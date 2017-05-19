Calendar (week of May 19th)

Polish Spring Festival

MARYLAND – The 1st Annual Polish Spring Festival, hosted by Holy Rosary Church of Baltimore, will be held on Saturday, May 20th from 11 am to 10 pm. Holy Rosary Church is located at 408 S. Chester St., Baltimore, MD 21231. There will be Polish music; authentic Polish foods: pierogi (Pierogi To Go $8/dozen – potato, cheese, meat, sauerkraut), golabki, soups, Polish kielbasa, potato pancakes; “Kremowki” Pope John Paul’s favorite dessert; beer garden; Polish liquors; Kids’ activities; crafts; handmade jewelry; raffles; church gift shop; church tours; Polish pottery; paintings and art prints; Ojczyzna Dance Group’ and a Silent Auction. Admission only $2.00. For more information call 410-732-3960 or visit www.holyrosarypl.org

Communion Breakfast & Installation Mass

CONNECTICUT – SS Cyril & Methodius Church of Hartford will hold a Communion Breakfast and Installation Mass on Sunday, May 21st. Special Mass at 10:00 AM. Brunch to follow Mass (11:30 am) at The Polish National Home, 60 Charter Oak Avenue, Hartford CT. Cost: Ladies Guild Members: $30.00; non-members/guests: $33.00; children under 12: $17.00. Tickets will be available at the lower church hall store, or you can reserve your tickets by making checks payable to: SS Cyril & Methodius Ladies Guild and mail to: Lori Zaskey, 49 Barstow Drive, Wethersfield, CT 06109. This event is sponsored by the Ladies Guild of SS Cyril & Methodius Church.

Don’t Forget… This Sunday, May 21st

Clifton’s Centennial Parade

Each Neighborhood Will Have A Special Spot On Parade Route...

CLIFTON, NJ – Here is your chance to go back in time and meet up with the friends you grew up with in Clifton. A FREE REUNION!!! Sunday, May 21 at 2 pm. The city and parade committee will be putting up signs along the parade route for each Clifton neighborhood – each neighborhood will have their own street corners to view the parade. There you can reunite with your friends from the 50’s, 60’s (or whenever it was). You will unite with the neighborhood kids you grew up with on these assigned street corners. Bring back those great childhood memories … and REMEMBER TO WEAR A NAME TAG!! After the parade we can meet up at Memorial Park … look for your high school friends there too.. You may see banners from the year you graduated..so keep a look out!

Here are your viewing streets……

NORTH SIDE OF CLIFTON AVENUE

6th Street … Aquackanonk

5th Street… Clifton Heights

4th Street… Clifton Main

3rd Street… East Clifton

2nd Street… Albion

1st Street… Dutch Hill

EAST SIDE OF MAIN AVENUE

Corner Main and Clifton Ave… Robin Hood

Union Ave… Delawanna section

Hilton St… Richfield

Hillman St… Botany

Piaget Ave… Lakeview

WEST SIDE OF MAIN AVENUE

Harding Ave… Rosemawr

Union Ave… Allwood

Luddington… Montclair Heights

Barkley… Athenia

Piaget Ave.. .Maple Valley

Historical Society of Bloomfield To Host Free Event At Bloomfield College

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – **Free Event** On Tuesday, May 23, 2017, the Historical Society of Bloomfield, in collaboration with Bloomfield College, Bloomfield Morris Canal Greenway Committee, and the Bloomfield Recreation Department, will present “The Story of the Morris Canal in Bloomfield: From its Heyday as Freight Transportation System to Modern Urban Greenway” on campus. “I am pleased that the Morris Canal is making a relevant comeback,” said Carlos Pomares, Bloomfield Township’s Councilman At-large. “As our community grows, offering the Morris Canal Greenway is much in tune with the expectations with today’s society.” Pomares is also the liaison between Bloomfield Township and Bloomfield College. “The Story of the Morris Canal in Bloomfield: From its Heyday as Freight Transportation System to Modern Urban Greenway” will be presented by Richard Rockwell, the Chairman of the Bloomfield Morris Canal Greenway Committee, Vice President of the Historical Society of Bloomfield, and author of Bloomfield Through Time. The presentation tells the story of how Bloomfield went from a small village with river-powered mills to an industrial center employing thousands of people to a desirable urban transit center and how the Morris Canal played a role in that story. “I’m honored to be presenting this program at the Westminster Arts Center, one of the most beautiful historic buildings in Bloomfield,” said Rockwell. “I’m grateful to Bloomfield College for collaborating with us on this project.” Additionally, the program will explore how, in our current urban environment, we are developing recreational trails connecting to the Statewide Morris Canal Greenway project. This program was initially presented at the New Jersey Canals & Local History Symposium, sponsored by the Canal Society of New Jersey and the Morris County Heritage Commission. It has been supplemented with additional information relevant to Bloomfield residents. The event, which is free and open to the public, kicks off at 7;30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, in the Robert V. Van Fossan Theatre. For more information: www.hsob.org, 973-743-8844, info@hsob.org.

