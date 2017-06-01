Calendar (week of June 1st)

PAC – Washington Metropolitan Division Meeting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Annual Meeting & Elections of the Washington Metropolitan Area Division Polish American Congress will be held Sunday, June 4, 2017

2:00 – 2:30 PM Credentialing

2:30 PM Meeting Opens

Members will be receiving official notice by US Mail.

If you have not yet paid your 2017 membership dues yet, please do so immediately.|

For more information call President Lotarski at 301-654-9359 or email: slotarski@verizon.net

Document Shredding & Recycling Program

WAYNE, NJ – The Passaic County Office of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs will be holding its next Confidential Document Shredding & Recycling Program in the parking lot of the Passaic County Para-transit Facility located at 1310 Route 23 North, Wayne, N.J. on Saturday, June 3, 2017 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, rain or shine. This program is free of charge to Passaic County residents, who may bring up to 6 “banker’s boxes” worth (10 inches high by 13 inches wide by 16 inches long) of personal paper items to be confidentially shredded and recycled, although material can be brought in the container of choice. Participants must take with them the receptacles that their documents were brought in, i.e. boxes, bags, etc. after discarding their documents for shredding. Material accepted for shredding includes: tax returns, credit card statements, old checks, medical information (no x-rays), bank statements, utility bills, computer print-outs, copy paper (all colors), envelopes, letterhead and stationary. Unacceptable material includes binders, plastics, overnight shipping envelopes, photographs, carbon paper, and non-paper items. According to Nina Seiden, Passaic County’s Solid Waste & Recycling Programs Manager, participants may watch their documents on camera as they are securely shredded and recycled by the vendor, All-Shred of Paterson, N.J. “This is a great free service for Passaic County residents to clean out their unwanted personal documents, knowing they will be securely destroyed and recycled. Passaic County is pleased to be able to bring this program to another area of the County and hopes that many people will take advantage of this valuable service,” Seiden said. For further information, please call the Passaic County Office of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs at (973) 305-5738.

Theatre of Imagination Novum Presents Musical Retrospective Spectacle

CONNECTICUT – The Theatre of Imagination Novum invites you to a musical play: “Meet Me On French Street” – A Tribute to Agnieszka Osiecka on Sunday, June 4th (4 p.m.) at the Polish National Home, 60 Charter Oak Ave., Hartford, CT 06106. You will hear the most famous songs and prose of the famous poet. The whole show will be translated into English. All profits go to the development of the Theater. Tickets $ 15.00 to buy: Polish National Home – (860) 247-1784; Novum Imagination Theater – Anna (860) 538-8796, Zbyszek (860) 604-3328. Get to know the culture of the nation you are from !!!

Paint and Sip Class At Morris County Historical Society At Acorn Hall

MORRISTOWN, NJ – Enjoy a relaxing, creative, and fun-filled afternoon with Morris County Historical Society and Sabrina’s Art Studio at a special Paint and Sip art class on Sunday, June 4 at 2 p.m. This unique opportunity will take place in the beautiful, Victorian-inspired gardens behind Acorn Hall. Neither experience nor deeply developed artistic talent is required. Each participant will receive step-by-step instructions to recreate a pre-determined scene of Acorn Hall’s beautiful garden that they can take home and proudly display. Sabrina, a Morristown resident, opened her Paint and Sip business in 2015 on Morris Street with the motto “Find your inner artist with some liquid courage.” The cost to participate is $45, which includes all supplies, instruction, and light refreshments. Seating is limited; to reserve your spot, please register and purchase tickets today, at www.sabrinasartstudio.com/MCHS. For more information, please contact MCHS at 973-267-3465. The Morris County Historical Society, founded in 1945, is a member supported 501 (c)3 organization whose mission is to preserve and promote the history of Morris County.

California Happenings In The Polish Community

Polish Film Festival Los Angeles Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/Polish-Film-Festival-Los-Angeles-8206434004/

Thank you for being one of the LIKES.

