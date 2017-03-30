Calendar (week of March 30th)

Thaddeus Kosciuszko Seminar at the Library of Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday, April 4th at 11 a.m., The Embassy of the Republic of Poland requests the pleasure of your company at the seminar – The Purest Son of Liberty: Thaddeus Kosciuszko in America – celebrating the life and legacy of General Thaddeus Kosciuszko on the bicentennial of his death. PROGRAM: Welcoming Remarks by Dr. Carla Hayden, Librarian of Congress and H.E. Piotr Wilczek, Ambassador of Poland. Opening Remarks: Hon. John Shimkus, Representative of Illinois (TBC) and Hon. Tim Murphy, Representative of Pennsylvania (TBC). Historians Panel: Prof. Graham Russel Gao Hodges, Colgate University; Prof. James Pula, Purdue University; Prof. Andrzej Sulima-Kamiński, Georgetown University. Exhibit of Kosciuszko artifacts from the Library of Congress. Light refreshments will be served. The seminar will be held in the Members Room of the Library of Congress, Thomas Jefferson Building, 10 First Street, SE, Washington, DC 20540. To register, contact Matthew Stefanski, Embassy of the Republic of Poland, 202-499-1724, email: Washington.press@msz.gov.pl

Free Oral Cancer Screening

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Health Department will be offering a FREE Oral Cancer Screening for residents of Clifton and Little Falls on Wednesday, April 5th, 2017 from 10 am-12 pm at the Clifton Health Department, located at 900 Clifton Avenue, 2nd Floor. Dr. Dena Constandelis, DMD, will be conducting the screening and will be seeing patients by appointment only. Please call Barbara Luzniak, BSN, RN, at 973-470-5776 to make your appointment. An examination of the lips, gums, mouth, and throat for sores, lumps, and other early warning signs of oral cancer will be conducted during this screening. Anyone who has ever used tobacco and/or alcohol, or anyone 20 years of age and older are strongly encouraged to sign up for this screening. Oral cancer affects the lips, tongue, mouth, and throat. It impacts nearly 30,000 people each year, claiming the lives of about 8,000 individuals annually. Signs and symptoms for oral cancer include a mouth sore that doesn’t heal, a white or reddish patch on the inside of your mouth, loose teeth, poorly fitting dentures, tongue pain, jaw pain or stiffness, difficult or painful chewing or swallowing, sore throat, a feeling that something is caught in your throat, weight loss, and constant bad breath. The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.

Easter Egg Decorating Workshop

NEW JERSEY – The Slavic Club’s “Easter Egg Decorating Workshop” conducted by Nick & Natalia Hlushko will be held on Thursday, April 6th at Seton Hall University, Arts & Sciences – Room 110 at 6:30 p.m. Seats are limited, so reserve yours now! Email Prof. Anna Kuchta at anna.kuchta@shu.edu or call 973-275-5875. For additional details go to www.shu.edu//easter-eggs-decorating-workshop.cfm Refreshments will be served! Everyone is welcome! Please join us to learn this ancient art. They are called “Pysanky” (in Ukrainian) and “PISANKI” (in Polish), from the word “to write” and they are decorated with melted bee’s wax using an instrument called “kistka”. In Slavic cultures, the egg has represented the original source of creation. Pre-Christian Slavs used decorated eggs to welcome the sun during the spring. The symbolism of pysanka is a blend of ancient rituals and Christian traditions. Spring is a time for release from confines of winter and Easter celebrates the Resurrection of Christ, and the spiritual rebirth of man. With the acceptance of Christianity in 988 A.D., the pysanka became part of tradition and ritual of Easter in Russia, Ukraine and later in other Slavic countries. The pysanka took on the symbolism of rebirth. The egg symbol was likened to the tomb from which Christ has risen. The decorated eggs became treasured as religious mementos. Participants need to pre-pay, $5 (in cash) per person, for all the necessary materials needed for decorating their eggs on or before Thursday, March 30th.

Recital With Jakub Jozef Orlinski and Michal Biel

NEW YORK – A recital by Jakub Józef Orliński, countertenor and Michał Biel, piano will be held on Saturday, April 8th, 5:00 p.m. Don’t miss a rising star of the opera – Polish countertenor Jakub Józef Orliński, winner of 2016 Grand Finals of Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions and 2015 KF Marcella Sembrich International Vocal Competition, as he shares an evening of a classic operatic repertoire at the Kosciuszko Foundation. The concert will feature works by F. Schubert, R. Hahn, K. Szymanowski, T. Baird, P. Łukaszewski and G. F. Handel. The Kosciuszko Foundation is located at 15 East 65th St., New York, NY 10065. For more information go to www.thekf.org or call (212) 734-2130.

