Calendar (week of October 11, 2017)

Kosciuszko Freedom Run – October 14th

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Join us for a family friendly run in celebration of Thaddeus Kosciuszko, a Polish-American Revolutionary War hero who served in the Continental Army and helped America win its independence. Described by Thomas Jefferson as, “the purest son of liberty” Thaddeus Kosciuszko stood for equality and liberty for all. Join us in commemorating Kosciuszko’s 200 year legacy with a run on Saturday, October 14, 2017 along the picturesque C&O Canal close to Georgetown. Run with us or just come to cheer on your favorite racer. Unique medals and various prizes for the winners of different age groups, and additional honors for best runners from the DC diplomatic community and kids. Special honors for best teams! Refreshments, delicious Polish pastries and great fun guaranteed. The Kosciuszko Freedom Run is organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in partnership with DC Road Runners in celebration of the Year of Kosciuszko. Learn more on our Kosciuszko 200 celebrations on our special Kosciuszko 200 webpage Registration is Free!

Schedule:

9:00 5K & 10K Run – start

10:15 Kids Run (up to 12 years)

10:30 Awards & Picnic

Team Participation: 4 members and a team must include both male and female member(s)

Timing: This race is timed using the Chronotrack timing system

No same day registration

Location: Fletchers Cove, 4940 Canal Road NW, Washington, DC 20007

More at www.dcroadrunners.org

Bergen County To Host Art In The Park

NEW JERSEY – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has announced that the 53rd Annual Bergen County Art in the Park Show and Concert will take place on Saturday, October 14, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Van Saun County Park in Paramus, N.J. It will be held in Lot 4, area F. (The rain date is scheduled for Sunday, October 15th). More than 100 adult visual artists will be featured in this exhibition and sale representing a wide scope of artistic diversity within Bergen County. This juried show is judged in five categories: Acrylics/Oils; Drawings/Prints/ Pastels; Mixed Media; Watercolors; and Photography (Digital & Traditional). Cash prizes include 1st Place/$150; 2nd Place/$125; 3rd Place/$100; Honorable Mention/$75 and Best in Show: $500. Doc Lane & Loose Change will provide music from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. with breaks. Doc Lane & Loose Change is a Bergen County group of musicians that blend southern rock, jazz, funk and psychedelic rock. Enjoy an afternoon in Van Saun County Park while viewing the work of some of North Jersey’s finest artists. The food vendor “Samwiche” will be present for the afternoon. Van Saun County Park is a wheelchair accessible site, and large print programs will be available. Please feel free to contact the Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs at 201.336.7292 if any additional accommodations are needed. Also please feel free to call the same number for questions pertaining to the Art in the Park Show and Concert. This is a free show sponsored by the Bergen County Department of Parks, Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs with funds made possible in part by the NJ State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.

Kosciuszko Bicentennial Opening Reception

ILLINOIS – The Polish Museum of America cordially invites you to attend the Kosciuszko Bicentennial Opening Reception, which will be held on Sunday, October 15, 2017, 3:00 pm, at the PMA Sabina P. Logisz Great Hall, 984 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois, 60642. In addition to the replicated documents included for exhibition through March 11, 2018, the opening will include a special feature: select original letters written by Tadeusz Kosciuszko, President Thomas Jefferson, American Revolution generals, and other notables will be displayed only during the reception. The program will include speakers, musicians, and students. Refreshments and a cash bar will be available. Admission: $20 | PMA Members: $15 | More information online www.polishmuseumofamerica.org

Muzeum Polskie w Ameryce zaprasza na otwarcie wystawy poświęconej 200. rocznicy śmierci generała Tadeusza Kościuszki (1746-1817) w niedzielę, 15 października 2017 r. Wystawa potrwa do 11 marca 2018 r. Uroczyste otwarcie odbędzie się w godzinach od 15:00 do 18:00 w MPA, pod adresem 984 N. Milwaukee Ave, w Chicago. Na wystawie pokazane zostaną dokumenty i listy (m. innymi ze słynnej kolekcji doktora Aleksandra Kahanowicza, zakupiona przez Muzeum w 1945 roku): Tadeusza Kościuszki, prezydenta Thomasa Jeffersona, generałów amerykańskich i innych znanych osobistości z czasów wojny o niepodległość Stanów Zjednoczonych i powstania kościuszkowskiego. Muzeum zaprezentuje także bogatą kolekcję litografii poświęconych bohaterowi dwóch narodów oraz stare druki, broszury, periodyki dotyczące tamatu. Wstęp: $20 | Członkowie MPA: $15 | Więcej informacji online

