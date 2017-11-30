Calendar (week of November 30th)

Thrift Shop

NEW JERSEY – St. John Lutheran Church at 140 Lexington Avenue in Passaic will hold a Thrift Shop on Saturday, December 2nd from 9 am till 1 pm. New Christmas items still available as well as gently used clothing, household, shoes, coats.

Winter Babka Sale

NEW JERSEY – The Rosary Society of St. Joseph’s Polish Catholic Apostolate of the Diocese of Camden is once again sponsoring its Winter Babka Sale. Flyers are available on the table at the Liberty Street door of the church. Orders and money are due on Sunday, December 3rd. Give your order to Pat Kwoka 856-310-1783. St. Joseph’s is located at 1010 Liberty St., Camden, NJ 08104. Phone: 856-963-1285 or email: Camden@camdendiocese.org

Clifton Community Band Holiday Concert

CLIFTON, NJ – Snowflakes & Sleigh Rides – A Free Holiday Concert – will feature the Clifton Community Band performing a selection of seasonal favorites on Saturday, December 2nd @ 4 pm at the Clifton High School Auditorium, 333 Colfax Ave., Clifton. Robert D. Morgan is the Director of the band. Contact: CliftonBand@optonline.net or phone 973-777-1781.

Friends of the Shelter Santa Pet Days

CLIFTON, NJ – Santa “Paws” will be helping the Friends of the Shelter raise money for the animals looking for a home for the holidays!! For the fifth year in a row… Santa Pet Days will be held at Foster Animal Hospital, 1347 Broad Street in Clifton on Sunday, December 3 from 12:30-4:30. ALL PETS WELCOME!! Santa will pose with your dog, cat, ferret, rabbit, guinea pig or whatever animals share your heart and home. Affordable holiday merchandise will be available for sale in addition to other goodies!! As always all proceeds benefit the animals!! FRIENDS OF THE SHELTER FALL is located at Dog Pound Rd., Clifton, NJ behind City Hall in Municipal Complex. Mailing Address: Friends of the Shelter Inc., P.O. Box 4923, Clifton, NJ 07015.

Breakfast with Santa

NEW JERSEY – The Wallington Fire Department – Park Row Hose Co. 3 presents “BREAKFAST with SANTA” on Sunday, December 3rd from 8:30 am till noon at the Wallington Civic Center, 24 Union Blvd., Wallington, NJ 07057. Ticket donation: $10.00 for adults, $5.00 for kids (ages 4-12). Tickets available at the door or see any Hose Co. 3 member. Pictures with Santa. Enjoy breakfast with us!

Polish American Engineers 2017 Christmas Party

ILLINOIS – The Polish American Engineers 2017 Christmas Party will be held on Sunday, December 3rd from 5 to 9:30 p.m. at Gala Banquets, 5639 N. Milwaukee, Chicago, IL 60646. Program includes cocktails (cash bar), dinner, Santa Claus and “Mingle and Jingle”. For more information call Mrs. Ewa Mroczek 630-782-0121 or email: ekmroczek@gmail.com Parking at MB Bank across the street.

Christmas Concert

NEW JERSEY – The Chopin Singing Society will present its annual Christmas Concert on Sunday, December 3, 3:00 PM at the Polish People’s Home, 1-3 Monroe Street, Passaic. Tickets are $40 each and include a hot buffet following the concert. For tickets and information, please call Arthur, Sroka at 973-916-0788.

Polskie Kolędy: W niedziele, 3-go grudnia o godz. 3:00PM chór Chopin z Passaic, będzie śpiewał Polskie Kolędy w Domu Polskim przy ulicy 1-3 Monroe Street, Passaic. Bilety po $40 od osoby gorący bufet po koncercie. W sprawie biletów, proszę dzwonić do Pana Arthur Sroka: 973-916-0788.

Healthy Eating for the Holidays Seminar

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Health Department and the ShopRite of Little Falls will be holding a Healthy Eating for the Holidays Seminar on Monday, December 4th from 5pm-6pm at the Main Memorial Library, Community Room A, located on 292 Piaget Ave. in Clifton. Heather Shasa, Registered Dietician at the Shoprite of Little Falls, will be joining us to discuss tips on how to stay on track through holiday parties, and to offer recipe ideas and suggestions, baking substitutions, smart swaps, and more! Registration is required as space is limited. Please call 973-470-5760 to register.

