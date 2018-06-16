Calendar (week of June 15th)

Discover Amherst Street Festival

NEW YORK – It’s the 21st annual Discover Amherst Street Festival on Saturday, June 16th, 2018 from 11 am to 4 pm. Cost: FREE! The PARADE starts at Noon! (to participate in the parade contact Jeannie Rak @ 716-957-0909). FESTIVAL HEADQUARTERS at Hook & Ladder #12 at Amherst & Grant Sts.: Polish Heritage exhibit, egg coloring and coloring for kids by the Black Rock Historical Society, Festival t-shirt sales, Photo exhibit from the Black Rock Historic Photo Project, and community informational tables and exhibits. PIE CONTEST – sign up now at Ashkers – 414 Amherst Street for a chance to win a selection of prizes. GET YOUR RAFFLE TICKETS at participating locations – for a chance to win an onyx ring from Korona Jewelry’s new line “BFOLO”. ACTIVITIES: Horse & Buggy rides at the corner of Amherst & Peter Sts., Bounce House & Childrens activities at Assumption Church, Free snacks, face painting, free hot dogs behind RESTORE, Music by Black Rock Zydeco at 481 Amhest St., 26″ Mountain Bike Raffle at Artsphere & Salon Daneen, Art exhibit by Thomas Sziolino at Rohall’s Corner, 540 Amherst St.

Seminar on Polish Eternity Wreaths

NEW YORK – St. Casimir’s Family Heritage Seminar Series will sponsor a seminar entitled: Dreams Bonding with Destiny: Polish Eternity Wreaths on Saturday, June 16, 2018 from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. in the Social Hall on 1833 Clinton St., Buffalo. This hands-on seminar features Michael Szafrański showing the steps in making Polish summer crêpe paper flowers into delightfully, delicate Corpus Christi wreaths. After a light lunch, Matty, a youthful wreath-making enthusiast, will demonstrate how to weave the real, natural version with fresh daisies, clover, and whatever other herb is available in this year’s late summer. Fr. Krysa will discuss the inspiring meaning of wreaths and summer greenery in Polish family faith tradition. A technicolor PowerPoint and full color handouts will present their significance in Eucharistic devotion, blessing, heaven windows, rural practices, burials, and the flaming, youth-energized bonfire or Sobótka of St. John’s Eve. Register : $25 per person. For more information contact The Church of St. Casimir, 160 Cable St., Buffalo, NY 14206 – phone: 716-824-9589. Teens, 12 and over, accompanied by an adult $10 per person. Seating limited.

Museum by Night

ILLINOIS – Friends of Krakow Society invites you to “Museum By Night” on Friday, June 22 from 7:30 to 10:30 pm to be held at the Polish Museum of America, 984 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL. Program: Guided tour of the PMA, Movie screening “Bezcenna Dama”, Music by Iwanska, Pabian, Bielawiec, and Presentation of the PMA Poster exhibition. Refreshments will be served. Master of Ceremonies: Andrzej Krukowski. Free Admission. Information: 773-836-8686.

Wianki In Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Polish American Arts Association of Washington, D.C. invites all of Polonia to the Wianki Festival of Wreaths by the Reflecting Pool at the foot of the Lincoln Memorial on Saturday, June 23rd, 2018, starting at 6:00 p.m. Picnic and wreath making workshop at 6:00 p.m. (Wreath making material and instructions will be available). Polish folk dance ensembles in colorful traditional costumes will follow with spirited performances of Polish music, song and dance. Please come join this annual celebration of family, fun and entertainment. Bring your picnic basket. The event is free and open to all!

Poland vs Columbia

OHIO – PAC (Polish American Club of Columbus, Ohio) invites all soccer fans to watch the Poland vs Columbia game on June 24 at 2 PM at the III Mannered Brewing Company in Powell. Come cheer the Polish team to victory. For more information visit www.poloniacolumbus.org or write: The Polsih American Club, P.O. Box 14960, Columbus, Ohio 43214 – email: paccolumbus@hotmail.com

PAC zarezerwował III Mannered Brewing Company w Powell na wspólne kibicowanie reprezentacji Polskiej podczas meczu z Columbią, 24 czerwca, na drugą po południu.

