Calendar (week of March 14th)

Free Eye Health Screening In Clifton

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Health Department will be holding a FREE Eye Health Screening on Monday, March 19, 2018 from 11 am-1 pm. The examination will be conducted by North Jersey Eye Associates, a Clifton-based ophthalmology office. It will be held in the Clifton Health Department Clinic, 900 Clifton Avenue, 2nd Floor, and is by appointment only. The attending doctor will screen for eye conditions including glaucoma, diabetes-related eye disorders, macular degeneration, and intraocular pressure. No prescriptions will be given for lenses or contacts; this is only a screening program. This screening is open to residents of Clifton and Little Falls only. Please call the Clifton Health Department at 973-470-5760 to make an appointment. This eye screening does not replace an eye doctor’s exam, but it can help identify people who are at greater risk for eye disease. The US Preventive Services Task Force recommends vision screening for all children at least once between the ages of 3 and 5 years. In addition, people with diabetes should have a comprehensive eye exam at least once a year and individuals at an increased risk for glaucoma should have a dilated eye exam once every 2 years. The Clifton Health Department and North Jersey Eye Associates encourage you to register for this free screening to reveal any potential vision problems and to learn more about maintaining good eye health! The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving theTownship of Little Falls.

The Everything Flea Market & Collectible Show

WAYNE, NJ – THE EVERYTHING FLEA MARKET & COLLECTIBLE SHOW will be held on Sunday, March 18, 2018 from 9 AM-4 PM, Indoors & Limited Outdoors, at the Wayne PAL Building, 1 PAL Drive (off Parish Drive), Wayne, NJ 07470. Admission: Free. Organization Host: Wayne PAL. For information call 201-998-1144 or events@jcpromotions.info Do your shopping here. There will be tables displaying an array of quality merchandise such as handbags, sports collectibles, jewelry for all ages, clothing, dollar items, gift items, video games, vintage jewelry, gloves & scarves, toys, perfumes, antiques & collectibles, garage/tag sale items all at bargain prices. Come hungry because there will be delicious food served. JC Promotions, Inc. is coordinating this event. Support Wayne PAL and come shopping with us.

Cultural Heritage Mass

PENNSYLVANIA – A Cultural Heritage Mass will be held on Saturday, March 17th at the Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter & Paul, 18th & Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Center City Philadelphia. Procession of ethnic groups at 2 P.M.; Mass at 2:30 P.M. For more information call 215-587-3540.

Free Polish Lecture On Polish Art Collections In America

PENNSYLVANIA – On Sunday, March 18 at 3 p.m. ,the Polski Uniwersytet Ludowy Lecture, in the Polish language, will be held at the Associated Polish Home, 9150 Academy Road, Northeast Philadelphia. Speaker will be photographer, Czeslaw Czaplinski. Polish Art Collections in America will be the topic. For more information call 215-624-9954. All are invited.

Chopin Concert

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Polish American Arts Association of Washington, D.C. presents its annual Chopin Concert featuring Thomas Pandolfi on piano at the Arts Club of Washington, 2017 I St NW, Washington, DC 20006. The event which benefits the PAAA Scholarship Fund will be held on Sunday, March 18th at 4:00 p.m. Reception following the performance. For more information call 703-356-5198 or visit http://www.paaa.us/events. Space is limited, so reserve your seat early.



Pisanki Workshop

ILLINOIS – Easter is on its way. Get in the spirit by learning the intricate art of making Pisanki – Polish egg decorating on Saturday, March 17th from 10 am to 12 pm at the Polish Museum of America,984 North Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. The workshop will be held in the Social Hall on the first floor. This year’s event is co-sponsored by the Edward T. & Ellen K. Dryer Charitable Foundation. The workshop registration fee is $25 and includes the cost of stylus and wax. Each participant is asked to bring 3-4 hard-boiled eggs. Children must be at least 10 years old and accompanied by a parent or guardian for the entire workshop. Museum admission is complimentary for each paid participant on the day of the workshop. Guarantee a place today by calling 773-384-3352, ext. 2109, or register online at http://www.polishmuseumofamerica.org/?event=pisanki-workshop&event_date=2018-03-17 Checks should be made payable to: Polish Museum of America. Credit card payment is also accepted. Parking is free.

