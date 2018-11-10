Calendar (week of November 9th)

Southern California Celebrates Poland’s

100th Anniversary of Regaining Independence

CALIFORNIA –The Polish American Congress of Southern California invites you to join the Polish community for a special Mass and Gala Concert featuring organ maestro Jan Bartlomiej Bokszanin on Saturday, November 10th @ 5 pm at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels, 555 West Temple Street, Los Angeles. The organ concert will begin directly after the mass. The event will start with an introduction at 4:45 p.m. The Mass will commemorate the 100th Anniversary of Poland regaining its independence – November 11, 1918 – November 11,2018. Serdecznie Zapraszamy! The PAC – Southern California is located at 3400 W. Adams Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90018. For more information email: president@pacsocal.org

PAC – Michigan Division Hosts Celebration of Poland’s

100th Anniversary of Independence

MICHIGAN – The Polish American Congress – Michigan Division proudly announces the 100th Anniversary of Poland’s Regained Independence Celebration on Sunday, November 11th . The event will be held at the American Polish Cultural Center, 2975 E. Maple Rd., Troy, MI 48083. Keynote speaker: Mr. Richard Walawender, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Poland. For more information, please call Stella Szczesny 313-680-4548 or Donna Bielecki 248-689-4366.

Polish Cultural Society of Indiana Celebrates

100th Anniversary of Poland’s National Independence Day

INDIANA – The Polish Cultural Society of Indiana is proud to help celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Poland’s National Independence Day, Narodowe Święto Niepodległości. Narodowe Święto Niepodległości is a national day in Poland celebrated on the 11th of November to commemorate the anniversary of the restoration of Poland’s sovereignty as the Second Polish Republic in 1918 from the German, Austrian and Russian Empires. Please join us to help celebrate Poland’s rich history, get together with friends and share memories of Poland through the years. A short movie will be shown and all will have an opportunity to share thoughts and reflections. PCSI will provide appetizers, wine and beverages. All ages are welcome to join. This event is sponsored by PCSI. Date and time: Sunday, November 11th, 2018 at 5:00 pm. Address: Latvian Community Center, 1008 W 64th St., Indianapolis, IN 46260] RSVP by November 7th, 2018. Visit www.polishcsi.org or email: info@polishcsi.org

100th Anniversary of Poland’s Independence Celebration

PENNSYLVANIA – The 100th Anniversary of Poland’s Independence Day will be celebrated on Sunday, November 11th at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, Ferry Road, Doylestown, PA. Mass 12:30 P.M. followed by a tribute to Poland and Polonia in America. Call the Polish American Cultural Center Museum 215-922-1700 for more details.

New York Premiere – “The Auschwitz Volunteer: Captain Witold Pilecki

NEW YORK – The Consulate General of the Republic of Poland in New York invites you to the New York premiere of “The Auschwitz Volunteer: Captain Witold Pilecki” performed by Marek Probosz on Sunday, November 11th, 7:30 p.m. The film is part of the United Solo Festival at Theatre Row, located at 410 W. 42nd St., New York, NJ 10036. Tickets are available at Theatre Row Box Office or www.telecharge.com For more information visit www.polww2.com/PileckiBroadway 2018 United Solo Theatre Festival is the world’s largest solo theatre festival held at the Theatre Row in the heart of the New York City theatre district on 42nd Street. The Festival presents renowned artists as well as new talents. Featured local and international shows fall into a vast selection of categories, ranging from drama, storytelling, puppetry, and multimedia shows to stand-up, magic, improve, dance, and musical. To find more about the shows go to www.unitedsolo.org

Second Sunday Concert Series at Passaic Public Library

PASSAIC, NJ – Come and Enjoy “A Musical Feast” featuring All Seasons Chamber Players! Passaic Public Library presents the Second Sunday Concert Series fifth performance this year featuring All Seasons Chamber Players performing “A Musical Feast” on Sunday, November 11, 2018 at 2:30 PM. This program will be held on the 2nd Floor Exhibit Hall at the Passaic Public Library, 195 Gregory Avenue, Passaic, NJ 07055. For more information, please call the Reference Department at 973-779-0474 ext. 11.

Polish Lecture

PENNSYLVANIA – On Sunday, November 11, the Polski Uniwersytet Ludowy Lecture in the Polish Language will be held at the Associated Polish Home, 9150 Academy Road, Northeast Philadelphia, 3 P.M. Speaker: Andrzej Jozef Dabrowski, historian. Topic: Polish women poets and writers as a world phenomenon. Call 215-624-9954. All are invited to attend. Free admission.