2017 CMU Film Festival Presents Polish Film Series

PENNSYLVANIA – Polish cinema is scoring big at the world’s most important film festivals! The 2017 CMU International film festival “Faces of Identity” premieres two Polish films and two Polish co-productions. Among the offerings are Andrzej Wajda’s “Afterimage,” Piotr Stasik’s “21 X New York,” “Maria Skłodowska-Curie” starring Karolina Gruszka, and “I, Olga Hepnarova” with Michalina Olszanska in the leading role. The Carnegie Mellon International Film Festival is being held from March 23 – April 9, 2017 at the McConomy Auditorium, Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, PA. For more information contact Jolanta Lion, Festival Director (412) 445-6292 or email: jola@andrew.cmu.edu The Carnegie Mellon University is located at 5000 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213-3890.

Get Egg-cited About Easter At Pisanki Workshop!

ILLINOIS – Easter is on its way. Get in the spirit by learning the intricate art of Pisanki, or Polish egg decorating, on Saturday, April 8, 2017, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00p.m. at the Polish Museum of America, 984 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago. The workshop will be held in the Social Hall on the first floor. This year’s event is co-sponsored by the Edward T. & Ellen K. Dryer Charitable Foundation. The workshop registration fee is $25 and includes the cost of stylus and wax. Each participant is asked to bring 3-4 hard-boiled eggs. Children must be at least 10 years old and accompanied by a parent or guardian for the entire workshop. Museum admission is complimentary for each paid participant on the day of the workshop. Only 40 spots available! Guarantee a place today by calling 773-384-3352, ext. 2109, or register online at http://www.polishmuseumofamerica.org/?event=pisanki-workshops&event_date=2017-04-08. Checks should be made payable to: Polish Museum of America. Credit card payment is also accepted. Parking is free.

Muzeum Polskie w Ameryce, 984 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60642 serdecznie zaprasza na: WARSZTATY PISANEK WIELKANOCNYCH, w sobotę 8 kwietnia 2017 r. Warsztaty odbędą się w godzinach od 10:00 do 12:00. Dla uczestników od 10 roku życia. Dzieciom MUSZĄ towarzyszyć dorośli. $25 – od osoby (w cenie wosk i rysik). Każdy uczestnik proszony jest o przyniesienie 3-4 jajek ugotowanych na twardo. Darmowa wejściówka do MPA dla każdego uczestnika programu, tylko w dniu warsztatów, 8 kwietnia! Tylko 40 miejsc! W sprawie informacji i rezerwacji telefonicznej, prosimy dzwonić pod numer telefonu 773-384-3352, wew. 2109. Można również zapisać się on-line na stronie http://www.polishmuseumofamerica.org/?event=pisanki-workshops&event_date=2017-04-08

Czeki powinny być wystawione na: Polish Museum of America. Akceptujemy karty kredytowe.

Tegoroczne warsztaty sa wspólfinansowane przez Edward T. & Ellen K. Dryer Charitable Foundation. Darmowy parking. DO ZOBACZENIA!

Kosciuszko Chair Spring Symposium

WASHINGTON, D.C. – You are cordially invited to the seventh annual Kosciuszko Chair Spring Symposium on Saturday, April 8 from 1:00-6:00 PM at The Institute of World Politics, 1521 16th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036. This event is sponsored by the Kosciuszko Chair of Polish Studies.

Speakers and topics:

A Bear in Sheep’s Skin?

Does Russia use public diplomacy in the same way as the West? How are Russia’s efforts to use public diplomacy undermined by the nation’s use of active measures?

Dr. Caitlin Schindler, Research Professor at The Institute of World Politics

Polish-American effort in the Trump presidential campaign

Analysis of the organized efforts of Polish-Americans to elect President Trump.

Dr. Lucja Swiatkowski Cannon, Chairman, Polish-Americans for Trump Advisory Council

Roman Dmowski at Versailles

At we approach of the 100th Anniversary of Roman Dmowski’s presentation at the Paris Peace Conference and signing of the Treaty of Versailles, this talk reviews how his positions were considerably in line with overall Polish aspirations.

Dr. Alvin M. Fountain II, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Poland for Raleigh, North Carolina

Conservatism or Right-Wing Populism?