Muzeum Polskie w Ameryce, 984 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60642 serdecznie zaprasza na: WARSZTATY PISANEK WIELKANOCNYCH w sobotę 17 marca 2018 r. Warsztaty odbędą się w godzinach od 10:00 do 12:00. Dla uczestników od 10 roku życia. Dzieciom MUSZĄ towarzyszyć dorośli. $25 – od osoby (w cenie wosk i rysik) Każdy uczestnik proszony jest o przyniesienie 3-4 jajek ugotowanych na twardo. Darmowa wejściówka do MPA dla każdego uczestnika programu, tylko w dniu warsztatów, 17 marca! W sprawie informacji i rezerwacji telefonicznej, prosimy dzwonić pod numer telefonu 773-384-3352, wew. 2109. Można również zarejestrować się on-line na stronie http://www.polishmuseumofamerica.org/?event=pisanki-workshop&event_date=2018-03-17

Czeki powinny być wystawione na: Polish Museum of America. Akceptujemy karty kredytowe. Tegoroczne warsztaty są współfinansowane przez Edward T. & Ellen K. Dryer Charitable Foundation. Darmowy parking. DO ZOBACZENIA!

Easter Egg Decorating Workshop

NEW JERSEY – The Slavic Club’s “Easter Egg Decorating Workshop” conducted by Natalia Hlushko on Thursday, March 22, 6:30 p.m., at the Arts & Sciences – Room 110 of Seton Hall University in South Orange. Slavic food will be served. Cost of materials: $5/person. Everyone is welcome! Please join us to learn this ancient art. To reserve your seat & prepay by Thursday, March 15th, please contact Prof. Anna Kuchta – anna.kuchta@shu.edu Visit https://www.facebook.com/slavicclub

Comedy Night And Open Mic with Mark Scerra

HARTFORD, CT – The Polish National Home of Hartford invite you to join them for a first time ever “Open Mic Comedy Night” hosted by Mark Scerra on Friday, March 23rd from 7 to 10 pm. Happy Hour drink specials. Special menu all night. Seating is limited. To reserve tickets ($10.00) call 860-247-1784 or email: Info@PolishHomeCT.org Comedians, sign ups begin at 6:00 p.m. Come and see some of Hartford area’s up and coming funniest comics. Polish National Home is located at 60 Charter Oak Ave., Hartford, CT.

Master Gardeners to Offer Tips at Ocean County Library Branches

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Ocean County Library will host a series of programs featuring Master Gardeners, trained and certified by the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Ocean County. They will provide a wide range of horticultural information and gardening tips at the following branches:

• Lacey Branch, 10 East Lacey Rd., 609-693-8566, Get Your Veggie Garden Growing, Friday, March 16, 2 p.m. Master Gardener Berry Jones will provide information on vegetable gardens.

• Stafford Branch, 129 N. Main St., 609-597-3381, Rutgers Cooperative Extension Ocean County Master Gardeners – Container Gardening with Herbs, Thursday, March 22, 2 p.m. A Q&A session will take place before and after speaker portion.

Rutgers Cooperative Extension Ocean County Master Gardeners Help, Monday, April 9, 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. The Master Gardener team will be available to answer any questions you may have. Bring in your dying or diseased cuttings for diagnosis and remedies.

Rutgers Cooperative Extension Ocean County Master Gardeners Help, Monday, April 23, 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. The Master Gardener team will be available to answer any questions you may have. Bring in your dying or diseased cuttings for diagnosis and remedies.

• Beachwood Branch, 126 Beachwood Blvd., 732-244-4573, RCE Ocean County Master Gardeners: Beach to Bay Plantings,Tuesday, April 10, 2 p.m. The Master Gardeners will teach how to grow plants in beach and bay environments.

• Upper Shores Branch, 112 Jersey City Ave., 732-793-3996, Spring has Sprung! Get Your Garden Growing, Wednesday, April 25, 7 p.m. Master Gardeners will provide tips on all things spring.

• Little Egg Harbor Branch, 290 Mathistown Rd., 609-294-1197, Annuals, Saturday, April 28, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Information will be provided on annuals as well as colorful ways to fill empty areas of flowerbeds, container gardens and window boxes.

• Barnegat Branch, 112 Burr St., 609-698-3331, Master Gardeners of Ocean County, Thursday, May 17, 2 p.m. Learn how to get your veggie garden growing.

These programs are free and open to the public, but registration is required. To register call the branches or visit theoceancountylibrary.org and click Calendar of Events.

Ladies of Country Music Coming to the Ocean County Library

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Ocean County Library will present “Ladies of Country Music with Elaine and the Cimarron Sky Band” at four branches. Celebrate Women’s History Month as the band will perform the classic country songs of singers Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, and Emmylou Harris and other legendary stars.

