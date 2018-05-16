Calendar (week of May 16th)

PMA Polish Poster Exhibit

ILLINOIS – The Polish Poster in the Polish Museum of America Collection Exhibit – featuring posters returning to the PMA after restoration and conservation in Poland – runs from May 18 – September 4, 2018. OPENING NIGHT will be held on Friday, May 18, 2018 from 7:00–9:00 pm at the PMA Sabina F. Logisz Great Hall, 984 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60642. Hors d’oeuvres and entertainment included. Admission: $10.00, PMA & Chicago Cultural Alliance members $5.00 (with membership card) Special offer: free opening event admission if you enroll in PMA membership that night! This exhibit features 70 posters from the Polish Museum of America’s collection that were restored by the Museum of Literature and Printing – Restauration Workshop in Grębocin, thanks to a long term grant allocated by the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage of the Republic of Poland. The selection presented – many for the first time in decades, are examples of graphic design created during the Polish Independence period. Each item went through a full restoration process, extending the life of the posters for years to come: the original paper was deacidified, and affixed to an acid-free backing. If the poster had areas missing, it was retouched. The Polish Poster in the Polish Museum of America Collection is made possible in part through the generous support of Ministry of Culture and National Heritage of the Republic of Poland, Museum of Literature and Printing in Grębocin, Temple of Art Foundation, Polish Roman Catholic Union of America, Victoria Granacki, Małgorzata Palka. Honorary Patronage: Consulate General of the Republic of Poland in Chicago. Contact: PMA@PolishMuseumOfAmerica.org

38th Annual PMA Summer Gala

ILLINOIS – The 38th Annual PMA Summer Gala will be held at Café La Café in Des Plains on Friday, June 8th, 2018. It is the PMA’s largest annual fundraiser, with all proceeds benefiting the general operations of the PMA. The black-tie affair features cocktails at 7:00 p.m. and dinner at 8:00, followed by dancing to the sounds of the Anthony Kawalkowski Orchestra, a silent auction, a cash prize raffle, presentation of the 2018 Polish Spirit Award to Maria Bronny Ciesla and the Polish Slavic Federal Credit Union, and the opportunity to become a major supporter. For reservations, please contact Mary Jane Robles at 773-782-2603 or mary-jane-robles@prcua.org by Friday, May 25.

W piątek, 8 czerwca 2018 roku serdecznie zapraszamy Szanownych Państwa na 38. doroczny Bal Letni Muzeum Polskiego w Ameryce do Café La Cave w Des Plaines, Illinois. Wyborowe koktajle zostaną podane o godzinie 19, kolacja o godzinie 20. Czeka nas wiele atrakcji, m.in.: cicha aukcja i loteria. Nagrodę Ducha Polskości otrzyma Maria Bronny Cieśla oraz Polsko-Słowiańska Federalna Unia Kredytowa. Wspólnie zatańczymy przy dźwiękach Orkiestry Antoniego Kawałkowskiego. Udział w balu jest przede wszystkim okazją, aby zostać mecenasem Muzeum i wesprzeć fundusz generalny MPA. W celu dokonania rezerwacji na bal prosimy dzwonić do Mary Jane Robles pod numer 773-782-2603 lub pisać mary-jane-robles@prcua.org do 25 maja. Serdecznie dziękujemy!

Lambert Castle Concert Series Presents Chamber Music

NEW JERSEY – On Sunday, May 20th at 5 pm in Lambert Castle (at 3 Valley Road, Paterson, NJ) CJSO on the Go is returning to perform as a part of the Lambert Castle Concert Series. Founded in 1970 as the Somerset County College Orchestra, in 2002 the CJSO re-organized as an independent nonprofit organization. CJSO on the Go is a Chamber music outreach program featuring members and friends of the Central Jersey Symphony Orchestra. Admission to the concert is $15. Seating is limited, no reservations will be taken. This performance is a part of the 2018 Lambert Castle Concert Series. Featuring local musicians and a variety of musical genres, all concerts are performed in the beautiful atmosphere that is Lambert Castle. Check our website for a complete listing of performances and dates.

NJBG Holds Children’s Container Gardening Workshop

NEW JERSEY – NJBG will sponsor a hands-on Children’s Container Gardening Workshop at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden on Sunday, May 20, 2018, from 1–3 p.m. Join Nancy Cochrane in the Carriage House Visitor Center to explore the fun of gardening. You’ll learn about growing veggies and plant a container to take home with you. All materials are provided, but bring gloves if you have them. This workshop is for children ages 6-16, and those under 14 must be accompanied by a responsible adult. The fee is $10 for NJBG members and $15 for non-members. Reservations are required; for more information and to reserve your spot in the workshop, please call 973-962-9534. Sorry, no walk-ins. NJBG is located on Morris Road in Ringwood, NJ. Call 973-962-9534 or visit www.njbg.org for more information on NJBG, membership, volunteer opportunities, events or directions. The NJ Botanical Garden is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission to the Garden is always free; parking is also free in the autumn, winter and spring. Free guided tours of the gardens are offered on Sundays at 2 p.m., May through the end of October, weather permitting. NJBG/Skylands Association receives no funding from the State of New Jersey or from on-site operators. Donations and sponsorships are always appreciated.

