Calendar (week of March 30)

Announcing the Opening of POLKA DELI at Colesville Center

MARYLAND – A new deli – POLKA DELI – opened its doors on Tuesday, March 27th. They are located at 13438 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, Maryland. For more information call 301-806-9070. (Please tell them that you found out about the deli from the Post Eagle). Also go to https://www.facebook.com/pg/PolkadeliMD/

Dyngus Day Festivities

PENNSYLVANIA – Dyngus Day Festivities (sponsored by the Port Richmond Business Alliance) will be held on Monday, April 2nd at the Polish Eagles Sports Club, 3157 E. Thompson Street, Port Richmond section (enter through parking lot on Clementine Street) from 3 to 8 P.M. Entertainment: Polish American String Band, Special K Polka Band, DJ Wes and children activities. Cash Bar and Food provided by Donna’s Bar and the Dinner House. A portion of the proceeds will benefi t Polish American Social Services. Call Sandra Tomaszewski at 215-779-8781.

Free Oral Cancer Screening

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Health Department will be offering a FREE Oral Cancer Screening for residents of Clifton and Little Falls on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 from 10 am-12 pm at the Clifton Health Department, located at 900 Clifton Avenue, 2nd Floor. Dr. Dena Constandelis, DMD, will be conducting the screening and will be seeing patients by appointment only. Please call Barbara Luzniak, BSN, RN, at 973-470-5776 to make your appointment. An examination of the lips, gums, mouth, and throat for sores, lumps, and other early warning signs of oral cancer will be conducted during this screening. Anyone who has ever used tobacco and/or alcohol, or anyone 20 years of age and older are strongly encouraged to sign up for this screening. The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.

Congressional Health Fair

NEW JERSEY – Congressman Bill Pascrell Jr. invites you to join him at the 2018 Congressional Health Fair on Thursday, April 5th from 10 am to 1 pm at The Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, 350 Engle St., Englewood, NJ 07631. Congressman Pascrell will discuss key health initiatives and his work in Congress. There will also be: free screening for blood pressure; on site pharmacists; cardiac,diabetes and respiratory healthcare; and numerous healthcare vendors. Please RSVP to Congressman Bill Pascrell’s office 973-523-5152 or www.pascrell.house.gov Free parking, free refreshments.

Free Hearing Assessment

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Health Department will be holding a FREE Hearing Assessment for Clifton residents on Thursday, April 5, 2018 between 12:30 pm-3:30 pm at the Clifton Health Department, 900 Clifton Ave., 2nd Floor. Please call the Clifton Health Department at 973-470-5760 to make an appointment. This screening will be conducted by Audiology Doctoral Program students at Montclair State University and will involve an otoscopy as well as pure-tone testing. According to the National Institute on Deafness and other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), hearing loss is a sudden or gradual decrease in how well you can hear. It is among the most common conditions affecting elderly adults. About one in three people between the ages of 65 and 74 has hearing loss and nearly half of individuals older than 75 have difficulty hearing. Hearing loss can occur for a number of different reasons. Many people lose their hearing gradually as they age. This condition is known as presbycusis. Doctors do not know why presbycusis affects some people more than others, but it seems to run in families. Hearing loss can also be a result of years of exposure to loud noise, a condition known as noise-induced hearing loss. Many construction workers, farmers, musicians, airport workers, and people in the armed forces may exhibit signs of hearing loss in their younger and middle years because of excessive exposure to loud noise. The Clifton Health Department and Montclair State University’s Audiology Doctoral Program students encourage you to register for this FREE screening to assess your ability to hear and to learn more about what options exist for those living with hearing loss. The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.

Flea Market & Collectible Show

NEW JERSEY – A Flea Market & Collectible Show will be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018 from 9 AM -5 PM, Outdoors at the New Jersey Transit Lot, New York Ave.(off Ridge Rd), Lyndhurst, NJ 07071. Admission: Free. Organization Sponsor: Lyndhurst High School Band. For information call 201-998-1144 or events@jcpromotions.info There will be 75+ exhibitors sell an array of new merchandise such as handbags, jewelry, gift items, sports collectibles, socks, etc. There is also a huge garage and tag sale section. JC is donating 4 spaces for the school/local organizations that would like to participate by having an exhibitor space to sell their items or promote their club. Please call to make a reservation. Come to support the Lyndhurst High School Band and do your shopping with us.

Polish Vodka Tasting Event

WASHINGTON, D.C. It’s that time again! Come taste a fleet of eight Polish vodka varieties and learn more about the vodka distilling process in Poland while enjoying homemade bigos and other traditional Polish food favorites! Please join us at the Kosciuszko Foundation on Saturday, April 7th @ 6 p.m. for a fun evening of camaraderie while sharing toasts and indulging in delicious Polish food. Members: $30.00; Non-members: $35.00. RSVP: bbernhardt@thekf.org. Become a KF member that evening and get a $5 discount! Membership forms will be available. The KF is located at 2025 O Street, N.W., Washington, D.C. 200

Master Gardeners to Offer Tips at Ocean County Library Branches

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Ocean County Library will host a series of programs featuring Master Gardeners, trained and certified by the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Ocean County. They will provide a wide range of horticultural information and gardening tips at the following branches:

• Stafford Branch, 129 N. Main St., 609-597-3381

Rutgers Cooperative Extension Ocean County Master Gardeners Help, Monday, April 9, 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. The Master Gardener team will be available to answer any questions you may have. Bring in your dying or diseased cuttings for diagnosis and remedies.

Rutgers Cooperative Extension Ocean County Master Gardeners Help, Monday, April 23, 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. The Master Gardener team will be available to answer any questions you may have. Bring in your dying or diseased cuttings for diagnosis and remedies.

