Calendar (week of June 21st)

OHIO – PAC (Polish American Club of Columbus, Ohio) invites all soccer fans to watch the Poland vs Columbia game on June 24 at 2 PM at the III Mannered Brewing Company in Powell. Come cheer the Polish team to victory. For more information visit www.poloniacolumbus.org or write: The Polsih American Club, P.O. Box 14960, Columbus, Ohio 43214 – email: paccolumbus@hotmail.com

PAC zarezerwował III Mannered Brewing Company w Powell na wspólne kibicowanie reprezentacji Polskiej podczas meczu z Columbią, 24 czerwca, na drugą po południu.

III Mannered Brewing Company

30 Grace Dr., Powell, Ohio 43065

Website: http://www.illmanneredbeer.com

PAHA To Celebrate 75th Anniversary

On September 7-9, 2018 PAHA (Polish American Historical Association) will be celebrating its 75th Anniversary. The Association is planning a three-day event to take place at Layola University in Chicago. The director of the Polish Studies Program at Layola – Bozena McLees – will serve as host to PAHA and its guests at the conference venue located right on the waterfront of Lake Michigan. Polish Academy of Arts and Sciences (Kraków, Poland) is a proud partner to this event. Our program includes academic sessions related to PAHA’s contribution to the fields of migration and ethnic studies, association’s current research as well as community outreach projects. You will hear from some of the most promitent PAHA’s scholars – of all generations. Our plan includes plenty opportunities for PAHA scholars to meet, interact and plan future programs with members of American Polonia. Dominic Pacyga, the key PAHA expert on history of Chicago, whose energy and talent continue to go into promoting Polish heritage in this city, will chair a session on Polish American history in Museums – both in the USA and in Poland. As a teaser to what’s coming up give a listen to a series of podcasts presented by Pacyga (part 1: http://wpna.fm/podcast/za-chlebem-part-1-journey-from-a-little-village-to-the-port-of-bremen/). The complete program for PAHA’s 75th Birthday in Chicago will be available by May under this link: http://polishamericanstudies.org/text/97/75th.html. Come and join us! Please remember to register by August 1, 2018. The Polish American Historical Association is located at the Central Connecticut State University, 1615 Stanley St., New Britain, CT 06050. For more information call Magda Jacques, Secretary, 860-832-3010.

Poland Invites Its Veterans To World Rally of Veterans

The Consulate General of the Republic of Poland in New York announced that the Office for War Veterans and Victims of Oppression intends to organize, at the turn of August and September 2018, a few days “World Rally of Veterans” Fight for the Independence of the Republic of Poland. Its main part will be held in Warsaw, and the main undertaking will be the participation of invited guests in the celebration of Veterans Day on Sept. 1, 2018. The office, as the organizer of the event, will cover the costs of transportation, accommodation and catering for veterans and their caretakers. In connection with the Rally, organizers encourage those eligible to submit their wish to participate in the celebration and provide contact details to the following address: newyork.publicaffair@msz.gov.pl Reaching the largest possible group of veterans, members of the Veterans Corps Fight for Independence of the Republic of Poland, who initially declare their participation in the celebrations, is a priority and essential for the Office to assess the scale of the above undertaking.

2018 Polish Heritage Night At Chicago White Sox

ILLINOIS – The Polish Roman Catholic Union of America invites all to join them for “Polish Heritage Night” on Wednesday, June 27th at Guaranteed Rate Field for the White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins game (7:10 pm). Enjoy a night of Polish entertainment and White Sox baseball! Tickets are only $28 (regularly $42.56) and include admission for a pre-game parade on the field. Service & handling fees waived when buying tickets directly from the PRCUA. You must arrive by 6:15 pm at Gate 1 on the south side of the stadium to be able to participate in the pre-game parade. Make sure to request parade passes when you purchase your tickets. Show your Polish pride and celebrate your Polish heritage! Tickets can be purchased from: PRCUA Fraternal Department – Polish Roman Catholic Union of America. Phone: 773-782-2636 – email: fraternal-department@prcua.org

Story Time In The Park

Clifton NJ – “Under a Shady Tree” Story Hour brought to you by Power of One is coming this summer to the Stanley Zwier Park on Van Houten Ave, Clifton, on Tuesdays July 3rd through August 14th from 10:30 am-11:30 am. Activities include story time, literacy activities, and sing a-long songs. Bring a blanket or towel. Weather permitting. Program is free of charge and is for children ages 3-8 and their caregivers. Older siblings are welcome to join the fun. For more event information and to register visit www.powerofoneccom.org /Events or Email kim@powerofoneccom.org or call 201-328-2326. Power of One CCOM, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization committed to serving the disadvantaged by providing life coaching and outreach to the local community.

