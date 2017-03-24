Calendar (week of March 16)

20 Years of Polonian Motorcycle Brotherhood:

SOKOL – 20 Years of Polonian Motorcycle Brotherhood: History, Tradition & Legend

ILLINOIS – You are cordially invited to view an unparalleled exhibition from the Sokol archives: photographs, posters, badges, and patches, along with multimedia presentations and films. The special reception will feature music by Agnieszka Iwanska and Antykwariat Band, surprises and novelties. Refreshments will be served; cash bar. The event will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2017 @ 7 pm at the Great Hall of the Polish Museum of America, 984 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60642. Admission: $20. Doors open: 6 pm. More information can be found at http://www.polishmuseumofamerica.org/?event=sokol-riders-20th-anniversary&event_date=2017-03-18 Zapraszamy Szanownych Państwa na niecodzienną wystawę

SOKÓŁ – 20 lat historii, tradycji i legendy polonijnego braterstwa motocyklowego

Wystawa archiwaliów: zdjęcia, plakaty, przypinki, naszywki oraz materiały multimedialne w postaci filmów i pokazów komputerowych.

Podczas wernisażu występ Agnieszki Iwańskiej i zespołu Antykwariat, gwarantowane miłe niespodzianki i okolicznościowe gadżety. Serwowane będą przekąski. Płatny bar.

Sobota, 18 marca 2017 o godz. 19:00

Sala Główna Muzeum Polskiego w Ameryce, 984 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60642

Wstęp: $20. Drzwi otwarte od godz. 18:00

Więcej informacjii na stronie

http://www.polishmuseumofamerica.org/?event=sokol-riders-20th-anniversary&event_date=2017-03-18 Luck of the Irish Polka Dance

PENNSYLVANIA – Sunday, March 19 – Luck of the Irish Polka Dance, Sacred Heart Parish Center, 2596 Cornwall Road (Cornwall Rd & 419), Cornwall, PA. Music by PA Villagers Band, 2 to 6 P.M. Inf/tickets call Joe Yaklowich 717-566-5704. St. Joe’s/St. Pat’s Spring Social Dance

NEW JERSEY – Sunday, March 19 – Polish American Citizens’ Club of Camden County St. Joe’s /St. Pat’s Spring Social Dance, Runnemede VFW Post #3324, E. 6th Avenue & Veteran’s Way, Runnemede, NJ, 3 to 7 P.M. Music by the Music Box Band. No BYOB. Tickets/Information call Dan Steiner 856-468-1215 or Larry Gasperone 856-745-2960. Polish Lecture

PENNSYLVANIA – Sunday, March 19 – Polski Uniwersytet Ludowy Lecture in the Polish language, Associated Polish Home, 9150 Academy Road, Northeast Philadelphia, 3 P.M. Speaker: Malgorzata Kaluza, Daily News Reporter. Topic: Discovering New York”. Info call 215-624-9954. All are invited. Free.

End-of-Winter Tree Walk at NJBG

NEW JERSEY – NJBG will sponsor an End-of-Winter Tree Walk at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden on Saturday, March 18, at 10 a.m. Though it’s still chilly outside, the signs of spring are already visible in many places if you know where to look! Join Head Landscape Designer Rich Flynn for a delightful educational walk in the Botanical Garden. You’ll meet dozens of beautiful trees and learn how to identify them from their structure, branching, and budding patterns before their leaves once again appear, and you’ll enjoy the subtle signs of spring peeking out everywhere. Meet at the Carriage House Visitor Center at 10 a.m., and wear comfortable shoes. Snow or heavy rain cancels. The Tree Walk is open to the public free of charge, but a $5 donation is welcomed. The New Jersey State Botanical Garden at Skylands, which appears on both the State and National Registers of Historic Places, is open every day from 8 am to 8 pm (8 am to 6 pm in the winter). Admission to the Botanical Garden is always free. In the spring, parking is also free. NJBG/Skylands is located on Morris Road in Ringwood, New Jersey. For an event schedule, membership brochure, directions or more information, please call 973-962-9534 or visit www.njbg.org.