Compost Bin & Rain Barrel Sale Open To All

NEW JERSEY – On Sunday, October 15, 2017 the Passaic County Office of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs will be sponsoring a Compost Bin and Rain Barrel Sale & Education Program open to all, regardless of county or state residency, at the Wanaque Campus of the Passaic County Community College, 500 Union Avenue, Wanaque (Haskell) from 9:00 am to 1:30 pm, rain or shine. According to Nina Seiden, Passaic County’s Solid Waste & Recycling Programs Manager, composting is nature’s way of recycling, turning all your vegetative kitchen scraps, coffee grinds, tea bags, grass clippings, brown leaves and dead garden plants into rich organic compost. This compost can be used in your vegetable and/or flower gardens while keeping all of the unwanted material out of the landfill. The renowned Earth Machine Compost Bin will be available for purchase at a special price of $55 cash or check including tax (retail value of $100) while supplies last. Additional items for purchase include rain barrels for $75, kitchen scrap buckets, aerators, chicken-wire style holding bins, and more. Those reserving a compost bin for purchase by October 12, 2017 will receive one free kitchen scrap bucket per household. Educational seminars on how to compost, as well as how to utilize a rain barrel effectively to conserve water will be held throughout the event. To reserve your compost bin and/or rain barrel to guarantee their availability the day of the event, please call the Passaic County Office of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs at (973) 305-5738 and give your name, phone number and number of compost bins/rain barrels to be purchased.

Fall Health Fair

STIRLING, NJ: The Shrine of Saint Joseph will be hosting a Fall Health Fair on Sunday, October 15 in the Auditorium from 1 PM – 4 PM which will include The Long Hill Rescue Squad, Morristown Memorial Hospital, as well as Warren Primary Care, DeFabio Chiropractic, and several nurses. There will be FREE blood pressure screenings and glucose screenings. We will also have professionals available for issues with substance abuse and suicide awareness and prevention. There will be Medicare counseling and planning available. We look forward to seeing you there! The Shrine of St. Joseph is located at 1050 Long Hill Rd., Stirling, NJ 07980. For more information and to register please contact, Cary St. Pierre at 908-647-0208, religious@stshrine.org or www.stshrine.org

PRCUA Welcomes Georgia and Arizona!

The Polish Roman Catholic Union of America (PRCUA) is excited to announce that we are now fully licensed to sell life insurance and annuities in the states of Georgia and Arizona! Our full array of whole life insurance, term insurance, and annuity portfolio are all available. Check out our Products Page at www.prcua.org for more information on our services. We invite current members and any interested parties living in these states to contact us with questions regarding our products, fraternal/social benefits, and societies. We look forward to meeting new members and reacquainting ourselves with our existing members living in these states! Call us today at 773-782-2600!

Presentation On Threats To Freedom of Religion

WALLINGTON, N.J. – As individuals, we should all be concerned that our culture has lost respect for religious perspectives and has sought to prevent religiously motivated people from expressing their moral values in public discourse and action. Unfortunately, most people are unaware that there have been and continue to be many attempts by government and public institutions to coerce individuals and religious institutions to act in violation of their consciences. If Religious Liberty is important to not only you, but also and more importantly to your children and grandchildren, and you wish to explore this issue, please come to a meeting of similarly interested individuals. At this meeting, you will learn about the ever increasing loss of respect for religiously motivated public discourse and action in contemporary society. You will hear about the extent of the assault on Religious Liberty in schools at all levels, by government at all levels, and in our country’s military. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 17th, 7:00 p.m., at Most Sacred Heart R.C. Church – “Great Hall”, 127 Paterson Ave., Wallington, NJ 07057. For more information call 973-778-7405 or email: mostsacredheart@verizon.net

Exhibition of Paintings from the Kosciuszko Foundation’s Art Collection –

on view in the Palace on the Isle – Royal Lazienki Museum in Warsaw, Poland

POLAND – The Kosciuszko Foundation in NYC and the Royal Lazienki Museum in Warsaw, Poland partnered to present paintings from the Kosciuszko Foundation Art Gallery to viewers in Poland from Thursday, October 19, 2017 through April 4, 2018. The following paintings will be on view in the Royal Lazienki Museum: Kosciuszko at West Point by Boleslaw Jan Czedakowski (1885-1969), oil on canvas, Gamrat and Stanczyk by Jan Matejko (1838-1893), oil on wood panel, and Light Cavalry/Lisowczycy by Jozef Brandt (1841-1915), oil on canvas.