The band will perform at the following branches:

• Long Beach Island Branch, 217 S. Central Ave., 609-494-2480, 7 p.m. Mon., March 19

• Upper Shores Branch, 112 Jersey City Ave., 732-793-3996, 7 p.m. Tue., March 20

The programs are free and open to the public but registration is required. To register call the branches or visit theoceancountylibrary.org

Bone Density Screening

CLIFTON, NJ – In collaboration with Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center, the Clifton Health Department will be holding a Bone Density Screening for Clifton residents on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 from 2 pm-4 pm at the Clifton Health Department Clinic, 2nd Floor in City Hall, 900 Clifton Avenue. Registration is required. Please call 973-470-5760 to register. The fee is $12.00 per person. A Bone Density Screening is used to estimate the density of your bones and your chances of breaking a bone. More importantly, it is the only test that can detect early stages of osteoporosis, a serious bone disease in which the body loses too much bone or makes too little bone. With osteoporosis, bones may become fragile, leading to an increased risk of fractures of the wrist, forearm, ribs, spine, feet and toes, and hip. In severe cases, a minor occurrence like a sneeze can also cause bones to fracture. According to the National Osteoporosis Foundation, approximately 54 million people in the United States either already have osteoporosis or are at risk due to low bone mass. Osteoporosis can occur in both men and women and at any age, but it is most common in older women. Osteoporosis is sometimes called the “silent disease” because symptoms may not appear until a fracture happens. This makes prevention efforts crucial at an early age. The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving theTownship of Little Falls.

Free Seminar On Social Security, Retirement and Estate Planning

NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey State Bar Foundation will host a FREE seminar for the public focused on what you need to know about the important considerations surrounding Social Security, Retirement Income Planning and Tax Consequences and the legal issues surrounding Estate Planning with Retirement Assets. The seminar will be held on Thursday, March 22 from 7-9 p.m. at The New Jersey Law Center, One Constitution Square, New Brunswick, NJ. Free parking. Go to www.njsbf.org for directions. Become an informed citizen. Anyone 45 and older are welcome. Please call 1-800-FREELAW to register or email aemerson@njsbf.org and reference Public.

Bunny Bash

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Recreation Department and the Clifton Board of Recreation are proud to announce that the Bunny Bash will be held on Saturday, March 24 (this event will take place rain or shine, there is no rain date) from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Nash Park on Lexington Avenue across from the Hot Grill. There will be an egg-cellent selection of free activities and fun for children ages 3-12 following breakfast with Mr. Bunny from 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. at the Hot Grill. There will not be a traditional Egg Hunt at this event. Participants can begin their morning by purchasing breakfast at the Hot Grill and while there, Mr. Bunny will come around to say hello. After breakfast head over to the Bunny Bash beginning 9:30 a.m. Activities will include Mrs. Bunny’s Playstation featuring a variety of games and fun such as tattoos, bunny basketball, carrot toss, ring around the bunny, the bunny launch, egg golf, the egg run (for children ages 3-12 only. Participants may visit this station only once and must be able to participate without parental assistance/accompaniment), face painting at the Bunny Beauty Shop and rides including the Bunny Train and Bunny Bounce House.

Film Screening At Lambert Castle

“An Artist Working As A Letter Carrier – William P. Campbell”

NEW JERSEY – We have all seen the films about the famous artists, the successful artists, but does anyone really look at the so-called ‘failed artist’? Or the struggling artist? Join the Passaic County Historical Society at Lambert Castle on Saturday March 24th as Katrina Delmar presents her trans-generational experimental documentary film about her artist father William Campbell. An Artist Working as a Letter Carrier – William P. Campbell is a personal, sometimes funny – sometimes heartbreaking film, it explores themes around art, failure, love, family, and class. Postman / Artist William P. Campbell painted life on the streets of Passaic, New Jersey as he saw it: under smokestacks and red brick factory fortresses, at the river’s edge, where nature met industry, as rails gave way to highways, as industry gave way to poverty. From the late 1950s to the early 1990s, Campbell painted extraordinary out of ordinary. Less than an hour away from New York City, where some of the 20th century’s greatest contemporary artists were being celebrated, Campbell painted in relative obscurity in a condemned building, the tallest building in downtown Passaic. He painted out of passion; often filming his process and his world with 16mm film and hi 8 video cameras. Archival footage blended with interviews with Campbell’s family, fellow painters and friends from his early beginnings at the Newark School of Fine and Industrial Arts add color and perspective to this prolific working class artist’s story. As the filmmaker and her brothers literally unpack the legacy of his paintings, writings, audio recordings and films – in an effort to keep his work from vanishing into obscurity – they also unpack the societal definitions of success and failure, of class, of family, of access and love. What is revealed is a portrait of a man, of a family, of a place and a time and of the transcendence that comes in doing what you love. Doors open at 7 pm. Screening will begin at 7:15 pm. Please join us afterward for light refreshment and a final opportunity to view the Urban / Rural: Landscapes of Passaic by William P. Campbell exhibition. This event is free admission but donations are requested. For more information on special events such as this one, visit the Passaic County Historical Society’s website at lambertcastle.org or call (973)247-0085. Lambert Castle Museum is located at 3 Valley Road, Paterson, N.J. 07503.

