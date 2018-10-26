Calendar (week of October 26th)

Polish American Arts Association Meeting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Dear PAAA Members and Friends… Our fall general membership meeting is this coming Sunday, October 28, 2018. We have a great program for you, which includes a presentation by Ted Mirecki on the 100th anniversary of the regaining of Poland’s independence and an artistic program featuring the music of Karol Szymanowski and poetry of Kazimiera Iłłakowiczówna. Dr. Laura Kafka-Price will share the news about the Children’s Rhyme Project (Projekt Rymy Dziecięce) and the upcoming art competition for children. Laura will sing several songs from the project, accompanied by pianist Eileen Cornett, and young actors from the Polish Drama Club will recite poems in Polish and English. We will end the afternoon with a wine and cheese reception and a chance to mingle with old friends and make new ones. We will start promptly at 2:00 so please make every effort to be on time. I hope to see you all at the Arts Club. Celia Larkin, President, PAAA. The meeting will be held at the Arts Club of Washington, 2017 I St NW, Washington, DC 20006. Visit www.paaa.us

Apple Pie Baking Contest

CLIFTON, NJ – Attention all bakers! Enter the Clifton Recreation Department’s annual Apple Pie Baking Contest on Sunday, October 28, 2018 at this year’s HarvestFest. Following the Halloween Parade, the HarvestFest will be held at the City Hall Municipal Complex-900 Clifton Ave. from 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Pies must be homemade and must be registered at the City Hall Municipal Grounds between 1:00 and 1:30 p.m. (table will be set-up in the parking lot behind the Clifton Animal Shelter). Prizes are gift certificates to local grocery stores and will be awarded to the top three pies and consolation gifts will be issued for all entries. Winners will be presented at the Harvestfest between 2:00 – 2:30 pm. Please include a list of ingredients on an index card for your apple pie entry.

Polish Highlander’s Day In Illinois

ILLINOIS – The Tatra Mountain Cultural Foundation and PMA cordially invite you to the third annual POLISH HIGHLANDER’S DAY [DZIEŃ GÓRALSKI] IN ILLINOIS, on October 28, 2018, 2-6 pm, at the PMA Sabina Logisz Great Hall. October 28th is “DZIEŃ GÓRALSKI” in Illinois under the slogan, “Freedom and Independence from a Highland Perspective.” The Podhale Culture is a regional culture at the highest world level. With pride, we show it to the world and share it with all, because it is a living culture! The day will include a rich celebration of music, dance, singing, literature, and art highlighting the achievements of Polish Highlanders. Also featured: Special guest lecture on independence by Dr. Hab. Prof. Anna Mlekodaj (Nowy Targ, Poland); 70 Years of the “Orzeł Tatrzański” Quarterly by Janina Gromada-Kedroń (Passaic, NJ); Special recognition of Dr. Bohdan Fedirko; Artistic performance by the “Tatry” Dancing and Singing Group. ALL ARE INVITED – Families and all of Polonia! Admission: free. Program in English and Polish. Details at www.polishmuseumofamerica.org The Polish Museum of America is located at 984 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, Illinois 60642-4101.

Fundacja Kultury Tatrzańskiej oraz MPA zaprasza po raz trzeci na: DZIEŃ GÓRALSKI W STANIE ILLINOIS. Dzień 28 października 2018 r. będzie Dniem Góralskim w stanie Illinois pod hasłem: „Wolność i niepodległość z perspektywy góralskiej” na świętowanie którego zapraszamy do Sali Głównej MPA w godz. 14-18. Kultura Skalnego Podhala jest kulturą regionalną na najwyższym poziomie światowym. Jesteśmy z tego bardzo dumni! Pragniemy to pokazywać światu i dzielić się tym z wszystkimi, gdyż jesteśmy kulturą żyjącą! W czasie świętowania chcemy zaprezentować naszą bogatą kulturę: muzykę, taniec, śpiew, literaturę oraz sztukę, tj. dorobek góralski. Wykład na temat wolności wygłosi gość z Polski dr hab. profesor nadzwyczajny Anna Mlekodaj. Gość z Passaic, NJ pani Janina Gromada-Kedroń zaprezentuje nam siedemdziesięcioletni dorobek kwartalnika „Orzeł Tatrzański”. Podczas uroczystości dr Bohdan Fedirko zostanie uroczyście pasowany na górala. Występy i oprawę artystyczną uświetnią dzieci i młodzież z zespołu „Tatry”. Z A P R A S Z A M Y wszystkich z całymi rodzinami oraz całą Polonię!

