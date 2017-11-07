Calendar (week of November 7th)

3rd Annual Connecticut Game Dinner & Pairings Night

HARTFORD, CT – It’s back! The 3rd Annual Connecticut Game Dinner & Pairings Night will be held on Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Hartford Polish National Home in the elegant Chopin Room. Doors open at 6:30 pm; first course served at 7:00 pm. Highlights of the evening… live Jazz performance by Randy Kemp Trio; cordial appetizer hour; elegant multi-course game dinner; and a selection of local wine, beer and liquor pairings. The Hartford PNH is located at 60 Charter Oak Avenue, Hartford, CT 06106. For more information call 860-247-1784 or email: info@polishhomect.org

Polonaise Ball

PENNSYLVANIA – The Polish Heritage Society of Philadelphia would like to announce that the annual Polonaise Ball is set for Saturday, November 11, 2017. The event will be held at the Chateau at SugarLoaf Hill near W. Bells Mills Road and Germantown Ave., in Chestnut Hill, PA 19118. Special honoree is Fr. Edward Volz – Our Lady of Czestochowa Shrine Director. Ticket price of $115 per person will include a cocktail hour, hors d’oeuvres, open bar throughout the evening, three course sit down dinner, entertainment by Wojciech Hollender on piano, the Dennis Ostopowicz Band, and a performance by the PKM dancers. Time: 6 to 11 p.m. A Chance and Silent Auction will be held. For any additional information or to obtain tickets, please contact Marie Hejnosz at 215-487-0221.

Holiday Bazaar – Looking For Vendors

PASSAIC, NJ – St. John Lutheran Church will be holding a Holiday Bazaar on November 18, 2017 and are looking for vendors. The price of $20.00 includes tables and chairs! For more information or to request a space call 973-779-1166.

Wisconsin Polish Center Gala

WISCONSIN – You are cordially invited to a magical night of glitz, glamour and enchantment. A Magical Gala at Club 38 – a classic nightclub environment reminiscent of clubs in Paris, London and New York in 1938 – will be held on Saturday, November 11th. All proceeds from the 2017 gala will help support the Polish Center of Wisconsin “Repair and Maintenance Fund”. For more information call (414) 529-2140. The Polish Center of Wisconsin is located at 6941 S. 68th St., Franklin, WI 53132.

SU-CASA ARTS GRANTS

Artist Residencies In S.I. Senior Centers

NEW YORK – Staten Island Arts is pleased to announce a major expansion to SU-CASA, a five-borough New York City Council initiative which brings artists and arts organizations to conduct residencies in senior centers throughout the city. We are thrilled to announce that in Fiscal Year 2018, individual artist residencies will be supported at six (6) Staten Island senior centers, doubling the number from last year. Successful applicants will be required to provide a minimum of 40 hours of arts engagement programming with a public component such as an exhibit, reading, or performance; and will receive an artist fee of $4,500 plus supplies reimbursement. Residencies will take place between January 1, 2018 and June 30, 2018. This year’s application process is online only, with a submission deadline of MONDAY, NOVEMBER 27th at 5 pm. Join the Staten Island Arts for the application seminar on November 9th from 7-8 p.m. Full Program Guidelines for individual artists are available at http://statenislandarts.org/arts-in-education-grants/. Organizations are eligible for a different set of designated centers, and apply through a separate process directly to the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs. SU-CASA seeks to positively affect the well-being of older adults through direct engagement in arts-based activities at senior centers. This year’s participating Staten Island centers designated by Staten Island’s members of the New York City Council are: Cassidy Coles Senior Center, Todt Hill Neighborhood Senior Center, Arrochar Neighborhood Senior Center, the JCC of Staten Island, Great Kills Senior Center, and the Mount Loretto Neighborhood Senior Center.

Piano Recital At KF

NEW YORK – The Kosciuszko Foundation will host a piano recital by Konrad Skolarski on Friday, November 10th, 7:30 p.m. at the KF, 15 East 65th Street, New York City, NY 10065. Celebrated for his lyrical-dramatic interpretations, unique, personal style and consummate artistry, Polish pianist Konrad Skolarski presents a recital to celebrate Poland’s Independence Day. The concert is presented in partnership with the Polish Cultural Institute New York and the program will feature works by Bach, Beethoven, Chopin and Liszt. Tickets: $25 – $45.

