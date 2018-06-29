Calendar (week of June 29th)

PAHA To Celebrate 75th Anniversary

On September 7-9, 2018 PAHA (Polish American Historical Association) will be celebrating its 75th Anniversary. The Association is planning a three-day event to take place at Layola University in Chicago. The director of the Polish Studies Program at Layola – Bozena McLees – will serve as host to PAHA and its guests at the conference venue located right on the waterfront of Lake Michigan. Polish Academy of Arts and Sciences (Kraków, Poland) is a proud partner to this event. Our program includes academic sessions related to PAHA’s contribution to the fields of migration and ethnic studies, association’s current research as well as community outreach projects. You will hear from some of the most prominent PAHA’s scholars – of all generations. Our plan includes plenty opportunities for PAHA scholars to meet, interact and plan future programs with members of American Polonia. Dominic Pacyga, the key PAHA expert on history of Chicago, whose energy and talent continue to go into promoting Polish heritage in this city, will chair a session on Polish American history in Museums – both in the USA and in Poland. As a teaser to what’s coming up give a listen to a series of podcasts presented by Pacyga (part 1: http://wpna.fm/podcast/za-chlebem-part-1-journey-from-a-little-village-to-the-port-of-bremen/). The complete program for PAHA’s 75th Birthday in Chicago will be available by May under this link: http://polishamericanstudies.org/text/97/75th.html. Come and join us! Please remember to register by August 1, 2018. The Polish American Historical Association is located at the Central Connecticut State University, 1615 Stanley St., New Britain, CT 06050. For more information call Magda Jacques, Secretary, 860-832-3010.

KF 2018 Marcella Sembrich Voice Competition Applications Now Available

NEW YORK – Applications are now available for The Kosciuszko Foundation 2018 Marcella Sembrich Voice Competition which will be held on November 3-4, 2018 at the Ida K. Lang Recital Hall at Hunter College, New York, New York 10065. Artistic Director is Edyta Kulczak and Honorary Patrons are Roberto Alagna and Aleksandra Kurzak. The Kosciuszko Foundation Marcella Sembrich International Voice Competition was established in 1968 to encourage young singers to study the repertoire of Polish composers and to honor Polish soprano Marcella Sembrich, one of the greatest artists of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, who made her Metropolitan Opera debut in 1883. After an enormously successful career, the popular singer founded the vocal programs at both the Juilliard School and the Curtis Institute. Previous winners of the competition include Barbara Hendricks. The Competition is open to singers of all voice types and of all nationalities who are 20-32 years old. $17,000 in monetary awards. Application deadline: August 1, 2018. For applications and more information contact The Kosciuszko Foundation at (212) 734-2130 or visit the website: thekf.org

Story Time In The Park

Clifton NJ – “Under a Shady Tree” Story Hour brought to you by Power of One is coming this summer to the Stanley Zwier Park on Van Houten Ave, Clifton, on Tuesdays July 3rd through August 14th from 10:30 am-11:30 am. Activities include story time, literacy activities, and sing a-long songs. Bring a blanket or towel. Weather permitting. Program is free of charge and is for children ages 3-8 and their caregivers. Older siblings are welcome to join the fun. For more event information and to register visit www.powerofoneccom.org /Events or Email kim@powerofoneccom.org or call 201-328-2326. Power of One CCOM, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization committed to serving the disadvantaged by providing life coaching and outreach to the local community.

Philadelphia Independence Day Parade

PENNSYLVANIA – On Wednesday, July 4 the Philadelphia Independence Day Parade will take place from Independence Hall, throughout Historic Philadelphia. Call 267-546-5424 for more information.

Polish American Heritage Day

OHIO – The 10th Annual Polish American Heritage Day, sponsored by Polish Youngstown, Inc., will be held on Sunday, August 26th at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 3055 South Raccoon Road, Youngstown, OH 44515 from 11 am to 6 pm. Stop on out to enjoy some delicious Polish food from the Polish kitchen, deli or bakery. The event will start with a Polka Mass, followed by live polka bands – Jimmy K & the Mostly Honky Combo & Ray Jay & The Carousels, contests, workshops and vendor displays! Folk art demonstrations and performances also are on the entertainment lineup. Admission only $5.00. For more information visit www.polishyoungstown.org/polishday

