are gone. The list of Centennial events are listed on www.cliftonnj.org – click on “Celebrating 100 Years” and then click on “Centennial Events” to see all the plans. It’s not Every Day You Can Say You Are 100!!

Tamburitzans Returning To Northern New Jersey

CLIFTON, J – America’s Premier International Folk Ensemble “TAMBURITZANS” will be performing at Clifton High School on Saturday, September 23rd at 4:00 p.m. Tamburitzans, sponsored by the Holy Apostles Orthodox Church of Saddle Brook, NJ, brings you music, songs, dances and costumes of Eastern Europe and neighboring cultures! For tickets call 973-460-0243 or purchase tickets at www.talentshadows.events $35.00 in advance / $40 at the door.

Call for NJ-Based Small Business Crafters

MORRISTOWN, NJ – New Jersey-based small business crafters are invited to participate in the Made in NJ Vendor Fair set for Sunday, October 1, 1-4 p.m. at the idyllic setting of the manicured lawn and gardens at Morris County Historical Society’s Acorn Hall. Local cottage industries can be food-related; jewelry; art works; skin, make-up or other personal care items; candles – whatever the product, as long as the crafter or the business is New Jersey-based. There is a $25 fee for participating in the Vendor Fair, which is open to the public at no charge. Vendors should plan on bringing their own tables and chairs and display items. For further information and to reserve a space, contact Kim Smith, MCHS gallery and gift shop manager, at 973-267-3465,or e-mail her at MCHSAcornHall@gmail.com Location: 68 Morris Avenue, Morristown, NJ 07960. Visit MorrisCountyHistory.org

Feast of St. Therese of the Child Jesus

CLIFTON, NJ – Please join in the celebration of the feast of St. Therese of the Child Jesus at Holy Face Monastery on Monday, October 2, 2017. There will be all day Eucharistic adoration, confessions (2-5), Praying the Rosary with St. Therese (4:30), Holy Mass at 7:30 pm followed by a procession and distribution of blessed roses. Fellowship, free food, and raffle will follow in Abbot Gregori Hall. All are welcome!

Kosciuszko Bicentennial Exhibit Sponsorship Opportunities

ILLINOIS – October 15, 2017 marks the 200th anniversary of the death of General Tadeusz Kosciuszko (1746-1817) – military leader and engineer, who fought for independence, democracy, and equality, and is beloved in both America and Poland. In honor of his bicentennial, UNESCO declared 2017 as the Year of Kosciuszko. As the PMA Archives holds an extensive collection of more than 90 original, handwritten and signed letters by Kosciuszko, President Thomas Jefferson, American Revolution generals and other notables of the time, as well as broadsides, periodicals, and a wide assortment of lithograph portraits of the American and Polish hero – an exhibit featuring these items is scheduled for Fall 2017-Spring 2018. Thanks to the Consulate General of the Republic of Poland in Chicago, a grant was awarded by Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the digitization of the Kosciuszko letters in preparation for the commemorative exhibition. Thanks to cooperation with the Museum of Literature and Printing in Grebocin, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage is graciously sponsoring the conservation of 60 graphic prints, which will be displayed during the bicentennial exhibit. The PMA is seeking further sponsorship of this historic project. To express our gratitude, an array of benefits are offered for all sponsorship level, such as, invitation to VIP reception, listing on the exhibition postcard, exhibition title wall, PMA website, etc.. For more information, write: Polish Museum of America, 984 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60642-4101. All gifts are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law. * For inclusion on the Exhibition Title Wall and/or Postcard, sponsorship must be confirmed by Friday, September 29, 2017.

Free Presentation On How To Plan Your Estate

NEW JERSEY – The Association of the Sons of Poland has recently merged with the Supreme Council of the Royal Arcanum and is now the Sons of Poland Council #2016. The opportunity to provide our community with more financial benefits encouraged our being able to offer other financial products including more generous scholarships. On Wednesday, September 27, 2017 beginning at 6 PM and ending around 7:30 PM, Irene Stolarz of the Stolarz Laporta Wealth Management Team of Morgan Stanley will offer a free presentation of how to plan your estate as well as manage your finances at the Home Office of the Sons of Poland located at 333 Hackensack Street, Carlstadt NJ 07072. Seating is limited and for the preparation of literature for participants, we must have your reservation no later than Monday, September 26th by noon. If you wish to attend, please call and leave your name and contact number at 201-935-2807.

Polka Dancing In New Jersey!

NEW JERSEY – The Beat and The Knewz will be performing on Saturday, September 30th at Independence Fire Hall, 24 Cemetery Road, Great Meadows, NJ 07838 (Route 80 West, Exit 19). Time: 5:00 pm till midnight. Advance tickets: $17.00 – At Door $20.00. For tickets and table reservations, call text or email: Michael Pucowski at 908-209-9843, mpuco@optonline.net Kitchen will be open by Bruce Z.