Calendar (week of March 22)

World Cup Qualifications LIVE Screening – Poland vs. Montenegro

MASSACHUSETTS – On behalf of the Polish Center of Discovery and Learning, we would like to invite you to the LEGIA WARSAW SOCCER EVENT. The event is FREE with cash bar, appetizers and t-shirts for all who attend. Watch LIVE Polish National Team games at the Pulaski Hall on our state-of-the-art big screen! Sunday, March 26 – Game 2 p.m. – Doors open 12 noon. Cash Bar, Polish food, non-stop sports action, free parking, free admission. Pulaski Hall is located at 13 Norman Street, Chicopee, MA – www.pulaskichicopee.com

Memorial Mass & Breakfast: Pamietamy! We Remember!

OHIO – The Polish Arts Club of Youngstown will hold their 2017 Annual Memorial Mass & Breakfast on Sunday, March 26th at Holy Apostles Parish – St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 421 Covington St., Youngstown, Ohio. Mass 10:30 am – Breakfast 11:45 am in the lower level hall. Tickets may be purchased at the door, but reservations are requested. Please call Alice Morrow 330-792-2769. Open to the public. All are welcome!

Lenten Fish Fry

PENNSYLVANIA – Friday, March 31 – Lenten Fish Fry, St. John Cantius Parish Auditorium, 4435 Almond Street, Bridesburg section, 4 to 7 P.M. Info call Terry 215-535-6667.

Polonaise Ball and Scholarship Awards Dinner

NEW JERSEY – The Polish Arts Club of Trenton cordially invites all to attend the 71st Annual Scholarship Awards and Honoree Luncheon on Sunday, April 9, 2017 at the Trenton Country Club, Sullivan Way, Trenton, N.J. Honoree: Peter J. Obst. For more information and reservations contact John Bogdan at 609-396-0312.

CinePolska Film Series Presents AFTERIMAGE/POWIDOKI by Andrzej Wajda

WASHINGTON, D.C. – CinePolska is proud to join the prestigious Wednesday Signature Series. Held at the Avalon Theatre, the Wednesday Signature Series is a group of rotating programs that showcase unique films from around the world. Screenings are held on Wednesday evenings at 8:00 pm in its historic downstairs auditorium.

On Wednesday, March 29, the film AFTERIMAGE / POWIDOKI will be shown.

Directed by Andrzej Wajda – Poland, 2016, 98 min. – Rated NR

In Polish with English subtitles

The final film of the great Polish director Andrzej Wajda, “Afterimage” is a passionate biopic about avant-garde artist Wladyslaw Strzeminski (brilliantly played by Polish superstar Boguslaw Linda), who battled Stalinist orthodoxy and his own physical impairments to advance his progressive ideas about art.

Starring: Bogusław Linda, Mariusz Bonaszewski, Bronisława Zamachowska, Zofia Wichłacz, Szymon Bobrowski, Krzysztof Pieczyński, Irena Melcer.

Avalon Theatre is located at 5612 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington, D.C.

Tickets available online or at the theatre box office.

2017 CMU Film Festival Presents Polish Film Series

PENNSYLVANIA – Polish cinema is scoring big at the world’s most important film festivals! The 2017 CMU International film festival “Faces of Identity” premieres two Polish films and two Polish co-productions. Among the offerings are Andrzej Wajda’s “Afterimage,” Piotr Stasik’s “21 X New York,” “Maria Skłodowska-Curie” starring Karolina Gruszka, and “I, Olga Hepnarova” with Michalina Olszanska in the leading role. The Carnegie Mellon International Film Festival is being held from March 23 – April 9, 2017 at the McConomy Auditorium, Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, PA. For more information contact Jolanta Lion, Festival Director (412) 445-6292 or email: jola@andrew.cmu.edu The Carnegie Mellon University is located at 5000 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213-3890.

Thrift Shop

PASSAIC, NJ – St John Lutheran Church in Passaic will hold a Thrift Shop on Saturday, April 1, from 9:30 am to 1 pm featuring gently used clothing for spring and summer, household items, toys and games, all at extremely low prices. The church is at 140 Lexington Avenue. For information call the church at 973-779-1166 or Lorraine at 973-868-3380.

Rolling Thunder Benefit

NEW JERSEY – ROLLING THUNDER BENEFIT – Saturday, April 1, 6-10pm

We Ain’t Foolin’ Around – Come out to support our Vets!

Polish American Citizens Club, 29 Kline Blvd, Whitehouse Station

Hosting a benefit for veterans, doors open at 5:30pm, $15 for entry includes coffee & dessert. Dinner buffet also available, $10 per person, full bar available. Featuring music by JW & the Buicks. Full dance floor. Call 908-534-6230 or pre-purchase tickets at squareup.com/market/PACCWHS

Bring items for donation: twin sheets-extra long, twin comforters, pillows, towels, wash cloths, gently used men’s and women’s clothing, new socks, single detergent packets, laundry dryer sheets, reusable laundry bags, toiletries (soap, shaving cream, razors).

