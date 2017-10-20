Calendar (week of October 20th)

Fanwood Vintage Show

NEW JERSEY – Fanwood Vintage MarketPlace will be held on Sunday, October 22, 2017 – Outdoors from 10 AM-5 PM at the Fanwood Train Station, 239 South Ave, Fanwood, NJ 07023. For Information call 201-998-1144 or events@jcpromotions.info More than 75+ tables of vintage items, antiques & collectibles and more. If you are a collector or love things from days gone by then you will enjoy this event. Held in the parking lot of the Fanwood Train Station on South Ave. there will also be great food served and live music. Spend an enjoyable day browsing through all the items being sold, have some lunch and enjoy the great music.

Polish Highlander Day Celebrated In Chicago

CHICAGO, IL – The Tatra Mountains Cultural Foundation invites you to POLISH HIGHLANDER DAY on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at the Polish Museum of America, 984 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. The main theme of the event will be: “Saint John Paul II in the Polish Highlander Culture”. The program will feature a rich display of music, traditional Highlander folk costumes, song and dance, film, literature, and folk crafts, highlighting amongst others, traditional embroidery, metalsmith, painting on glass, violin making and wooden arts. Time: 2-6 p.m. Free Admission. Donations welcomed. Refreshments and cash bar available. Additionally, the State of Illinois declared October 22nd as “Polish Highlander Day” in the State of Illinois. All are welcomed. Sponsored by The Tatra Mountain Cultural Foundation.

Fall Book Sale

NEW JERSEY – Friends of the Piscataway Library will hold their 2017 Fall Book Sale from October 25th to the 29th at Kennedy Library, 500 Hoes Lane, Piscataway. This is a wonderful opportunity for students and their parents to purchase books for as little as 25 cents each. And, during weekend bag sale, buying a grocery bag for $6 and filling it up makes books even more of a bargain! This is also a great opportunity for teachers to supplement their classroom libraries. Mention that you are a teacher, and you will be given a discount. The proceeds of the book sales and book stores go to sponsor events at the library, like the summer reading clubs, needed renovations, and augment the book budget. NO LIMIT TO PURCHASES!

Sale schedule is as follows:

Preview Night – Wednesday, October 25th: 6:30 to 8:30 pm (only for 2017 members)

Regular Sale Days – Thursday, October 26th: 10 am to 8:30 pm –

Friday, October 27th: 10 am to 4:30 pm

Bag Sale – Saturday, October 28th: 10 am to 4:30 pm – Sunday, October 29th: 1 to 4:30 pm

(Fill up a large grocery bag for only $6.00)

For more information call 732-463-1633 – pplfriends.org

Polish American Heritage Month Celebration

QUEENS, NY – The Honorable Melinda Katz, Queens Borough President along with Maciej Golubiewski, Consul General of the Republic of Poland in New York and POMOC (Polonians Organized to Minister to Our Community) cordially invite you to celebrate Polish Heritage Month on Thursday, October 26th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Helen Marshall Cultural Center, Queens Borough Hall, 120-55 Queens Boulevard, Kew Gardens, NY 11424. Please RSVP to www.queensbp.org/rsvp or call 718-286-266 646-237-2114 (English/Polish).

Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra To Perform At Brick Elks

NEW JERSEY – The Brick Elks proudly presents “18 Time Grammy Winning” JIMMY STURR & HIS ORCHESTRA on Sunday, October 29th from 2 to 6 p.m. Tickets: $25.00 per person. Refreshments will be available as well as a Polish kitchen with a variety of foods to choose from. Plenty of parking with easy access to the hall. For tickets and more information call Andy 732-330-0624, email: njpolkas@comcast.net; Bernie 732-504-7808, email: blesiak@yahoo.com; or Neil 732-905-0696, email: neil12@optionline.net. The Brick Elks is located at 2493 Old Hooper Ave., Brick, NJ 08723. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.