PACC Beefsteak

NEW JERSEY – The Lyndhurst Polish American Citizens Club will hold their Beefsteak Dinner on Sunday, November 12th, 4:00 p.m. Donation of $48.00 includes dinner (beef, pasta, fries), beer, wine, soda… and football (Giants vs 49ers). The club is located at 730 New Jersey Avenue, Lyndhurst, NJ. For more information call Ted Dudek at 201-924-9848.

1918-2017 – Polish Independence Day Celebration

Symbol Polski Odrodzonej, detal, 1939 Kolekcja MPA | Symbol of Poland Reborn, detail, 1939 PMA Collection

ILLINOIS – The Polish Scouting Organization of Illinois (Związek Harcerstwa Polskiego – Obwód ZHP Chicago) will host its annual celebration of Poland’s Day of Independence, on Sunday, November 12, 2017. Mass celebrating Poland and all those who fought for its freedom will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church (1118 N. Noble Avenue, Chicago, IL 60642). Immediately following, celebrations will continue at The Polish Museum of America (984 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60642), featuring an artistic program honoring Polish Independence Day presented by Polish Scouts from the “Wichry” and “Lechici” scouting groups. All scouts, family, friends, supporters, and especially veterans, whom we honor this day, are cordially invited to attend.

hm. Marek Klonowski

Przewodniczący Obwodu ZHP Chicago

marek.klonowski.pe@gmail.com 847.651.5728

hm. Beata Chodorowska Niebrugge

Wice-Przewodnicząca Obwodu ZHP Chicago

aniolek@aol.com – 630.624.4015

Christmas Bazaar

PENNSYLVANIA – A Christmas Bazaar will be held at St. John Cantius Hall, 4435 Almond Street, in the Bridesburg section of Philadelphia on Friday, November 10th and Saturday, November 11th. Times: Friday, 6 to 9 P.M., Saturday, 4 to 9 P.M. Polish food, game wheels, pictures with Santa, Christmas Shop and much more. For more information call 215-535-6667.

Bergen County Audubon Nature Walk at NJBG

NEW JERSEY – NJBG invites you to explore and enjoy the wonderful world of birds and plants on a Fall Audubon Nature Walk at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden on Sunday, November 12, 2017, at 10 am. Members of the Bergen County Audubon Society will lead a walk through the gardens, meadows and woodlands at NJBG, visiting a rich and varied ecosystem of plants and animals. This program is free. Wear comfortable shoes, dress for the weather, and bring binoculars if you have them. Meet at the Carriage House Visitor Center in the New Jersey State Botanical Garden, Morris Road, Ringwood State Park, Ringwood, NJ. This program is sponsored by the NJBG/Skylands Association and the Bergen County Audubon Society. The New Jersey State Botanical Garden at Skylands, which appears on both the State and National Registers of Historic Places, is open from 8 am to 8 pm every day (8 am to 6 pm in the winter). Admission to the Garden is always free. Parking fee on summer weekends and holidays: $5/car for NJ residents; $7/car out-of-state.; summer weekday parking is free. Parking is also free in the fall, winter and spring. NJBG/Skylands is located on Morris Road in Ringwood, New Jersey. For an event schedule, membership brochure, directions or more information, please call 973-962-9534 or visit www.njbg.org. The Bergen County Audubon Society is the regional chapter of the National Audubon Society, and offers wide-ranging programs from the Meadowlands to the Highlands. For more information, visit their website at www.bergencountyaudubon.org or contact Don Torino at 201-230-4983 or greatauk4@aol.com.

