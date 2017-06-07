Calendar (week of June 7)

Zdzislaw Beksinski: A Tale Told By Shadows

Exhibition: June 9th – September 5th, 2017

ILLINOIS – With great pleasure, the Polish Museum of America (PMA) presents an exhibition of paintings, drawings, avant-garde photography and documentary films by one of the leading figures in Polish contemporary art. Zdzislaw Beksinski (1929–2005) is known for his nonconformity and the freedom in which he shaped and distorted reality in his painting. Through the exploration of his subconscious, Beksinski combined in his work surreal and abstract elements with expressionistic color. His work remains a manifestation of art in our time and impresses an emotional effect on its viewer. Beksinski’s paintings will also be presented in virtual reality allowing visitors to take a journey inside his painting. The exhibition at PMA in Chicago presents a unique opportunity to introduce Zdzislaw Beksinski’s work to the American audience. Art presented at the exhibition is from the collection of the Historical Museum in Sanok, Poland. More information and detailed exhibition schedule are available on the PMA website: www.polishmuseumofamerica.org … Zdzislaw Beksinski: A Tale Told by Shadows

ADMISSION: Opening reception, Friday, June 9 – $15 (online) and $20 (at the door); includes free parking. The Polish Museum of America is located at 984 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60642-4101. tel. (773) 384-3352 | fax (773) 384-3799 | PMA@PolishMuseumOfAmerica.org

Passaic County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Program

NEW JERSEY – The Passaic County Office of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs will conduct its next Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at the West Milford Recycling Center, 30 Lycosky Drive, West Milford, N.J. from 7:30 am to 2:00 pm, rain or shine. This event is free of charge to Passaic County residents. Businesses may participate for a fee but must call ahead of time to pre-register and to obtain a price quote. According to Nina Seiden, Passaic County’s Solid Waste & Recycling Programs Manager, acceptable materials for disposal include pesticides & herbicides, propane tanks, solvents & thinners, varnishes & waxes, household cleaners & corrosives, pool & photographic chemicals, kerosene, mercury switches & thermometers, fire extinguishers, fluorescent bulbs, oil-based paints, used motor oil & oil filters, car batteries, zinc, Nicad, button cell and rechargeable batteries, and old gasoline & antifreeze. Materials must be brought in original containers and/or be clearly marked, since the mixing of certain chemicals can be extremely dangerous. Also, any oil, antifreeze or oil and gas mixtures should be brought in disposable containers. Materials that are not acceptable for disposal at this event include latex (water-based) paint, medical waste, explosives, radioactive material, smoke detectors, tires, appliances, computers & electronics, and regular household alkali batteries, as they no longer contain mercury and are not hazardous. Regular household batteries (AA, AAA, C, D. etc.) may now be disposed of in the regular trash by taping the ends so they do not produce a charge. Latex paint should be dried out by leaving lids off cans or by pouring in kitty litter. Once latex paint is completely dry, replace lids and throw away with regular kitchen waste in dark-colored garbage bags. For further information or for small businesses to pre-register, please call the Passaic County Office of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs at 973-305-5738.

Middlesex County Features Music & Folk Dances of Poland

NEW JERSEY – The Folklife Program for New Jersey sponsored by the Middlesex County Board of Chosen Freeholders and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State will feature “Music and Folk Dances of Poland” on Sunday, June 11, 2017, 2 p.m. Join us for a live concert performance with HEROES, led by Grammy-nominated Edward Biegaj, featuring polka music and folk songs from Poland. It will be followed by the Pokolenie Dancers performing polka and traditional Polish folk dances. The event will be held at the Hungarian American Athletic Club, 233 Somerset Street, New Brunswick, New Jersey. Free of charge. For more information call 732-745-4489 or email: culturalandheritage@co.middlesex.nj.us www.middlesexcountynj.gov

