Calendar (week of March 21st)

Comedy Night And Open Mic with Mark Scerra

HARTFORD, CT – The Polish National Home of Hartford invite you to join them for a first time ever “Open Mic Comedy Night” hosted by Mark Scerra on Friday, March 23rd from 7 to 10 pm. Happy Hour drink specials. Special menu all night. Seating is limited. To reserve tickets ($10.00) call 860-247-1784 or email: Info@PolishHomeCT.org Comedians, sign ups begin at 6:00 p.m. Come and see some of Hartford area’s up and coming funniest comics. Polish National Homei s located at 60 Charter Oak Ave., Hartford, CT

Flea Market & Collectible Show

NEW JERSEY – A Flea Market & Collectible Show will be held on Sunday, March 25, 2018 from 9 AM – 5 PM Outdoors at the New Jersey Transit Lot, New York Ave.(off Ridge Rd), Lyndhurst, NJ 07071. Admission: Free. Organization Sponsor: Lyndhurst High School Band. For information call 201-998-1144 or events@jcpromotions.info There will be 75+ exhibitors sell an array of new merchandise such as handbags, jewelry, gift items, sports collectibles, socks, etc… There is also a huge garage and tag sale section. JC is donating 4 spaces for the school/local organizations that would like to participate by having an exhibitor space to sell their items or promote their club. Please call to make a reservation. Come to support the Lyndhurst High School Band and do your shopping with us.

Friends of the Shelter Spring Holiday Tree

CLIFTON, NJ – FRIENDS OF THE SHELTER announce that their SPRING HOLIDAY TREE will be up from MARCH 4 thru APRIL 29 at the Shelter on Dog Pound Rd., Clifton, NJ behind City Hall in Municipal Complex (900 Clifton Ave., Clifton, NJ 07013). A $5 donation purchases an egg on our Spring Holiday Tree with your animal’s name on it. All eggs will be hung on the tree outside the Clifton Animal Shelter on Dog Pound Rd. (behind City Hall in Municipal Complex). All proceeds will benefit the homeless animals in our care. We will list participants in our next newsletter. For more info visit www.cliftonanimalshelter.com, call us at 973-470-5936, or stop by the shelter Monday-Friday 6:30PM-8PM, Sunday 12-4PM. You can also mail your info to: Friends of the Shelter Inc., P.O. Box 4923, Clifton, NJ 07015. What better way to celebrate life than to help those less fortunate?

Attracting Hummingbirds – Audubon Program At NJBG

NEW JERSEY – NJBG invites you to learn more about Attracting Hummingbirds at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden on Sunday, March 25, 2018, at 1 pm. Don Torino, President of Bergen County Audubon Society, will offer an indoor presentation on how you can attract these beautiful flying jewels to your garden using native and annual nectar plant sources. You’ll also learn how to participate in Audubon’s citizen science project, “Hummingbirds at Home.” This program is free and will be held indoors at the Carriage House Visitor Center. Ongoing snow cancels. The New Jersey State Botanical Garden at Skylands, which appears on both the State and National Registers of Historic Places, is open from 8 am to 6 pm every day in the winter, 8 am to 8 pm the rest of the year. Admission to the Garden is always free. Parking is also free in the fall, winter and spring. NJBG/Skylands is located on Morris Road in Ringwood, New Jersey. For an event schedule, membership brochure, directions or more, please call 973-962-9534 or visit www.njbg.org. Photo of a ruby-throated hummingbird

Northern NJ Business Leaders Go “All In” For Type 1 Diabetes Event

TWP. OF WASHINGTON – Local businesses and residents are getting ready to eat, drink and wager – all for a good cause, of course! On Tuesday, March 27, JDRF will host its annual All in for the Cure Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament – a unique fundraising event featuring a night of charity poker, scotch and cigars – at Seasons. Founded by a group of dedicated JDRF supporters, All in for the Cure raised more than $35,000 for critical type 1 diabetes (T1D) research in 2014. Now the New Jersey Metro & Rockland County Chapter is upping the stakes for the 5th annual event and more than 150 guests are expected to attend this year’s event in support of JDRF’s mission to raise $55,000 for JDRF. Proceeds from All in for the Cure directly fund life-changing diabetes research, such as the regeneration of insulin-producing cells. For the fifth year in a row, All in for the Cure will be held at Seasons and hosted by the Kourgelis Family. The event begins at 6:30 PM and will feature a lavish cocktail and buffet reception, open bar, hand-rolled cigars, and scotch tastings. The tournament will begin at 7 PM. Individual tickets are $175 and table sponsorships begin at $500. Spectator tickets are also available. For more information on sponsorship, donation and ticket options, please visit https://njmetrorockland.ejoinme.org/AllinfortheCure.2018 or contact JDRF at 732-219-6654 or at newjerseymetro@jdrf.org.

Friends of the Shelter Easter Bake Sale

CLIFTON, NJ – The FRIENDS OF THE SHELTER EASTER BAKE SALE will be held on SATURDAY, MARCH 31 from 10:00AM – 2:00PM at the Clifton Senior Center, Dog Pound Rd., Clifton, NJ behind City Hall in Municipal Complex (900 Clifton Ave., Clifton, NJ 07013). Mailing Address: Friends of the Shelter Inc., P.O. Box 4923, Clifton, NJ 07015. Calling all animal lovers who like to bake and eat! Come check out our baked goods and pick up something for Easter dessert. We’ll have cake, pies, brownies, cookies, and other great treats. There will also be exciting merchandise available! All proceeds support the animals at the Clifton Animal Shelter. If you are interested in baking something for the sale, you can drop it off Friday evening, MARCH 30, 6 PM-8 PM or Saturday morning, MARCH 31, 9 AM-1 0AM. For more info, call 973-470-5936 or visit our website at www.cliftonanimalshelter.com.