NJBG’s New Carriage House Concert Series

NEW JERSEY – Come enjoy great music in a beautiful setting at NJBG’s new Carriage House Concert Series at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden in Ringwood. With seating limited to 75, these concerts offer an intimate introduction to some of the region’s bright young talents. On Saturday, March 18, 2017, George Langberg will bring his smooth guitar style to NJBG. The concert begins 2:00 pm in the Carriage House Visitor Center. George has been performing as a singer/guitarist since he was a teenager, playing clubs in the NY-NJ metro area with the Drifters, the Coasters, the Isley Brothers, the Dovells, Little Eva, the Dixie Cups, Roy Hamilton, and many others in concert appearances. In recent years, George has concentrated on studio work, arranging, and recording, but he has also played at music festivals from New England to Florida and St Louis. George has wide-ranging musical tastes, reflected in an eclectic repertoire of more than 500 songs from various genres spanning 60 years of popular music. Tickets are available at skylandsassociation.ticketleap.com/langberg for $15 in advance plus $1.75 per ticket handling fee. $18 day of show at the door if any tickets are left. Seating is limited to 75, so reserve your tickets early. This concert is sponsored by American Wear. The NJ State Botanical Garden is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and admission to the Garden is always free. There is a parking charge on summer holidays and weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day; the fee is $5 per car for NJ residents and $7 per car for out-of-state visitors. Weekday parking is free year-round. Call 973-962-9534 or visit njbg.org for more on NJBG events, directions, how to become a member or to volunteer.

Cultural Heritage Mass

PENNSYLVANIA – Saturday, March 25 – Cultural Heritage Mass, Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter & Paul, 18th & Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Center City, Philadelphia. Procession of ethnic groups 1:30 P.M., Mass 2 P.M. Info call 215-587-3540.

Fundraising Paint Night!

MARYLAND – In order to raise money a new roof, Holy Rosary Church will hold a Fundraising Paint Night on March 25th, 2017 from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM at the church hall – 406 S. Chester Street, Baltimore, MD 21231. For more information call Alina 443-540-4954 or Iza 443-904-7824. You MUST register by March 15th so that we can have everything ready for the 25th! Coffee and cake, water and wine will be provided! Tickets: $40.00 (Group of 10 or more is $5.00 less)

ZBIERANIE FUNDUSZY

Na naprawę DACHU Kościoła Matki Bożej Różańcowej w Baltimore

25 marca 2017 od godz. 16 do 19 w sali pod kościołem

Contakt: Alina 443-540-4954 lub Iza 443-904-7824

Cały dochód przeznaczony jest na ten cel, zatem nie czekaj!

Zapisy do 15 marca abyśmy miały czas na przygotowanie.

Odkryj swoje zdolności artystyczne!

Mały poczęstunek: kawa, ciasto, woda i lampka wina!

Condominium Seminar Set For March 22nd

NEW JERSEY – The public is invited to attend a seminar on Condominium Law sponsored by the New Jersey State Bar Foundation on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 from 7:00 -9:00 p.m. at the New Jersey Law Center in New Brunswick off Ryders Lane. Admission is free but reservations are required. To register, call 732-937-7518 or 1-800-FREE LAW. Condominiums and other common interest communities are popular residential options for both owners and renters. Residents share and benefit from common services, and contribute to the costs to maintain their homes and the common facilities, and to operate the community. At times, homeowners are faced with problems involving the operation, management and upkeep of their homes and communities. Board members do not follow the governing documents of the community. Owners violate rules and regulations. Financial problems are created when the owners or developers of the communities do not pay their share of budgeted expenses. Disputes arise which sometimes require litigation to resolve. Because of the special aspects of such properties, it is important for residents and those interested in the condominiums to understand the legal aspects of condominium living.Specific topics will include common legal and financial problems of those communities, dealing with the developer, handling tenants and other residents, working with the association and its board, understanding the services of such professionals as property managers and accountants, and litigating and resolving disputes. A question-and-answer period will follow the presentations.

Free Hearing Screening At Clifton Health Department

NEW JERSEY – The Clifton Health Department and Audiology and Hearing Aid Solutions will be holding a FREE Hearing Screening on Thursday, March 23rd, from 1-4pm. This screening will involve a visual inspection of the ear, an otoscopy as well as pure-tone testing. It will be held at the Clifton Health Department Clinic, 900 Clifton Avenue, and is by appointment only. This screening is open to Clifton and Little Falls residents only. Please call the Clifton Health Department at 973-470-5760 to make an appointment. According to the National Institute on Deafness and other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), hearing loss is a sudden or gradual decrease in how well you can hear. It is among the most common conditions affecting elderly adults. Hearing loss can occur for a number of different reasons. Many people lose their hearing gradually as they age. This condition is known as presbycusis. Doctors do not know why presbycusis affects some people more than others, but it seems to run in families. Hearing loss can also be a result of years of exposure to loud noise, a condition known as noise-induced hearing loss. Many construction workers, farmers, musicians, airport workers, and people in the armed forces may exhibit signs of hearing loss in their younger and middle years because of excessive exposure to loud noise. The Clifton Health Department and Audiology and Hearing Aid Solutions encourage you to come out to this FREE screening to assess your ability to hear and to learn more about what options exist for those living with hearing loss. The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.