Ringwood Manor Vintage MarketPlace & Food Show

NEW JERSEY – Ringwood Manor Vintage MarketPlace with Food Show will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2017 – Outdoors – from 10 AM to 5 PM at Ringwood Manor, 1304 Sloatsburg Road, Ringwood, NJ 07456. For Information call 201-998-1144 or events@jcpromotions.info JC Promotions, Inc. is bringing their Antiques & Vintage Marketplace to the historic site on Sunday, June 11th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Collectors, treasure hunters, and decorators can spend the day shopping for treasures from more than 50 different vendors while surrounded by the historic grounds of Ringwood Manor. The marketplace will feature vendors selling antiques, collectibles, and vintage items such as coins, U.S. and world stamps, comic books, toys, military items, currency, trains, sports and non-sports cards from the early 20th century, watches, clocks, jewelry, furniture, records, and more. While visitors shop, there will also be live performances from jazz and acoustic musicians. Tasty treats will be plentiful from the variety of gourmet food on site, serving empanadas, ice cream and more. There is no cost to enter the antiques & vintage marketplace, but there is a $5 per in-state car parking fee, and $7 per car out-of-state parking fee to enter Ringwood State Park. Additionally a certified appraiser will be performing verbal antiques appraisals between 12 and 5 p.m. He will look at any and all items, with the exception of antiquities (items more than 700 years old) for $10 an item, but no more than two items per person. No appointments are necessary. Proceeds from the antiques appraisal will benefit the preservation of Ringwood Manor and its collections. If you are interested in becoming a vendor at the marketplace, contact Cissy Gialanella at 201-998-6311 or events@jcpromotions.info for more information regarding reserving a space and cost. Please note that while no new retail items, garage sale, or crafts are permitted at this event, JC Promotions has other event dates scheduled for 2017 at which those items can be sold. More information can be found on their website at jcpromotions.info. Thank you to our Sponsors: Bathfitter, The Star Ledger and Wide Eye Security Systems.

Clifton Health Department Presents 2016 Annual Report

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Health Department will present its 2016 Annual Report at its Board of Health Meeting on Tuesday, June 13th at 6:30 pm at Clifton City Hall, 900 Clifton Avenue, Clifton, in Conference Room 101. The Clifton community is invited and encouraged to attend this informative meeting. Registration is not required. The Clifton Health Department’s 2016 Annual Report identifies the services and programs provided by the Administrative, Animal Control, Environmental Health, Health Education, and Public Health Nursing divisions during 2016. During the presentation, Health Officer John E. Biegel, III and staff will review highlights, accomplishments, and challenges during 2016 and what is planned and anticipated for the near future. In partnership with the community, the Clifton Health Department works to prevent disease, promote and protect health and well-being, and enrich quality of life for those who live and work in our community. Your local health department protects you from health threats, educates you and your neighbors regarding health choices, provides healthy solutions, and advances community health. For more information about this meeting, please contact Jennifer Kidd at 973-470-5774 or jkidd@cliftonnj.org. The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.

Summer Program Registration Now Open…

CLIFTON, NJ – Registration for the 2017 Clifton Recreation Department Summer programs is available online at www.cliftonrec.com or you may register at the Clifton Recreation Department at 900 Clifton Ave. Clifton, NJ 07013. Programs include Tots-O-Fun, Junior Sportstar, Allsport, Summer Days in the Park, Future Leaders Program, Specialty Camps, Classes, Family Events and much more. The summer programs will run July 3rd – August 11th. Summer program registration is only open for Clifton residents until one week prior to the summer programs – beginning June 26th – at which time registration will be open to non-residents if space is still available. Specialty Camps are one week programs conducted by outside professionals in their field. These programs are open to residents and non-residents at this time. The dates and times of these one week programs vary throughout the summer. For more information please visit our website or call the office at (973) 470-5956.

Father’s Day Prime Rib Dinner

CONNECTICUT – For all Fathers… Sunday, June 18th from 1 to 5 pm a Prime Rib Dinner Special with Free 16 oz. Draft Beer at the Polish National Home, 60 Charter Oak Avenue, Hartford, CT. Only $23.95 (tax and gratuity not included). For more information, call 860-247-1784 or email: info@polishhomect.org