WIC – Special Supplemental Nutrition Program

NEW JERSEY – The Passaic WIC Program is available to pregnant and breastfeeding women, infants, and children up to the age of five. WIC is the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children. It is a federal program which helps participants by providing them with sound advice on eating and providing vouchers to obtain free nutritious foods. The program also has a Lactation Consultant who will explain why it is important for babies to be breastfed and who will encourage moms to breastfeed and help them be successful with their breastfeeding goals. WIC foods include: milk, cheese, yogurt, whole grains, cereal, eggs, juice, fruit and vegetable vouchers, beans or peanut butter, infant formula, infant fruits and vegetables, and infant cereal. The Passaic WIC Program is available to low-income residents of the City of Passaic and the neighboring towns. Applicants must meet the income guidelines as well as have a nutritional risk which can be helped by eating WIC foods. For more information, please call Passaic WIC at (973) 365-5620. The program is located at 333 Passaic Street, Passaic NJ, 07055 directly across from City Hall. For more information about WIC, please visit the website at www.fns.usda.gov/wic. WIC & USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Poland Invites Its Veterans To World Rally of Veterans

The Consulate General of the Republic of Poland in New York announced that the Office for War Veterans and Victims of Oppression intends to organize, at the turn of August and September 2018, a few days “World Rally of Veterans” Fight for the Independence of the Republic of Poland. Its main part will be held in Warsaw, and the main undertaking will be the participation of invited guests in the celebration of Veterans Day on Sept. 1, 2018. The office, as the organizer of the event, will cover the costs of transportation, accommodation and catering for veterans and their caretakers. In connection with the Rally, organizers encourage those eligible to submit their wish to participate in the celebration and provide contact details to the following address: newyork.publicaffair@msz.gov.pl Reaching the largest possible group of veterans, members of the Veterans Corps Fight for Independence of the Republic of Poland, who initially declare their participation in the celebrations, is a priority and essential for the Office to assess the scale of the above undertaking.

Clifton Night At The Jackals

CLIFTON, NJ – Join fellow residents and friends as we cheer for the NJ Jackals at the Yogi Berra Stadium (located on the MSU Campus) on Thursday, July 19, 2018, beginning at 7:05 p.m. This event is co-sponsored by the Clifton Recreation Department, the NJ Jackals and the Passaic-Clifton Lions Club. This year’s theme is: FUN FIESTA. All participants sporting some trendy facial hair (real or fake) can enter our Mustache Contest and receive a treat at the game. Prizes will be given to the participants with the best “Mustaches”. Enjoy crafts, games and special activities. The cost is $8.50 per person. Receive 1 free raffle ticket for NJ Jackals souvenirs. Residents will be seated together and the raffles will be drawn in the 5th inning. Tickets can be purchased at the Clifton Recreation Department, 900 Clifton Ave, City Hall 2nd Floor or online at www.cliftonrec.com. Call (973) 470-5956 for more information.

New Children’s Theatre At The Morris Museum

Morristown, NJ – Five new Children’s Theatre shows will appear at the Morris Museum in Morristown, New Jersey – The Magic of Sharks, Bubble Trouble, Harlem Wizards, Lasermania, and Beauty and the Beast. Three of the shows at the 11:00 AM performance will be sensory friendly (Magic of Sharks, Bubble Trouble, and Beauty and the Beast). Bubble Trouble will have Early Access for Families with Disabilities, beginning at 9:30 AM. Tickets for these shows can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 973.971.3706. More details are available at www.morrismuseum.org/childrens-theater

PROGRAM:

The Magic of Sharks – Tuesday, July 10th – 11 am* and 1:30 pm

Bubble Trouble – Wednesday, July 11th – 11 am and 1:30 pm

(early access for families with disabilities at 9:30 +)

Harlem Wizards – Wednesday, July 18th – 11 am and 1:30 pm

Lasermania – Wednesday, August 1st – 11 am and 1:30 pm

Beauty and the Beast – Thursday, August 2nd – 11 am* and 1:30 pm

*Sensory-Friendly performances are theater experiences in which the environment and typical “rules of attendance” have been relaxed to accommodate individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities and the families and professionals who support them. These performances are made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Morris Museum Access-ABILITY project.

Tickets may be purchased online at morrismuseum.org, by phone at (973) 971-3706, or in person at the Bickford Theatre Box Office. The Morris Museum’s Bickford Theatre is located at 6 Normandy Heights Road in Morristown, NJ, and offers free parking and full accessibility. Box office hours for phone sales are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Walk-up hours are Tuesday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Morris Museum is a Blue Star Museum, offering free admission to active duty military personnel and their families, from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

For more information, call (973) 971-3700, or visit www.morrismuseum.org