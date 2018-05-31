Calendar (week of June 1)

Chicken Barbeque and Polka Fest at Blessed Mary Angela Parish

DUKIRK, NEW YORK – For several years, the Northern Chautauqua community has looked forward to a delicious chicken barbecue, home-made baked goods sale and a chance to win money and prizes on the first Sunday of June. This year, thanks in large part to a spirit of dedication and cooperation among hard-working parishioners, Blessed Mary Angela Parish will attempt to carry on this longstanding tradition with a Wiedner’s chicken barbecue slated for June 3 from noon to 5 p.m. The dinner consists of a half chicken complete with sides prepared in the kitchen of the parish social center. Sides include mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, roll, butter, ice cream, coffee and iced tea. For takeouts, a convenient drive thru service will be offered. A Chinese auction will be held along with a money raffle. Parishioner Tom Guenther has crafted a wooden yard angel as part of a special raffle featuring premium prizes. Rain or shine, the dinner, bake sale, Chinese auction and raffles all take place in the comfort of the air-conditioned social center located at 324 Townsend St., Dunkirk. Pre-sale tickets for the chicken barbecue may be purchased for $10 before and after weekend Masses at St. Hyacinth and St. Hedwig’s churches or at the following satellite locations: Matt’s News, Big Rick’s, 4th Ward Deli and Tommy’s Barber Shop in Fredonia. Cost at the door is $12. On Sunday Aug. 12, Blessed Mary Angela Parish will bring back an event that has long been missing from the community: live polka music featuring a nationally-known band. Lenny Gomulka and the Chicago Push will have everybody’s feet tapping under the “big top” tent during an outdoor concert scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. In order to provide free admission, the parish is still accepting donations and sponsorships for this highly popular band. Dubbed a Polka Fest, a Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue will be held from noon to 5 p.m. A Polish sausage and sauerkraut plate also will be available. On the premises will be a beer and wine tent. In addition, the kids will be entertained at their very own Kids World and bounce house. Basket raffles will be held along with a split money raffle. For more information call 716-366-2307 or email: office@blessedmaryangeladunkirkny.org

Enjoy A Polish Dinner

NEW JERSEY – The Polish American Citizens Club invite you to a “Polish Dinner” on Saturday, June 2nd at the PACC, 29 Kline Blvd., Whitehouse Station, NJ. The Polish specialty dinner will be a continuous buffet until 9 p.m. of delicious pierogi, stuffed cabbage, kielbasa & sauerkraut, ham, noodles and pot cheese, salads and homemade desserts, also includes coffee & tea, additional beverages available for purchase. Doors open at 4:30 pm. Tickets: $18.00 per person; seniors $15; children 5-12 years $10. RSVP strongly suggested. Call 908-534-6230 or pre-purchase tickets at squareup.com/market/PACCWHS

Hasbrouck Heights Street Fair

NEW JERSEY – The Hasbrouck Heights Street Fair will be held on Sunday June 3, 2018 from 10 AM-5 PM along 214 Boulevard, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 0760r. Admission: Free. Hosted by: Hasbrouck Heights Chamber of Commerce. For information call: 201-998-1144 or events@jcpromotions.info Live Music: Don’t miss the entertainment that we have planned with live music, dance and demonstrations from the local dancing schools, karate clubs and more. There will be 2 stages of music. Special Kids Traveling Shindig: This section will be brimming with all kinds of fun stuff to do. There will be kiddie rides, pony rides, petting zoo, trackless train ride, face painting, sand art, temporary tattoos and much more. Come Hungry: Some of the local eateries will be participating with outdoor dining along with a variety of gourmet food trucks and food vendors. Shopping: This festival will feature over 100 exhibitors and local merchants selling products, new items, crafts and collectibles. We hope that you’ll consider joining us and we look forward to seeing you there!!