Donate Blood 6/28 At Clifton City Hall Blood Drive

CLIFTON, NJ – PBA #36 joins the Clifton Health Department in hosting Clifton’s Community Blood Drive to help keep area hospitals well-supplied with vital blood and blood components. With summer vacation, fewer people think about giving blood, especially around the July 4th holiday. Blood donations will be accepted from 12:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 28, in the Bloodmobile parked in front of Clifton City Hall, 900 Clifton Avenue, Clifton. Donors are tested for cholesterol along with routine evaluations of blood pressure, pulse, hemoglobin, and blood type. Each successful donor will receive either two general admission tickets for the NJ State Fair Meadowlands OR one admission voucher to a NJ Jackals professional baseball game at Yogi Berra Stadium, courtesy of State Fair Group. People in general good health and weighing over 110 pounds are encouraged to donate blood, so long as it has been at least 56 days since a prior donation. Participants are asked to bring photo ID with signature and should be sure to eat a hearty meal shortly before giving blood. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. For appointments or eligibility information call Community Blood Services at 201-251-3703. Learn more at www.communitybloodservices.org.

According to Community Blood Services:

• Every 2.5 seconds someone needs blood – a friend, a family member – or maybe even you!

• Less than 5% of the population donates blood, yet 80% of the population needs blood.

• Nearly 4 million Americans would die each year without life-saving blood transfusions.

The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.

WIC – Special Supplemental Nutrition Program

NEW JERSEY – The Passaic WIC Program is available to pregnant and breastfeeding women, infants, and children up to the age of five. WIC is the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children. It is a federal program which helps participants by providing them with sound advice on eating and providing vouchers to obtain free nutritious foods. The program also has a Lactation Consultant who will explain why it is important for babies to be breastfed and who will encourage moms to breastfeed and help them be successful with their breastfeeding goals. WIC foods include: milk, cheese, yogurt, whole grains, cereal, eggs, juice, fruit and vegetable vouchers, beans or peanut butter, infant formula, infant fruits and vegetables, and infant cereal. The Passaic WIC Program is available to low-income residents of the City of Passaic and the neighboring towns. Applicants must meet the income guidelines as well as have a nutritional risk which can be helped by eating WIC foods. For more information, please call Passaic WIC at (973) 365-5620. The program is located at 333 Passaic Street, Passaic NJ, 07055 directly across from City Hall. For more information about WIC, please visit the website at www.fns.usda.gov/wic. WIC & USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Little Falls Annual Street Fair

NEW JERSEY – Little Falls Annual Street Fair will be held on Wednesday, July 4, 2017 from 10 AM-5 PM along Main Street & Stevens Ave. Admission: Free. Hosted By: The Little Falls PBA #346. For information please call 201-998-1144 or events@jcpromotions.info Main St. & Stevens Ave. will be transformed into a giant town block party. There will all kinds of fun stuff to do. There will be mechanical kiddie rides, climbing wall, pony rides, petting zoo, face painting, sand art and so much more. There will be live entertainment all day long. This event brings the whole community together. Many of the local merchants and businesses will showcase their shops and offer their special sales. Everyone will enjoy the wide selection of delicious foods such as hot dogs, ice cream, chicken fingers, Empanadas, zeppoles, shish ka bobs, smoked meats, shrimp, fresh squeezed lemonade, Italian Ices, french fries, hamburgers, sausage and pepper sandwiches, cheese steaks and much more… There will be attractions for everyone. For your shopping pleasure JC Promotions, Inc. promoter of the street fair will feature many creative crafters with hand crafted works and merchandise dealers offering lots of great bargains and unique items for all. Thank you to our Sponsors: Wide Eye Security Systems, The Parent Guide, The Star Ledger & Kids Guide.

Polka Dance & Polka Fest



PENNSYLVANIA – On Sunday, June 24, the Polish American Heritage Association of Montgomery County will hold St. Mary Polish American Society Polka Fest at the TK Club, 521 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA from 12 Noon to 5 P.M. Live Polish music, Polish food, basket raffle, 50-50 drawing and baked goods for sale. For tickets and more Information call Dorothy Swedkowski at 610-630-0861.



PENNSYLVANIA – A Polka Dance will be held on Sunday, July 1st at the Evergreen Country Club, 415 Hartz Road, Fleetwood from 2 to 6 P.M. Music by Eddie Forman Orchestra. Call 610-944-7501 for more information.

St. Adalbert Parish Summer Festival

PENNSYLVANIA – The St. Adalbert Summer Festival will be held on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday – June 21-22-23 from 6 to 10 pm and Sunday – June 24 from 12 noon to 4 pm. Rain or Shine! Location: 2645 E. Allegheny Ave. (Thompson Street & Allegheny Avenue), Philadelphia, PA 19134. Games of Chance, music, beer garden, flea market, homemade Polish & American food and lots of fun! Alumni Night on Friday, June 22nd. (Alumni to meet in the beer garden between 7 & 9 pm). All graduates of St. Adalbert School as well as former parishioners are invited to come and renew friendships. For more information call 215-739-3500.