If you are not, please go to the above web site and click LIKE.

To all of you, please invite your friends to join The Festival’s Family.

PICNIC WITH POLONIA UNITED

Sunday, June 4, 2017:12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Kit Carson Park, 3333 Bear Valley Pkwy., Escondidi, CA 92025

Food, Music & Games

POLISH DAY IN LA @ 2nd Saturday Art Walk Street Fair

http://polandconnected.com/event/polish-day-in-la-long-beach/?instance_id=2531

Saturday, June 10, 2017: 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Miss Polonia California 2017: 6:00 PM – 6:45 PM

117 Linden Ave., Long Beach, Ca 90802

Parking: http://www.artwalklb.com/ParkingMap.htm

11th Annual Los Angeles Greek Film Festival

http://lagff.org/

June 7 – 11, 2017

Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, California

www.polishfilmla.org

Senior Citizens’ Law Day

NEW JERSEY – Register now for the annual Senior Citizens Law Day presented by the New Jersey State Bar Foundation on Tuesday, June 6th from 10:30 am to 12:30 p.m. Join the New Jersey State Bar Foundation and a panel of experts for a free and lively conversation on current issues facing senior citizens. This annual conference will feature moderator Mark R. Friedman Esq. leading the panel discussion at the New Jersey Law Center in New Brunswick.

Continental breakfast will be served beginning at 10 a.m.

10:30 a.m. Welcome

10:35 a.m. Wills, Taxes and Nursing Homes: Estate Planning, Medicaid and Long Term Care Planning for your future

11:10 a.m. Family Law for Seniors: Divorcing later in life, how divorce affects grandchildren visitation and estate plans

11:50 a.m. Schools and Guardianships: Introduction to Education Law and Guardianship for a loved one who cannot care for himself or herself.

For more information call 732-937-7525 or visit www.njsbf.org

Jazz With A Polish Twist

Michal Wierba At An Die Musik In Baltimore

MARYLAND – On Wednesday, June 7, pianist Michal Wierba from Krakow, Poland will perform with drummer Ronnie Burrage (he played with the likes of Wayne Shorter, Sonny Rollins, Pat Metheny, Jaco Pastorius) and bassist Nimrod Speaks at An die Musik club on 409 N. Charles Street in Baltimore, MD. There will be two sets: 8:00 and 9:30 p.m. Michal Wierba, born in 1986 in Cracow, Poland, is a jazz pianist, composer, arranger and a producer. He is a graduate of the Karol Szymanowski Academy of Music in Katowice. His carrier took of when he played as a supporting act to Wayne Shorter before his performance at The Lotos Jazz Festival “Bielska Zadymka Jazzowa”, in Bielsko-Biała, Poland. Later on, he and his band were enthusiastically received at many festivals, which resulted in a long list of grand prix and distinctions. Wierba stands out from the rest of the young Polish musicians for a couple of reasons. While in Poland for last four, five years we have been observing a free jazz improvisation boom, Wierba –as well as his fellow musicians– has chosen to play mainstream jazz. Although in his performances there is room for a wild free, a hard-bop imprint is clearly heard. The other strong characteristic of his music is a kind of reference to the tradition of Polish classical music, resulting in the melancholic ambient of his melodies. More on his ‘resume’ at: http://culture.pl/en/artist/michal-wierba Concert details at:

https://www.instantseats.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=home.event&eventID=FD2FE1F4-DC52-C04F-2FEC72DCD0764155