Apple Pie-Baking Contest

CLIFTON, NJ – Join the Clifton Recreation Department for the 19th Annual Apple Pie Baking Contest conducted at the 2017 HarvestFest located at the City Hall Municipal Complex on Sunday, October 29th. Drop-off between 1 to 1:30 p.m. Register your pie at the City Hall Municipal Complex between 1:00-1:30 p.m. Winners will be presented at the HarvestFest between 2-2:30 p.m. Prizes are awarded for the top 3 pies (local grocery store gift cards) as well as consolation gifts for all entries.

Clifton Annual Halloween Parade and HarvestFest

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Recreation Department will hold its Annual Halloween Parade and HarvestFest on Sunday, October 29, 2017 (rain or shine). The parade is led by the famous Mustang Marching Band and will include floats, a wide array of costumes and lots of fun. The parade begins at 12:45 p.m. at the corner of Richardson Scale Park and Van Houten Avenue and proceeds down Van Houten Avenue to the City Hall Municipal Complex where the costume judging will take place. Pre-register at City Hall, Recreation Department, 900 Clifton Ave, 2nd Floor, beginning October 11th and receive a goody bag. There is no online registration available for the costume contest. All individuals wishing to participate in the parade and costume contest must be at their designated corners by 12:15 p.m. Participants must be registered before the parade begins. Registration will not be accepted at the City Hall Municipal Complex. Pre-registration is strongly recommended. Costumes will be judged in the following categories: Ages 0-3, Ages 4-5, Ages 6-8, Ages 9-12, Pets, Teens & Adults, Floats & Families (2-6 people). Groups/Mascots or organizations that would like to march in the parade must pre-register with the Recreation Department. There is no costume contest/awards for this category. Groups should line up at Richardson Scale Plaza (Scale Park) & Van Houten Ave. Designated Corners for Halloween Parade participants are as follows:

Ages 0-3: Corner of Sago St. & Van Houten Ave. in front of Charm Cleaners

Ages 4-5: Meet in the Edible Arrangements parking lot on Van Houten Ave.

Ages 6-8: Corner of Sebago St. & Van Houten Ave. in front of Van Houten Auto Repair

Ages 9-12: Corner of Penobscot St. & Van Houten Ave. in front of John D. Pogorelec Jr. Law Offices

Floats & Families: Corner of Orono & Van Houten Ave. next to P&A Auto Parts

Pets: Corner of Monhegan St. & Van Houten Ave. in front of School #13

Teens & Adults: Corner of Machias St. & Van Houten Ave. in front of School #13

Following the Halloween Parade, the HarvestFest will be held at the City Hall Municipal Complex from 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. As always, this year’s Fest will be bigger and greater than last year. While prizes and awards are being distributed, enjoy the food, fun, games, crafts, rides, animals, vendors and much more. Test your baking skills and enter the 19th Annual Apple Pie Baking contest, take a journey on our hayride and make a harvest craft as you explore the many carnival booths, rides and food concessions. There’s plenty to do for everyone. Games and rides will cost between $.25 and $1.00 and will include various game booths with fun prizes, exciting rides and more. Food prices will vary. You may pre-purchase $5.00 bags of tokens at the Recreation Department starting October 11th. Black tokens are for games and Green tokens are for rides. There are no refunds on tokens, however tokens do not expire and can be used the following year. For every $5.00 bag of tokens you buy, you will receive 1 ride token. Volunteers and Vendors are always needed. If interested, call the Clifton Recreation Department at (973) 470 – 5956.

KF Collegium of Eminent Scientists Series Presents

NEW YORK – The Kosciuszko Foundation Collegium of Eminent Scientists cordially invites you to “The Essence of Life”: A Meeting with Professor Waclaw Szybalski on Saturday, October 28th, 5:00 p.m., at the Kosciuszko Foundation, 15 E. 65th Street, New York, NY 10065. Professor Szybalski is a world-renowned molecular biologist, multiple candidate for the Nobel Prize, Professor of Oncology at the McArdle Laboratory for Cancer Research University of Wisconsin, Madison, Member of the KF Collegium of Eminent Scientists. The event will feature: Remarks by Professor James D. Watson, Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine (1962); Remarks by Yale University Professor William C. Summers; a documentary film screening of “The Essence of Life” by Anna Ferens; and a Chopin piano recital by Małgorzata Goroszewska. A light reception will follow the concert. The event is free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration required. Call (212) 734-2130. Visit www.thekf.org