Feast of Corpus Christi

CHICAGO, IL – All are invited to come join St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish as they celebrate the Feast of Corpus Christi with the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass on Sunday, June 3rd at 9:30 am (the 8:45 AM Polish Mass, the 10:00 AM English Mass, and the 11:30 AM Spanish Mass will be combined into one Mass) followed by a Eucharistic procession with the Blessed Sacrament through the street of the neighborhood. The St. Stanislaus Kostka Sacred Music Choir will join in with sacred music throughout the process. Saint Stanislaus Kostka Parish – the Sanctuary of The Divine Mercy is located at 1327 N. Noble St., 1 block west of the Kennedy at Division St., Chicago, IL 60642. For more information call 773-278-2470 or visit www.StStansChurch.org

Polish Language Classes – Summer 2018

MINNESOTA – Polish language classes at PACIM (Polish American Cultural Institute of Minnesota) will begin Monday June 4, and will run for 6 consecutive weeks.

Beginners class will run from 5:30-7:00pm; June 4 – July 9, 2018

Continuing class will run from 7:15-8:45 pm June 4 – July 9, 2018

To sign up, send a check to: PACIM, 43 Main Street SE, Suite 228, Minneapolis, MN 55414.

For more information visit – www.pacim.org or call 612-378-9291 – email: office@pacim.org

Clifton Cares Packaging Event For Soldiers To Be Held In June

NEW JERSEY – The Clifton Cares project will be packing again in June for our soldiers. Your generosity in the past few months has been overwhelming. Every day that our soldiers are away is difficult without their family, so we continue to bring a little bit of home in our packages. Cookies, candy, gum, beef jerky, canned chips are always popular . Your warm wishes to our soldiers can be sent in a card and left at City Hall as well. Scout troops and school children are encouraged to make cards and leave them at City Hall. To ensure the items reach our soldiers, please leave them at City Hall by 6/5/18. Mailing each package is $17.40, so monetary donations are appreciated and very much needed in order to continue this project. If you would like to make a donation for postage, please mail your check payable to cash or Dona Crum. You can mail it to: Dona Crum – Clifton Cares, Clifton City Hall, 900 Clifton Ave., Clifton, NJ 07013. The following items are always needed. Visine, deodorant, foot powder, travel sizes of shampoo, mouthwash and toothpaste. White socks are always in need! They also enjoy puzzles, cards, word searches and suduko puzzles. If you have any questions, please call Dona at 973 881-7295.

Senior Citizens Law Day

NEW JERSEY – Join the New Jersey State Bar Foundation and a panel of experts on Tuesday, June 5, 2017, 10 am, for a free and lively conversation on current issues facing senior citizens. This annual conference will feature moderator Mark R. Friedman Esq., leading the panel discussion at the New Jersey Law Center in New Brunswick. Continental breakfast will be served beginning at 9:30 a.m.

PROGRAM:

10:00 a.m. Welcome

10:05 a.m. Estate Planning and Elder Law

10:45 a.m. Guardianships and Estate Litigation

11:30 a.m. Elder Abuse and Fraud

Register today! Call the NJ State Bar Foundation at 732-937-7525. Visit www.njsbf.org

Location: One Constitution Square, New Brunswick, NJ 08901.

Relay for Life Clifton Team Partners with TGI Friday

CLIFTON, NJ – Carol’s Shining Stars, a Relay for Life Clifton team, is partnering with TGI Fridays, 826 Route 3 West in Clifton for a fundraiser to benefit their team. Come enjoy dining on June 5th from 11 AM to 11 PM and 20% of your check, before taxes, will be donated to Carol’s Shining Stars. Visit the Relay website www.relayforlife.org/cliftonnj for the flier and present it to your server to be sure your support is shared with the Relay. The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life is a celebration of hope and survivorship. The annual Relay for Life of Clifton is set for Saturday, June 16, 2018 from 12 noon to 12 midnight with our emotional luminaria ceremony at 10 PM. Team members take turns walking or running on the track. Please note the new time this year!! Join us for our Pirates of the CURE-ibbean theme and don’t walk the plank…fight cancer. For more information about Relay for Life Clifton visit www.relayforlife.org/cliftonnj. If you need information on the services provided by ACS please visit cancer.org.

