Calendar (week of June 23)

Wine & Canvas Night At PRCUA

ILLINOIS – The Polish Roman Catholic Union of America cordially invites you to a WINE & CANVAS NIGHT at PRCUA on Friday, June 23, 6:30 p.m. Join the PRCUA for a step by step tutorial on how to paint “Filtered Light”. Beginners are welcome! Tickets are $35 per person covers the cost of art supplies and instructions, appetizers, and 1 glass of wine. A cash wine bar is also available. The PRCUA is located at 984 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60642. For tickets call 773-782-2632 or visit www.PRCUA.com/payonline To reserve a seat, payment and RSVP must be received by end of day, June 23. When making the payment online, please describe the payment as “Wine & Canvas.” Polish Roman Catholic Union of America looks forward to seeing you and learning with you how to paint this beautiful image!

Picnic

PENNSYLVANIA – Sunday, June 25 – SS. Cyril & Methodius Church Picnic, St. Benedict’s Grove, 454 Morgantown Road, Plowville, 9 miles south of Reading on Route 10, 12 Noon to 6 P.M. Music by the Pennsylvania Villagers Band, homemade Slovak food, baked goods, bingo, raffl es and much more. Info call John Danowski 610-916-0763.

Polka Dance

NEW JERSEY – Sunday, June 25 – Polka Dance, Catholic War Vets, Grand Street, Trenton, N.J., 3 to 6 P.M. Music by Joe Stanky & Cadets Band. Info call Frank 609-392-2303.

Polka Dance

PENNSYLVANIA – Friday, June 30 – Polka Dance, Evergreen Country Club, 415 Hartz Road, Fleetwood, PA, 5 to 9 P.M. Music by Happy Polkateers Band. Info call 610-944-7501

Canal History To Come Alive At Waterloo

MORRISTOWN, NJ – Waterloo Village’s transportation heritage will again come alive at the 11th annual Waterloo Canal Day Festival on June 24 (rain date June 25), sponsored by the Canal Society of New Jersey and the NJDEP Division of Parks and Forestry. The Canal Society will offer similar Canal Days two Saturdays a month through the summer and into the fall, on July 8 and 22, August 5 and 26, September 9 and 23, and October 14 and 28. All of these special days will feature musical entertainment, tours of village buildings, boat rides, and merchandise sales, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Canal Society volunteers will be on hand to talk about the area’s history and offer hands-on activities. Waterloo Village is located on Waterloo Road at Exit 25 off of Route I-80, Stanhope, NJ. Visitors will be able to view a brand-new exhibit featuring the Highlands Canal Boat artifacts recently donated to the Canal Society. The remains of this canal boat were discovered last year beneath a house being elevated to mitigate Superstorm Sandy damage. The boat had been preserved when its frame was used in the house’s construction decades ago; it may be the only original canal boat still extant. Its bow is now displayed in Waterloo’s Samuel T. Smith Carriage House, along with a feed box and other authentic artifacts from the Canal Society’s collection. New interpretive panels provide construction details. Augmenting the canal boat display, woodworker Earle Post and his assistants will be crafting a full-size canal boat rudder in the carpenter shop using authentic materials throughout the summer. Richard and Richard Brusco, blacksmiths from Brookside, NJ, will demonstrate metalworking in the blacksmith’s shop at the Festival and on Canal Days through October 14. Scheduled musical performances include Roy Justice, musician and singing canal historian, on June 24, July 22, August 26, and September 23; Irish musicians Terry Hartzell and Rick Weaver on July 8 and August 5; Celtic singers Jan and Jeff Ausfahl on September 9; and the Skylands Dulcimer String Band on October 14. Waterloo’s water-powered gristmill is in good repair. With water levels high, the mill should be grinding grain throughout the season and offering visitors interactive opportunities. Waterloo is approximately halfway along the Morris Canal’s 102-mile, five-day route between Jersey City and Phillipsburg, NJ. In the canal’s heyday in the 1860s, the village offered the necessities a canal crew would require. These included a hotel and tavern, general store, church, and blacksmith shop for the canal mules that pulled the boats. The partially restored village is now an open-air museum operated by the NJ Department of Environmental Protection Division of Parks and Forestry. Village grounds are open daily for passive recreation from dawn to dusk. Admission to the village is free, but there is a $5 parking fee. The Canal Society’s museum will be open most Saturdays. Tours of the Lenape village will be available every Sunday. The State Park Service will offer additional programs and activities on Saturdays throughout the season. For details, contact the park office at 973-347-1835.

MCHS Revolutionary Times Celebration

MORRISTOWN, NJ – On Sunday, July 2 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., as part of Revolutionary Times 2017, Morris County Historical Society will host a wide range of activities including tours of the current exhibits, 1917: World War, Women’s Rights, and Weaponry Sciences and the new, limited-engagement exhibit, Sabers, Swords, Guns, and Glory: Militaria in Morris County; “Hearts of Hope,” hand-painted hearts to be donated to local veterans’ associations, and “Operation Gratitude,” hand-written postcards to be sent to soldiers and veterans throughout the U.S. and overseas. At 2:30 p.m., there will be a hike to a Revolutionary era Powder Mill archaeological site along the Whippany River. The guided hike tour will follow Patriots’ Path to where the mill once stood, giving an opportunity to learn more about the history of this resource, once used by Washington’s Continental Army. The hike will also offer insight into the progress made towards recovering Acorn Hall’s woodlot, lost during Superstorm Sandy. Admission for the day’s events is $6 for adults; $5 for seniors; $3 for students, and free, for children under age 12 and MCHS members. To honor Ryan Doltz, a local fallen hero, MCHS will be donating proceeds to the Sgt. Ryan Doltz Memorial Foundation, Inc., which distributes scholarships to local graduating seniors and members of the NJ National Guard and their dependents. For more information, please contact Morris County Historical Society at 973-267-3465. Morris County Historical Society, founded in 1945, is a member supported 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to preserve and promote the history of Morris County.

Former U.S. Army Delta Force Fighter To Discuss

Experiences Fighting Terrorism With Drones

NEW YORK CITY – Join former U.S. Army Delta Force fighter and drone warfare expert Brett Velicovich and Pulitzer Prize-winning Wall Street Journal writer Christopher S. Stewart for a conversation and public Q&A about Velicovich’s experiences using unmanned aerial vehicles to fight terrorism across the globe on Tuesday, June 27 at the Intrepid Museum located at Pier 86 (46th Street and 12th Avenue) in Manhattan. Doors open at 7:00pm and the talk will begin at 7:30pm. Velicovich and Stewart’s new book, Drone Warrior: An Elite Soldier’s Inside Account of the Hunt for America’s Most Dangerous Enemies, tells the gripping story of Velicovich’s decade at the center of America’s newest warfare—drones—and his harrowing experiences taking down some of the world’s deadliest terrorists. The authors will discuss the new book, including action-packed stories of secret missions that neutralized terrorists, as well as the complex nature of drone operations and the rigorous and wrenching decisions behind them.Drone Warrior will be available for purchase and signing by the authors following the discussion.Tickets are $10 for general admission; free for Intrepid Museum members. Space is limited. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.intrepidmuseum.org