Passaic County To Offer Youth Environmental Performance

NEW JERSEY – The Passaic County Office of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs will be hosting “It’s All in a Drop,” a free Clean Communities environmental performance for young people ages 8 to 14 and their parents on Sunday, October 29, 2017 from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm at the City of Passaic’s Main Library, located at 195 Gregory Avenue, Passaic, N.J. Jack Branagan of Earth Matters will teach young people about the water cycle, the endless process which circulates water throughout the world, and the ways in which it needs to be protected from pollution, especially litter. Through what-if scenarios, simple experiments, as well as visual effects where participants will take “a trip” down the Delaware River via canoe, Mr. Branagan will show students how groundwater collects beneath the earth’s surface, and how the misuse and contamination of groundwater with toxins and litter must be avoided. The program will also include a question and answer session for any budding environmentalists in the audience. To guarantee a seat, attendees are encouraged to pre-register by calling the Passaic County Office of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs at (973) 305-5738. Please provide the names of attendees and a contact phone number.

Movie Night: AMOK

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This month Biblioteko Filmoteka presents the movie “AMOK”. The film is based on a true story of Krystian Bali who caused a media frenzy all over the world. In his book of the same title, he describes a similar story to the one for which he was later accused. The film will be shown on Tuesday, October 31st from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Polish Library in Washington, 1503 21st Street NW, Washington, DC 20036. Polish with English subtitles.

Polonaise Ball

PENNSYLVANIA – The Polish Heritage Society of Philadelphia would like to announce that the annual Polonaise Ball is set for Saturday, November 11, 2017. The event will be held at the Chateau at SugarLoaf Hill near W. Bells Mills Road and Germantown Ave., in Chestnut Hill, PA 19118. Special honoree is Fr. Edward Volz – Our Lady of Czestochowa Shrine Director. Ticket price of $115 per person will include a cocktail hour, hors d’oeuvres, open bar throughout the evening, three course sit down dinner, entertainment by Wojciech Hollender on piano, the Dennis Ostopowicz Band, and a performance by the PKM dancers. Time: 6 to 11 p.m. A Chance and Silent Auction will be held. For any additional information or to obtain tickets, please contact Marie Hejnosz at 215-487-0221.

Lecture About Lost Amusement Parks In New Jersey

NEW JERSEY – On Wednesday, November 1st at 7 pm at the Louis Bay II Library, 345 Lafayette Ave., Hawthorne, NJ, the Passaic County Historical Society is hosting Rick Geffken, co-author of the new book Lost Amusement Parks of the North Jersey Shore. This Images of America publication shares remarkable details and rarely seen images of the North Jersey Shore from Atlantic Highlands to Manasquan. Join us and learn how the Jersey Shore became the most famous vacation and recreational destination in the coastal United States. The program is free to the public and follows a brief business meeting of the Historical Society. Books will be available for purchase after the lecture. For more information on special events such as this one, visit the Passaic County Historical Society’s website at lambertcastle.org or call (973) 247-0085.

Polish Falcons Heritage Foundation’s Annual Wigilia

PENNSYLVANIA – Register in the month of October for the Polish Falcons Heritage Foundation’s annual Traditional Wigilia Dinner and/or Breakfast with St. Nicholas and get your tickets at a discounted rate! This year’s Traditional Wigilia Dinner will take place on Sunday, December 3 with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. Breakfast with St. Nicholas will take place on Saturday, December 9 beginning at 10 a.m. Both events will be held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Pittsburgh, Pa. Parking is FREE! For more information, please contact April Miller at 844.203.9917 or by email at millera@polishheritage.org.

We Are Hiring!

HARTFORD, CT – The Polish National Home is looking for quality, hard-working and reliable part-time staff to fill-in for banquet/events, bartending and/or waitstaff. Candidates looking to pick-up shifts here and there are perfect. Ability to speak Polish & English a plus. Email: Info@PolishHomeCT.org with name, address, phone number, email with brief summary of related experience, or if looking to be trained. The Polish National Home is located at 60 Charter Oak Avenue – Pulaski Plaza, Hartford, CT 06106.