Polish University Club Thanksgiving Food Drive

Dear Members and Friends of the Polish University Club of New Jersey,

We would like to officially invite you to participate in our first ever Thanksgiving Food Drive! We will be placing boxes around New Jersey to collect food to benefit St. John’s Food Pantry in Newark, New Jersey. If you are able to, please print out the attached flyer and place it, along with a box, in a local Polish church, store, school, etc. ASAP after making sure with someone in charge that it is okay to do so. (Students/recent scholarship recipients- please feel free to place the box/flyer in a building on your school’s campus, as long as that’s okay with the administration as well!) Additionally, please email us back to let us know where you’ll be placing this box so that we don’t have multiple boxes at the same location. Finally, please collect the goods and bring them to the next PUC meeting on 11/15. Alternatively, if you would like to set out a box but are unable to make it to the meeting on 11/15, you could also pick up the goods at your convenience and bring it to St. John’s yourself. Just make sure to mention that the goods are being donated on behalf of the Polish University Club of New Jersey!

Thank you, PUC of NJ PR Committee

Polish National Opera Presents “Voice of the Mountains”

NEW YORK – The Consulate General of the Republic of Poland in New York invites you to the North American premiere of “ Voices of the Mountains” presented by the Polish National Opera on Wednesday, November 14th, 8:00 p.m., at Carnegie Hall (Stern Auditorium – Perelman Stage), New York. This is not just a concert, it is a magical feast. Its’ creators know the majesty and authenticity of the mountains. Running time: ca. 80 minutes without an intermission. Tickets are available at Box Office at 57th and Seventh. The wondrous and majestic beauty of the Tatra Mountains inspired many authors, to mention Boy, Witkacy, Tetmajer. We will hear the voices of the mountains in works by Karol Szymanowski, Henryk Mikołaj Gorecki and Wojciech Kilar in modern arrangements by young composers.

Consular Visit To Piast Institute

MICHIGAN – The Consulate General of the Republic of Poland in Chicago would like to inform you that it is organizing a consular visit the 17th and 18th of November. It will be held at the Piast Institute located at 11633 Joseph Campau, Hamtramck, MI 48212. During the visit the Consulate will only address applications or renewals of a Polish passport. Applicants are required to bring two passport photos. The Piast Institute cannot schedule appointments. Applicants must call the Consulate to set up an appointment. Call: 312 337 8166 ext. 230 or 231.

Konsulat Generalny Rzeczypospolitej Polskiej w Chicago uprzejmie informuje że organizuje dyżur konsularny, który odbędzie się w dniach 17 i 18 listopada w Piast Institute (adres: 11633 Joseph Campau, Hamtramck, MI 48212). W trakcie dyżuru przyjmowane będą wnioski o wydanie lub odnawianie paszportu polskiego. Proszę ze sobą przynieść dwa zdjęcia do paszportu. Zapisy na dyżur prowadzone są przez Konsulat. Zadzwoń pod numerem: 312 337 8166 wew. 230 lub 231.

Exhibition of Paintings by Joanna Sarapata At KF

NEW YORK CITY – The Kosciuszko Foundation is pleased to host “Scent of a Woman” – the exhibition of paintings by Joanna Sarapata, an established Polish painter, a graduate of the Paris L’ecole Nationale Superieure des Beaux-Arts whose works are in the art collection of Jose Carreras, Placido Domingo, Elton John, Patricia Picasso and many other prominent personalities. Her paintings, which main theme are sensual portraits of women, have been featured at dozens of individual and group exhibitions, in galleries, museums, private and public collections all over the world. The event will take place on Saturday, November 17th at 7:00 p.m. at the Kosciuszko Foundation, 15 E 65th Street, New York, NY 10065. It is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. Be sure to be at the Foundation by 7:30 p.m. for greetings and announcements. In lieu of admission, donations towards the Kosciuszko Foundation Cultural Fund are welcome. The exhibition featuring 30 works by Joanna Sarapata will be on view at the Foundation through January 31, 2019. For more information call 212-734-2130.

“Fighting Jeffries” Beefsteak

CLIFTON, NJ – Fighting Jeffries, a team in the Relay for Life Clifton, will be hosting a beefsteak in memory of Jeff Dvorak on Saturday, November 17, 2018 from 6:30 to 10:30 PM at the Clifton Elks Lodge, 775 Clifton Avenue. All proceeds will benefit the team. Donation of $55.00 will include beefsteak by Nightingale’s, beer and soda. A cash bar will be available. Please contact Ryan Dvorak for tickets at 973-477-4381, email: rdvorak18@yahoo.com or Marianne Dvorak at 973 464-1391. Plans for the annual Relay for Life of Clifton 2019 have begun. The Relay will be held at Clifton Stadium on May 18, 2019 from 2 PM to mIdnight. The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life is a celebration of hope and survivorship. Team members take turns walking or running on the track to fight cancer. Cancer never sleeps and neither do the teams. For more information about Relay for Life Clifton visit www.relayforlife.org/cliftonnj. If you need information on the services provided by ACS please visit cancer.org.

