Calendar (week of November 14th)

Lecture On Current Politics & Economics In Poland

NEW JERSEY – The Slavic Club presents a lecture “Current Politics & Economics In Poland” by Dr. Richard Hunter (The School of Business) on Thursday, November 16th, 6:30 p.m. in Fahy Hall, Room 236 – Seton Hall University, South Orange, NJ. This lecture will consider current political and economic events in Poland as it appears that Poland is looking inwards for economic and political solutions to its problems. Dr. Hunter will draw a contrast to the early period in 1989-1990 when Poland boldly embarked on its policy of economic transformation. Everyone is welcome! Polish food will be served. More info at:

http://www.shu.edu/arts-sciences/news/current-politics-and-economics-in-poland-by-dr-hunter.cfm

https://events.shu.edu/site/students/event/politics-and-economics-in-poland/

or call 973-275-5875. For more Slavic Club events, go to https://www.facebook.com/slavicclub

Lectures And Book Signings by Monika Jablonska

CALIFORNIA – Monika Jablonska, author of “Wind from Heaven” will present a lecture and sign books on Thursday, November 16th @ 7:00 p.m., at Santa Monica Catholic Parish, Duval Room, 725 California Ave., Santa Monica, CA 90403. Free parking. She will also be at the John Paul II Polish Center, Small Hall, 3999 Rose Drive, Yorba Linda, CA 92886 on Sunday, November 19th after English Mass 10:30 am and after Polish Mass 12:00 pm. Free parking. Wind from Heaven is the story of the future pope Karol Wojtyla as poet and playwright, as true servant of the Word — a student of Polish literature, dramatist, actor, professor, philosopher, and priest, whose religious conviction added a moral dimension to world politics, transformed the Church, and changed the course of history. Sponsored by the Polish American Congress of South California.

Holiday Bazaar

NEW JERSEY – St. John Lutheran Church from Passaic will be holding a “Holiday Bazaar” on Saturday, November 18th from 9 am to 3 pm. Crafts, gifts and bakery goods will be sold. Canned and non-perishable food will be collected for the less fortunate. St. John Lutheran Church is located at 140 Lexington Avenue in Passaic, NJ 07055. For more information please call 973-779-1166.

Special Exhibit of Artist Rafal Olbinski

NEW YORK – An opening reception of the special exhibit presenting Rafal Olbinski’s most recent works will be held at the Kosciuszko Foundation on Saturday, November 18th from 7 to 10 p.m. RAFAL OLBINSKI immigrated to the United States in 1981, where he soon established himself as a prominent painter, illustrator and designer. For his artistic achievements, he has received more than 150 awards including Gold and Silver Medals from the Art Directors Club of New York, Gold and Silver Medals from the Society of Illustrators in New York and Los Angeles, and The Big Crit 2000 award by Critique Magazine in San Francisco. The Kosciuszko Foundation is located at 15 East 65th Street, New York, NY 10065.

Yard Sale

CLIFTON, NJ – Mental Health Association in Passaic County will be holding a Yard Sale on Saturday, November 18th, 2017 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 404 Clifton Avenue Clifton, NJ 07011. Rain Date: Sunday, November 19th, 2017. Household Goods, Clothes, Books, Bric-A-Brac, Office Items, Games, Toys, & Much More. Take some time to stop by our Yard Sale where your purchases proceeds will go towards a great cause—Clifton Stigma Free. It’s OK to talk about Mental Illness. Want to help? You can donate any items for our Yard Sale. Drop off at our office or contact us for more information. Hosted by: Mental Health Association in Passaic County, 404 Clifton Ave., Clifton, NJ 07011 0 www.mhapassaic.org (973) 478-4444.



Clifton’s 20th Annual 5k Stampede

CLIFTON, NJ – The streets surrounding City Hall will be filled with runners and walkers flying in the 20th Annual 5k Stampede through Clifton on Sunday, November 19, 2017. The race is sponsored by the Clifton Recreation Department and the Clifton Roadrunners Club. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. sharp for runners and walkers. Race registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Divisions are as follows: 10 and under, 11 – 14, 15 – 19, 20 – 24, 25 – 29, 30 – 34, 35 – 39, 40 – 44, 45 – 49, 50 – 54, 55 – 59, 60 – 64, 65 – 69, 70 – 74, 75 – 79, 80 – 84, and 85 & over. Awards are given for the top three Males and Females in each category and one for the overall 1st place Male and Female in the race. Additional awards will be issued for the 1st place Police Officer, Firefighter, Doctor/Chiropractor, and Educator. Individuals with disabilities will receive special recognition at the awards presentation after the race. In addition, there will be a special recognition for the oldest and youngest participant and for the health organization that refers the most participants. The race and walk will begin at the Clifton City Hall Complex, Lester Herrschaft Center located at 900 Clifton Avenue, Clifton, New Jersey. After the race, there will be a raffle for great prizes. Visit the various booths of health professionals as you enjoy some healthy snacks, music and more. The fee for all participants is $25.00 ($20.00 for youth with valid student ID). This event is a fundraiser for the Clifton Recreation Department youth programs conducted throughout the year. In addition, this year funds will be used to purchase additional uniforms for our Special Olympic Athletes and coaches attending the 2018 New Jersey State Special Olympic Games. For more information, call the Clifton Recreation Department at (973) 470-5956 or visit www.cliftonrec.com to register.