Household Hazardous Waste Collection

NEW JERSEY – The Passaic County Office of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs will hold its first Household Hazardous Waste Collection event of the year on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at the Passaic County Para-Transit Facility, 1310 Rt. 23 North, Wayne (behind Ski Barn) from 7:30 am to 2:00 pm, rain or shine. This event is free of charge to Passaic County residents. Businesses may participate for a fee but must pre-register ahead of time and obtain a price quote. The other scheduled dates are Saturday, June 10, 2017 at the West Milford Recycling Center located at 30 Lycosky Drive, and on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at the Passaic County Para-Transit Facility, 1310 Rt. 23 North, Wayne (behind Ski Barn). According to Nina Seiden, Passaic County’s Solid Waste & Recycling Programs Administrator, acceptable materials for disposal include pesticides & herbicides, propane tanks, solvents & thinners, varnishes & waxes, household cleaners & corrosives, pool & photographic chemicals, kerosene, mercury switches & thermometers, fire extinguishers, fluorescent bulbs, oil-based paints, used motor oil & oil filters, car batteries, nicad, button cell and rechargeable batteries, and old gasoline & antifreeze. Materials must be brought in original containers and/or be clearly marked. Any oil, antifreeze or oil and gas mixtures should be brought in disposable containers. Unacceptable material includes water-based latex paint, medical waste, explosives, radioactive material, smoke detectors, and regular household alkali batteries as they are no longer hazardous. These batteries (AA, AAA, C, D. etc.) may now be disposed of in the regular trash. Latex paint must be dried out and the cans disposed of in the regular trash in dark colored garbage bags. For further information or for businesses to pre-register, please call the Passaic County Office of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs at 973-305-5738.

Clifton Cares Project Needs Supplies For Troops

CLIFTON, NJ – Volunteers from the Clifton Cares Project will be meeting in April to box supplies to our soldiers in Afghanistan and Kuwait. The volunteers now meet 4 times a year and, since 2010, has sent over 8000 packages to our soldiers. Supplies are always welcomed and cash donations are needed for postage to continue the mailings. The Committee has a two-fold request …continue with bringing supplies to City Hall and/or make a donation towards postage. Mail your check to Lizz Gagnon at City Hall. Check should be made payable to Lizz Gagnon and earmarked as Clifton Cares. The minimum fee for a priority flat rate box is $17.35, so your donation for 1 box would be fantastic, and more would be even better. Please mail your check to Lizz at: Lizz Gagnon, c/o Clifton City Hall, 900 Clifton Avenue, Clifton, New Jersey 07013. If you have any questions, please email Lizz at gags2120@aol.com or call her on her cell at 973-818-8141. Supplies always needed are beef jerky, Rammen noodles, candy, cookies, gum, flavorings for water (crystal light), deodorant, shampoo (small bottles) pocket tissues, visine, and baby powder. Notes to the soldiers bring smiles to their faces. Easter cards for this packing are welcomed. Please bring your supplies to our box at City Hall before 4/3/17 so they can be sent in time for Easter. We thank our local newspapers for their ongoing support in getting this request to Clifton citizens!!

Free Vascular Ultrasound Screening

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Health Department and the Center for Vein Restoration will be offering a FREE Blood Circulation Education Session and Lower Leg Vascular Ultrasound Screening on Monday, April 3rd, 2017 from 2-4 p.m. at the Clifton Health Department, located at 900 Clifton Avenue in Clifton. Registration is required. Please call the Clifton Health Department at 973-470-5760 to register. Please call as soon as possible, as space is limited. This screening is open to Clifton and Little Falls residents only. Vascular screening is one of the most effective ways to perform early diagnosis of vascular diseases. Vascular ultrasound is a noninvasive method that will reveal if there is a blockage in a leg vein, which can be dangerous and life-threatening if the clot breaks loose and travels through the blood to the lungs. This screening does not replace a visit to a physician, but results should be shared with your primary care doctor for possible recommendations for treatment. The two main types of vein conditions are spider veins and varicose veins, both of which may indicate your veins are unhealthy. Spider veins are tangled groups of tiny blood vessels just under the skin’s surface that look like spider webs. They are usually red, blue or purple in color and are clearly visible on the thighs, lower legs and face. Varicose veins tend to be larger and are visibly bumpy or rope-like. Both of these vein conditions can produce physical symptoms—from leg pain and fatigue to itching, burning and nighttime restlessness. These are often under recognized issues that can severely impact mobility and quality of life, making vascular screening crucial in preventing serious complications from arising. The Clifton Health Department suggests that individuals wear comfortable and loose-fitting clothing during the Vascular Screening. Please call 973-470-5760 to register or for more information about this Free Vascular Education and Screening Session. Remember, only a comprehensive ultrasound scan can reveal what truly lies beneath your skin! The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.

Polish Specialty Dinner

NEW JERSEY -= POLISH SPECIALTY DINNER – Saturday, April 8, 6:30-9pm

Polish American Citizens Club, Club room, 29 Kline Blvd, Whitehouse Station

Pierogi, stuffed cabbage, kielbasa & sauerkraut, ham, noodles and pot cheese, salads and homemade desserts. Includes iced tea, lemonade, coffee & tea, additional beverages available for purchase. Doors open at 6pm. $18 per person, seniors $15, children 5-12 years $10. Reservations required. This event will sell out. Call 908-534-6230 or pre-purchase tickets at squareup.com/market/PACCWHS

Friends of the Shelter Easter Bake Sale

CLIFTON, NJ –FRIENDS OF THE SHELTER EASTER BAKE SALE

SATURDAY, APRIL 15 10:00AM – 2:00PM

Street Address: Clifton Senior Center, Dog Pound Rd., Clifton, NJ behind City Hall in Municipal Complex

Mailing Address: Friends of the Shelter Inc., P.O. Box 4923, Clifton, NJ 07015

Calling all animal lovers who like to bake and eat! Come check out our baked goods and pick up something for Easter dessert. We’ll have cake, pies, brownies, cookies, and other great treats. There will also be exciting merchandise available! If you are interested in baking something for the sale, you can drop it off Friday evening, APRIL 14, 6PM-8PM or Saturday morning, APRIL 15, 9AM-10AM. For more info, call 973-470-5936 or visit our website at www.cliftonanimalshelter.com.