Lambert Castle Seeks Gingerbread House Competitors

NEW JERSEY – The Passaic County Historical Society is asking children under sixteen to enter its annual Gingerbread House Competition. There is no fee to enter! Just deliver your homemade gingerbread house to Lambert Castle, Monday December 4th- Friday December 8th between the hours of 9am-3pm. Please call ahead to arrange a delivery time, to (973)247-0085 ext 207. The houses will be on display in Lambert Castle (home of the Passaic County Historical Society) at 3 Valley Road, Paterson NJ, as a part of the museum’s holiday tours, from December 13th-January 7th. All houses will be accepted, there are no rules against the use of glue, or non-edible components. The gift card prizes will be awarded based on visitor votes placed during the holiday tour season and winners will be notified by phone in January. For more information on special events such as this one, visit the Passaic County Historical Society’s website at lambertcastle.org or call (973)247-0085.

Friends of the Shelter Fall Holiday Tree

CLIFTON, NJ – Get in the holiday spirit by honoring a pet who held (or holds) a special place in your heart! A $5 donation purchases a light on our TREE OF LOVE outside and an ornament with your animal’s name that will be displayed on in our shelter. The TREE OF LOVE tradition is observed November 26-January 8. All proceeds will benefit the homeless animals in our care. Celebrate the life of a beloved pet while helping other animals trying to find new homes for the holidays! Coupons online at www.cliftonanimalshelter.com, at the shelter or can be mailed to: Friends of the Shelter PO Box 4923, Clifton, NJ 07015. The FRIENDS OF THE SHELTER is located at Dog Pound Rd., Clifton, NJ behind City Hall in Municipal Complex.

December 3-9 – National Influenza Vaccination Week

CLIFTON, NJ – To observe National Immunization Awareness Week, the Clifton Health Department will be holding walk-in flu clinics on Wednesday, December 6th and Wednesday, December 13th from 2-4pm. If you have not received the flu shot yet this season, it’s not too late! National Influenza Vaccination Week, held every December by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reminds people of the importance of receiving the flu vaccine, even during the holiday season and beyond. It is important that vaccination continues through the remainder of the flu season in order to protect as many people as possible. The flu vaccine is highly recommended to everyone six months of age and older regardless of whether or not they are healthy. Individuals with Medicare Part B as their primary insurance can receive the flu vaccine for FREE. These individuals MUST bring their Medicare card for presentation at the clinic. Individuals with an HMO, no insurance, or a primary insurance other than Medicare Part B will be asked to pay $20 in cash or check for the flu vaccine. The Clifton Health Department does not accept credit or debit cards. Medicaid or Food Assistance Programs will also not be accepted. As a reminder to parents, the final children’s flu immunization clinic will be held on Tuesday, December 12th by appointment only. By law in New Jersey, children enrolled in daycare or preschool who are between the ages of 6 months to 59 months, who do not have documentation of a current flu shot by December 31st, 2017, will be excluded by their facility after December 31st, 2017 either until 3/31/18 (the official “end” of the flu season) or until documentation is provided. Please call 973-470-5770 for more information or to make an appointment. If you have any questions regarding upcoming flu clinics, please call the Clifton Health Department at 973-470-5760. If you have not already, the Clifton Health Department urges you to protect yourself and your loved ones. Be sure to get your flu shot!

Relay for Life Team Captain Meet and Greet

CLIFTON, NJ – When you participate in a Relay for Life event, you become a vital part of the FIGHT. Join the Relay for Life of Clifton for a Team Captain Meet ‘n Greet on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 @ 6:30 PM at Wendy’s Restaurant, 83 Main Avenue, Clifton. Please join your hosts and enjoy an informal night of sharing ideas, learning what Relay is all about, and consider starting a team! We want you to be comfortable so that is why we selected Wendy’s…where everyone is comfortable!! Please RSVP or call if you have questions. The hosts of the Meet and Greet are Chris Liszner 973-650-2719 and Kim Castellano 201-328-2326. Finding a Cure is our mission and we hope you make it your mission too on December 6, 2017. For more information on the Relay For Life of Clifton, please visit www.relayforlife.org/cliftonnj or contact Yakima DeLoatch, Community Manager at the American Cancer Society at 973-285-8029.

WIGILIA – Traditional Polish Christmas Eve Dinner!

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Polish American Arts Association and The Kosciuszko Foundation cordially invite you to the annual WIGILIA – a celebration of Polish Christmas food, traditions, koledy singing and the age old custom of sharing oplatek with friends and family – on Sunday, December 10th, 4 p.m., at The Arts Club of Washington, 2017 I St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20006. Artistic program and koledy in the warm, home-like atmosphere of the Monroe Mansion. Reservation deadline: December 4, 2017. Space is limited, so please reserve early. For information call (703) 356-5198.

Aria Choir’s Annual Oplatek

NEW JERSEY – The Aria Choir, based in Wallington, NJ, invites all to their Annual Oplatek (Christmas Celebration). The afternoon event consists of a concert of Christmas Carols, mostly in Polish; the re-enactment of the manger scenario at the birth of Christ; a visit from Santa for all children present and then joined caroling. A hot buffet will be served along with beverages and dessert. The Oplatek will be held on Sunday, December 10, 2017 at the Cracovia Manor in Wallington beginning at 2 PM in the afternoon. Donation is $40 per person and $20 for children under a12 years of age. For reservations call 551-666-9352 or contact any member of the Aria Choir.

