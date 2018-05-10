Calendar (week of May 9th)

European Union Open House at the Embassy of the Republic of Poland

NEW YORK – Discover the Embassy of the Republic of Poland – the longest continuously serving diplomatic building in Washington, DC! Tour our historic building and learn fascinating facts about Polish history, culture and traditions on Saturday, May 12th from 10 am to 4 pm. Discover fine Polish art and indulge in traditional Polish food. We will also have special activities for the youngest visitors. Enjoy a fantastic day at the Polish Embassy and celebrate #PL100 with us! The embassy is located at 2640 16th Street NW, Washington, DC 20009. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the rebirth of Poland, and we would like to invite all Americans to celebrate this incredible anniversary with us! #EUOpenHouse is an annual celebration organized by the embassies of the 28 European Union member states and t

Used Bicycle & Sewing Machine Collection

NEW JERSEY – Used Bicycles and Sewing Machines will be collected at Passaic County’s first event of this kind on Saturday, May 12, 2018 from 9 am to 12 pm rain or shine at the Woodland Park Municipal Complex Parking Lot located at 5 Brophy Lane, Woodland Park, NJ. Teaming up with the non-profit group, Pedals for Progress & Sewing Peace (P4P), the Passaic County Office of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs hopes to collect a significant number of used bicycles and sewing machines to keep them out of the landfill and give adults in developing countries in Latin America, Africa and Eastern Europe the opportunity to earn a living. Accepted are bikes in good condition, as well as those in need of repair and/or with flat tires. Not accepted are bikes with rust, and children’s tricycles. Also, sewing machines must be portable and in working condition. All donated items are tax deductible and a receipt for the value of the items will be provided on site. P4P collects thousands of bicycles and sewing machines that are shipped overseas where they are reconditioned and distributed to the working poor. The bicycles provide reliable transportation to jobs, and the sewing machines enable steady employment. Pedals for Progress is a 501 (c)(3) corporation and a registered charity. For further information about the collection event, please call the Passaic County Office of Solid Waste & Recycling programs at (973) 305-5738.

“A Night On Milwaukee Ave.” – New Documentary Film About Chicago’s Polonia

ILLINOIS – Award winning filmmakers of “The Fourth Partition” Adrian Prawica & Rafał Muskała invite you to the official premiere of their follow up documentary, “A Night on Milwaukee Ave,” on May 12th, starring Krzysztof Krawczyk, Stan Borys, Urszula and others. A history and music of the most famous Polish neighborhood in America. This documentary, as told by the legendary artists and stars that worked in the legendary Polish entertainment district along Milwaukee Ave., presents the culture and the nightlife that existed in the Avondale (Polish Village, Jackowo) neighborhood during the latter decades of the 20th century as Poles migrated to the US in order to escape the economic hardship in Communist Poland. The premiere will take place at the Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago, IL 60630. Tickets for the May 12th premiere can be purchased visting www.amerykafilm.com

Historical Presentation On Polish Lithuanian Commonwealth

ILLINOIS – The Polish Museum of America invites Polonia to an extraordinary historical and educational event on May 12, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Polish Museum of America, 984 N Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago. In the vivid presentation of Nobile Verbum, or Word of the Nobleman, Cezary Zawadziński together with the Hetman Potocki Banner will present the history of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth. The interior of the manor, costumes, armaments of the knights and, above all, Cezary Zawadziński’s extraordinary talents will truly embody the spirit of Serenissima Res Publica Poloniae (Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth), providing a fully immersive experience that will transport the audience back in time. In this fascinating journey, you will follow the trail of the victorious hussars, as well as test your own knightly skills with active audience participation. Children of all ages are welcomed to experience and learn about the noble and brave Hussaria. Admission – $10/ Students – $8.50.

photo: Piotr Krawerenda

Muzeum Polskie w Ameryce zaprasza całą Polonię na niezwykłe wydarzenie historyczno – edukacyjne. W barwnej prezentacji Nobile Verbum czyli Słowo Szlachcica podstolnikowiec Cezary Zawadziński wraz z Chorągwią Hetmana Potockiego przedstawi losy oręża polskiego Rzeczpospolitej Obojga Narodów. Za sprawą epokowych wnętrz szlacheckiego dworku, strojów, uzbrojenia i wyposażenia ówczesnych rycerzy Najjaśniejszej Rzeczpospolitej Szlacheckiej a nade wszystko dzięki niezwykłym talentom krasomówczym Cezarego Zawadzińskiego przeniesiemy się w czasie stając się mimowolnie częścią tamtego świata. W pasjonującej podróży przejdziemy szlakiem zwycięskiej husarii, będziemy mogli sprawdzić swoje umiejętności i sprawności rycerskie. Bądź z nami 12 maja 2018 roku o godzinie 10:00 w Muzeum Polskim w Ameryce przy 984 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60642. Wstęp: dorośli – 10 $, dzieci i młodzież 8.50 $