Fanwood Vintage MarketPlace

NEW JERSEY – The Fanwood Vintage MarketPlace will take place on Sunday October 28, 2018 – Outdoors from 10 AM-5 PM at the Fanwood Train Station, 239 South Ave, Fanwood, NJ 07023. For Information call 201-998-1144 or events@jcpromotions.info More than 75+ tables of vintage items, antiques & collectibles and more. If you are a collector or love things from days gone by then you will enjoy this event. Held in the parking lot of the Fanwood Train Station on South Ave. There will be great food served. Spend an enjoyable day browsing through all the items being sold, have some lunch and enjoy the great treasures. There will be Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwiches, Hot Dogs, Empanadas and more!!

Senior Citizen ID Cards

NEW JERSEY – The Passaic County Sheriff’s Department will be at the Clifton Senior Center processing the Senior Citizen ID Cards on Wednesday, November 14th, 2018 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am. You must fill out an application before October 31, 2018. Please call or visit the Senior Center for application. Any questions please call the Center at 973-470-2234. Margaret Nysk, Supervisor – City of Clifton Senior Services

Cerebral Palsy Presentation Hosted By Clifton Health Department

CLIFTON, NJ ⎯ The Clifton Health Department and the Clifton Advisory Committee for Individuals with Disabilities will be offering a free presentation titled Cerebral Palsy: Diagnosis and Management on Tuesday, October 30th at 6:30pm at the Main Memorial Library, located at 292 Piaget Ave. in Clifton. The presentation will be given by Dr. Roger Rossi, Professor of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Rutgers/Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. Registration is required as space is limited. Please call 973-470-5773 to register.

Free Hearing Screening At Clifton Health Department

For Clifton and Little Falls Residents

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Health Department and Audiology and Hearing Aid Solutions of Clifton will be holding a FREE Hearing Screening for Clifton and Little Falls residents on Thursday, November 1st from 1 pm-4 pm at the Clifton Health Department, located at 900 Clifton Ave. 2nd Floor. Registration is required. Please call the Clifton Health Department at 973-470-5773 to make an appointment. This screening will involve an otoscopy as well as pure-tone testing. According to the National Institute on Deafness and other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), hearing loss is a sudden or gradual decrease in how well you can hear. It is among the most common conditions affecting elderly adults. The Clifton Health Department and Audiology and Hearing Aid Solutions encourage you to register for this FREE screening to assess your ability to hear and to learn more about what options exist for those living with hearing loss. The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.

Save The Date: Voices of the Mountains At Carnegie Hall

NEW YORK – The Kosciuszko Foundation is proud to be a lead sponsor of the North American premiere of Voices of the Mountains – a spectacular musical project presented by the Teatr Wielki – Polish National Opera coinciding with the centenary celebrations of Poland’s Independence. Voices of the Mountains is a project that showcases the presence of Polish highland culture, traditions, and landscapes throughout the music of four renowned Polish composers: Wojciech Kilar, Karol Szymanowski, Henryk Mikołaj Górecki, and Mieczysław Karłowicz. The concert brings together three great Polish music personalities: Janusz Olejniczak, awe-inspiring classical pianist, Sebastian Karpiel-Bułecka, a remarkable vocalist of the young generation, and Jerzy Maksymiuk, a premier Polish conductor, who are going to treat the audience to a fusion of Polish highland music, drum & bass and jazz. The musical will be held on Wednesday, November 14th, 8:00 p.m. at Carnegie Hall (Stern Auditorium) in New York City. For tickets call Carnegie Charge 212-247-7800 – carnegiehall.org – box office at 57th and Seventh. The Project is financed by the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage of Poland as part of the NIEPODLEGLA program for 2017–2021, through the grant program Cultural Bridges (Kulturalne Pomosty) of the Adam Mickiewicz Institute (Instytut Adama Mickiewicza) / The concert’s North American premiere is sponsored by The Kosciuszko Foundation and Ms. Krystyna Piórkowska / .

