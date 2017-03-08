Calendar (week of March 8, 2017)

Polish Drama Club Presents Oskarżenie Nieśmiertelnego

(The Indictment of the Immortal)

MARYLAND – The Polish Drama Club and The Parish of Our Lady of Poland and St. Maximilian Kolbe present Oskarżenie Nieśmiertelnego (The Indictment of the Immortal), based on a theater play by Anna Krogulska, published in Poland. In this story, Jesus lives in our times and is indicted in front of a contemporary court of justice with a defense attorney, a prosecutor and a judge. Defense witnesses and witnesses for the prosecution appear in court; their testimonies are about events they participated in.

Language: The play will be presented in Polish.

Date & Time: Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 1:00 PM (after the Holy Mass)

Place: 9800 Rosensteel Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20910

Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/280035215750551/

Polish Drama Club: https://www.facebook.com/polishdramaclub/

Fish ‘n Chips Dinner

NEW JERSEY – A Fish n’ Chips Dinner will be held on Friday, March 10th at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church,10 St. Francis Way, Passaic NJ 07055. Take Out 5:30 pm; Eat In 6:00 pm. The dinner includes: Fish & Chips, Cole Slaw, Dessert, Soda, Water & Coffee. Ticket price is $15.00, catered by Giresi’s. For more information call 973-473-0246.

Polish American Medical Society – March 12th Lecture

ILLINOIS – The Polish American Medical Society cordially invites all to attend lectures by Dr. Stanislaw Skaluba (“Innovative Ambulatory Pulmonary Pressure Monitoring To Manage Heart Failure Patients”) and Dr. Jan Skowronski (“Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement And The Greatest Generation”) on Sunday, March 12, 2017 – 3-7 p.m. at the Blackbird Restaurant, 619 W. Randolph St., Chicago 60661. Space is limited. Reserve your seat. Email drkusz@drkusz.com or call the President Kornelia Krol (773) 775-7883 – www.zlpchicago.org

Flea Market & Collectible Show

NEW JERSEY – A Flea Market & Collectible Show will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2017, Indoors Only from 9 AM-4 PM at Lyndhurst High School, 400 Weart Ave. (off Ridge Road & Fern Ave.), Lyndhurst, NJ 07071. Admission: Free. Organization Sponsor: Lyndhurst Police Emergency Squad. For information call 201-998-1144 or events@jcpromotions.info Do your shopping here. There will be 50+ exhibitors displaying an array of quality merchandise such as oil & incense, handbags, sports collectibles, jewelry for all ages, clothing, gift items, gloves & scarves, toys, perfumes, antiques & collectibles, garage/tag sale items all at bargain prices. JC Promotions, Inc. is coordinating this event.

Morris County Historical Society Presents Florham: An American Treasure

MORRISTOWN, NJ – The Morris County Historical Society announces a special presentation on Sunday, March 12 at 2 p.m. at the Morristown and Morris Township Library, 1 Miller Road, Morristown featuring the book Florham: An American Treasure. A pictorial history of the iconic Vanderbilt-Twombly estate, the book follows the property from “home” to Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus. Meet authors Carol Bere, Walter Cummins, and Arthur T. Vanderbilt II as they share their insight into Florham’s history, recreate the family’s amazing lifestyle there during the Gilded Age, and explain how Florham survived, when countless other local mansions and estates did not. Enjoy viewing vintage photographs as well as new color images that were taken for the book by photographer Mark Hillringhouse. A program highlight will be the showing of a “lost” film recorded in the 1930s by Florence Vanderbilt Twombly’s chef, Joseph Donon. The MCHS is pleased to present this special program in collaboration with the Friends of Florham. Florham: An American Treasure will be available for purchase at the presentation, and may also be purchased at the MCHS’s Gallery Gift Shop. Space is limited and tickets must be purchased in advance; cost is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, $7 for students, and Free for MCHS members. Contact the MCHS at 973-267-3465 or MCHSAcornHall@gmail.com for more information and to purchase tickets. This presentation is offered as part of MCHS’s Jeanne H. and William C. Watson Memorial Speakers Series, in honor of the MCHS’s first Executive Director, Jeanne Watson, 1980-1996. The Morris County Historical Society, founded in 1945, is a member supported 501 (c)3 organization whose mission is to preserve and promote the history of Morris County.

Kosciuszko: A Man Before His Time – Film Screening On March 15th

NEW YORK – Please join us for a special screening of the documentary Kosciuszko: A Man Before His Time on Wednesday, March 15 @ 7:00 p.m. at the Kosciuszko Foundation, 15 East 65th Street, New York, NY 10065. The documentary is directed by Alex Storozynski and produced by Eve Krzyzanowski. The screening will be followed by a Q & A with the author. Refreshments will be served. With a moving narration by film, television and stage actor, Blair Underwood and reenactments filmed at West Point, Saratoga, Philadelphia and Poland, this documentary tells the story of Kosciuszko’s fight for liberty for all. Hollywood actor Olek Krupa brings the Polish revolutionary to life with dramatic performance, along with interviews of former U.S. National Security Advisor Dr. Zbigniew Brzezinski, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Alex Storozynski, Prof. Gary Nash, and Prof. James Pula. There are more statutes of Kosciuszko in America than any historical figure except for George Washington and millions of New York TV and radio listeners daily hear of traffic jams on the Kosciuszko Bridge. Yet few know the real story of this Revolutionary War hero and champion of human rights. Kosciuszko gave his salary from the American Revolution to Thomas Jefferson with instructions to buy slaves – and free them. Jefferson called, Kosciuszko “as pure a son of liberty, as I have ever known”. This Polish hero fought for the rights of serfs, slaves, Jews, Native-Americans, and women. A military strategist, Kosciuszko’s plan won the Battle of Saratoga – the turning point of the war. He also built Fortress West Point, which Benedict Arnold tried to sell to the British in the most infamous act of treason in American history. Tickets: $0 for KF members; $5 for non-members . Seating is limited, first come, first served. Please register. Call The Kosciuszko Foundation for more information and tickets.

Family Bowling Night

CLIFTON, NJ – Gather your family and friends and join the Clifton Recreation Department for a fun night of bowling on Friday, March 17th from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Garden Palace Lanes – 42 Lakeview Ave. The event includes two hours of bowling, shoe rental, pizza, soda, laser lights, bowling bingo and more fun-filled contests. The cost is $40 per lane (6 people per lane is recommended). Grab a lane for your family, friends, co-workers or neighbors. It’s your lane – invite whomever you want! mOnly 16 lanes are available, so purchase yours today! You can purchase your lane online at www.cliftonrec.com or at the Clifton Recreation Department- 900 Clifton Ave. 2nd Floor, Clifton NJ 07013. PRE- REGISTRATION is required. Only one person per group needs to register for the event. Please indicate if you want bumpers for your lane when registering. Do not bring your own food into the facility. Online registration ends on March 16th.

Free Eye Health Screening

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Health Department will be holding a FREE Eye Health Screening on Thursday, March 16th, from 1-3pm. The examination will be conducted by North Jersey Eye Associates, a Clifton-based ophthalmology office. It will be held in the Clifton Health Department Clinic, 900 Clifton Avenue, and is by appointment only. The attending doctors will screen for eye conditions including glaucoma, diabetes-related eye disorders, macular degeneration, and intraocular pressure. No prescriptions will be given for lenses or contacts; this is only a screening program. This screening is open to residents of Clifton and Little Falls only. Please call the Clifton Health Department at 973-470-5760 to make an appointment. Visiting the doctor and dentist regularly is crucial to maintaining good health. Going to the eye doctor is just as important! The US Preventive Services Task Force recommends vision screening for all children at least once between the ages of 3 and 5 years. In addition, people with diabetes should have a comprehensive eye exam at least once a year and individuals at an increased risk for glaucoma should have a dilated eye exam once every 2 years. In addition, if you spend a lot of time in front of a computer or television, try to incorporate the 20-20-20 rule to reduce eyestrain: every 20 minutes, look away about 20 feet in front of you for at least 20 seconds. The Clifton Health Department and North Jersey Eye Associates encourage you to register for this free screening to reveal any potential vision problems and to learn more about maintaining good eye health! The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.

Russian Revolution, Russian Reaction: Utopian Myths and Violent Reality

NEW JERSEY – The Slavic Club presents a lecture “Russian Revolution, Russian Reaction: Utopian Myths and Violent Reality by Dr. Nathaniel Knight. Dr. Knight is the Chairman of the History Department at Seton Hall, Professor of History for many years at SHU, and a renowned specialist on Russia. In his talk, he will discuss Russia during the time of Putin and Putin’s role and importance to his country. Everyone is welcome! Slavic food will be served! The lecture will be held on Thursday, March 16th, 6:30 pm at Seton Hall University (Fahy Hall, Room 236), 400 South Orange Ave., South Orange, New Jersey. For more info call 973-275-5875.

Historic Exhibit: Konzentrationslager Auschwitz

NEW JERSEY – The Polish Cultural Foundation, Clark, NJ and the Polish Cultural Foundation, Boston, MA in partnership with the Consulate General of the Republic of Poland in New York under the honorary patronage of the Ambassador of the Republic of Poland in Washington, D.C. present a historic exhibit Konzentrationslager Auschwitz. The opening will take place on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 4 pm at the Polish Cultural Foundation, 177 Broadway, Clark, NJ 07066. The exhibit is a Commemoration of the Victims of the genocide which took place in the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi German Concentration and Extermination Camp (1940-1945). The exhibit illustrates the history of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi German Concentration and Extermination Camp (1940-1945), built and operated by Third Reich on the Polish territory annexed by Nazi German during World War II. An important component is a historical introduction covering Nazi German ideology and start of the World War II. Opening remarks will be presented by the Consul General of the Republic of Poland in NY – Mr. Maciej Golubiewski. The exhibit will be available until March 31, 2017. For more information pcf@pcfnj.org, tel: 732-382-7197.

Polish Heritage Association of Maryland

MARYLAND – The next general meeting of the Polish Heritage Association of Maryland will be held on Sunday, March 19th, 2017 at Cristo Rey High School Auditorium, located at 420 South Chester Street, Baltimore, MD 21231. Please use the side entrance of the school building.

The PHA Book Club will be meeting at the Henryk Sienkiewicz Library of the Polish National Alliance on Saturday, March 11, 2017 @ 2:15 p.m. For more information go to www.pha-md.org

Shrine Honors St. Joseph With Triduum of Masses

Stirling, NJ — To honor St. Joseph on his Feast Day, the Shrine of St. Joseph will celebrate for three days – Sat. March 18, Sun. March 19, and Mon. March 20 with multiple events. On Saturday, March 18th a Mass will be dedicated to families of all ages emphasizing – “St. Joseph the Family Man” at 5:30 pm in the Shrine Chapel, followed by fellowship and light refreshments. On Sunday March 19, our St. Joseph Devotions will be dedicated to“St. Joseph, Patron of Healing and Hope” at 3 pm. This service will include an Anointing of the Sick in the Shrine Chapel. On Monday, March 20, we will be honoring our patron, St. Joseph, with three Masses in the Chapel – 8 am, Noon and 7 pm. The Noon Mass will be dedicated to “St. Joseph – Man of Prayer”. The 7 pm Mass will be dedicated to “St. Joseph, Man of Hospitality”. This Mass will be followed by a St. Joseph’s Table in the Auditorium, where all are invited to bring their favorite breads and desserts to be blessed and to share. Everyone is invited to participate in all of these celebrations. The legend of St. Joseph’s table begins in Italy in the Middle Ages, where there was a severe drought, and the people prayed for their patron, Saint Joseph, to bring them rain. They promised that if he answered their prayers, they would prepare a large feast to honor him. The fava bean was the only plentiful crop and it saved the population from starvation. Finally the rain did come, and the people of Sicily prepared a large banquet to offer their thanks. The feast of St. Joseph’s Table has been celebrated ever since. The Shrine of St. Joseph is located at 1050 Long Hill Road, Stirling, New Jersey. We invite you to visit our beautiful grounds where you can encounter God’s Peace and Love. The Shrine is open seven days a week. We welcome people of all faiths. For further information about our opportunities for spiritual renewal and retreats, meeting spaces, or to shop for religious gifts at our Gift and Book Shop, please contact us at (908) 647-0208 or visit our website www.stshrine.org.

Friends of the Shelter Spring Holiday Tree

CLIFTON, NJ –FRIENDS OF THE SHELTER SPRING HOLIDAY TREE — MARCH 20 THRU MAY 7, located Dog Pound Rd., Clifton, NJ behind City Hall in Municipal Complex. A $5 donation purchases an egg on our Spring Holiday Tree with your animal’s name on it. All eggs will be hung on the tree outside the Clifton Animal Shelter on Dog Pound Rd. (behind City Hall in Municipal Complex). All proceeds will benefit the homeless animals in our care. We will list participants in our next newsletter. For more info visit www.cliftonanimalshelter.com, call us at 973-470-5936, or stop by the shelter Monday-Friday 6:30 PM-8 PM, Sunday 12-4 PM. You can also mail your info to: Friends of the Shelter Inc., P.O. Box 4923, Clifton, NJ 07015. What better way to celebrate life than to help those less fortunate?

Fundraising Paint Night!

MARYLAND – In order to raise money a new roof, Holy Rosary Church will hold a Fundraising Paint Night on March 25th, 2017 from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM at the church hall – 406 S. Chester Street, Baltimore, MD 21231. For more information call Alina 443-540-4954 or Iza 443-904-7824. You MUST register by March 15th so that we can have everything ready for the 25th! Coffee and cake, water and wine will be provided! Tickets: $40.00 (Group of 10 or more is $5.00 less)

ZBIERANIE FUNDUSZY

Na naprawę DACHU Kościoła Matki Bożej Różańcowej w Baltimore

25 marca 2017 od godz. 16 do 19 w sali pod kościołem

Contakt: Alina 443-540-4954 lub Iza 443-904-7824

Cały dochód przeznaczony jest na ten cel, zatem nie czekaj!

Zapisy do 15 marca abyśmy miały czas na przygotowanie.

Odkryj swoje zdolności artystyczne!

Mały poczęstunek: kawa, ciasto, woda i lampka wina!

Everything Flea Market & Collectible Show

NEW JERSEY – THE EVERYTHING FLEA MARKET & COLLECTIBLE SHOW will be held on Sunday, March 19, 2017 from 9 AM-4 PM, Indoors & Limited Outdoors at the Wayne PAL Building, 1 PAL Drive (off Parish Drive), Wayne, NJ 07470. Admission: Free. Organization Host: Wayne PAL. For information call 201-998-1144 or events@jcpromotions.info Do your shopping here. There will be 50+ exhibitors displaying an array of quality merchandise such as handbags, sports collectibles, jewelry for all ages, clothing, dollar items, gift items, video games, vintage jewelry, gloves & scarves, toys, perfumes, antiques & collectibles, garage/tag sale items all at bargain prices. Come hungry because there will be delicious food served. JC Promotions is coordinating this event. Support Wayne PAL and come shopping with us.

Annual Katyn Remembrance

MARYLAND – The 17th Annual Katyn Remembrance sponsored by The National Katyn Memorial Foundation with the Embassy of the Republic of Poland will be held on Sunday, April 30, 2017. The program is as follows:

10:30 am – Mass at Holy Rosary Church, 408 S. Chester St., Baltimore, MD 21231 (off the 2100 block of Eastern Ave.)

11:45 am – Coffee/Pastry Reception – Holy Rosary Church Undercroft

1:00 pm – Ceremonies at the National Katyn Memorial, Baltimore Harbor East at Katyn Circle, 600 block of President St. (at Aliceanna St.) Baltimore, MD 21202.

2017 PIASA Annual Meeting To Be Held In Poland

PIASA (Polish Institute of Arts and Sciences of America) has organized annual conferences since 1942. Their main purpose is to convene experts from the Polish-American community working in various disciplines of the humanities, arts, and sciences and to highlight their latest research and accomplishments. The conference offers multiple presentations and panels in both plenary and thematic sessions as well as a banquet and cultural and networking events. The conference also recognizes the highest achievements in the humanities, arts, and sciences with the presentation of the PIASA awards. The most recent PIASA conferences were in Washington, DC (2016); Toronto (2015), Warsaw (2014), Washington, DC (2013) and Boston, MA (2012). The next 75th Annual Meeting will be held in Krakow (2017). AIR FARE: Beginning on February 1, 2017 all Congress participants will be able to use a discounted fare when flying LOT Polish Airline to Cracow as LOT is an official Airline of our Meetings and our Co-sponsor. When purchasing your ticket via website www.lot.com please use a promo code LC-02R2017 for 15 percent discount for tickets used between June 10-June 30 2017 or click here www.lot.com/piasa If you make a reservation via call center the same code can be used for a 10 percent discount on your fare. For more information call 212-686-4164 or email: piasany@verizon.net PIASA is located at 208 East 30th St., New York, NY 10016.

Polish American Board of Education Awards $25,000 In Scholarship

PENNSYLVANIA – On April 23, 2017, the Polish American Board of Education of Berks County will be awarding ten college scholarships totaling $25,000 to Berks County high school seniors of Polish American descent. Applicants for the scholarships can obtain application forms and guidelines in the office of the guidance counselor in all Berks County high schools, in the Polish American Cultural Center in the GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, and they can be downloaded from the PABEBC website at www.pabeberks.org. Completed application forms are due no later than Saturday, March 18, 2017, to the PABEBC Scholarship Secretary, Ronald Savitski, 159 Texter Mountain Road, Wernersville, PA 19565-9442 Tel. 610.693.9792 In order to promote Polish culture and pride, the Polish American Heritage Association of Berks County will award a $1,000 scholarship to a child or grandchild of a current member of the organization. To obtain more information and the criteria required to apply for this scholarship contact Sandy Lubas Hummel at sahummel@ptd.net or call her at 610.582.8717. The scholarships will be awarded at the annual dinner of the Polish American Board of Education of Berks County to be held on Sunday, April 23 beginning at 5:00 PM in the Crowne Plaza, 1741 Papermill Road, Wyomissing, PA. For more information about the dinner and reservations please contact Helen Nowotarski at 610.777.4598 or email Helen at jhnowo@yahoo.com.

Bingo

PENNSYLVANIA – Sunday, March 12 – Cash Prize Bingo, St. John Cantius Parish Auditorium 4435 Almond Street, Bridesburg section of Philadelphia, 12:30 P.M. Buffet lunch, 50-50, specialty baskets. BYOB & snacks. Info call Terry 215-535-6667.

Chopin Concert

PENNSYLVANIA – Sunday, March 12 – Polish Heritage Society of Philadelphia’s Annual Chopin Concert, Sister Francesca Onley Education Center, formerly the Holy Family University Education & Technology Center, 9801 Frankford Avenue, Northeast Philadelphia, 2 P.M. Featuring Eric Lu, a 19-year-old pianist, who is rapidly building an international reputation as a young performer with enormous promise and a distinctive musical voice. A light reception following the recital. Info/tickets call Debbie Majka 215-627-1391.

Polka Dance

PENNSYLVANIA – Friday, March 17 – Polka Dance, Evergreen Country Club, 415 Hartz Road, Fleetwood, PA, 6 to 11 P.M. Music by Walt Groller Band. Info call 610-944-7501.