About Bloomfield College: A comprehensive, liberal arts institution located in Bloomfield, New Jersey serving 2,000 students with inspiring stories. Bloomfield College offers 60 academic programs, Division II athletics, and co-curricular clubs and organizations. The College is committed to enabling students, particularly those who have been historically excluded from higher education, to realize their intellectual and personal goals. More than half of the student body identify themselves as first-generation and are the first in their families to enroll in college. The College was ranked No. 1 in NJ and No. 20 nationally in promoting the social and economic mobility of its low-income students to high economic achievement, including top economic quintiles. U.S. News & World Report ranked Bloomfield College the 14th most diverse National Liberal Arts College in the United States.

Relay for Life Clifton Team Partners with Panera Bread

CLIFTON, NJ – CURE ARMY, a team in the Relay for Life Clifton, will be partnering with Panera Bread, 352 Route 3 West in Clifton for a fundraiser on May 30, 2017 from 4-8 PM. Enjoy your dining and Panera Bread will generously donate a % of your pre-tax bill to their team. Please come and enjoy a delicious late lunch or dinner and support the team. Please visit Relay for Life Clifton on FB and print out the coupon to give to your server or show it on your cell phone. The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life is a celebration of hope and survivorship. Team members take turns walking or running on the track for all day and all night to fight cancer. Cancer never sleeps and neither do the teams. The annual Relay for Life of Clifton is set for Saturday June 10, 2017 at 2 PM and will finish up on Sunday June 11, 2017 at 2 AM at Clifton Stadium. Please note our NEW times this year. For more information about Relay for Life Clifton visit www.relayforlife.org/cliftonnj. If you need information on the services provided by ACS please visit cancer.org.

Flea Market At The Mud Run

GARFIELd, NJ – A Flea Market at the Garfield Mud Run will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2017 from 10 AM to 5 PM at Century Field, 75 Elizabeth St., Garfield, NJ. Admission: Free. Organization Host: Garfield Centennial Committee. This event is part of the many festivities that Garfield will be running to help celebrate their centennial. The Mud Run will be a big attraction and the event committee expects the community to come out in droves. It is being held at Century Field in Garfield. There will also be children’s amusements. This is how they describe the mud run: the courses are 1.5 -2 miles and they include 10-14 obstacles that are designed for adults & children. The first wave starts at 10:00 AM. Waves will go off every half hour from then on. Each wave will have between 80-100 people. They expect that the run will attract many spectators who can enjoy walking around and shopping at the vendor tables. They are advertising our area as a vendor marketplace & food court. It is open from 10-5PM. JC has kept the price of this event low to give everyone a chance to do well. ALL vendors are invited. Space is limited so book early. There will be tables displaying an array of quality merchandise such as oil & incense, handbags, sports collectibles, jewelry for all ages, clothing, gift items, gloves & scarves, toys, perfumes, antiques & collectibles, garage/tag sale items all at bargain prices. JC Promotions is coordinating this event. Vendors you drive up to your space unload then move your car to the designated area.

Special Veterans Celebration

CLIFTON, NJ – A special Veterans Celebration for the Clifton soldiers who fought for us and died for us will be held on Sunday, May 28th. The Veteran’s Day Memorial Service & Healing Service to honor our Veterans will start at 4:00 p.m. at The Assumption of the Holy Virgin Orthodox Church, 35 Orange Ave., Clifton, NJ 07013. Free parking down the street in our parking lot. For additional information, contact Steve at 201-694-2015.