Polish Heritage Society’s Annual Polonaise Ball

PENNSYLVANIA – The Polish Heritage Society of Philadelphia will hold its Annual Polonaise Ball on Sunday, November 18th at the Whitemarsh Valley Country Club, Lafayette Hill, PA from 5 to 10 P.M. Cocktails, cash bar, dinner and music by the Rick Gazda Band. Entertainment by the Ojczyzna Dance Group from Baltimore. Honoree Dr. Alexandra Ziolkowska-Boehm, author & writer. Call Marie Hejnosz 215-487-0221. Proceeds benefit the Scholarship Program.

BLOOMFIELD SYMPHONY TO OPEN 86th CONCERT SEASON

Bloomfield, NJ – The Bloomfield Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Israel Herman, will open its 86th Concert Season on Sunday, November 18 at 3:00 P.M. in Bloomfield Middle School, 60 Huck Road, Bloomfield, NJ. The program will feature Carl Maria von Weber Overture to Oberon, Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1 and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6 (Pastorale). Featured soloist will be violinist Susan Heerema. Tickets (online and at the door) are $15 Adult and $11 Student/Senior. For more information, contact www.bloomfieldsymphony.org or 609-273-6869.

Clifton’s 21st Annual 5k Stampede through Clifton Race

CLIFTON, NJ – The streets surrounding City Hall will be filled with runners and walkers vying in the 21st Annual 5k Stampede through Clifton and Health Walk on Sunday, November 18, 2018. The race is sponsored by the Clifton Recreation Department. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. sharp for runners and walkers. Race registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Divisions are as follows: 10 and under, 11 – 14, 15 – 19, 20 – 24, 25 – 29, 30 – 34, 35 – 39, 40 – 44, 45 – 49, 50 – 54, 55 – 59, 60 – 64, 65 – 69, and 70 and over. Awards are given for the top three Males and Females in each category and one for the overall 1st place Male and Female in the race. Additional awards will be issued for the 1st place Police Officer, Firefighter, Doctor/Chiropractor, and Educator. Individuals with disabilities will receive special recognition at the awards presentation after the race. In addition, there will be a special recognition for the oldest and youngest participant and for the health organization that refers the most participants. The race and walk will begin at the Clifton City Hall Complex, Lester Herrschaft Center located at 900 Clifton Avenue, Clifton, New Jersey. After the race, there will be a raffle for great prizes. Visit the various booths of health professionals as you enjoy some healthy snacks, music and more. The pre-registration fee for all participants is $20.00 as of 11/16/18 ($15.00 for students – K-12 with valid student ID) and $25.00 on or after 11/17/18 ($20.00 for students K-12 with valid student ID) or day of race. All individuals that participated in the 2017 Stampede can receive a $5.00 discount on this year’s race by registering a friend (who did not compete in 2017). To receive the discount, you and your friend must register at the same time and in-person at the Recreation Office. Maximum discount is 3 friends ($15.00). This event is a fundraiser for the Clifton Recreation Department youth programs conducted throughout the year. For more information, call the Clifton Recreation Department at (973) 470-5956 or visit www.cliftonrec.com to register.

Clifton Health Department Fall Rabies Clinics For Dogs

NEW JERSEY – The Clifton Health Department will be holding its fall Rabies Clinics for dogs in Clifton on the following dates:

• Saturday, November 10, 2018 from 10:00 am-12:00 pm

• Wednesday, November 14, 2018 from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm

• Wednesday, November 28, 2018 from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm

There is no cost for vaccinating dogs. These clinics will be held at Clifton Fire Station #5, 51 Brighton Rd., Clifton, NJ 07012. The City of Clifton requires that dogs over six months of age be licensed. Dog licenses will be available to Clifton residents that still need to obtain a current 2018 license. You must show proof of rabies vaccination in order to obtain a license. As a reminder, dogs must be on a leash when they are brought to clinics. These clinics are open to all New Jersey residents. The NJDOH recommends revaccination of dogs and cats prior to expiration of the previous vaccination. Some animals may need to be revaccinated before the duration of immunity expires in order to qualify for re-licensure. Administering a rabies vaccine before the duration of immunity of a previous vaccination has expired is not associated with an increased occurrence of adverse reactions in dogs. Ongoing prevention of rabies is an important public health measure. Rabies is a zoonotic disease, one that can be transmitted from animals to humans. Any warm blooded animal can contract, carry and transmit rabies. Almost all human cases of rabies were fatal until 1865, when a vaccine was developed by Louis Pastuer and Emile Roux. Recorded human deaths in the United States have dropped from 100 or more in the early 20th Century to one or two per year. Please call the Clifton Health Department at 973-470-5760 for more information. The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.