PHOTO: Young gardeners at NJBG’s Children’s Gardening Workshop are captivated as they plant veggies to take home under the guidance of NJBG’s Nancy Cochrane. Photo courtesy of NJBG.

ShopRite of Wallington May Culinary Workshop

May 21st “Insta-Worthy Global Gourmet”

May 29th “Kid Friendly Krazy Kabobs” Children’s Workshop

Wallington, NJ – Whether you’re a novice in the kitchen or a master of the culinary arts, our Culinary Workshop is the perfect place to learn new skills, share a fun filled evening with friends and enjoy a delicious full course meal at Inserra Supermarkets ShopRite of Wallington. The classes are hosted by our professional chefs and registered dietitians. Each session is fully hands-on, completely delicious, and always fun and lively. And our classes aren’t just for adults! Expand your palate with dishes that sample ingredients and flavor profiles from around the globe! To reserve your place for the culinary workshops stop by the customer service desk. If you have questions about the workshop or to schedule a personal nutrition consultation, please contact our Wallington Dietitian, Stephanie Sass, RD at Phone: (201) 819-9619 – Email: Stephanie.sass@wakefern.com

Adults Workshop (May 21st – 6 to 8 pm) “Insta-Worthy Global Gourmet” Menu:

• Sushi “Doughnuts”

• Chickpea & Squash Tagine

• Bananas Foster

Children’s Workshop (May 29th – 5 to 7 pm) “Kid Friendly Krazy Kabobs” Menu:

• Fruit Kabobs with Key-Lime Coconut Dip

• Tortellini, Pepperoni, & Olive Kabobs

• Baby Cucumbers & Cherry Tomato Kabobs

Classes Cost: $20 per person, $10 for each additional children in the same family.

Class Sizes are limited so register today.

ShopRite of Wallington is located at 375 Paterson Avenue, Wallington, NJ 07057.

Morris Museum’s Bickford Film Series Concludes with Van Gogh Documentary

(Morristown, NJ)— The Morris Museum’s new Bickford Film Series concludes its first season with director David Bickerstaff’s biography “Vincent Van Gogh: A New Way of Seeing” on Wednesday, May 23, at 7:30 p.m. Produced by the critically acclaimed Exhibition on Screen, this fascinating documentary not only tells the story of the artist’s life, it also draws on iconic artwork in the celebrated Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam. Two years in the making, this 90-minute documentary was produced to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the famous artist’s death in 2015. Using beautiful images drawn from more than 200 paintings in the Van Gogh Museum, the film also includes commentary from renowned curators, art historians and contemporary artists to provide a glimpse into the remarkable life and work of the Dutch painter. Not only does the film explore who Van Gogh the artist was, it also provides a look at Van Gogh the person. Critics loved the film when it was released three years ago. Robin Ngai of On the Box called it “one of the best I’ve seen depicting the life of Vincent Van Gogh.” Florence Waters of Christies said it was “an insightful new film” and The Upcoming proclaimed it to be “a brilliantly insightful documentary” which “provides a deeper understanding of Vincent Van Gogh, and the experiences throughout his life that contributed to his success.” Tickets for the final screening in the Bickford Film Series are $15 for the General Public; $12 for Museum Members; and $10 for Students (18 & under or with valid college ID). Tickets may be purchased online at morrismuseum.org, by phone at (973) 971-3706, or in person at the Bickford Theatre Box Office. The Bickford Theatre at the Morris Museum is located at 6 Normandy Heights Road in Morristown, NJ, and offers free parking and full accessibility. Box office hours for phone sales are Monday through Friday, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Walk-up hours are Tuesday through Friday, 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Inside D-Day At The Ocean County Library

BRICK TOWNSHIP – Nothing in military history had the dimensions – or risks – of D-Day. Learn the strategy and obstacles of Operation Overlord, Wednesday, May 23, 6:30 PM at the Ocean County Library Brick Branch. Former Brookdale Community College History Professor Paul Zigo, founder and director of the World War II Era Studies Institute, explains the make-or-break circumstances of the June 6, 1944 attack at Normandy beach , the complex logistics behind the massive wave of Allies, and its impact for future generations. The Brick Branch is located at 301 Chambersbridge Road. The program is free. Registration is required. Call 732-277-4513 or visit the “Events” page at http://www.theoceancountylibrary.org.