1st National PRCUA Volleyball Tournament

MICHIGAN – The 1st National PRCUA Volleyball Tournament will be held on Friday, November 3, 2017 and Saturday, November 4, 2017 in Warren, MI, hosted by the Opole Dancers. The Entry Form and Adult Waiver/Release of Liability must be completed and returned to the home office, together with a $50.00 entry fee per team. All players must be PRCUA members in good standing. New PRCUA members welcome! More info and entry forms can be found on: https://www.prcua.org/sports/ Make your check payable to PRCUA or use the Online Payment option at www.prcua.org/payonline. All entries must be postmarked or submitted by October 20, 2017. If there are any questions, please call the Fraternal Department: 1 800 772-8632 ext. 2636, or call Deann Kujawski (St. Rita’s Society) 586-943-9812 or Jennifer Vernon (St. Rita’s Society) 248-506-7340. Join the fun!

Clifton Skate Day

CLIFTON, NJ – Gather your family and friends for a fun-filled afternoon of ice-skating at Floyd Hall Ice-Skating Arena for Clifton Skate Day. This event will be conducted on Saturday, October 21st, 2017 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The cost will be $5.00 per person and includes 2 hours of skating, skate rental and candy surprise. You must have a coupon to attend the event and receive the discounted price. Pick up coupons at the Recreation Office, City Hall, 2nd floor, 900 Clifton Ave. Floyd Hall Arena is located on the campus of Montclair State University.

Free Breast Cancer Presentation

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Health Department and St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center will be offering a FREE educational presentation on breast cancer. The lecture will be held at the Clifton Main Memorial Library, located on 292 Piaget Ave., Community Room A, on October 20, 2017 at 2pm. The speaker will be Dr. Nadra Moulayes, DO, a Breast Surgeon affiliated with St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center. Dr. Moulayes will be speaking on risk factors for breast cancer, the critical importance of self-breast examination, mammograms, signs of breast cancer, a variety of existing treatment options, treatment after surgery, and recovery. This program is open to Clifton and Little Falls residents; please call 973-470-5760 as soon as possible to register as space is limited. October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month- an annual health campaign to raise awareness of the disease. Anyone who would like to learn more about breast cancer is highly encouraged to attend what will be an enlightening presentation. Please call the Clifton Health Department at 973-470-5760 to register or for more information about this free program. The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.

25th Anniversary Mass

PENNSYLVANIA – On Saturday, October 21, St. John Cantius Polish Language School 25th Anniversary Mass will be celebrated at St. John Cantius Church, Thompson & Orthodox Streets, Bridesburg section of Philadelphia, 6 P.M., followed by the Banquet at 7 P.M. in St. John Cantius Auditorium. Music by The Masters. For more information or reservations call 215-888-7769 or the Polish Bookstore 215-426-2767.

125th Anniversary Mass

NEW JERSEY– On Sunday, October 22, St. Joseph Church will celebrate their 125th Anniversary with a 10 am Mass, followed by an anniversary luncheon at the Tavistock Country Club, 100 Tavistock Lane, Haddonfield, NJ. The church is located at 10th & Liberty Streets, Camden. For more information and/or reservations call John Uecker 856-428-4836 or Jackie Bunch 856-848-0425.

Applebees Flapjack Breakfast

PENNSYLVANIA – At the request of many pancake lovers who had a great time at Applebee’s Flapjack Breakfast for the past few years, the Polish American Cultural Center Museum Volunteers are sponsoring another Applebees Flapjack Breakfast on Saturday, October 21, 2017 from 8:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M., at the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 2535-37 Castor Avenue, in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia. Tickets are only $7.00 per person and you can enjoy an unlimited amount of pancakes, sausage, orange juice and coffee or tea. What a great bargain – and also a great way to continue to celebrate October as Polish American Heritage Month with family and friends and support the Polish American Cultural Center Museum. Tickets are available at the Museum Gift Shop, 308 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106. For more information, call Theresa Romanowski at 215-922-1700, or 215-813-2780.

City of Philadelphia Property Tax Freeze

PENNSYLVANIA – If you are a senior citizen living in the city of Philadelphia and are interested in applying for the City of Philadelphia Property Tax Freeze Program, call “PASS” Polish American Social Services, also known as United Social Services. To qualify for the City of Philadephia Property Tax Freeze Program, you or your spouse must be 65 years of age or older. For a single person, your total income must be $23,500 or less and for a married couple, your total income must be $31,500 or less. Those who qualify will receive a freeze on their City of Philadephia property taxes. For an application or additional information, call PASS’s United Social Services Outreach Program, Monday through Friday, between 10 A.M. and 4 P.M. at 215-923-1900.