Intensive Family Support Services Presents: What Is Depression

NEW JERSEY – If you or someone you know is challenged by depression, and you would like more information about it, please join us on March 22 from 7 to 8:30 pm in learning about:

• Defining Depression and Related Disorders

• Risk Factors|

• Treatment Options

• Self Help and Coping Skills

FREE Confidential Depression Screening and referral available in English from 6 to 6:45 prior to workshop. FREE Mental Health Literature Onsite. Presenters & Speakers: Erika Calvi, MA, LPC, NCC – Intensive Family Support Services Director; Marjorie Izaguirre, BS – Family Support Specialist; Michael Wojtyszyn – Peer Support Specialist, Depression Survivor; Dennise Babin, CRSP – Director of Outreach Services, DBSA Facilitator. Location: Clifton Library, 292 Piaget Avenue, Second Floor Conference Room Clifton, NJ. Cost of Event: Free, Registration is required. For more information and registration please call, Erika Calvi @ (973) 478-4444 extension 113, or at ecalvi@mhapassaic.org.

Sundae Bingo

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Recreation Department will host “Sundae Bingo” on Sunday, March 26, 2017 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Clifton Recreation Center. Join us for an afternoon of bingo fun, toy prizes, and making ice-cream sundaes. The cost is $3.00 per person, parents included (to cover cost of ice cream and supplies), for pre-purchased tickets and $6.00 per person paying at the door (if space is still available) seating is limited and there is no guarantee that there will be space on the day of the event. Pre-registration is required and can be done at www.cliftonrec.com or at the Clifton Recreation Department, 900 Clifton Ave 2nd floor. Participants must pick up wristbands at the registration table on the day of the event upon arrival. Online registration ends on 3/24/17. If you have any questions, please contact the Recreation Department at 973-470-5956. Don’t forget your good luck Bingo charms!

Local History Symposium To Focus On New Jersey Canals

MORRISTOWN, NJ – The Canal Society of New Jersey and the Morris County Heritage Commission will jointly present their second annual New Jersey Canals and Local History Symposium on Saturday, March 25, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The symposium, which is open to the public, takes place at the Haggerty Education Center at the Frelinghuysen Arboretum, 353 East Hanover Avenue, Morris Township. As space is limited, advance registration is suggested. Checks for the $15 registration fee, payable to CSNJ and with “symposium” on the memo line, should be mailed to Canal Society of New Jersey, P.O. Box 737, Morristown, NJ 07963. Registrants should include their name, e-mail address, phone number, and historical society or educational affiliation (if any). The daylong symposium will feature local experts discussing a wide range of history and preservation topics. Attendees will follow a canal boat’s surprising journey from the Morris Canal to a spot beneath a New Jersey home and finally to Waterloo Village. Speakers include Rick Giles on the Morris Canal’s role in the coal industry, Joyce Kanigel on the Atno family of Shippenport and Rockaway, and Joe Macasek on the partnership between the Delaware & Raritan Canal and the Camden & Amboy Railroad. John Manna will review plans to complete the restoration of Lock 2 East. Andrea Proctor will discuss the latest happenings at Waterloo Village in Sussex County; and Rich Rockwell, the Morris Canal’s transformation from transit system to urban greenway in Bloomfield. Various canal artifacts will be on display and attendees can view a video of a functioning inclined plane. Participants will take home a complimentary packet of materials containing useful information for history buffs, study resources for students, and lesson plans for teachers. The Canal Society will offer a wide selection of local history books at its sales table. Morning coffee and Danish and lunch are also included. Additional information is available by contacting 973-292-2755 or macgraphics1@verizon.net. The Canal Society of New Jersey is a non-profit organization formed in 1969 to foster the study of the history of New Jersey’s Morris and Delaware & Raritan towpath canals; preserve and restore canal remains and artifacts; and educate the public. Members have opportunities to visit canals and other historic sites. More information is available at http://canalsocietynj.org or https://www.facebook.com/CanalSocietyNJ/?hc_ref=SEARCH.

Polish Jazz In DC Area

BALTIMORE, MD – You are cordially invited to a performance by the Bogna Kicinska Quintet at the ‘An die Musik’ Club, 409 N. Charles Street, Baltimore on Friday, March 24th. Two shows: 8:00 pm and 9:30 pm. Tickets are $20.00 (advance online +$1.00 fee), $23.00 (door), $10.00 (students). This is the first installment in what’s intended to become a permanent staple in Baltimore/Washington area under the label: “Polish Jazz in DC Area”. Advance tickets available @http://www.instantseats.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=home.venue&venueid=321&artistid=16354

More information about the club (recently voted one of the Best Ten music venues in Maryland) here:

http://andiemusiklive.com/ or call 410-385-2638, 888-221-6170.