Relay for Life – Red Hat Angels Fundraiser At Bruno’s

CLIFTON, NJ – The Red Hat Angels, a team walking in the Relay For Life Clifton, will host a fundraiser on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 and Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at Bruno’s Restaurant, Route 46, Clifton Plaza in Clifton. Mike and Rich, owners of Bruno’s, are generously donating 20% of all checks (pretax amount) between 11 AM and 9 PM. This generous offer is on dine in, take out and delivery orders. The annual Relay for Life of Clifton will be held at Clifton Stadium on Saturday June 16, 2018 from 12 noon to 12 midnight. Team members take turns walking or running on the track for all day and into the night to fight cancer. Cancer never sleeps and neither do the teams. Please note our NEW TIMES. The RFL Clifton is celebrating their 14th birthday and the theme is Pirates of the ‘CURE’IBBEAN. For more information about Relay for Life, visit www.relayforlife.org/cliftonnj. If you need information on the services provided by ACS, please visit cancer.org. Information on the Relay will also be available at the Red Hat Angels fundraiser at Bruno’s. Please come and enjoy a delicious lunch or dinner and support the team as we celebrate a world with less cancer and more birthdays. Please bring this article with you so the team will get your donation or visit Relay for Life Clifton on Facebook for the flier. Thank you to Mike and Rich for their generosity.

Poland Through The Ages

PENNSYLVANIA – The Second Annual Poland through the Ages (A Living History Faire) will be held on Saturday, May 26th and Sunday, May 27th, at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, Ferry Road, Doylestown, PA from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M. Saturday will be Children’s Day, and Sunday will include various activities such as the Siege of Jasna Gora. 10th-20th Century Re-enactors, demonstrations, period clothing, children’s program, games, storytelling, music & entertainment and much more. For more information, call 215-345-0600.

Relay for Life Clifton and Strides Against Cancer Fundraiser

CLIFTON, NJ – Strides Against Cancer, a team in the Relay for Life Clifton, has partnered with Paint Nite and the Rock Bar and Grill for a fantastic fundraising event. The event will be held on Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 7:30 PM at the Rock Bar and Grill, 414 Main Avenue in Clifton. Enjoy 2 hours of painting with guidance from a local artist and raise a glass of wine to fight cancer. Tickets are $45.00 – $15.00 will be donated to the team. Order your ticket online at

https://www.paintnite.com/events/blooming-sunset-at-the-rock-bar-grill-clifton-10074109

Come enjoy wine, camaraderie and take home your lovely Blooming Sunset picture. Remember, you do not have to be an artist to have an amazing time. The Relay for Life of Clifton will be held on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at Clifton Stadium from 12 noon to 12 midnight. Visit www.relayforlife.org/cliftonnj. We are in this FIGHT together.

Polish History In Film Masterpieces

NEW YORK – To celebrate the centennial anniversary of Poland’s regained independence, the Polish Filmmakers Association is organizing a series of screenings of films with a historical theme to disseminate knowledge of Polish art and history. Full schedule soon available here. Event is financed by the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage under the Cultural Bridges grant programme run by the Adam Mickiewicz Institute as part of the Multiannual ‘NIEPODLEGŁA’ Programme for 2017-2021. The screenings will run from June 1 through June 8, 2018 at the Museum of the Moving Image, 15 36-01 35th Ave., Queens, NY 11106. For more information call 718-777-6888.

POLKA DANCES

A Day of Hope – Polka Dance Benefit

NEW YORK – A Day of Hope – Pancreatic Cancer Benefit Polka Dance will be held on Sunday, May 20th (2-6 p.m.) at the PLAV in Pine Island, NY. Music will be provided by the John Stevens Doubleshot with a special performance by The Pokolenie Dancers. There will also be a tricky tray and 50/50 raffles. Food and drink available for purchase. Tickets: $15.00 p.p. “A Day of Hope” is a day to raise awareness and money for Pancreatic Cancer research, support and hope in memory of Ann Majewski, and all those who have lost their battle and all that are fighting to survive. For tickets and more information call Suzanne Greenhill at 845-629-7477 or email: suzmg9@gmail.com

Summer Hummer Dance

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey’s newest Polka hotspot , Independence Fire Hall in Great Meadows, will be featuring the Polka Family at a “Summer Hummer Dance” on Saturday, June 9th from 6:30-11:30 pm. Special guest appearance by Polka Method. Advance tickets: $17 – At door $20. (Kids 16 and under free with adult). Kitchen will be open. Doors open at 5 pm. No BYOB or BYOF. Door Prizes! For table reservations or advance tickets, call, text or email Michael Pucowski 908-209-9843, mpuco@optonline.net. If you want to make it a weekend, call the Quality Inn in Hackettstown, NJ and mention the group name: SUMMER HUMMER (a block of rooms will be reserved as of 5/9/18). Upcoming Saturday Night Dances: Sept. 29th (The Project and The Beat); Dec. 8th (EFO & Lenny Gomulka & Chicago Push).



Polka Pals Polka Dance

PENNSYLVANIA – On Sunday, May 20, the Polka Pals will hold a Polka Dance at the Sacred Heart Parish Center, 2596 Cornwall Road (Cornwall Rd. & 419), Cornwall, PA. Music by Polka Whoo Band from 2 to 6 P.M. Call Joe Yaklowich 717-566-5704 for tickets or more information.