A New Poetry Anthology By Women – Grateful Conversation

Moonrise Press is pleased to announce the publication of Grateful Conversations: A Poetry Anthology, edited by Maja Trochimczyk and Kathi Stafford. Grateful Conversations is a portrait of a group of female poets from California, who come together each month to hone their craft and share their verse. Known as Westside Women Writers and active as a group since 2008, they include Millicent Borges Accardi, Madeleine S. Butcher, Georgia Jones Davis, Lois P. Jones, Susan Rogers, Kathi Stafford, Sonya Sabanac, Ambika Talwar and Maja Trochimczyk. The volume includes poems written for seven workshops and poetic self-portraits of the nine writers. Many photographs by the poets (Madeleine S. Butcher, Lois P. Jones, Susan Rogers, Sonya Sabanac, Ambika Talwar and Maja Trochimczyk) provide illustrations. More information may be found on Moonrise Press website and the blog: http://www.moonrisepress.com/grateful-conversations-anthology.html

http://moonrisepress.blogspot.com/2018/06/sample-poems-from-grateful.html

http://moonrisepress.blogspot.com/2018/05/grateful-conversations-poetry-anthology.html

The book is available in BW paperback, color paperback, and e-book formats. Anthology readings are planned at the Bolton Hall Museum in Tujunga (November 25, at 4:30 pm) and Ventura Library (April 4, 2019). More dates will be posted.

Wadowice-on-the-Potomac

WASHINGTON, D.C. – FRIENDS OF JOHN PAUL II FOUNDATION Washington, DC. Chapter cordially invites you to attend Wadowice-on-the-Potomac on Sunday, November 18th, 2018 from 1 pm to 4 pm; celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Pope St. John II’s Inauguration to the Papacy. The event will take place at the Apostolic Nunciature, 3339 Massachusetts Ave., NW, Washington, D.C. 20008. Limited seating. Valet Parking. For more information call Marianna Eckel 571-276-5574.

1st Annual Polish Film Festival – Miami

FLORIDA – The 1st Annual Polish Film Festival – Miami will take place November 15th through November 17th at the Miami Beach Cinematheque, 1130 Washington Ave., in Miami Beach. For program and tickets info visit: http://view16clicks.com/pffinst/ Films to be showcased: The Last Family, Luxus, The Simple Story, Cold War, The Promised Land. Guest of Honor – Andrzej Seweryn. Opening Night Gala – Thursday, November 15th at 6 pm. Co-Sponsored by The American Institute of Polish Culture, The Honorary Consulate of Poland, Polish American Film Society, Polish Film Festival Los Angeles, Polish Filmmakers Association, Polish Film Institute and with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, the Mayor, and the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners. The American Institute of Polish Culture is located at 1440 79th Street Causeway, Suite 117, Miami, FL 33141.

NJBG Wreathmaking Workshops

NEW JERSEY – NJBG will sponsor two hands-on Wreathmaking Workshops at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden Carriage House Visitor Center, on Saturday, November 17, 2018, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The workshops are an annual tradition at NJBG. In these two workshops you’ll learn how to assemble and decorate holiday wreaths to grace your home, using different fresh and dried plant materials. You’ll make a wreath to take home with you, and decorate it to suit your style with ribbons and ornaments from NJBG’s large collection. All materials are provided, but bring clippers, gloves and any special decorations you want to use. The fee is $20 for NJBG members and $25 for non-members. This popular program regularly sells out, so make your reservations early. For tickets and more information, please visit www.njbg.org or call 973-962-9534. NJBG is located on Morris Road in Ringwood, NJ. The New Jersey State Botanical Garden is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (to 6 p.m. in the winter). Admission to the Garden is always free; parking is also free in the fall, winter and spring. Call 973-962-9534 or visit www.njbg.org for more information on NJBG, membership, volunteer opportunities, events or directions.

POLKA DANCES



PENNSYLVANIA – On Sunday, November 18, a Polka Dance from 2 to 6 p.m. will be held at the Sacred Heart Parish Center, Cornwall Road & 419, Cornwall, PA. Music by the Continentals Band. Call Joe Yaklowich 717-566-5704 for tickets and more information.