Children’s Book Drive

NEW JERSEY – The Sons of Poland Council of the Royal Arcanum (formerly the Association of the Sons of Poland) invites you to participate in an ongoing charity event each Wednesday from noon to four o’clock at our Carlstadt office, 333 Hackensack Street, Carlstadt, NJ 07072. We are asking for children’s books appropriate for readers up to age 12 – pre-read but in good condition. Please no text books, encyclopedias, magazines, adult books, coloring books, workbooks or books that are missing pages or pieces. Books kids love receiving: Harry Potter, Dr. Seuss, animal and dinosaur, culturally diverse, foreign language (Polish, Spanish, etc.). Ask neighbors, friends and family and bring us your donations. On Saturday, June 3 from 11 AM to 3 PM, we will sort them and prepare them for delivery. All are welcome. The book drive benefits The Bridge of Books Foundation which is a non-profit organization providing books to underprivileged and at-risk children across New Jersey. To learn more about Bridge of Books, please visit www.bridgeofbooksfoundation.org If you have any questions, or wish to volunteer, please contact Dorothy at 201-935-2807 M-F during business hours.

PMA Summer Gala

ILLINOIS – The Polish Museum of America (PMA) will host its 37th Summer Gala at Café La Cave, Des Plaines, Illinois, on Friday, June 2, 2017 – the largest annual fundraiser, with all proceeds benefiting the general operations of the PMA. This year, the Copernicus Foundation will be honored with the Polish Spirit Award for its commitment to American Polonia. Founded in 1935, and open to the public since 1937, the PMA remains the nation’s only institution of its kind, dedicated to the preservation and promotion of Polish and Polish American identity through a wide variety of educational programs and exhibitions. In recognition of its 80 years of contributions to and protection of culture and heritage, the PMA was awarded the Gold Medal for Merit to Culture – Gloria Artis by the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage of the Republic of Poland. Throughout the years, the PMA has hosted an impressive list of distinguished guests, artist exhibitions, and more. World leaders, including Pope Saint John Paul II when he was Cardinal Karol Wojtyła and President Barak Obama as a US Senator, have visited the PMA, as have many officials from Poland and the United States from the local to national levels. Exhibitions of internationally known artists have graced the Great Hall, and hundreds of authors and historians have lectured on topics dear to the Polish and Polonian experience. With such a rich history of its own, the PMA strives in its mission of preserving the past for the future. During these eight decades, the PMA established itself as the cultural center of American Polonia, and the Museum, Archives, and Library remain active and relevant in the multicultural landscape of Chicagoland. This was only accomplished through the dedicated and sustaining support – both material and financial, of the Polish American community. The annual Summer Gala is the major sustaining fundraiser for the PMA, with all funds raised going towards building utilities and improvements, employee payroll and benefits, exhibit development and installation, collection care and management, and so much more. Please join us in this 80-year effort in ensuring the PMA as a heritage landmark today, and for future generations.

Thrift Shop

NEW JERSEY – St. John Lutheran Church of Passaic will hold a Thrift Shop on Saturday, June 3, from 9:30 am to 1 pm featuring gently used clothing for spring and summer, household items, toys and games; all at very low prices. The church is located at 140 Lexington Avenue in Passaic. For information call the church at 973-779-1166 or Lorraine at 973-868-3380.

Free Polka Dance Classes For Children & Adults

NEW YORK – HVPS “summer session” FREE polka classes for children and adults will begin on June 7th at the Polish Legion of American Veterans pavilion area in Pine Island. Instruction classes include the Polish figure dances which have become very popular. Dances include the Bumpsy Daisy, Domino, Swing and Sway, and Two-Step, also called Side-by-Side, among others as well as polka and oberek. They are so much fun and great exercise. CHILDREN’S classes are for 6 weeks from 6 to 6:45 p.m. ADULT classes run for 8 weeks from 7 to 8:15 p.m. For more information, Hilda at 845-294-9254, or email: austriangirl283@yahoo.com.