Kalina Singing Society Hosts Wigilia

NEW YORK – The Kalina Singing Society will be hosting its annual Wigilia on Sunday, December 10 at the Millennium Hotel on Walden Avenue, Cheektowaga. It begins at 1 p.m. Mary Jean Syrek is the event chairperson. This luncheon will feature the traditional Wigilia food of fish, herring, pierogi, sweet and sour cabbage and more. A special chicken entree may be ordered. The highlight will be the oplatek sharing before the meal. Koledy and carols will be sung. A basket raffle and a Share the Wealth Money raffle will also take place. Call Caroline Norberg at 867-3161. Adult tickets are $22.

Koledy “Polish Christmas Carols” 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Save the Date for “Polish Christmas Carols 2017” on Sunday, December 17th from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Embassy of the Republic of Poland, 2640 16th Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20009. This event is organized by the Polish Library in Washington, D.C. , Embassy of the Republic of Poland, and the Polish Drama Club.

Join The Clifton Relay For Life Committee

NEW JERSEY – The Planning Committee for the 2018 RFL Clifton would like to invite you to join them for an informal get to know them night to see what relay is all about. No pressure to join, but they are hoping that they will peek your curiosity and you will consider being a part of their very dedicated team. The meeting will be held on December 7, 2017 at the Clifton Community Senior Center, Dog Pound Road on the City Hall complex at 6:30PM. The theme of the 2018 event and many other discussions will be finalized to get a jump start on the festivities in June. The Relay for Life Clifton will be held June 16, 2018 at CHS Stadium from 12 noon to 12 midnight. Anyone interested in starting a team is also invited to attend a special get together for team captains to answer the many questions we know you have about being a part of Relay. The Meet and Greet will be held on December 6, 2017 @ 6:30 PM at Wendy’s, 83 Main Avenue, Clifton. If you would like more information and be a part of the team captains meeting, please call Chris Liszner at 973-650-2719 or Kim Castellano at 201-328-2326. Present and past captains of previous relays are always welcomed to join us since your expertise is needed. Cancer has touched all our lives and being a part of working for a cure is a great way to celebrate survivors and remember those we lost. Consider joining the Committee. For more information on the Relay For Life of Clifton, please visit www.relayforlife.org/cliftonnj or contact Yakima DeLoatch, Community Manager at the American Cancer Society at 973-285-8029. For 24-hour cancer information, please call toll free 1 800ACS-2345 or visit www.cancer.org. See you on December 7, 2017, 6:30 PM at the Community Center.

Story-Telling and Sing-A-Long with Santa & Mrs. Claus

NEW JERSEY – On Sunday December 10th from 1 pm to 3 pm at Lambert Castle (at 3 Valley Road, Paterson NJ), the Passaic County Historical Society will be welcoming children and their families to the Castle for Story-telling and Sing-a-long with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Join Santa and Mrs. Claus as they read holiday stories and sing holiday songs. Refreshments will also be served. Admission is $15 for one child and one adult. Additional children and adults are $5 each. This program is recommended for children under 10 years of age. Reservations are required in advance, please be advised there is a limit of 45 children for this program, so please book early. Visa and Mastercard are accepted. All proceeds to benefit the Passaic County Historical Society. For more information on special events such as this one, visit the Passaic County Historical Society’s website at lambertcastle.org or call (973) 247-0085.

Traditional Wigilia

OHIO – The Polish American John Paul II Cultural Center of Cleveland, Ohio invites you to join them for a Traditional Wigilia on Sunday, December 17th. Breaking of the oplatek will take place at 12:30 pm followed by a traditional meatless dinner and singing of Polish Christmas Carols – Koledy. Cost $25.00 per person (Children 5-12 $10.00). For more information and reservations call Henia 216-285-1958, Alina 440-888-1567 or the Center at 216-883-2828. Limited seating. The center is located at 6501 Lansing Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44105.

Chopin Competition for Young Pianists

WASHINGTON, DC – The Kosciuszko Foundation’s Chopin Competition For Young Pianists (up to 18 years of age) will be held March 3-4, 2018. Deadline for Applications is December 20, 2017. Awards include performances at the Embassy of Poland, recital at the Kosciuszko Foundation in New York City, scholarships and performances at the Puerto Rico International Piano Festival, Cash prizes. Please visit our website for information how to apply: www.chopincompetitiondc.org The Kosciuszko Foundation is located at 2025 O Street NW, Washington, DC 20036. Phone: 202-785-2320.