Calendar (week of June 29th)

Sons of Poland: COUNCIL MEETING & NEWS

NEW JERSEY – Come to the Sons of Poland’s next Council Meeting on Friday, June 30 from 6:00—8:00 PM at the Carlstadt office. Meet your officers and discuss how the Sons of Poland shall fulfill the vision of TEAM WORK as set forth for Royal Arcanum councils by our Supreme Regent, Errica Conforto. Wine, cheese and soft drinks will be provided.. Please RSVP no later than Thursday, June 29 by 4:00 PM with Dorothy at 201-935-2807 or at info@sonsofpoland.org.

KEEPING IN TOUCH: Surely, the success of any club is an active membership. Communication through email and phone helps us, the officers, help you help others! So, please help out and provide your digital contact information — email and phone — and save a tree and postage by doing so! Send to info@sonsofpoland.org or call Dorothy at the office during business hours: 201-935-2807. Don’t worry — your information will be kept private and used only as needed.

WE’RE ON FACEBOOK! This is the 21st Century, after all! Are you connected with us on Facebook, Instagram (@sonsofpoland) or Flickr? Search for “Sons of Poland” on Facebook and you will find our Group for timely announcements of events, as well as events with other Polonia organizations and cultural articles about things Polish. Feel free to join, post and begin discussions. A great way to stay active if you live out of the area. Take photos at fraternal events and post them on Instagram! (NB: Photos of juniors under age 13 require a onetime release form to be kept on file in the Boston Home Office. Forms are found at www.royalarcanum.com.)

MCHS Revolutionary Times Celebration

MORRISTOWN, NJ – On Sunday, July 2 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., as part of Revolutionary Times 2017, Morris County Historical Society will host a wide range of activities including tours of the current exhibits, 1917: World War, Women’s Rights, and Weaponry Sciences and the new, limited-engagement exhibit, Sabers, Swords, Guns, and Glory: Militaria in Morris County; “Hearts of Hope,” hand-painted hearts to be donated to local veterans’ associations, and “Operation Gratitude,” hand-written postcards to be sent to soldiers and veterans throughout the U.S. and overseas. At 2:30 p.m., there will be a hike to a Revolutionary era Powder Mill archaeological site along the Whippany River. The guided hike tour will follow Patriots’ Path to where the mill once stood, giving an opportunity to learn more about the history of this resource, once used by Washington’s Continental Army. The hike will also offer insight into the progress made towards recovering Acorn Hall’s woodlot, lost during Superstorm Sandy. Admission for the day’s events is $6 for adults; $5 for seniors; $3 for students, and free, for children under age 12 and MCHS members. To honor Ryan Doltz, a local fallen hero, MCHS will be donating proceeds to the Sgt. Ryan Doltz Memorial Foundation, Inc., which distributes scholarships to local graduating seniors and members of the NJ National Guard and their dependents. For more information, please contact Morris County Historical Society at 973-267-3465. Morris County Historical Society, founded in 1945, is a member supported 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to preserve and promote the history of Morris County.

Little Falls Annual Street Fair

NEW JERSEY – The Little Falls Annual Street Fair will be held on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 from 10 AM-5 PM held along Main Street & Stevens Ave. Admission: Free. Hosted By: The Little Falls PBA #346. For information please call 201-998-1144 or events@jcpromotions.info Main St. & Stevens Ave. will be transformed into a giant town block party. There will all kinds of fun stuff to do. There will be mechanical kiddie rides, climbing wall, pony rides, petting zoo, face painting, sand art & temporary tattoos and so much more. There will be live entertainment all day long. This event brings the whole community together. Many of the local merchants and businesses will showcase their shops and offer their special sales. Everyone will enjoy the wide selection of delicious foods such as hot dogs, ice cream, chicken fingers, Empanadas, zeppoles, fresh guacamole, kettle korn, shish ka bobs, fresh squeezed lemonade, Italian Ices, french fries, hamburgers, sausage and pepper sandwiches, cheese steaks and much more… There will be attractions for everyone. For your shopping pleasure JC Promotions, Inc. promoter of the street fair will feature many creative crafters with hand crafted works and merchandise dealers offering lots of great bargains and unique items for all.

Yoga For Every Body

Get Into Position At Morris County Historical Society

MORRISTOWN, NJ – Yoga for Every Body, a series of Hatha yoga classes, comes to the energizing grounds of Acorn Hall on Sundays, July 9, 16, 23, and 30 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Kathleen O. Margiotta, owner and instructor, of Yoga-to-Go, has designed a program to meet the needs of all participants regardless of skill, experience, or physical condition. All four classes must be purchased in advance for $32, with the proceeds going toward the restoration and maintenance of Acorn Hall’s historic gardens and grounds. MCHS’s Yoga for Every Body is rooted in Hatha yoga, the most popular form of yoga, which focuses on controlled movement, concentration, and conscious breathing, promoting stress reduction and mind, body, and spiritual balance. Participants should bring their own mats, and water. To reserve your space, please call MCHS at 973-267-3465, or email MCHSAcornHall@gmail.com. The Morris County Historical Society, founded in 1945, is a member supported 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to preserve and promote the history of Morris County.