Bogna Kicinska Quintet At National Cherry Blossom Festival

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Bogna Kicinska Quintet will be performing during the Passport DC Preview Day on Thursday, March 23, 2017 (1:00 p.m.) organized by Cultural Turism DC as part of the National Cherry Blossom Festival. The concert will take place at the Tidal Basin Stage, 1501 Maine Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. Bogna Kicinska – jazz vocalist, composer and educator, originally from Poland. Before coming to the US she was already recognized in Poland as one of the most prolific singers on the modern jazz scene. At that time she won many competitions, e.g. Old Jazz Meeting in Ilawa, International Jazz Competition for Singing Musicians in Zory, Nadzieje Warszawy in Warsaw. In 2010 she moved to New York to study at the Aaron Copland School of Music CUNY. Living in NYC Bogna stays very active on the music scene performing with a variety of bands and projects. In 2012 she started her own quintet which features some of the finest musicians on the New York jazz scene. In 2014 she released her first album “The Maze” which has been nominated for the FRYDERYK 2015 award, the Polish equivalent of a Grammy.

Celebrating Clifton’s 100th Anniversary With Jazz

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Arts Center will present ““Celebrating Clifton’s 100th Anniversary with Jazz”, a program of live jazz music to be held Sunday, March 26th, 2017. Doors open at 2:30pm. The performance is scheduled at 3 pm. Tickets are $10.00 per person, which includes light refreshments. This is a fund-raiser event sponsored by Clifton Arts Center, Inc. The performance will feature selections from The Great American Songbook, Jazz, Broadway, and more.The musicians featured are: Mike Luipersbeck; a retired Clifton detective and accomplished jazz musician; piano prodigy; Peter Greco, and bassist; Ron Naspo. In conjunction with this special event, the Clifton Arts Center Gallery will also showcase original artworks by the Clifton Association of Artists and other local and regional artists. This year’s theme by the Clifton Association of Artists showcases and celebrates Clifton’s 100 anniversary via scenes, places and buildings of Clifton. The art exhibit at the Gallery will include works in various art mediums such as oil, acrylic, pastels, photography and mixed-media by professional and amateur artists from Clifton and surrounding communities. Call the Arts Center at 973-472-5499 for reservations. Clifton Arts Center Gallery first opened to the public in January of 2000, and more than 40,000 visitors have enjoyed art exhibits and cultural events at the Clifton Arts Center. The Arts Center is located on the grounds of the Clifton Municipal Complex, near the Well Water on Well Road. he Clifton Arts Center Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday: 1pm- 4pm. Group tours are available by appointment. Admission donation fee is three dollars. For more information check the website at: www.cliftonnj.org.

Rolling Thunder Benefit

NEW JERSEY – ROLLING THUNDER BENEFIT – Saturday, April 1, 6-10pm

We Ain’t Foolin’ Around – Come out to support our Vets!

Polish American Citizens Club, 29 Kline Blvd, Whitehouse Station

Hosting a benefit for veterans, doors open at 5:30pm, $15 for entry includes coffee & dessert. Dinner buffet also available, $10 per person, full bar available. Featuring music by JW & the Buicks. Full dance floor. Call 908-534-6230 or pre-purchase tickets at squareup.com/market/PACCWHS Bring items for donation: twin sheets-extra long, twin comforters, pillows, towels, wash cloths, gently used men’s and women’s clothing, new socks, single detergent packets, laundry dryer sheets, reusable laundry bags, toiletries (soap, shaving cream, razors).

Thrift Shop

PASSAIC, NJ – St John Lutheran Church in Passaic will hold a Thrift Shop on Saturday, April 1, from 9:30 am to 1 pm featuring gently used clothing for spring and summer, household items, toys and games, all at extremely low prices. The church is at 140 Lexington Avenue. For information call the church at 973-779-1166 or Lorraine at 973-868-3380.

Friends of the Shelter Spring Holiday Tree

CLIFTON, NJ-FRIENDS OF THE SHELTER SPRING HOLIDAY TREE–

MARCH 20 THRU MAY 7

Street Address: Dog Pound Rd., Clifton, NJ behind City Hall in Municipal Complex

A $5 donation purchases an egg on our Spring Holiday Tree with your animal’s name on it. All eggs will be hung on the tree outside the Clifton Animal Shelter on Dog Pound Rd. (behind City Hall in Municipal Complex). All proceeds will benefit the homeless animals in our care. We will list participants in our next newsletter. For more info visit www.cliftonanimalshelter.com, call us at 973-470-5936, or stop by the shelter Monday-Friday 6:30PM-8PM, Sunday 12-4PM. You can also mail your info to: Friends of the Shelter Inc., P.O. Box 4923, Clifton, NJ 07015. What better way to celebrate life than to help those less fortunate?