Polish Immigration Mural Unveiling

MICHIGAN – Join us for the unveiling of the Polish section of Dennis Orlowski’s mural on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at the Hamtramck Historical Museum, 9525 Jos. Campau, Hamtramck 48212. Time: 6-8 p.m. Meet the artist and the models, learn a bit of history about their immigration into the city. Light refreshments. Admission is free. For more information visit www.hamtramckhistory.com, phone (313) 893-5027 or email: hamtramckhistory@gmail.com

Fish Fry Event

HACKENSACK, NJ – The Bergen County Women’s Republican Club proudly announces that it will host a “Fish Fry” catered by Tastefully British on Thursday, June 7, 2018 between 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm at the Bergen County Republican Organization headquarters located at 339 Main Street in Hackensack. The cost per person is $30.00. Take-out dinners are available. RESERVATIONS A MUST! For reservations e-mail Nicole: ntalmo925@gmail.com or Denise: wdenisem@gmail.com. You may also call Denise at 201-983-8047.

Charity Gala Concert

NEW YORK – The Polish Knights of Malta present MASS in F – The Lost Masterpiece of Prince Joseph Poniatowski performed at Saint Bartholomew’s Church, 325 Park Avenue, New York on Thursday, June 7th, 7:00 p.m. The Charity Gala Concert and New York Premiere of this recently discovered 19th century masterpiece will be performed by four voices, chorus & chamber orchestra with metropolitan opera soloists and Spectrum Orchestra with Maestro David Grunberg, conductor. Henryk Wieniawski Violin Concerto No. 2 will be performed before Mass in F. For tickets and more information visit www.massinf.org CONCERT UNDER THE PATRONAGE OF: H.E. Piotr Wilczek, Ambassador of the Republic of Poland in The United States, H.E Joanna Wronecka, Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to the United Nations, His Excellency, The Most Reverend Bernardito C. Auza, Apostolic. See article under FEATURED NEWS on the Post Eagle’s homepage

Music at the Castle: A Welcome to Summer

NEW JERSEY – The Clifton Community Band of Clifton, NJ is performing a free public outdoor concert as part of the Passaic County Historical Society’s Lambert Castle Concert Series on Saturday June 9th, starting 5 pm. (Rain date: Sunday June 10th @ 5pm). The outdoor concert will be performed on the lawn at Lambert Castle, 3 Valley Rd., Paterson, NJ 07503. Admission is free. (donation suggested). Bring your own lawn chair and/or blanket. Questions? Contact: CliftonBand@optonline.net or phone 973-777-1781.

New Jersey “Simple Wills” Seminar

NEW JERSEY – Northeast New Jersey Legal Services of the Passaic County Division presents “SIMPLE WILLS”. Come join us on Friday, June 8th. A representative from Legal Services will explain what a Will is and how it works, and the difference between Probation and Administration. The seminar will take place at the Passaic County Department of Senior Services, 930 Riverview Drive, Suite 200, Totowa from 10 am to 12 pm. If you are interested in attending, please call the Passaic County Department of Senior Services, Disability and Veterans Affairs at 973-569-4060 to reserve a seat.

Parish Flea Market

PENNSYLVANIA – St. Valentine’s Parish Flea Market will be held on Saturday, June 9th at 2330 Margaret Street, in the Frankford section of Philadelphia, 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Many specialty items, food for sale (Golabki, pierogi, hot dogs), parking available. Call 267-640-7340 or 215-535-4978.

Annual YMS of R /PNCC Bowling Tournament

PENNSYLVANIA – The United Y.M.S. of R. is excited to be hosting the 73rd Annual Y.M.S. of R./P.N.C.C. Bowling Tournament on June 8, 9, and 10, 2018. We look forward to reuniting with old friends and making new ones. This event is one of the longest running events in our Church and we are blessed that we are able to host the event. This year, we are combining efforts with parishioners from Dickson City, Dupont, Duryea, and Scranton, PA, and parishioners throughout the Central Diocese. We are utilizing the scenic and beautiful Bishop Hodur Retreat and Recreation Center as our tournament headquarters. The Center is located at 611 Honesdale Road, Waymart, PA 18472. We look forward to gathering with you for a spiritual and fun-filled weekend. May God Bless you as you travel to this event to share some memories and make some new memories with your family and friends at this year’s event. For more information call 570-346-9131 or visit www.pncc.org – http://www.pncc.org/?event=73rd-annual-y-m-s-of-r-bowlers-tournament

Respectfully,

Nick Kazinetz

Andrew Humphreys

Art Golembeski Jr.