Doing Business With Poland

FLORIDA – The Polish-American Chamber of Commerce of Florida and the Americas invite you to the event “DOING BUSINESS WITH POLAND” on Wednesday, June 7th @ 4:00 p.m. at the HUBB Miami, 9675 NW 117th Ave., #405, Miami, FL 33178. Special guests: Elzbieta Anna Polak (Governor “Marshall” of Lubuskie Region); Sabina Klimek (Counselor/Consul Trade & Investment Section of the Consulate General of the Republic of Poland in New York); Blanka Rosenstiel (Honorary Consul of the Republic of Poland in Miami). Companies from Poland: PHU ART. – FLOOR ARTUR SNIECIKOWSKI; Advanced Graphene Products; AGB sp. z o.o.; This Way – Krzysztof Mikolajczyk; Prosper Advertising & Publishing; PREFADOM Sp. z o.o.; Martens sp z o.o.; Full Design Krzysztof Buchowski; Elitwear Group Sp. z o.o.; and SIMA s.c. Profile Elewacyjne Andrzej Tesluk. For more information please contact Leszek Ladowski, Polish American Chamber of Commerce 305-300-2100, email: lesser@polishamericanchamber.com

Summer Exhibit At Clifton Arts Center Gallery

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Arts Center presents “A Tribute to Clifton’s Centennial: Retrospect Shows” an art exhibit and sale of artwork showcasing retrospect exhibits from “Locally Made in Clifton” by the Clifton Classical Academy Charter School students, “A Clifton Homecoming: Sculptures and Artwork” by former Cliftonite, Richard Pitts, “Celebrating Clifton” by Clifton Association of Artists and “Clifton: From Our Generation to Yours” by Clifton High School students. The exhibit opens on Wednesday, June 7th, 2017 through July 15th, 2017. All four exhibits are samplers of what Clifton is about and pay tribute to Clifton’s 100th birthday anniversary year. In addition, Clifton: Then & Now books are on sale in the gallery. Gallery hours are from Wednesday through Saturday ~ 1:00pm – 4:00pm. Group tours are available by appointment. Admission fee is three dollars. For more information check the website at: www.cliftonnj.org or like us on Facebook Clifton Arts Center Gallery first opened to the public in January of 2000, and more than 40,000 visitors have enjoyed art exhibits and cultural events at the Clifton Arts Center. The Arts Center is located on the grounds of the Clifton Municipal Complex, near the Well Water on Well Road.

Mental Health Association in Passaic County Invites the Public To

The 3rd Annual Mardi Gras Night with Joe Trivia

CLIFTON, New Jersey–The Mental Health Association in Passaic County (MHAPC) is pleased to announce its 3rd Annual Mardi Gras Night with Joe Trivia, event sponsored by Investors Bank, on Friday, June 9th, 2017 from 6:30-10:30pm at The Mountainside Inn, 509 Hazel St., Clifton, NJ. Tickets are $50 per person or $500 for a team table of 10. Dinner served family style (beer, wine, & soda included). Tickets can be purchased on line at www.mhapassaic.org, by phone 973-478-4444, in person or by mail to the Mental Health Association in Passaic County office at 404 Clifton Ave., Clifton, NJ 07011, fax 973-478-0941. For more information contact Lourdes Rivera at 973-478-4444 or email lrivera@mhapassaic.org. Enjoy a night of fun & laughter with raffles as we pick your brain for a top prize. The Mental Health Association is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization whose mission is serve adults and their families affected by mental illness through support services, education, and advocacy.

Zdzislaw Beksinski: A Tale Told By Shadows

Exhibition: June 9th – September 5th, 2017

ILLINOIS – With great pleasure, the Polish Museum of America (PMA) presents an exhibition of paintings, drawings, avant-garde photography and documentary films by one of the leading figures in Polish contemporary art. Zdzislaw Beksinski (1929–2005) is known for his nonconformity and the freedom in which he shaped and distorted reality in his painting. Through the exploration of his subconscious, Beksinski combined in his work surreal and abstract elements with expressionistic color. His work remains a manifestation of art in our time and impresses an emotional effect on its viewer. Beksinski’s paintings will also be presented in virtual reality allowing visitors to take a journey inside his painting. The exhibition at PMA in Chicago presents a unique opportunity to introduce Zdzislaw Beksinski’s work to the American audience. Art presented at the exhibition is from the collection of the Historical Museum in Sanok, Poland. More information and detailed exhibition schedule are available on the PMA website: www.polishmuseumofamerica.org … Zdzislaw Beksinski: A Tale Told by Shadows