• Beachwood Branch, 126 Beachwood Blvd., 732-244-4573, RCE Ocean County Master Gardeners: Beach to Bay Plantings,Tuesday, April 10, 2 p.m. The Master Gardeners will teach how to grow plants in beach and bay environments.

• Upper Shores Branch, 112 Jersey City Ave., 732-793-3996, Spring has Sprung! Get Your Garden Growing, Wednesday, April 25, 7 p.m. Master Gardeners will provide tips on all things spring.

• Little Egg Harbor Branch, 290 Mathistown Rd., 609-294-1197, Annuals, Saturday, April 28, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Information will be provided on annuals as well as colorful ways to fill empty areas of flowerbeds, container gardens and window boxes.

• Barnegat Branch, 112 Burr St., 609-698-3331, Master Gardeners of Ocean County, Thursday, May 17, 2 p.m. Learn how to get your veggie garden growing.

• These programs are free and open to the public, but registration is required. To register call the branches or visit theoceancountylibrary.org and click Calendar of Events.

Passaic County To Collect Household Hazardous Waste

NEW JERSEY – The Passaic County Office of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs will hold its next Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on Sunday, April 8, 2018 at the Passaic County Para-Transit Facility, 1310 Rt. 23 North, Wayne (behind Ski Barn) from 7:30 am to 2:00 pm, rain or shine. This event is free of charge to Passaic County residents. Businesses may participate for a fee but must pre-register ahead of time and obtain a price quote. According to Nina Seiden, Passaic County’s Solid Waste & Recycling Programs Administrator, acceptable materials for disposal include pesticides & herbicides, propane tanks, solvents & thinners, varnishes & waxes, household cleaners & corrosives, pool & photographic chemicals, kerosene, mercury switches & thermometers, fire extinguishers, fluorescent bulbs, oil-based paints, used motor oil & oil filters, car batteries, nicad, button cell and rechargeable batteries, and old gasoline & antifreeze. Materials must be brought in original containers and/or be clearly marked. Any oil, antifreeze or oil and gas mixtures should be brought in disposable containers. Unacceptable material includes water-based latex paint, medical waste, explosives, radioactive material, smoke detectors, and regular household alkali batteries as they are no longer hazardous. These batteries (AA, AAA, C, D. etc.) may now be disposed of in the regular trash. Latex paint must be completely dried out and the cans disposed of in the regular trash in dark colored garbage bags. For further information or for businesses to pre-register, please call the Passaic County Office of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs at 973-305-5738.

Friends of the Shelter Annual Beefsteak Tricky Tray

CLIFTON, NJ – The FRIENDS OF THE SHELTER’s 13th ANNUAL BEEFSTEAK TRICKY TRAY will be held on FRIDAY, MAY 4, 7:00 PM, at the Boys & Girls Club of Clifton, 181 Colfax Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07013. (Shelter’s address: Dog Pound Rd., Clifton, NJ behind City Hall in Municipal Complex, 900 Clifton Ave., Clifton, NJ 07013 – Mailing address: Friends of the Shelter Inc., P.O. Box 4923, Clifton, NJ 07015). Join us for an exciting night of fun, great prizes, and even a 50/50 raffle! This is our major fundraiser of the year, which helps to raise the money needed to care for the animals at the shelter. Tickets, which are almost sold out, are $65 per person or $60 per person for a table of eight. Each ticket will include dinner, drinks, and a value pack of tickets. We welcome donated items, including prizes and gift certificates, to help us build our gift baskets. Donations can be dropped off through April 15 at the shelter Monday-Friday 6:30-8 PM or Sunday 12-4 PM. For more information, please visit us online at www.cliftonanimalshelter.com, or call 973-470-5936.

POLKA DANCES

HVPS Announces A Spring Polka Dance

NEW YORK – The Hudson Valley Polonaise Society will be holding their annual spring dance on Sunday, April 8, 2018 at the Polish Legion of American Veterans Hall, 16 Legion Rd., Pine Island, NY. Joe Stanky and the Cadets will be playing with dancing from 2 to 6 pm. Children under the age of 16 accompanied by an adult will be admitted Free. Food will be available for purchase. Tickets will be sold at the door. Admission is $15.00. For information call Stella at 845-291-8706 or email polkastella@aol.com

Polka Dance

PENNSYLVANIA – Capitol City Polka Dancers Association will hold a Polka Dance on Saturday, April 7th, 5 p.m., at the Monaghan Fire Hall, 245 West Siddonsbury Road, Dillsburg, PA. Music by The Swingmasters Band. For more information, call Merry Kurtz 717- 774-6404.

Polka Dance

NEW JERSEY – On Saturday, April 7, there will be a Polka Dance at Independence Fire Hall, 24 Cemetery Road, Great Meadows, NJ (Route 80 – exit 19) from 5 PM to 12 Midnight. Music provided by The Boys & Polka Country Musicians. For more information, call Michael Pucowski 908-209-9843.

John Gora Performs For Brick Elks Lodge Dance

NEW JERSEY – The Brick Elks Lodge #2151 proudly presents, all the way from Toronto Canada, JOHN GORA on Sunday, April 15th, 2018. Doors open at 12:30 pm; dancing from 2 to 6 pm. A Polish kitchen will be open with a variety of food to purchase. Refreshments will be available. Tickets: $20.00 per person; non-refundable. For tickets and more information call Andy 732-330-0624, Bernie 732-504-7808, Neil 732-905-0696. The lodge is located at 2491 Hooper Ave., Brick, N.J.