1946 DuMont Television Demonstrations

NEW JERSEY – The Passaic County Historical Society is happy to announce that it will now be holding regular demonstrations of our working 1946 DuMont Westminster, made right here in Passaic County. Donated to the Society in 2016, the Westminster not only contains a television but also a record player and AM/FM radio. Through these demonstrations, we hope more people can be exposed to and learn about Passaic County’s important role in telecommunications history. All demonstrations take place at Lambert Castle (3 Valley Road, Paterson NJ) and are free with regular museum admission (Adults $5, Seniors $4 and Children $3). Seating is available upon request. Demonstrations are approximately 45 minutes in length. The next demonstration will be held on Friday, July 7th 1 pm. For the full schedule of demonstrations this summer, visit our website at www.lambertcastle.org/Dumont.html ACCESSIBILITY INFORMATION: Lambert Castle is fully accessible to individuals with mobility limitations. However, no special accommodation currently exists for visitors who are visually-impaired and hearing-impaired. The Passaic County Historical Society, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, was founded to cultivate interest among individuals and the community-at-large in the rich history of Passaic County. To this end our museum in Lambert Castle showcases examples of the County’s cultural and artistic diversity, as well as examples of the County’s natural, civil, military, and ecclesiastical history. The Society also maintains a library and archive, which houses manuscripts, books and photographs of historical and genealogical interest. For more information on special events such as this one, visit the Passaic County Historical Society’s website at lambertcastle.org or call (973) 247-0085.

I Love Prime Rib!

HARTFORD, CT – A PNH favorite is back… Prime Rib Special! Every 3rd Sunday of the month. Enjoy a hearty 10 oz. cut of prime rib, w/mashed potatoes and vegetables for just $23.95. The Polish National Home of Hartford is located at 60 Charter Oak Avenue, Hartford, CT 06106. For more information call 860-247-1784 or email : info@polishhomect.org

Let’s Dance

NEW JERSEY – A special tribute to the music and memories of the Frank Gutowski Orchestra and Gene Mendalski & The G-Men featuring Eddie Biegaj and The Heroes will be held on Sunday, July 16th at the Brick Elks Lodge #2151, 2493 Old Hooper Ave., Brick, NJ 08723. Doors open 12 noon. Chicken Cordon Bleu Dinner served at 1 p.m. Dancing from 2-6 p.m. Refreshments available. Ticket price only $25.00! For tickets and more information call Bernie Lesiak 732-901-9977, Andy Citkowicz 732-330-0624 or Neil Makatenas 732-905-0696.

Philadelphia Independence Day Parade

PENNSYLVANIA – Tuesday, July 4 – Philadelphia Independence Day Parade, Independence Hall, throughout Historic Philadelphia, 11 A.M. Info call 267-546-5424.

Polka Fest

PENNSYLVANIA – Sunday, July 9 – St. Mary Polish American Society Polka Fest, TK Club, 521 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA, 12 Noon to 6 P.M. Live Polish music, Polish food, basket raffl e, 50-50 drawing and baked goods for sale. Ticket price includes only admission, food not included. Info/tickets call Dorothy Swedkowski 610-630-0861.

Polka Dance

PENNSYLVANIA – Sunday, July 9 – Polka Dance, Evergreen Country Club, 415 Hartz Road, Fleetwood, PA, 2 to 6 P.M. Music by Eddie Biegaj and His Band of Heroes. Info call 610-944-7501.

Clifton Centennial Summer Concerts!

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Centennial Special Events Committee invites you to come and enjoy a summer outdoor concert series every Wednesday in July and August. Bring your chair and join us at Woodrow Wilson Middle School on Van Houten Avenue at 7:30 PM and enjoy the following concerts:

July 5 Gloria’s Miami Sound featuring Nikki Torres Tribute to Gloria Estevan

July 12 Clifton Community Band

July 19 Count Basie Tribute Band

July 26 Rhythm Ramblers

August 2 Rat Pack Show

August 9 United States Army Band of West Point

August 16 Gramercy Park Orchestra of New York

August 23 Clifton Native Night Kim Latiano, Brookwood and Godspeed

August 30 Forever Ray

In case of inclement weather, all concerts will be held in the auditorium of Woodrow Wilson Middle School. Support our local restaurants and enjoy dinner before attending the concert. The Committee promises you a wonderful night of entertainment and camaraderie as we all celebrate our Clifton’s 100th Anniversary!

BOOK DRIVE

NEW JERSEY – The Sons of Poland Council is holding another BOOK DRIVE to benefit the Bridge of Books Foundation, which distributes children’s books to needy New Jersey youth from birth through high school age. Their first collection date took place this month on June 3 at which time books were collected, sorted by age group and boxed. You may drop off more books every Wednesday afternoon at the office, 333 Hackensack Street, Carlstadt, NJ 07072 or contact Dorothy at 201-935-2807 to arrange a time. Books should be in new or gently used condition — covers and pages intact, no scribbling, and if it is a pop-up book, it should function properly. Books should be recent, published within the past 5 years or so. Classic novels for teens are quite acceptable, though, and Spanish language books are particularly needed. Next month on Saturday, July 29 at 1:00 PM, we will need volunteers to help deliver the boxes to the organization in Holmdel. Contact Dorothy at 201-935-2807 during business hours or sign up by email: info@sonsofpoland.org.