ADMISSION: Opening reception, Friday, June 9 – $15 (online) and $20 (at the door); includes free parking. The Polish Museum of America is located at 984 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60642-4101. tel. (773) 384-3352 | fax (773) 384-3799 | PMA@PolishMuseumOfAmerica.org

Birthdays & Anniversaries

by DJ Wolfie

Happy Birthday to Eddie Forman of Hadley, Mass (Eddie is the leader of The Eddie Forman Orchestra) who will be celebrating his birthday on Saturday, Friday June 3rd. Happy Birthday wishes from your wife Carol, your mother-in-law Stella, the rest of your family members, all the members of your orchestra: Tom, Bob, Charlie and John, all the members of various polka bands,and your fans, Kay, Bert Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT!

Happy Birthday to Ron Lowery of Lakewood, New Jersey (Ron was my partner at New Jersey Transit Rail for many years) who will be celebrating his birthday on Sunday, June 4th. Happy Birthday wishes from your wife Diane, your son Kevin, your daughter-in-law Rachel, your granddaughter Norah, your grandson Connor Padraig, all your friends at New Jersey Transit Rail, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT!

Happy Birthday to Lauren Koch of Marlton, New Jersey who will be celebrating her birthday on Thursday, June 15th. Happy Birthday wishes from your husband Michael, your son Michael George, your daughter Kate Madison, your Mom and Dad Diane and George Piper, your mother-in-law and father-in-law Wanda and Michael, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT!

Happy Birthday to Grace Weisbrod of Fair Lawn, New Jersey who will be celebrating her birthday on Monday, June 19th. Happy Birthday wishes from your husband Dennis, your daughter Theresa and your son-in-law Bruce, your daughter Laurie and your son-in-law Mike, your grandchildren Brayden, Gavin John, and Kate Elizabeth, all your friends at the Knights Of Columbus, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff Joyce and DJ Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT!

Happy Birthday to Mary Ann Makatenas of Lakewood, New Jersey who will be celebrating her birthday on Monday, June 26th. Happy Birthday wishes from your husband Neil, the rest of your family members, all your friends at various polka dances, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT!

Happy Birthday to Bob Frydryk of Three Rivers. Mass. (Bob is the trumpet player in the Eddie Foreman Orchestra) who will be celebrating his birthday on Thursday, June 29th. Happy Birthday wishes from your wife Mary Lee, the rest of your family members, the Eddie Forman Orchestra, Eddie, Carol, your brother Tom, Charlie and John, all the members of other polka bands, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT!

Happy Anniversary to Barbara (Basia) and Richard Soltys of Fair Lawn, New Jersey who will be celebrating their Wedding Anniversary on Saturday, June 3rd. Happy Annversary wishes from daughter Jessica, your son Christopher, the rest ofyour family members, all your co-workers at New Jersey Transit Rail, Christine and the Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT!

Happy Anniversary to Pat and Fred Shaver of Midland Park, New Jersey (Fred is the Diocese Membership Chairman for the Newark Archdiocese) who will be celebrating their 45th Wedding Anniversary on Monday, June 12th. Happy Anniversary wishes from your daughter Denise and your son-in-law Steve, your grandson Joe, all your friends at the Knights Of Columbus, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie.

Happy Anniversary to Joannie and Michael Ziemski of Owings Mills, MD (Mike is Co-Promotor of Polkamotion-By-The-Ocean) who are celebrating their Wedding Anniversary on Saturday, June 24. Happy Anniversary wishes from your daughter Marysia, your son Adam, your stepmom Marge, the rest of your family members, Ann Marie and Mike Matousek, all the members of various polka bands, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie.