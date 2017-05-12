Calendar (week of May 11th)

Clifton Centennial’s Masquerade Cocktail Party

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Centennial Committee cordially invites you to a Masquerade Cocktail Party on May 13th from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Athenia Veterans Post, Crystal Room, 147 Huron Ave., Clifton, NJ 07013. Elegant menu by Chef Todd featuring Passed hors d’oeurves, pasta station, Venetian mini pastries, and Espresso bar by Nespresso. There will also be a Martini Bar and a cash bar. Music for your dancing and listening pleasure will be provided by Swingman & The Misfit Mutts Band. Price $40.00 p.p. For tickets call Norma Lee Smith 973-744-5707 (Hamilton House). Let’s make this a festive party and wear costume & mask!

16th Annual Lollipops & Roses Concert

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Community Band is performing at the 16th Annual Lollipops & Roses Intergenerational Concert on Saturday, May 13th @ 2 pm – Clifton High School Auditorium. Director: Robert D. Morgan. Admission: $7.00 Children under 12: Free . Proceeds benefit the Clifton Education Foundation & the Clifton Community Band. Tickets will be sold at the door as well as advance tickets available from band members or by contacting CliftonBand@optonline.net or phone 973-777-1781. The concert is sponsored by the Clifton Community Band, Clifton Board of Recreation, and the Clifton Education Foundation. Proceeds benefit the Clifton Community Band and the Clifton Education Foundation.

EU Open House In Washington – May 13th

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Experience the best of European Culture without the Jet Lag. On May 13th, 2017 the European Union Embassies and the EU Delegation to the United States will open their doors to the public for the annual EU Embassies’ Open House: a day of family fun, food, culture and more. The event offers visitors a rare look inside the embassies and provides a unique opportunity for them to experience the cultural heritage and national traditions of the 28 member countries. The Embassy of Poland is located at 2640 16th Street NW, Washington, DC 20009. Grab your camera and join us for a once in a lifetime opportunity to travel abroad – and in time! At the Embassy of Poland we will take you back to the beginning of the 20th century, when our country was reborn, through live music, costume characters of the era and a unique Polish poster exhibition from the inter-war period. Take a peek inside the oldest embassy building in DC and hunt for its many historic and art treasures. Explore how we mix old culinary traditions with fresh ingredients to make heartwarming food. Browse our mini-market place for a variety of Polish gifts, books, gastronomy, and kid-friendly activities. See you at the Embassy of Poland! http://www.euopenhouse.org/embassy/embassy-of-poland/ http://www.euopenhouse.org/

Mother’s Day At Polish National Home

CONNECTICUT – The Polish National Home of Hartford invites all to a Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet on Sunday, May 14th. Seatings: 11 am, 1 pm and 3 pm. $22.95 Adults – $12.95 Children 12 and under (taxes and gratuity not included). Reservations please! The Budz Brothers Band will be playing traditional Polish music from the south of Poland “Muzyka Goralska” during the brunch. The Polish National Home is located at 60 Charter Oak Avenue in Hartford, CT. For reservations or more information call 860-247-1784 or email: info@polishhomect.org

Mother’s Day Plant Sale Fundraiser

CONNECTICUT – The Ladies Guild of SS Cyril & Methodius Church (Hartford) will be holding a Mother’s Day Plant Sale on Saturday, May 13th before and after Mass, and on Sunday, May 14th from 7:30-11:30 am. Proceeds support various outreach projects. Express warm thoughts on Mother’s Day with a plant or hanging basket. Finest quality plants – reasonable prices – wide variety of hanging plants – beautiful potted plants – variety of colors.

Hudson Valley Polonaise Society Scholarships

NEW YORK – The HVPS will be awarding two $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors who are of Polish descent. Seniors must be graduates of Orange County high schools; or the son or daughter of an active Hudson Valley Polonaise Society member. Graduating seniors who meet the criteria and who attended Orange County, NY high schools are encouraged to contact their Guidance Office for an application. Deadline is May 15th. If anyone needs more information, contact katrinae@frontiernet.net.

Fish Fry

NEW YORK – The Hudson Valley Polonaise Society would like to invite you to our “Tastefully British” FISH FRY from 4:30-7 p.m. on May 19th at the Pine Island Fire Department, 684 Route 1, Pine Island. Only advance tickets will be sold. The cost is $14 and $7 for children. Chicken tenders are available. Takeout is available. Tickets can be purchased by calling 845-651-4287, or 258-4625.

BEER TASTING

CONNECTICUT – The Polish National Home of Hartford will hold a BEER TASTING event on Friday, May 19th from 6 to 9 pm at the home on 60 Charter Oak Avenue in Hartford. Sample delicious and award winning seasonal New England craft beers, meet the makers of “Back East Brewery” and other talented local brewers, and enjoy elegant European gourmet appetizers. Admission: $25.00. Get tickets while they last! Reserve your ticket now and call 860-247-1784 or email: info@polishhomect.org

A Festival of Polish Song –

Polish Singers Alliance of America’s 51st International Convention

PENNSYLVANIA – The 51st International Convention of the Polish Singers Alliance of America, hosted by the Marcella Kochanska Sembrich Chorus #321, will be held from May 25 through May 28, 2017. A dinner-dance will be held on Saturday, May 27th from 6 to 11 pm at the Sheraton Society Hill Hotel, (Penn’s Landing) One Dock Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Tickets: $100.00 per person. For reservations contact Debbie Majka at 215-627-1391 – dziecko2@comcast.net. Deadline for dinner-dance reservations is May 5th. On Sunday, May 28th a Holy Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 am at St. John Cantius Church, East Thompson Street, (Bridesburg) Philadelphia, PA 19137. After the Mass, the Gala Concert will take place in St. John Cantius Auditorium at 2:00 p.m.. Enter at 4435 Almond Street, Philadelphia. Free Admission. The Mass and Gala Concert will feature all participating choruses, over 200 singers from the United States and Canada. For more information go to www.PolishHome.com/MKSchorus – www.PolishSingersAlliance.org

Children’s Book Drive

NEW JERSEY – The Sons of Poland Council of the Royal Arcanum (formerly the Association of the Sons of Poland) invites you to participate in an ongoing charity event each Wednesday from noon to four o’clock at our Carlstadt office, 333 Hackensack Street, Carlstadt, NJ 07072. We are asking for children’s books appropriate for readers up to age 12 – pre-read but in good condition. Please no text books, encyclopedias, magazines, adult books, coloring books, workbooks or books that are missing pages or pieces. Books kids love receiving: Harry Potter, Dr. Seuss, animal and dinosaur, culturally diverse, foreign language (Polish, Spanish, etc.). Ask neighbors, friends and family and bring us your donations. On Saturday, June 3 from 11 AM to 3 PM, we will sort them and prepare them for delivery. All are welcome. The book drive benefits The Bridge of Books Foundation which is a non-profit organization providing books to underprivileged and at-risk children across New Jersey. To learn more about Bridge of Books, please visit www.bridgeofbooksfoundation.org If you have any questions, or wish to volunteer, please contact Dorothy at 201-935-2807 M-F during business hours.

Traveling Exhibition: Polish Past In Chicago 1850-1941

May 15-19, 2017 Thompson Center

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – The traveling exhibition of Chicago’s Polish Past will be held from May 15-19 at the James R. Thompson Center, 100 W. Randolph St., Chicago, IL 60601. The exhibition is drawn from photographic archives of the Polish Museum of America. Poles first began to settle in Chicago in the 1850s, but it was not until the 1880s that their arrival assumed the character of a mass migration. From that time until the 1930s, the number of Polish immigrants rapidly increased. They were drawn to industrial areas and Chicago, with work opportunities in its many factories, steel mills, slaughterhouses, and meatpacking plants, quickly became America’s most Polish city. The exhibition focuses on the early history of Polish immigrants in the neighborhood known as Chicago’s Polish Downtown. It features photographs of the first settlers and their families, houses, businesses, organizations, parishes, and various forms of cultural and patriotic endeavors. These highlights, drawn from the extensive Polish Museum of America Photography Collection, illuminate the rich history of Poland’s emigrés in the “city of big shoulders.” Exhibit hours: May 15, 12-5 pm; May 16-19, 8 am-6 pm. For more information contact Julita Siegel, Exhibit Curator 773-384-3352 x 2107 or email: julita-siegel@polishmuseumofamerica.org www.polishmuseumofamerica.org

(This traveling exhibition is available for rental). Funded in part with a grant from the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage.

Theatrical Performance On Marie Sklodowska-Curie’s Life

ILLINOIS – This year marks the 150th birth anniversary of Maria Skłodowska-Curie. Join us in the celebration on May 19th at the Polish Museum of America – Sabina F. Logisz Great Hall, 984 N Milwaukee Avenue. At 7 p.m. you will have an opportunity to see a theater performance “Promieniowanie – Radiation.” The play will be in Polish, with English subtitles projected on screen. It is an extraordinary story about a great scientist, presented in a form of dialogue between Maria Skłodowska-Curie and her daughter Ewa, touching upon the topics of Maria’s career, private life choices and dilemmas, and duties towards her family, nation and the broader society. The plot is situated in Sancellemoz – a sanatorium in Alps where Maria spent her last days. Ewa Curie decided to stay in Alps with Maria to write her biography. “It was a woman who loved her work and who was really persistent, but who also desired to do good. Through the process of getting to know her and playing this role, I became convinced that only immense, hard work can do good. It has been Kazimierz Braun’s intention for this play to have an educational aspect – it defends science, the pure one, but at the same time it also shows its danger.” – Maria Nowotarska (from article: „Oby Promieniowanie promieniowało na cały świat,” M. Bonikowska, Gazeta, 2006)

Cast:

Maria Nowotarska – Maria Skłodowska-Curie

Agata Pilitowska – Ewa Curie

Director – Kazimierz Braun

Music – Jerzy Boski

Poster design – Jerzy Kołacz

Light, sound, special effects: Krzysztof Sajdak, Tomek Lis, Robert Sokołowski, Andrzej Stefan

Production – Jerzy Pilitowski

Admission: $25 (proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the PMA)

Free, spacious parking in the back of the building

More information and tickets can be found at: http://www.polishmuseumofamerica.org/?event=promieniowanie-radiation&event_date=2017-05-19

IFSS Presents: Feel Like You or Your Loved One Is Stuck?

NEW JERSEY – If you or someone you know is challenged by how to start get started in achieving a healthier lifestyle change, please join us in learning about :

• Defining the Stages of Change

• Understanding the readiness of a loved one to change

• Recognizing behaviors within the stages

• Understanding the cycling process

Presenter: Jennifer Douglas-Kruk, MA, LPC, LCADC, ACS – Director Power Program St. Mary’s Hospital

Date: Wednesday – May 22, 2017 7:00pm – 8:30pm

Location: Palestinian American Community Center (PACC)

388 Lakeview Ave. Clifton, NJ (Off Street Parking Available)

Cost of Event: Free, Registration is required

For more information and registration please call, Erika Calvi @ (973) 478-4444 extension 113, or at ecalvi@mhapassaic.org.

*IFSS – Intensive Family Support Services – Mental Health Association in Passaic County, NJ

Meet Up With Neighborhood Friends At Clifton Centennial Parade!

Each Neighborhood Will Have A Special Spot On Parade Route…

CLIFTON, NJ – Here is your chance to go back in time and meet up with the friends you grew up with in Clifton. A FREE REUNION!!! Sunday, May 21 at 2 pm. The city and parade committee will be putting up signs along the parade route for each Clifton neighborhood – each neighborhood will have their own street corners to view the parade. There you can reunite with your friends from the 50’s, 60’s (or whenever it was). You will unite with the neighborhood kids you grew up with on these assigned street corners. Bring back those great childhood memories … and REMEMBER TO WEAR A NAME TAG!! After the parade we can meet up at Memorial Park … look for your high school friends there too.. You may see banners from the year you graduated..so keep a look out!

Here are your viewing streets……

NORTH SIDE OF CLIFTON AVENUE

6th Street … Aquackanonk

5th Street… Clifton Heights

4th Street… Clifton Main

3rd Street… East Clifton

2nd Street… Albion

1st Street… Dutch Hill

EAST SIDE OF MAIN AVENUE

Corner Main and Clifton Ave… Robin Hood

Union Ave… Delawanna section

Hilton St… Richfield

Hillman St… Botany

Piaget Ave… Lakeview

WEST SIDE OF MAIN AVENUE

Harding Ave… Rosemawr

Union Ave… Allwood

Luddington… Montclair Heights

Barkley… Athenia

Piaget Ave.. .Maple Valley

Celebrating Womens Ethnic Voices

ILLINOIS – Please join the Polish Women’s Alliance Council 27 on Sunday, May 21st at 11:30 a.m. for an interesting event exploring women’s voices in journalism as we observe UNESCO World Press Freedom Day. World Press Freedom Day was established in 1993 to recognize the importance of a free and vibrant press in democratic societies. A panel discussion with women journalists from local media outlets and fraternal organizations about the challenges facing the ethnic press in the 21st century will be followed by a buffet luncheon with wine and a Cash Raffle to benefit the PWA Archives Preservation Project at Loyola University Chicago. The ethnic press has played a significant role in immigrant communities in the U.S., keeping them in touch with their countries of origin while also helping them to assimilate in their new homeland. The Polish American press has been especially influential for nearly two centuries of its existence and it continues to be vibrant and meaningful, even as it mission keeps changing. Many of the Polish American publications and media outlets currently have women as managing editors, and this too has impacted the way news is reported and consumed. Come and meet some of them at this event.