Skylands Manor Tours Free For Veterans On November 12th

NEW JERSEY – Guided tours of the ground floor of historic Skylands Manor at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden will be available on Sunday, November 12, 2017 from 11am to 3 pm. In honor of Veteran’s Day, and to thank them for their service, all Veterans are invited to tour free. Sponsored by the NJBG/Skylands Association, the non-profit member support organization working with the State to preserve the gardens, the 45-minute guided tours of Skylands history and architecture are conducted by NJBG volunteer docents. Skylands Manor, a Tudor Revival mansion, was constructed in the early 20th century for Clarence McKenzie Lewis by renowned architect John Russell Pope. Pope also designed many outstanding public buildings, including the Jefferson Memorial and National Gallery of Art, both in Washington, D.C. The firm of Elliott C. Brown was responsible for constructing his elegant Tudor design. Among Skylands Manor’s many attractions is a remarkable collection of antique stained glass medallions set in leaded windows, including pieces from 16th century German, Bavarian and Swiss sites. The lanterns, electrical fixtures, lamps, spiral staircase rail and gate were fashioned by Samuel Yellin, who led the American revival of the use of iron as decorative art. On Nov. 12, Veterans are invited to tour Skylands Manor at no charge. The suggested donations for other visitors are: $7 for adults; $5 for seniors and students aged 13-18; $3 for children aged 6-12; and free for children under age 6. NJBG/Skylands is located off Morris Road in Ringwood, New Jersey. For an event schedule, membership brochure, directions or more information, call 973-962-9534 or visit www.njbg.org.

Clifton’s 20th Annual 5k Stampede

CLIFTON, NJ – The streets surrounding City Hall will be filled with runners and walkers flying in the 20th Annual 5k Stampede through Clifton on Sunday, November 19, 2017. The race is sponsored by the Clifton Recreation Department and the Clifton Roadrunners Club. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. sharp for runners and walkers. Race registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Divisions are as follows: 10 and under, 11 – 14, 15 – 19, 20 – 24, 25 – 29, 30 – 34, 35 – 39, 40 – 44, 45 – 49, 50 – 54, 55 – 59, 60 – 64, 65 – 69, 70 – 74, 75 – 79, 80 – 84, and 85 & over. Awards are given for the top three Males and Females in each category and one for the overall 1st place Male and Female in the race. Additional awards will be issued for the 1st place Police Officer, Firefighter, Doctor/Chiropractor, and Educator. Individuals with disabilities will receive special recognition at the awards presentation after the race. In addition, there will be a special recognition for the oldest and youngest participant and for the health organization that refers the most participants. The race and walk will begin at the Clifton City Hall Complex, Lester Herrschaft Center located at 900 Clifton Avenue, Clifton, New Jersey. After the race, there will be a raffle for great prizes. Visit the various booths of health professionals as you enjoy some healthy snacks, music and more. The fee for all participants is $25.00 ($20.00 for youth with valid student ID). This event is a fundraiser for the Clifton Recreation Department youth programs conducted throughout the year. In addition, this year funds will be used to purchase additional uniforms for our Special Olympic Athletes and coaches attending the 2018 New Jersey State Special Olympic Games. For more information, call the Clifton Recreation Department at (973) 470-5956 or visit www.cliftonrec.com to register.

Fall Rabies Clinic for Dogs

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Health Department will be holding its annual Free Fall Rabies Clinics in Clifton on Wednesday, November 14, 2017 & Wednesday, November 28, 2017 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm and Saturday, November 4, 2017 from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm for Dogs (Free) at the Department of Public Works, 307 E 7th St., Clifton, NJ 07011. The clinics are open to all residents of New Jersey. New Jersey law requires that all dogs be vaccinated against rabies. Clifton requires that dogs over six months of age be licensed. You must show proof of rabies vaccination in order to obtain a license. Dog licenses will be available to Clifton residents that need to obtain a current 2017 license. Dogs must be on a leash when they are brought to the clinic. The NJDOH recommends revaccination of dogs and cats prior to expiration of the previous vaccination. Some animals may need to be revaccinated before the duration of immunity expires in order to qualify for re-licensure. Administering a rabies vaccine before the duration of immunity of a previous vaccination has expired is not associated with an increased occurrence of adverse reactions in dogs. The campaign to keep rabies out of our pet population is succeeding thanks to rabies immunization of dogs, cats and ferrets. Between 1998 and the middle of 2016, there were only seven cases of rabies in dogs reported in New Jersey, the last one being reported in 2016. Ongoing prevention of rabies is an important public health measure. Rabies is a zoonotic disease, one that can be transmitted from animals to humans. Any warm blooded animal can contract, carry and transmit rabies. Almost all human cases of rabies were fatal until 1865, when a vaccine was developed by Louis Pastuer and Emile Roux. Recorded human deaths in the United States have dropped from 100 or more in the early 20th Century to one or two per year. Please call the Clifton Health Department at 973-470-5760 for more information. The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.

Special Exhibit of Artist Rafal Olbinski

NEW YORK – An opening reception of the special exhibit presenting Rafal Olbinski’s most recent works will be held at the Kosciuszko Foundation on Saturday, November 18th from 7 to 10 p.m. RAFAL OLBINSKI immigrated to the United States in 1981, where he soon established himself as a prominent painter, illustrator and designer. For his artistic achievements, he has received more than 150 awards including Gold and Silver Medals from the Art Directors Club of New York, Gold and Silver Medals from the Society of Illustrators in New York and Los Angeles, and The Big Crit 2000 award by Critique Magazine in San Francisco. The Kosciuszko Foundation is located at 15 East 65th Street, New York, NY 10065.

Volunteers Needed For Holiday Decorating – November 24th

HARTFORD, CT – Men/Women needed to help decorate the Polish National Home for the Christmas holiday season. Contact Helen Olejarz at 860-871-1006 if you want to be part of this fun project. You may also email us at Info@PolishHomeCT.org Decorating day: November 24th. The Polish National Home is located at 60 Charter Oak Avenue – Pulaski Plaza, Hartford, CT 06106.

We are hiring!

HARTFORD, CT – The Polish National Home is looking for quality, hard-working and reliable part-time staff to fill-in for banquet/events, bartending and/or waitstaff. Candidates looking to pick-up shifts here and there are perfect. Ability to speak Polish & English a plus. Email: Info@PolishHomeCT.org with name, address, phone number, email with brief summary of related experience, or if looking to be trained. The Polish National Home is located at 60 Charter Oak Avenue – Pulaski Plaza, Hartford, CT 06106

Mental Health First Aid Class

NEW JERSEY – The Mental Health Association in Passaic County will be holding a Mental Health First Aid Class on November 13th from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Clifton Boys & Girls Club Media Center, 181 Colfax Ave., Clifton, NJ 07013.

What you will learn:

• How to recognize signs of mental illness such as anxiety, depression, psychosis and addiction.

• How to approach and support someone in a mental health crisis until appropriate professional help arrives

• How to be supportive, diffuse the situation, and encourage professional help

• Understand what to do if someone is suicidal, harming themselves, or refusing help

Become certified in this five-step process which includes; assessing risk, respectfully listening to and supporting an individual in crisis, and identifying appropriate professional help and supports. A commitment to attending the entire 8 hours is required. This course is typically $150 but being offered for $16 to residents and community leaders as part of the Clifton Stigma-Free Initiative.

Cost of Event: $16, Registration is required.

For more information and registration please call, Rebekah Leon @ (973) 478-4444 extension 116, or at rleon@mhapassaic.org

Clifton Care Needs Donations

CLIFTON, NJ – Clifton Cares has sent over 5000 packages to our troops since they began in August 2010. They have seen the postage rise from $10.75 to the present charge of $17.30. The Clifton residents and businesses have been overwhelmingly generous with supplies and monetary donations so that we can keep mailing the packages to our troops. The thank you notes we receive from these young men and women are why the volunteers continue to come and help with the packing. The soldiers tell stories of sharing boxes with those who don’t get any from home, or the ones which say each box “smells like home”. The supplies we send are those that we here take for granted, but to them, so far from their grocery stores, they are so delicious. Who would think that a Jolly Rancher or Rammen noodles would bring so many smiles to them. Our Holiday packing will be held after Thanksgiving, so your donations of supplies would be greatly appreciated. Cookies (especially homemade), holiday candy, beef jerky and gum are favorites. Baby wipes, visine, deodorant are always on the list… and white socks (ONLY NEW PLEASE!) One thank you note told us that the soldiers could not believe that people who didn’t know them cared so much about them. That is why as long as they are on foreign soil, we will be packing for them. Please drop off any donations to our CliftonCares box at City Hall before by 11/24/2017. Your monetary donation for postage, no matter how big or small, is appreciated. You may mail your check, payable to Lizz Gagnon, to her at Clifton City Hall, 900 Clifton Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07013. We thank our local newspapers for their ongoing support in getting this request to Clifton citizens!! Thank you to our Clifton residents for their continued generosity. Our soldiers know that you all care!

Polka Dance

PENNSYLVANIA – Capitol City Polka Dancers Association Polka Dance will be held on Saturday, November 11th at the Monaghan Township Fire Hall, 245 West Siddonsburg Road, Dillsburg, PA, 7 to 11 P.M. Music by Walt Groller Band. Call Shirley 717-458-5286.