Red Hat Angels Partners With UNO’s Chicago Grill For Fundraiser

NEW JERSEY – The Red Hat Angels, a Relay for Life Clifton team, is partnering with UNO’s Chicago Grill, 426 Route 3 West in Clifton for an ALL YOU CAN EAT BREAKFAST fundraising event on Saturday, May 12, 2018 from 8 AM to 10 AM. Bring Mom for an early Mother’s Day breakfast and support our fight against cancer. Your $20 donation will have you enjoying eggs, bacon, toast, pancakes, French toast, fruit, crumb cake, orange juice, tea or coffee. Gather your friends, family and co-workers for a great breakfast, camaraderie and, you will be supporting a great cause. For tickets please call Lauren at 201- 893-0473 or Chris at 973-650-2719. The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life is a celebration of hope and survivorship. The annual Relay for Life of Clifton is set for Saturday June 16, 2018 from 12 noon to 12 midnight with our emotional luminaria ceremony at 10 PM. . Team members take turns walking or running on the track. Please note the new time this year. Join us for our Pirates of the CURE-ibbean theme and don’t walk the plank…fight cancer. For more information about Relay for Life Clifton visit www.relayforlife.org/cliftonnj. If you need information on the services provided by ACS please visit cancer.org.

Scholarships Offered

NEW YORK – The Hudson Valley Polonaise Society will be awarding two $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors who are of Polish descent. Seniors must be graduates of Orange County high schools; or the son or daughter of an active HVPS member. Graduating seniors who meet the criteria and who attended Orange County, NY high schools are encouraged to contact their Guidance Office for an application. Deadline is May 15th. If anyone needs more information, contact katrinae@frontiernet.net.

Clifton Community Band’s 17th Annual Lollipops & Roses Concert

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Community Band will be performing their 17th Annual Lollipops & Roses Intergenerational Concert on Saturday, May 19th @ 2 pm – Christopher Columbus Middle School Auditorium. Admission: $7.00, Children under 12: Free. Proceeds benefit the Clifton Education Foundation & The Clifton Community Band. Tickets will be sold at the door as well as advance tickets available from band members or by contacting CliftonBand@optonline.net, phone 973-777-1781

KF 2018 Marcella Sembrich Voice Competition Applications Now Available

NEW YORK – Applications are now available for The Kosciuszko Foundation 2018 Marcella Sembrich Voice Competition which will be held on November 3-4, 2018 at the Ida K. Lang Recital Hall at Hunter College, New York, New York 10065. Artistic Director is Edyta Kulczak and Honorary Patrons are Roberto Alagna and Aleksandra Kurzak. The Kosciuszko Foundation Marcella Sembrich International Voice Competition was established in 1968 to encourage young singers to study the repertoire of Polish composers and to honor Polish soprano Marcella Sembrich, one of the greatest artists of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, who made her Metropolitan Opera debut in 1883. After an enormously successful career, the popular singer founded the vocal programs at both the Juilliard School and the Curtis Institute. Previous winners of the competition include Barbara Hendricks. The Competition is open to singers of all voice types and of all nationalities who are 20-32 years old. $17,000 in monetary awards. Application deadline: August 1, 2018. For applications and more information contact The Kosciuszko Foundation at (212) 734-2130 or visit the website: thekf.org

Spring Rabies Clinics For Dogs And Cats

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Health Department will be holding its annual spring Rabies Clinics in Clifton on the following dates:

• Saturday, May 19, 2018 from 10:00am-12:00pm (dogs)

• Wednesday, May 30, 2018 from 6:00pm-7:00pm (cats)

• Wednesday, May 30, 2018 from 7:00pm – 8:00pm (dogs)

There is no cost for vaccinating dogs; there will be a $5.00 fee for cats. These clinics will be held at a new location this year: Clifton Fire Station #5, 51 Brighton Rd., Clifton, NJ 07012. The City of Clifton requires that dogs over six months of age be licensed. Dog licenses will be available to Clifton residents that need to obtain a current 2018 license. You must show proof of rabies vaccination in order to obtain a license.

An additional Rabies Clinic will be held for both cats and dogs in Little Falls on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 from 6:00pm-8:00pm. This Clinic will be held at 70 Sindle Ave., Little Falls, NJ 07424. Licenses will be available for Little Falls residents who need a 2018 license. As a reminder, dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier when they are brought to Clinics. These Clinics are open to all New Jersey residents. Ongoing prevention of rabies is an important public health measure. Rabies is a zoonotic disease, one that can be transmitted from animals to humans. Any warm blooded animal can contract, carry and transmit rabies. Almost all human cases of rabies were fatal until 1865, when a vaccine was developed by Louis Pastuer and Emile Roux. Recorded human deaths in the United States have dropped from 100 or more in the early 20th Century to one or two per year. Please call the Clifton Health Department at 973-470-5760 or the Township of Little Falls at 973-256-0170 for more information. The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.