Address

III Mannered Brewing Company

30 Grace Dr., Powell, Ohio 43065

Website: http://www.illmanneredbeer.com

ShopRite of Wallington June Culinary Workshops

June 25th “Sweet Celebrations – Summer Selections”

June 25th “Kid-Friendly Fake Out – Take Out” Children’s Workshop

NEW JERSEY – Getting your daily dose of recommended nutrients doesn’t have to be hard! Whether you’re a novice in the kitchen or a master of the culinary arts, our Culinary Workshop is the perfect place to learn new skills, share a fun filled evening with friends and enjoy a delicious full course meal at Inserra Supermarkets ShopRite of Wallington, 375 Paterson Ave., Wallington, NJ 07057. The classes are hosted by our professional chefs and registered dietitians. Each session is fully hands-on, completely delicious, and always fun and lively. And our classes aren’t just for adults! To reserve your place for the culinary workshops stop by the customer service desk. Prices are $20 per person; children’s workshop are $20 for first child, $10 for any additional children in the same family. Class sizes are limited, so register today!

Adult Workshop: June 25th, 6 pm-8 pm

“Sweet Celebrations – Summer Selections”

Menu:

• Beef Sliders with Avocado Smash & Sweet Potato Fries

• Broiled Citrus Spiced Steak Kabob Salad

• Zabaglione with Fresh Strawberries

Childrens Workshop: June 25th, 12 to 2 pm

“Kid Friendly Fake Out – Take Out”

Menu:

• Mexicali Sliders

• Baked Cheesy Potatoes & Broccoli

• Apple-Celery Shake

If you have questions about the workshop or to schedule a personal nutrition consultation, please contact our Wallington Dietitian, Stephanie Sass, RD. Phone: (201) 819-9619 – Email: Stephanie.sass@wakefern.com

Free Citizenship Preparation Classes

NEW JERSEY – Free citizenship preparation classes are being offered at Donovan Catholic High School in Toms River on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from June 19th through July 26th, 2018. For qualified immigrants with a green card for 5 years, who speak, read and write English, call 732-998-3153 to register. Testing and registration for pre-registered students will be held on Monday, June 11th from 6-8 pm at Donovan Catholic High School. Please contact Sister Peggy Nulty by email: sisterpeggy2016@gmail.com Donovan Catholic High School is located at 711 Hooper Ave., Toms River, NJ 08753.

2018 Polish Heritage Night At Chicago White Sox

ILLINOIS – The Polish Roman Catholic Union of America invites all to join them for “Polish Heritage Night” on Wednesday, June 27th at Guaranteed Rate Field for the White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins game (7:10 pm). Enjoy a night of Polish entertainment and White Sox baseball! Tickets are only $28 (regularly $42.56) and include admission for a pre-game parade on the field. Service & handling fees waived when buying tickets directly from the PRCUA. You must arrive by 6:15 pm at Gate 1 on the south side of the stadium to be able to participate in the pre-game parade. Make sure to request parade passes when you purchase your tickets. Show your Polish pride and celebrate your Polish heritage! Tickets can be purchased from: PRCUA Fraternal Department – Polish Roman Catholic Union of America. Phone: 773-782-2636 – email: fraternal-department@prcua.org

Tuesday & Wednesday Family Lunch Promotion

CONNECTICUT – The PNH just kicked off their “Kids Eat Free Promotion” on Tuesday and Wednesdays. For more information, check out The Polish National Home of Hartford. It is located at 60 Charter Oak Avenue – Pulaski Plaza, Hartford, CT 06106. For more information about the events, email: info@polishhomect.org or call 860-247-1784.