Clifton Association of Artists’ Annual Members’ Show On Exhibit

NEW JERSEY – The Passaic County Historical Society would like to announce the opening of its newest temporary exhibit, Clifton Association of Artists’ Annual Members’ Show, on exhibit from Wednesday, March 28th until Sunday, May 6th. Travel is the theme of this exhibition of works by members of the Clifton Association of Artists. The association, which is comprised of members from Clifton and the surrounding area, includes artists of all skill levels who work in venues like watercolor, oil, and pastel painting, photography, sculpture and ceramics. The Clifton Association of Artists is sponsored by the Clifton Recreation Department. Visitors can access the exhibition, which is on display in the changing exhibit gallery on the 3rd floor, during regular museum hours (Wednesday-Sunday, 1 pm-4 pm). General museum admissions apply (Adults $5, Seniors $4, Children $3, Members free). For more information about the Association, visit www.cliftonnj.org/content/clifton-association-of-artists.html For more information on special events such as this one, visit the Passaic County Historical Society’s website at lambertcastle.org or call (973)247-0085. Be sure to like and follow the Passaic County Historical Society on Facebook for regular updates about all our activities.

Dyngus Day Party

ARIZONA – The Pulaski Club of Arizona will hold a “Dyngus Day Party” on Monday, April 2nd from 6 to 9 p.m. Nickelcity Express will provide the music. $5.00 at the door (pot luck). The club is located at 4331 E. McDowell Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85008. For more information go to www.pulaskiclubaz.org or call 602-275-9329.

Dyngus Day Festivities

PENNSYLVANIA – Dyngus Day Festivities (sponsored by the Port Richmond Business Alliance) will be held on Monday, April 2nd at the Polish Eagles Sports Club, 3157 E. Thompson Street, Port Richmond section (enter through parking lot on Clementine Street) from 3 to 8 P.M. Entertainment: Polish American String Band, Special K Polka Band, DJ Wes and children activities. Cash Bar and Food provided by Donna’s Bar and the Dinner House. A portion of the proceeds will benefi t Polish American Social Services. Call Sandra Tomaszewski at 215-779-8781.

Chipotle Helps Relay For Life Clifton

CLIFTON, NJ – Chipotle and the Strides Against Cancer team in the Relay for Life Clifton have partnered to raise funds to support their team. Chipotle will host a fundraiser for the team on Monday, April 16, 2018 from 5-9 PM at 380 Route 3 West Clifton. So don’t cook on April 16 and enjoy dinner at Chipotle. The team will receive 50% of your check towards their 2018 goal. The 50 % will be given on dine-in and take-out orders. A flier is on Facebook which you can upload to your phone or tell the cashier you are there for the relay fundraiser We hope to see you there. The annual Relay for Life of Clifton is set for Saturday, June 16, 2018 from 12 noon to 12 midnight at Clifton Stadium. Our theme this year is PIRATES of the CURE-IBBEAN and we hope you walk the plank to a cure with us. For more information about Relay for Life Clifton visit www.relayforlife.org/cliftonnj. If you need information on the services provided by ACS please visit cancer.org.

Visual or Performing Arts Scholarship Available

NEW YORK – The Polish Arts Club of Buffalo Scholarship Foundation is accepting applications for a $1000 college or university scholarship. Applicants must be legal residents of New York State and of Polish ancestry. They must also be a student at the junior level or higher majoring in the visual or performing arts at an accredited college or university. All applications must be postmarked by April 2, 2018. For information and an application visit polishartsclubof buffalo.com or contact scholarship chairperson Stan Nowak at 716-837-2061.

100th Anniversary of Poland’s Independence Day

NEW JERSEY – The 100th Anniversary of Independence Day will be held on Saturday, April 28th at St. John Paul II Parish, 490 State Street, Perth Amboy, NJ/ A Mass will be celebrated at 11 am along with and a special program in the school auditorium. For more information call 732-826-1395.

Polka Dances & Polish Nights

HVPS Announces A Spring Polka Dance

NEW YORK – The Hudson Valley Polonaise Society will be holding their annual spring dance on Sunday, April 8, 2018 at the Polish Legion of American Veterans Hall, 16 Legion Rd., Pine Island, NY. Joe Stanky and the Cadets will be playing with dancing from 2 to 6 pm. Children under the age of 16 accompanied by an adult will be admitted Free. Food will be available for purchase. Tickets will be sold at the door. Admission is $15.00. For information call Stella at 845-291-8706 or email polkastella@aol.com

Polish Night Featuring The Polka Family Band

NEW JERSEY – Come one, come all to a great night of food, friends, music and dancing! Our Lady of Victories Knights of Columbus Council #2061 will be holding its 2018 Polish Night Celebration on Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 7 pm to 12 am at the Victorian Hall, 775 Washington Rd., Parlin, NJ 08859 (the Council Home). Tickets are $35.00 per person and include buffet dinner, open bar and music by “The Polka Family Band” from Pennsylvania. Contact Joe Halmi at 732-721-4563 or Jim Poltrictzky at 732-254-8896 to reserve your spot or table today!

John Gora Performs For Brick Elks Lodge Dance

NEW JERSEY – The Brick Elks Lodge #2151 proudly presents, all the way from Toronto Canada, JOHN GORA on Sunday, April 15th, 2018. Doors open at 12:30 pm; dancing from 2 to 6 pm. A Polish kitchen will be open with a variety of food to purchase. Refreshments will be available. Tickets: $20.00 per person; non-refundable. For tickets and more information call Andy 732-330-0624, Bernie 732-504-7808, Neil 732-905-0696. The lodge is located at 2491 Hooper Ave., Brick, N.J.