Relay for Life Clifton Volunteers Help Paint The Town Purple

CLIFTON, NJ – The American Cancer Society will kick off the Relay For Life season by painting CLIFTON purple from May 15 to June 16, 2018. Relay For Life Team Members will be hanging ribbons and signs throughout the city. These Paint the Town Purple activities are designed to get the community excited about the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Clifton. Relay For Life is an opportunity for the community to help the American Cancer Society create a world with less cancer and more birthdays by helping people stay well, by helping people get well, by finding cures and by fighting back. Relay For Life of Clifton will take place on June 16th at Clifton Stadium from 12 noon to 12 midnight. Relay For Life is a community celebration where individuals and teams camp out, barbeque, dance and take turns walking or running around a track “relay” style to raise funds to fight cancer. At 10 PM, participants light hundreds of luminaria candles around the track in a touching ceremony honoring cancer survivors as well as paying tribute to those lost to the disease. The Relay for Life Committee is inviting all cancer survivors to be their guest at the Relay event and walk in the Survivor lap. Refreshments for the survivors will be available after the Survivor Lap. The survivor speaker this year is Rosemary Pino, a member of the Red Hat Angels team, who will share her heartwarming story .A special lap will follow the survivor caregiver lap as the Committee honors fellow Committee member Joseph Archer who fought hard but lost his battle to cancer. Please contact Steve Cavanaugh at the American Cancer society to register as a Survivor. He can be reached at steve.cavanaigh@cancer.org or 973 285-8025. To learn more about the Relay For Life Clifton visit our website www.relayforlife.org.cliftonnj. To learn more about cancer visit cancer.org

Save Around Coupon Book Fundraiser For Carol’s Shining Stars

Relay for Life Clifton Team

CLIFTON, NJ – Carol’s Shining Stars, a team in the Relay for Life Clifton, is asking for your support with their coupon book fundraiser. The Save Around Coupon book with local merchant discount coupons is $25 with 50% being donated to the team. This fundraiser is a win win with the team receiving the profit and the consumer receives the discounts! Deadline to order is 6/15/18 so don’t delay! If you have any questions or would like to order the savings book, please contact Tricia at 973 471-5076. The Relay for Life of Clifton will be held on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at Clifton Stadium from 12 noon to 12 midnight. Visit www.relayforlife.org/cliftonnj. We are in this FIGHT together.

Enjoy A Polish Dinner

NEW JERSEY – The Polish American Citizens Club invite you to a “Polish Dinner” on Saturday, June 2nd at the PACC, 29 Kline Blvd., Whitehouse Station, NJ. The Polish specialty dinner will be a continuous buffet until 9 p.m. of delicious pierogi, stuffed cabbage, kielbasa & sauerkraut, ham, noodles and pot cheese, salads and homemade desserts, also includes coffee & tea, additional beverages available for purchase. Doors open at 4:30 pm. Tickets: $18.00 per person; seniors $15; children 5-12 years $10. RSVP strongly suggested. Call 908-534-6230 or pre-purchase tickets at squareup.com/market/PACCWHS

Floersheimer’s Custom Wedding Gowns On Exhibit At MCHS

MORRISTOWN, NJ – Morris County Historical Society is featuring Jeanne Floersheimer’s collection of nine custom 1980s wedding gowns and accessories at Acorn Hall from Wednesday May 2 through Thursday, Aug. 2. All the dresses were samples from Floersheimer’s bridal shop, which was appropriately located in an old chapel on Ridgedale Avenue in Florham Park during the 1980s. They represent iconic styles of the 1980s: large off-the-shoulder sleeves, V-shaped necklines and bodice bottoms, and long trains. Floersheimer’s collection represents the glamour of a modern wedding without the tell-tale signs, and stains, of a reception. While these gowns never had their chance to “grace the aisle,” they’re now having their time to shine. MCHS is located at Acorn Hall, 68 Morris Avenue, Morristown, and is open Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays, 1-4 p.m. Admission, which includes the exhibits and landscaped grounds, is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors, $3 for students, and is free for children under 12 and MCHS members. For more information, call MCHS at 973-267-3465 or visit the MCHS website: MorrisCountyHistory.org. Founded in 1945, MCHS is a member-supported 501 (c)3 organization whose mission is to preserve and promote the history of Morris County. The MCHS receives operating funds from the Morris County Board of Chosen Freeholders and the New Jersey Historical Commission, and project/preservation grant funding from the New Jersey Historic Trust, 1772 Foundation, and Morris County Historic Preservation Trust. The MCHS was also awarded a Sandy Disaster Relief Grant for Historic Properties by the New Jersey Historic Trust, with funds provided by the Historic Preservation Fund of the National Park Service to the NJ State Historic Preservation Office.

POLKA DANCES

PENNSYLVANIA – A Polka Dance will be held on Friday, May 18 at the Evergreen Country Club, 415 Hartz Road, Fleetwood, PA from 7 to 10 P.M. Music by Walt Groller Band. Call 610-944-7501.



PENNSYLVANIA – On Sunday, May 20, the Polka Pals will hold a Polka Dance at the Sacred Heart Parish Center, 2596 Cornwall Road (Cornwall Rd. & 419), Cornwall, PA. Music by Polka Whoo Band from 2 to 6 P.M. Call Joe Yaklowich 717-566-5704 for tickets or more information.