A discussion of political developments in Post-Communist Hungary.

Ms. Orsolya Buzas, student of National Security and Statecraft at The Institute of World Politics

EU’s Democracy from Above. Europe: Emergence, Development, and a Political Construct

Europe, which developed from the Judeo-Christian tradition from Jerusalem, ancient Greece, and ancient Rome, has now taken shape from democracy from above — the EU.

Mr. Tibor Babic, student of international relations at The Institute of World Politics

Are Poles free to disagree? Truth versus manipulation in the Polish media

The extent of freedom of speech available to citizens of Poland 26 years after the political transformation remains open to question. How can this freedom be achieved in post-communist systems? What are the most important factors that contribute to it?

Mrs. Maria Juczewska, Associate Director,

the Kosciuszko Chair of Polish Studies of the Institute of World Politics

For more information or to register:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/7th-annual-kosciuszko-chair-spring-symposium-tickets-32844674305

Easter Breakfast

NEW JERSEY – The Wallington Fire Department – Park Row Hose Co. 3 invites all to the Annual Easter Breakfast Fundraiser on Sunday, April 9th from 8:30 am to noon at the Wallington Civic Center, 24 Union Blvd., Wallington, NJ 07057. Tickets: $10.00 for adults; $5.00 for kids (ages 4-12). Tickets available at the door. Take pictures with the Easter Bunny!

Polish Music Event!

NEW YORK – Christina Wilkinson, Juniper Park Civic Association – Polish Music Event Committee Chairwoman invites all to a Polish Music Event in Maspeth, Queens on Sunday, April 9th at the Knockdown Center, 52-19 Flushing Ave., Maspeth, NY 11378. Time: 3 p.m. Music provided by Jimmy Sturr Orchestra with guest vocalist Eddie Biegaj. Bill Shibilski, emcee. Free admission. Plenty of parking. For more information or directions call 347-915-5615.

World War I Happened Here Free Multi-Site Event On April 9th

MORRISTOWN, NJ – When the United States entered WWI on April 6, 1917, residents of Morris County came together as one community to support Allied efforts and defeat the Central Powers in Europe. Discover the depth of Morris County’s commitment, contributions, and sacrifices by its men and women at World War I Happened Here, Sunday, April 9 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., an admission-free and joint event of Morris County Historical Society (Acorn Hall), Macculloch Hall Historical Museum, and the Morristown and Morris Township Library. Together, these three organizations will offer a unique one-day experience that includes free admission to each site, as well as an opportunity to take part in free programming relating to their special WWI exhibitions. Morris County Historical Society will provide interpretation of their current exhibit, 1917: World War, Women’s Rights, and Weaponry Sciences, and Mr. Peter J. Tamburro, Jr., a local historian, author, and MCHS Board of Trustees member, will give a presentation on the general atmosphere of uncertainty, anxiety, and change in Morris County just before, and immediately after, the U.S. entered WWI. Weather permitting, and for a small donation, families can have fun flying and racing small model toy airplanes on the lawn behind Acorn Hall. MCHS is located at Acorn Hall, 68 Morris Avenue in Morristown. For more information, please call the MCHS at 973-267-3465. At Macculloch Hall Historical Museum (MHHM), join guest curators Jane Odenweller and Alfred Giraldi for guided tours of Women Warriors on the Home Front: Dorothea Miller Post and Morristown’s Women’s Land Army. Macculloch Hall is located at 45 Macculloch Avenue in Morristown. More information, please call the MHHM at 973-538-2404. Morristown and Morris Township Library presents William Paterson University history professor George Robb at 2 p.m. in the library’s lower level Meeting Room, to discuss background information on WWI and the various civilian groups’ support for the war. Also, the North Jersey History and Genealogy Center’s exhibit Called to Serve: Morristown and Morris Township and World War I will be available in the library’s Kirby Gallery. The Morristown and Morris Township Library is located at 1 Miller Road in Morristown. For more information, please call the Library at 973-538-6161.