Christmas Bazaar

PENNSYLVANIA – St. Mary Polish American Society Christmas Bazaar will be held at the TK Club, 500 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA on Sunday, November 19th from 12 Noon to 6 P.M. Music, Polish food, games of chance, raffles, and much more. Call Dorothy Swedkowski 610-630-0861.

Clifton Care Needs Donations

CLIFTON, NJ – Clifton Cares has sent over 5000 packages to our troops since they began in August 2010. They have seen the postage rise from $10.75 to the present charge of $17.30. The Clifton residents and businesses have been overwhelmingly generous with supplies and monetary donations so that we can keep mailing the packages to our troops. The thank you notes we receive from these young men and women are why the volunteers continue to come and help with the packing. The soldiers tell stories of sharing boxes with those who don’t get any from home, or the ones which say each box “smells like home”. The supplies we send are those that we here take for granted, but to them, so far from their grocery stores, they are so delicious. Who would think that a Jolly Rancher or Rammen noodles would bring so many smiles to them. Our Holiday packing will be held after Thanksgiving, so your donations of supplies would be greatly appreciated. Cookies (especially homemade), holiday candy, beef jerky and gum are favorites. Baby wipes, visine, deodorant are always on the list… and white socks (ONLY NEW PLEASE!) One thank you note told us that the soldiers could not believe that people who didn’t know them cared so much about them. That is why as long as they are on foreign soil, we will be packing for them. Please drop off any donations to our CliftonCares box at City Hall before by 11/24/2017. Your monetary donation for postage, no matter how big or small, is appreciated. You may mail your check, payable to Lizz Gagnon, to her at Clifton City Hall, 900 Clifton Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07013. We thank our local newspapers for their ongoing support in getting this request to Clifton citizens!! Thank you to our Clifton residents for their continued generosity. Our soldiers know that you all care!

KF Presents An Evening of Arias and Songs

NEW YORK – Join the Kosciuszko Foundation on Tuesday, November 28th, 7:30 p.m., for a special evening of arias and songs performed by extraordinary artists Monika Krajewska, mezzo-soprano, and Yelena Kurdina, piano, in the program of music by Bellini, Donizetti, Cilea, Saint-Saens, Obradors, Granados, Karlowicz, Moniuszko, and Rachmaninoff. The concert will be held at the Kosciuszko Foundation on 15 East 65th Street, New York, NY 10065. For more information visit the website: www.thekf.org

Visit the Library at the Polish Center of Wisconsin

WISCONSIN – The Polanki Library is your source for an extensive collection of Polish and Polish American books, music, videos, genealogical materials and other resources. Located on the second floor of the Polish Center, the library is open on Tuesdays from 12:00-2:00 p.m. and Wednesdays from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Anyone is welcome to enjoy the library at no charge. Borrowing privileges are extended to members of PHA and Polanki, or you can join the library. Come and explore! The Polish Center of Wisconsin is located at 6941 S. 68th St., Franklin, WI 53132. For more information call 414-529-2140.

DANCES

Turkey Trot Polka Dance

PENNSYLVANIA – On Sunday, November 19, a Polka Dance “Turkey Trot” will be held at Sacred Heart Parish Center, Cornwall Road & 419, Cornwall, PA. Music by the Continentals Band, 2 to 6 P.M. For more information or tickets, call Joe Yaklowich 717-566-5704.

HVPS Annual Fall Polka Dance

NEW YORK – The Hudson Valley Polonaise Society will be holding their annual fall polka dance on Sunday, November 19th from 2 to 6 pm. The event will be held at the Polish Legion Hall, 16 Legion Rd., Pine Island, NY. Music will be provided by the Eastern Sounds Band from New Hampshire. Children under the age of 16 accompanied by an adult will be admitted free. Reservations are not required, tickets will be sold at the door. There will be food available for purchase. For information call: Stella (845) 291-8706.