Family Trip to Peddler’s Village Apple Festival

NEW JESREY/PENNSYLVANIA – The Clifton Recreation Department will be sponsoring a family trip to Peddler’s Village Apple Festival on Saturday, November 3, 2018. Join us for some shopping, apples, and fun. Peddler’s Village, Lahaska PA, has something for everyone from 70 specialty shops and six restaurants to Giggleberry Fair family entertainment center. Participate in the Apple Festival featuring scrumptious apple treats including apple butter, apple cider, apple dumplings, apple fritters and everyone’s favorite apples dipped in caramel! Take home a bushel fresh from the orchard. Live entertainment and apple pie-eating contests add to the festivities of this traditional autumn celebration. The cost is $20.00 per person. Shopping and food is at your own expense. Bus leaves from in front of City Hall at 8:30 a.m. sharp and returns approximately 6:45 p.m. Pre-registration is required and can be done either online at www.cliftonrec.com or at the Clifton Recreation Department, 900 Clifton Ave, City Hall 2nd Floor. Online registration deadline is Thursday, November 1st. Call (973) 470-5956 for more information.

G.K. Chesterton Institute for Faith & Culture Invites You To November Programs

NEW JERSEY – The G.K. Chesterton Institute for Faith & Culture at Seton Hall University invites you to “SAVE THE DATES – NOVEMBER 5th & NOVEMBER 7th” for two (2) programs in November. On Monday, November 5th at 7:00 p.m., a dramatic reading of G.K. Chesterton’s Father Brown story “The Sign of the Broken Sword” at the Theater-the-Round, University Center. Commentary by Father Ian Boyd and Dr. Dermot Quinn. Co-sponsored by the Program of Catholic Studies and the Pirates of Irish Persuasion and Extraction. On Wednesday, November 7th at 6:00 p.m., “An Evening of Poetry” with Micheal O’Siadhail at the Walsh Gallery, Walsh Library. Co-sponsored by the Walsh Gallery, the Program of Catholic Studies and the Center for Catholic Studies. Seton Hall University is located in South Orange, N.J. For more information, please contact chestertoninstitute@shu.edu or call (973) 313-6003.

Rememering Polish Ancestors

NEW YORK – Polish Ancestors Day and All Souls Mass will be held Sunday, November 4 from 2 – 6 p.m. at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Ridge Rd., Cheektowaga. Andy Golebiowski of the Polish Legacy Project of Buffalo has invited the public to pray for the souls of their dearly departed in the age old Polish tradition of visiting the cemetery around All Saints and All Souls Day. At 4 p.m., a Mass for All Souls will be celebrated by Fr. Czesław Krysa in the Resurrection Mausoleum. During Mass, there will be a reading of “Wypominki” (names of our dearly departed). Following Mass, participants will visit graves of family and friends. Beginning at 2 p.m., special Polish cemetery candles will be available in the Mausoleum, along with information about Polish family research provided.