An Evening of Beatlemania At PNH

CONNECTICUT – The Chopin Ballroom at the #HartfordPNH presents, “An Evening of Beatlemania“, featuring The Hofners, a Beatles Tribute Show on March 24th. The Hofners are the East Coast’s foremost Beatles Tribute Show complete with costumes, instruments and, of course, the musical sound of The Beatles. The act will perform on the historic Chopin Ballroom stage. Guests will enjoy either a cabaret-style dinner at floor-level or show-only in the ballroom’s balcony seating. This a must-see for CT Beatles fans! Itinerary for the March 24th show is: Cocktails/Appetizers: 6:30 pm; First Set: 7:00 pm; Buffet Dinner: 8:00 pm; Second Set: 9:00 pm.

General Admission EXCEPT for First Tickets, who can select their tables/seating – seating charts will be provided | This applies to tickets purchased in January 2018.

* First 30 Cabaret tickets

* First 20 Balcony show-only tickets

Cabaret Style Dinner – $45++ per person

Balcony Seating | Show-only – $30+ per person

TICKETS ARE ON SALE! | The Hofners

Reservations: 860-247-1784 | Info@PolishHomeCT.org

Be sure to leave your name, number, email & number of tickets requested. We will contact First Tickets, in chronological order, for seating.

The Polish National Home is located at 60 Charter Oak Avenue, Pulaski Plaza, Hartford, Connecticut 06106

860-247-1784 email: info@polishhomect.org

Easter Dinner & Dance

ARIZONA – The Pulaski Club of Arizona will hold an “Easter Dinner Dance” on Sunday, March 25th. Dinner 1 to 3 pm; dance with Nickelcity Express from 3 to 6 p.m. The club is located at 4331 E. McDowell Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85008. Members $15.00; non-members $20.00; children 7-14 – ½ price; under 7 “FREE”. Reservations requested 602-909-4965. For more information go to www.pulaskiclubaz.org or call 602-275-9329.

Woody Guthrie’s Wardy Forty at Greystone Revisited

MORRISTOWN – Photographer Phil Buehler and Woody Guthrie’s granddaughter, Anna Guthrie Canoni, will share stories and photos from the folk singer’s days at Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital on Sunday, March 25, 2 p.m., at Morris County Historical Society’s Acorn Hall. Guthrie, who suffered from Huntington’s disease, a degenerative neurological disorder, was a patient at Greystone from 1956 through 1961. He lived in Ward 40 and referred to it as Wardy Forty. It was here that a young and unknown Bob Dylan met his idol and a musical torch was passed. Buehler has dedicated much of his life exploring the ruins of 20th century America. While visiting the Greystone site, Buehler stumbled upon photographs and negatives of Guthrie as a patient. He reached out to Guthrie’s daughter, Nora, at the Woody Guthrie Foundation & Archives, and with Guthrie’s case number in hand, Buehler began a 10-year odyssey that resulted in a book, co-authored with Guthrie Canoni, Woody Guthrie’s Wardy Forty: Greystone Park State Hospital Revisited. Buehler and Guthrie Canoni’s presentation will include untold and inspiring stories of Woody’s life at Greystone. Images of the decaying hospital are juxtaposed with Guthrie’s letters, family snapshots, home movies and recollections of his friends, family and doctors. A book signing for Buehler and Guthrie Canoni’s Wardy Forty: Greystone Park State Hospital Revisited will follow their talk. As seating is limited, RSVPs and advance ticket purchases are strongly encouraged. Tickets are $12 for adults; $10 for seniors; $7 for students; and free for MCHS members and children under 12. To RSVP, purchase tickets, or for further information, visit the MCHS web site: MorrisCountyHistory.org, or call MCHS at 973-267-3465. Acorn Hall is located at 68 Lafayette Ave., Morristown.

Polish Night Featuring The Polka Family Band

NEW JERSEY – Come one, come all to a great night of food, friends, music and dancing! Our Lady of Victories Knights of Columbus Council #2061 will be holding its 2018 Polish Night Celebration on Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 7 pm to 12 am at the Victorian Hall, 775 Washington Rd., Parlin, NJ 08859 (the Council Home). Tickets are $35.00 per person and include buffet dinner, open bar and music by “The Polka Family Band” from Pennsylvania. Contact Joe Halmi at 732-721-4563 or Jim Poltrictzky at 732-254-8896 to reserve your spot or table today!

POLKA DANCES

PENNSYLVANIA – A Polka Dance will be held on Sunday, March 18 at Sacred Heart Parish Center, 2596 Cornwall Road (Cornwall Rd & 419), Cornwall, PA. Music by the PA Villagers Band from2 to 6 P.M. For tickets or more information call Joe Yaklowich 717-566-5704.