Free Course: A Matter of Balance

NEW JERSEY – The Clifton Health Department and NORWESCAP will once again be partnering to offer a free eight-week program called “A Matter of Balance” that will run Tuesdays, beginning June 26, 2018 through August 14, 2018 from 10:15 am to 12:15 pm. Classes will be held at the Main Memorial Library, located at 292 Piaget Ave, in Community Room B. Registration is required–please call the Clifton Health Department at 973-470-5773 to register. Please call as soon as possible as space is limited. This program is open to Clifton and Little Falls residents only. This program emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls. You will learn to view falls as controllable, set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce fall risks at home, and exercise to improve strength and balance. You should attend if you are concerned about falls, interested in improving balance, flexibility and strength, have fallen in the past, and if you restrict activities because of falling concerns. This program is based on Fear of Falling: A Matter of Balance used and adapted by permission of Boston University. According to the CDC, one in three older people fall each year, but less than half tell their doctor. Falling one time doubles your chances of falling again. Many falls do not cause injuries, but one out of five falls does cause a serious injury, such as a broken bone or a head injury. These injuries can make it hard for a person to get around, perform everyday activities, or live on their own. Many people who fall, even if they are not injured, become afraid of falling. This fear may cause a person to cut down on their everyday activities. When a person is less active, they become weaker and this increases their chances of falling. Falls can be prevented with strength and balance exercises. Please call the Clifton Health Department at 973-470-5773 to register or for more information about this free screening. The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.

Donate Blood 6/28 At Clifton City Hall Blood Drive

CLIFTON, NJ – PBA #36 joins the Clifton Health Department in hosting Clifton’s Community Blood Drive to help keep area hospitals well-supplied with vital blood and blood components. With summer vacation, fewer people think about giving blood, especially around the July 4th holiday. Blood donations will be accepted from 12:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 28, in the Bloodmobile parked in front of Clifton City Hall, 900 Clifton Avenue, Clifton. Donors are tested for cholesterol along with routine evaluations of blood pressure, pulse, hemoglobin, and blood type. Each successful donor will receive either two general admission tickets for the NJ State Fair Meadowlands OR one admission voucher to a NJ Jackals professional baseball game at Yogi Berra Stadium, courtesy of State Fair Group. People in general good health and weighing over 110 pounds are encouraged to donate blood, so long as it has been at least 56 days since a prior donation. Participants are asked to bring photo ID with signature and should be sure to eat a hearty meal shortly before giving blood. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. For appointments or eligibility information call Community Blood Services at 201-251-3703. Learn more at www.communitybloodservices.org.

According to Community Blood Services:

• Every 2.5 seconds someone needs blood – a friend, a family member – or maybe even you!

• Less than 5% of the population donates blood, yet 80% of the population needs blood.

• Nearly 4 million Americans would die each year without life-saving blood transfusions.

The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.

NJ Law Center 2018 Art Show Call For Submissions

NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey State Bar Foundation invites lawyers, judges, paralegals, law professors and students and other law-related professionals to submit three images of artwork to the SEVENTH ANNUAL JURIED ART SHOW. Deadline for Submissions: Friday, July 13. Announcement of Accepted Entries: Friday, August 24. Delivery of Selected Works to the Law Center: By or before September 21. In 2018, the Bar Foundation’s Art Show will celebrate its 7th successful year of featuring the diverse artwork of lawyers, judges and other law-related professionals. The month long show in the Visitors’ Lounge at the NJ Law Center kicks off with a delightful reception on Thursday, September 27 at 6 p.m. immediately following the Art Law Symposium. All are welcome to join with the artists and view their exceptional work, which includes watercolors, sculpture, photography, mixed media, pen and ink and others. Many of the works are for sale and most of the artists offer to donate the proceeds to the Bar Foundation. The NJ Law Center is located at One Constitution Square, New Brunswick, NJ 08901. For more information call 732-937-7507 or email: cpellegrino@njsbf.org

VENDORS WANTED for VAN HOUTEN AVE STREET FAIR