Calendar (week of March 8, 2018)

Making Brooklyn Bloom at Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Botanic Garden (BBG) is pleased to announce the 37th annual Making Brooklyn Bloom, Brooklyn’s kickoff of the spring gardening season. Gardening enthusiasts from throughout the New York metro area gather for this spring event, which features a full day of conversations, presentations, and workshops to inspire and engage gardeners of every type and level. Taking place this year on Saturday, March 10, the day includes workshops by community gardeners, BBG staff, and other experts. This year marks the conference’s return to the Palm House, where visitors are invited to network with dozens of NYC greening organizations. Inspired by BBG’s ongoing multifaceted Green Garden, Green City initiative—exploring and modeling best-practice urban conservation strategies of the 21st century—this year’s conference theme, “Greening Together: People, Plants, Justice,” will engage community conversations regarding issues of urban ecology, wellness, stewardship, and the connections required of concerned citizens engaged in transforming lives and neighborhoods. For further information on Making Brooklyn Bloom and Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s other community greening programs, please contact communications@bbg.org. Learn what’s happening at Brooklyn Botanic Garden at bbg.org/visit/calendar; read the Garden’s blog at bbg.org/news; and find out what’s in bloom at bbg.org/bloom. Visitor entrances are at 990 Washington Avenue, 150 Eastern Parkway, and 455 Flatbush Avenue. For hours, directions, and admission information, please visit bbg.org/visit. Follow BBG on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and join the conversation using the hashtag #brooklynbotanic.

Flea Market & Collectible Show

NEW JERSEY – A FLEA MARKET & COLLECTIBLE SHOW will be held on Sunday, March 11, 2018 from 9 AM-4 PM – Indoors & Outdoors at Clifton High School, 333 Colfax Ave., Clifton, NJ 07013. Admission: Free. Organization Sponsor: Clifton High School Wrestling Team. For information call 201-998-1144 or events@jcpromotions.info Do your shopping here. There will be exhibitors displaying an array of quality merchandise such as oil & incense, handbags, sports collectibles, jewelry for all ages, clothing, dollar items, gift items, gloves & scarves, toys, perfumes, antiques & collectibles, garage/tag sale items all at bargain prices. JC Promotions, Inc. is coordinating this event. JC is offering 4 free spaces to any school organization that would like to participate by having an exhibitor space to sell their items and/or promote their club are welcome to reserve one of the 4 spaces being offered. Please contact JC for a reservation. Hurry while they last.

Second Sunday Concert Series at Passaic Public Library

“A Classical Violin Concert – Bach and Beyond” Featuring Akiko Kobayashi

Passaic, New Jersey – Passaic Public Library presents the Second Sunday Concert Series second performance of the year! Join us for a free concert featuring Akiko Kobayashi performing “A Classical Violin Concert – Bach and Beyond” on Sunday, March 11, 2018 at 3:00 PM. Classical violinist and New York born, Akiko Kobayashi’s repertoire includes baroque performances and compositional practices. This program will be held on the 2nd Floor Exhibit Hall at the Passaic Public Library, 195 Gregory Avenue, Passaic, NJ 07055. For more information, please call the Reference Department at 973-779-0474 ext. 11.



Clifton Health Department Offers Free Sleep Assessment

NEW JERSEY – The Clifton Health Department and Sleep Services of America will be co-sponsoring a FREE Sleep Assessment on March 12, 2018 from 2 pm-4 pm at the Clifton Health Department Clinic Room, located at 900 Clifton Ave, 2nd Floor. Registration is required. Please call 973-470-5760 to register. This screening is open to Clifton and Little Falls residents only. During this assessment, participants will complete a basic sleep survey to better understand whether they are experiencing normal sleep behavior or have a serious sleep disorder. Participants will then be able to discuss the results with a representative from Sleep Services of America, who will refer them for professional follow-up care if needed. This assessment is non-diagnostic. This assessment and subsequent follow-up care can detect disorders like insomnia, a condition in which an individual has trouble falling asleep or staying asleep. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a lack of sleep makes it very difficult for people to work, drive, concentrate or remember things. Insomnia may be a result of an underlying medical or sleep condition, like depression, anxiety, or sleep apnea, or may be due to unhealthy lifestyle factors. In order to get the recommended 7-8 hours of sleep, the CDC recommends that you go to bed at the same time each night and rise at the same time each morning, avoid large meals before bedtime, avoid caffeine and alcohol close to bedtime, and avoid nicotine. If you are interested in learning more about your current sleep patterns, the Clifton Health Department encourages you to make an appointment for this Sleep Assessment! The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.

Bergen County Women’s Republican Club To Host St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

NEW JERSEY – The Bergen County Women’s Republican Club (BCWRC) will host a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on Monday, March 12, 2018. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. at Poitin Still Restaurant & Pub, 774 Main Street in Hackensack.All welcome to join us for “Great Food, Fun and Friends”. Cost for members is $25.00. Guests for $40.00 will also include annual membership to join this active BCWRC. Men and women are welcome to join! You will have a choice of Fish & Chips, Shepherd’s Pie or Corned Beef & Cabbage along with Dessert and Soft Drink. Cash bar. RSVP to AnneMarie Irishprincess756@outlook.com or call 201-220-7753. About Bergen County Women’s Republican Club: The Bergen County Women’s Republican Club promotes and encourages the participation of registered Republican women in politics and fosters interest in the Republican Party by supporting its policies, functions and candidates. | www.bcwrc.com

DANCES

Capitol City Polka Dancers Association Polka Dance

PENNSYLVANIA – On Saturday, March 10, the Capitol City Polka Dancers Association Polka Dance will be held at the Monaghan Fire Hall, 245 West Siddonsbury Road, Dillsburg, PA, from 5 PM to 9 PM. Music provided by the Polka Whoo Band. For more information call Polly 717-774-1031.

Polka Dance

PENNSYLVANIA – A Polka Dance will be held on Sunday, March 18 at Sacred Heart Parish Center, 2596 Cornwall Road (Cornwall Rd & 419), Cornwall, PA. Music by the PA Villagers Band from2 to 6 P.M. For tickets or more information call Joe Yaklowich 717-566-5704.

PAC – Western NY Division Elections

NEW YORK – Polish American Congress, Western New York Division, Inc. will hold its Annual Meeting and Election of Directors/Officers on Wednesday, March 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Millennium Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga, NY. During the meeting, James Serafin of the Historic East Side Neighborhood Initiative will provide a presentation regarding efforts to create a historic district in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. Light refreshments will be provided. For details call 716-696-0986.

Shrine Honors St. Joseph With Triduum of Masses

Stirling, NJ — To honor St. Joseph on his Feast Day, the Shrine of St. Joseph will celebrate for three days – Sat. March 17, Sun. March 18, and Mon. March 19 with multiple events. On Saturday, March 17 a Mass will be dedicated to families of all ages emphasizing – “St. Joseph the Family Man” at 5:30 pm in the Shrine Chapel, followed by fellowship and light refreshments hosted by the Filipino Community and the Alasy Awit Choir. On Sunday, March 18 our St. Joseph Devotions will be dedicated to “St. Joseph, Patron of Healing and Hope” at 3pm. This service will include an Anointing of the Sick in the Shrine Chapel. On Monday, March 19, we will be honoring our patron, St. Joseph, with three Masses in the Chapel – 8am, Noon and 7pm. The Noon Mass will be dedicated to “St. Joseph – Man of Prayer”. The 7 pm Mass will be dedicated to “St. Joseph, Man of Hospitality”. This Mass will be followed by a St. Joseph’s Table in the Auditorium, where all are invited to bring their favorite breads and desserts to be blessed and to share. Everyone is invited to participate in all of these celebrations. The Shrine of St. Joseph is located at 1050 Long Hill Road, Stirling, New Jersey. We invite you to visit our beautiful grounds where you can encounter God’s Peace and Love. The Shrine is open seven days a week. We welcome people of all faiths. For further information about our opportunities for spiritual renewal and retreats, meeting spaces, or to shop for religious gifts at our Gift and Book Shop, please contact us at (908) 647-0208 or visit our website www.stshrine.org.

Clifton Recreation Family Bowling Night At Garden Palace Lanes

CLIFTON, NJ – Gather your family, friends, co-workers, or neighbors and join the Clifton Recreation Department and Garden Palace Lanes (42 Lakeview Ave) for a fun night of bowling on Friday, March 16th from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. The event includes two hours of bowling, shoe rental, pizza, soda, laser lights, bowling bingo and more fun-filled contests. The cost is $40 per lane (6 people per lane is recommended). Pre-registration is required. Only 16 lanes are available, so purchase yours today! Register at www.cliftonrec.com or the Clifton Recreation Department- 900 Clifton Ave. 2nd Floor, Clifton NJ 07013. Only one person per group needs to register for the event. Please indicate if you want bumpers for your lane when registering. Do not bring your own food into the facility. Online registration ends on March 14th.

Chopin Concert

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Polish American Arts Association of Washington, D.C. presents its annual Chopin Concert featuring Thomas Pandolfi on piano at the Arts Club of Washington, 2017 I St NW, Washington, DC 20006. The event which benefits the PAAA Scholarship Fund will be held on Sunday, March 18th at 4:00 p.m. Reception following the performance. For more information call 703-356-5198 or visit http://www.paaa.us/events. Space is limited, so reserve your seat early.



Visual or Performing Arts Scholarship Available

NEW YORK – The Polish Arts Club of Buffalo Scholarship Foundation is accepting applications for a $1000 college or university scholarship. Applicants must be legal residents of New York State and of Polish ancestry. They must also be a student at the junior level or higher majoring in the visual or performing arts at an accredited college or university. All applications must be postmarked by April 2, 2018. For information and an application visit polishartsclubof buffalo.com or contact scholarship chairperson Stan Nowak at 716-837-2061.

Easter Dinner & Dance

ARIZONA – The Pulaski Club of Arizona will hold an “Easter Dinner Dance” on Sunday, March 25th. Dinner 1 to 3 pm; dance with Nickelcity Express from 3 to 6 p.m. The club is located at 4331 E. McDowell Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85008. Members $15.00; non-members $20.00; children 7-14 – ½ price; under 7 “FREE”. Reservations requested 602-909-4965. For more information go to www.pulaskiclubaz.org or call 602-275-9329.

ShopRite of Wallington March Culinary Workshops

WALLINGTON, NJ – Whether you’re a novice in the kitchen or a master of the culinary arts, our Culinary Workshop is the perfect place to learn new skills, share a fun filled evening with friends and enjoy a delicious full course meal at Inserra Supermarkets ShopRite of Wallington. The classes are hosted by our professional chefs and registered dietitians. Each session is fully hands-on, completely delicious, and always fun and lively. And our classes aren’t just for adults! And this month we are adding a touch of green to our culinary workshops! To reserve your place for the culinary workshops stop by the customer service desk. Prices are $20 per person, $10 for any additional children in the same family.

Adults Workshop “St. Patrick’s Day” Menu:

Pork Tenderloin with Pepita Pesto

Shaved Asparagus

Pistachio Chia Pudding

Children’s Workshop “St. Patty’s Day Spectacular” Menu

Baked Zucchini Fries

Chicken Alfredo

Shamrock Rice Crispies

Classes Cost: $20 per person, $10 for each additional children in the same family. Class Sizes are limited so register today.

ADULT Workshop: March 19th, 2018 from 6 pm to 8 pm

CHILDREN Workshop: March 26th, 2018 from 5 pm to 7 pm

LOCATION: ShopRite of Wallington, 375 Paterson Avenue, Wallington, NJ 07057

If you have questions about the workshop or to schedule a personal nutrition consultation, please contact our Wallington Dietitian, Stephanie Sass, RD (201) 819-9619 Email: Stephanie.sass@wakefern.com

St. Patrick’s Day Party

CLIFTON, NJ – Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at a St. Patrick’s Day Party on March 15, 2018 at the Clifton Senior Barn behind Clifton City Hall. Entertainment by DJ Mike Gintella from 10 am to 12 pm. Menu: juice, corned beef, roasted potatoes, cabbage and carrots, Irish soda bread, along with desserts of cookies and ice cream. Coffee and green bagels will be served between 9 am and 10 am. Price: only $6.00! Must be 60 or older. Seats are limited. RSVP to Maureen 973-779-2968 at the Senior Nutrition Dept.

Northern NJ Business Leaders Go “All In” For Type 1 Diabetes Event

TWP. OF WASHINGTON – Local businesses and residents are getting ready to eat, drink and wager – all for a good cause, of course! On Tuesday, March 27, JDRF will host its annual All in for the Cure Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament – a unique fundraising event featuring a night of charity poker, scotch and cigars – at Seasons. Founded by a group of dedicated JDRF supporters, All in for the Cure raised more than $35,000 for critical type 1 diabetes (T1D) research in 2014. Now the New Jersey Metro & Rockland County Chapter is upping the stakes for the 5th annual event and more than 150 guests are expected to attend this year’s event in support of JDRF’s mission to raise $55,000 for JDRF. Proceeds from All in for the Cure directly fund life-changing diabetes research, such as the regeneration of insulin-producing cells. For the fifth year in a row, All in for the Cure will be held at Seasons and hosted by the Kourgelis Family. The event begins at 6:30 PM and will feature a lavish cocktail and buffet reception, open bar, hand-rolled cigars, and scotch tastings. The tournament will begin at 7 PM. Individual tickets are $175 and table sponsorships begin at $500. Spectator tickets are also available. For more information on sponsorship, donation and ticket options, please visit https://njmetrorockland.ejoinme.org/AllinfortheCure.2018 or contact JDRF at 732-219-6654 or at newjerseymetro@jdrf.org.