Panelists include Alicja Otap, Dziennik Zwiazkowy; Lidia Kowalewicz, Narod Polski; Geraldine Balut, Polish American Journal; Lucyna Migala, WCEV; Magda Marczewska, WPNA; Lidia Rozmus, Głos Polek; and Mary Mirecki Piergies, moderator.

Location: Lone Tree Manor, 7730 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles. IL.

Free parking on site. Entry at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets: $35. Cash Bar. Buffet Luncheon with wine. Cash Raffle and Book Table.

Proceeds to benefit the PWA Archives Project

Please call Antoinette Trela at 847-323-1005 for more info or to reserve a spot. Reservation deadline is May 15th.

Communion Breakfast & Installation Mass

CONNECTICUT – SS Cyril & Methodius Church of Hartford will hold a Communion Breakfast and Installation Mass on Sunday, May 21st. Special Mass at 10:00 AM. Brunch to follow Mass (11:30 am) at The Polish National Home, 60 Charter Oak Avenue, Hartford CT. Cost: Ladies Guild Members: $30.00; non-members/guests: $33.00; children under 12: $17.00. Tickets will be available at the lower church hall store, or you can reserve your tickets by making checks payable to: SS Cyril & Methodius Ladies Guild and mail to: Lori Zaskey, 49 Barstow Drive, Wethersfield, CT 06109. This event is sponsored by the Ladies Guild of SS Cyril & Methodius Church.

PMA Summer Gala

ILLINOIS – The Polish Museum of America (PMA) will host its 37th Summer Gala at Café La Cave, Des Plaines, Illinois, on Friday, June 2, 2017 – the largest annual fundraiser, with all proceeds benefiting the general operations of the PMA. This year, the Copernicus Foundation will be honored with the Polish Spirit Award for its commitment to American Polonia. Founded in 1935, and open to the public since 1937, the PMA remains the nation’s only institution of its kind, dedicated to the preservation and promotion of Polish and Polish American identity through a wide variety of educational programs and exhibitions. In recognition of its 80 years of contributions to and protection of culture and heritage, the PMA was awarded the Gold Medal for Merit to Culture – Gloria Artis by the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage of the Republic of Poland. Throughout the years, the PMA has hosted an impressive list of distinguished guests, artist exhibitions, and more. World leaders, including Pope Saint John Paul II when he was Cardinal Karol Wojtyła and President Barak Obama as a US Senator, have visited the PMA, as have many officials from Poland and the United States from the local to national levels. Exhibitions of internationally known artists have graced the Great Hall, and hundreds of authors and historians have lectured on topics dear to the Polish and Polonian experience. With such a rich history of its own, the PMA strives in its mission of preserving the past for the future. During these eight decades, the PMA established itself as the cultural center of American Polonia, and the Museum, Archives, and Library remain active and relevant in the multicultural landscape of Chicagoland. This was only accomplished through the dedicated and sustaining support – both material and financial, of the Polish American community. The annual Summer Gala is the major sustaining fundraiser for the PMA, with all funds raised going towards building utilities and improvements, employee payroll and benefits, exhibit development and installation, collection care and management, and so much more. Please join us in this 80-year effort in ensuring the PMA as a heritage landmark today, and for future generations.

New Polka Venue in New Jersey!

Check it out – For more information call Michael Pucowski 908-209-9843, mpuco@optonline.net

Tell them that you saw this in the Post Eagle!!!



California Cultural News

NEW VISIONS

An exhibition of works by New York artist Janusz Skowron

VIENNA WOODS GALLERY

351 South La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90036

Opening Reception on Saturday, May 13, 2017, from 6-9PM

The Music Of Roman Ryterband

Sunday, May 21, 2017 | 4:00 p.m.

Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust

100 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles, California 90036

Suggested Donation: $10

RSVP & Info: lamoth.ticketleap.com

Due to limited seating, the Museum asks all guests to reserve a ticket at lamoth.ticketleap.com. Although there is a suggested donation, guests may enter any amount, including $0, to make a reservation. RSVP today to save yourself a seat!

Exhibit by Polish artist Andrzej Szarek

CCCM Mexican Center for Culture and Cinematic Arts

Exhibit by Polish artist Andrzej Szarek, pieces inspired by his visit to Mexico. In addition to this, will be screening the documentary Santa Rosa and the presentation of Polish dance

2401 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90057

May 26, 2017 at 6:00pm

7:00 PM Screening of “Santa Rosa” documentary about Polish WWII refugees in Mexico.

8:00 Performance of Polish dances

https://vspotz.com/event/285779298529758

AFTERIMAGE (Powidoki) by Andrzej Wajda

Laemmle Royal & Playhouse 7

Opening on May 26th

https://www.laemmle.com/films/41876

www.polishfilmla.org