In Silence – A Multimedia Trilingual Exhibition

at the Polish Museum of America

Illinois – What is the best and most precious gift we can give to one another and to ourselves? One of the answers is silence—and the peace that silence brings. We live in challenging times, and personal moments of quiet and solitude are essential to our well-being and existential struggles. The opening of a multimedia exhibition entitled “In Silence” will take place on Saturday, April 8, 2017, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Polish Museum of America, 984 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60642. The exhibition includes 54 haiga (haiku poems accompanied by images) that are part of a book portfolio by artist Lidia Rozmus entitled “In Silence.” The premiere of a film with the same title by Jan M. Zamorski will also take place at the opening. All are cordially invited to this event—an evening of poetry, painting, photography, nature, and peace—at the Polish Museum of America. Admission is $10. Free parking available on site. The exhibition at the Polish Museum of America will run from April 8, to April 18, 2017, and it is just the first venue where the exhibition will be shown, followed by others in the US, Poland, and Japan. More information can be found online at www.polishmuseumofamerica.org or call 773-384-3352.

W ciszy – multimedialna i trójjęzyczna wystawa w Muzeum Polskim w Ameryce

Jaki jest najlepszy, najcenniejszy dar, ktory możemy dać sobie nawzajem? Jedną z odpowiedzi jest cisza – oraz spokój, który cisza przynosi. Żyjemy w trudnych czasach, gdzie chwile spokoju i samotności są niezbędne dla naszego dobrego samopoczucia i egzystencjalnych zmagań.

Dnia 8 kwietnia, w godzinach od 17:00 do 21:00, w Muzeum Polskim w Ameryce w Chicago, odbędzie się otwarcie multimedialnej i trójjęzycznej wystawy zatytułowanej “W ciszy”. Pokazane zostaną 54 haigi (poezja haiku połączona z obrazem), które wchodzą w skład artystycznej książki-portfolia “W ciszy” artystki Lidii Rozmus. W trakcie wystawy odbędzie się premiera filmu o tym samym tytule, autorstwa Jana M. Zamorskiego.

Zapraszamy serdecznie na ten wieczór z poezją, malarstwem, fotografią, naturą i spokojem w Sali Głównej MPA im. Sabiny F. Logisz pod adresem 984 North Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60642.

Wstęp wynosi $10, a parking jest bezpłatny.

Wystawa będzie trwała w dniach od 8 do 18 kwietnia 2017 i zapoczątkuje serię wystaw planowanych w innych miejscach w USA, Polsce i Japonii.

Relay For Life Seeks Tricky Tray Gifts

CLIFTON, NEW JERSEY – The Relay for Life Clifton will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2017 2 PM to Sunday, June 11, 2017 at Clifton Stadium. The onsite Tricky Tray is a most popular attraction to the fun-filled Relay Day and has always been a tremendous success. The success is due to the generosity of all the participating teams and our local businesses. If you would like to be a part of making this year even more successful, and would like to donate a prize, please call or email Stephanie Zerrenner at 973-684-5754 or glowdacios@aol.com. All proceeds from the Tricky Tray are given to the Relay for Life for continuing research as we fight for a cure. Hope to see you at the Tricky Tray. Buy your tickets between 1:30 and 6:30 PM. Winning numbers will be called at 7 PM; winner must be present. If you would like to be a part of the RFL Clifton visit the website www.relayforlife.org/cliftonnj. If you have any questions you may call Sarah Gruehlich at ACS 973 285-8030. For 24 hour cancer information, please call toll free 1 800-ACS-2345 or visit www.cancer.org

Youth Horse Day Camp Coming To Gaitway Farms

Harness Horse Youth Foundation Seeks Applicants For Gaitway Farms Horsemanship Camp

The Harness Horse Youth Foundation is sponsoring a five-day harness horse camp at Gaitway Farms in Englishtown, New Jersey from July 29- August 2, 2017. HHYF seeks applicants between twelve and fourteen years old, as of January 1, 2017. The camp fee is $150 which includes all meals and materials. The event wraps up Wednesday, August 2 with exhibitions featuring all participants. Applicants from across the country will be considered, but campers are responsible for their own transportation to the Scranton-Wilkes Barre area. Applications are due May 15, 2017. Applicants will work hands-on with the HHYF’s stable of Trottingbred horses, which are slightly smaller than the Standardbred normally seen at harness tracks. Among the topics covered are care and grooming, equipment, conformation, lameness, history, stable management, and equine careers. The camp is one of ten across the country being conducted by HHYF this summer. For complete details and a camp application, log on to http://hhyf.org/uploads/docs/17Gaitwayapplication.pdf.For question please e-mail HHYF Executive Director Ellen Taylor at ellen@hhyf.org. HHYF is also conducting five-day summer camps in Harrington, Delaware; Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania; and Vernon, New York this summer. For complete details, go to http://hhyf.org/schedule-applications. For more information on opportunities through HHYF, or to support its mission, go to www.hhyf.org.