PAC – Missouri Division Presents Polish Independence Banquet and Polonez Ball

MISSOURI – The Polish Independence Banquet and Polonez Ball will be held on November 03, 2018 at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel in St. Louis. The dance music will be provided by the 17-piece band called The Diz Strohman Band. The band performs music from the 1930s and 1940s. All profits from the Polish Independence Banquet and Polonez Ball will go to the FUNDACJA „NA RATUNEK DZIECIOM Z CHOROBĄ NOWOTWOROWĄ” http://www.naratunek.org For more information email: office@pacmissouri.org or visit www.pacmissouri.org

St. Petersburg

Polish American Society

Grand Opening

FLORIDA – St. Petersburg Polish American Society announces its Grand Opening to be held on Sunday, November 4th from 2 to 6 p.m. All are welcome! Dinner, Cash Bar, Dancing to a LIVE Polka Band. The club is located at 1343 Beach Dr. S.E., St. Petersburg. For reservations or more information call

727-360-0584.

Doors open 1:30 p.m.

email: PolishSociety.org

International Festival 2018 In Indianapolis

INDIANA – It became a tradition that the Polish Cutlural Society of Indiana features an exhibit every year at the International Festival in Indianapolis to share our cultural history and heritage within the Central Indiana community. This year the festival is set for November 8th through the 10th, 2018; location: 1200 East 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205. Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 8th – 2:00 to 5:00 pm; Friday, Nov. 9th – 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm; and Saturday, Nov. 10th – 9:00 am to 9:00 pm. For more information and tickets, please contact the organization at info@polishcsi.org

News from FRIENDS of Clifton Public Library

FRIENDS of Clifton Public Library Seeking Donations For Gift Gallery

CLIFTON, NJ – The FRIENDS of the Clifton Public Library are seeking donations of gently-used merchandise for their gift gallery. All proceeds benefit YOUR library and are greatly appreciated. Items include collectibles, vases, toys, households, pictures/frames, decorative, jewelry, antiques. Donations can be dropped off during regular business hours at the Clifton Main Memorial Library, 292 Piaget Avenue. For more information call 973-772-5500 or visit www.cliftonpl.org

Books Presented To Clifton Libraries In Memory of Joyce Sunshine

CLIFTON, NJ – The FRIENDS of Clifton Public Library recently presented both the Main Library and Allwood Branch with: THE PUBLIC LIBRARY, A Photographic Essay by Robert Dawson. The books were purchased to honor the memory of Joyce Sunshine, Clifton Public Library Board of Trustees Member and Lifetime Member of the FRIENDS. We invite you to check it out!

“Fighting Jeffries” Beefsteak

CLIFTON, NJ – Fighting Jeffries, a team in the Relay for Life Clifton, will be hosting a beefsteak in memory of Jeff Dvorak on Saturday, November 17, 2018 from 6:30 to 10:30 PM at the Clifton Elks Lodge, 775 Clifton Avenue. All proceeds will benefit the team. Donation of $55.00 will include beefsteak by Nightingale’s, beer and soda. A cash bar will be available. Please contact Ryan Dvorak for tickets at 973-477-4381, email: rdvorak18@yahoo.com or Marianne Dvorak at 973 464-1391. Plans for the annual Relay for Life of Clifton 2019 have begun. The Relay will be held at Clifton Stadium on May 18, 2019 from 2 PM to mIdnight. The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life is a celebration of hope and survivorship. Team members take turns walking or running on the track to fight cancer. Cancer never sleeps and neither do the teams. For more information about Relay for Life Clifton visit www.relayforlife.org/cliftonnj. If you need information on the services provided by ACS please visit cancer.org.

Polka Dances



NEW YORK – Mark your calendar for the Hudson Valley Polonaise Society’s Polka Dance featuring “Chris & Ronnie”, a five piece Polka band from Staten Island, NY on Sunday, November 4, 2018. The dance will be held at the PLAV in Pine Island, NY from 1 to 5 pm. Tickets at $15 per person will be available at the door. Refreshments available. Children under 16 accompanied by an adult are FREE. For more information, contact Stella at 845-291-8706. See you on the dance floor!

PENNSYLVANIA – On Sunday, November 4, a Polka Dance will be held at the Associated Polish Home, 9150 Academy Road, Northeast Philadelphia from 2 to 6 P.M. Music by Dennis Polisky and the Maestro’s Men. Call John Wisniewski 215-906-1825 for more information.