Polish Open Golf Tournament

PENNSYLVANIA – The Polish American Heritage Association of Berks County 10th Annual Polish Open Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, June 9th at the Manor Golf Club, 153 Bran Road, Sinking Spring, PA , 1 P.M. Call Marilyn Wlazewski 610-779-5523.

Krolick’s Chicken Dinner

NEW YORK – St. John Gualbert Parish, 83 Gualbert Ave., Cheektowaga will host a Krolick’s chicken dinner and basket raffle on Sunday, June 10, 2018. Dinners will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. tickets are $10 pre-sale, $11 at the door. The basket raffle drawing will begin at 3 p.m. Dinner tickets are available at the rectory and after all weekend Masses. For details call 716-892-5746.

Free Citizenship Preparation Classes

NEW JERSEY – Free citizenship preparation classes are being offered at Donovan Catholic High School in Toms River on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from June 19th through July 26th, 2018. For qualified immigrants with a green card for 5 years, who speak, read and write English, call 732-998-3153 to register. Testing and registration for pre-registered students will be held on Monday, June 11th from 6-8 pm at Donovan Catholic High School. Please contact Sister Peggy Nulty by email: sisterpeggy2016@gmail.com Donovan Catholic High School is located at 711 Hooper Ave., Toms River, NJ 08753.

Simply Slavic Festival Set for June 16th

OHIO – SIMPLY SLAVIC, the festival created specifically to celebrate Youngstown’s Slavic community, will take place on Saturday, June 16th, 2018 from Noon to Midnight on Federal Plaza East in Downtown Youngstown. The event will include live music, folk dance performances, homemade food, children’s learning areas, educational exhibits, workshops, and ethnic vendors. A full day of entertainment and education is planned. Admission is $4.00. Children 12 years old and younger will be admitted free of charge. Visiting the greater Youngstown area and planning to attend Simply Slavic? Staying in town for the festival is easy! Multiple hotel districts are located within minutes from the Downtown location of the festival. For more information on visiting the greater Youngstown area, travellers and festival goers are encouraged to visit the Mahoning County Convention and Visitors Bureau. The Simply Slavic Heritage Festival showcases the rich traditions of the Slavic ethnicities present in the Mahoning Valley. The modern-day European nations representing the origins of our region’s Slavic ancestors are Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia and Ukraine. In addition, we also have many descendants of Carpatho-Rusyn immigrants present in our area, who are represented at the festival. Individually, each group’s numbers may not seem large, but together, they represent a powerful presence. Numerous respected organizations, churches and area businesses support and participate in this effort. These include the City of Youngstown, PolishYoungstown, The American Slovak Cultural Association of Mahoning Valley, The Carpatho-Rusyn Heritage Society and many others. By enhancing the community’s knowledge of these lively peoples through a joyful, family-friendly experience, we hope to honor the shared past of our beloved ancestors by educating and enriching the lives of a future generation. Please explore our site to see photos, maps and information regarding not only the festival but also general information which may begin your journey learning more about your ancestry and the beautiful places in Europe from which your Slavic ancestors originated. We also work year-round to provide information regarding local and regional Slavic ethnic performances, picnics and festivals on our Simply Slavic Facebook page. Go to www.simplyslavic.org

Save Around Coupon Book Fundraiser For Carol’s Shining Stars

Relay for Life Clifton Team

CLIFTON, NJ – Carol’s Shining Stars, a team in the Relay for Life Clifton, is asking for your support with their coupon book fundraiser. The Save Around Coupon book with local merchant discount coupons is $25 with 50% being donated to the team. This fundraiser is a win win with the team receiving the profit and the consumer receives the discounts! Deadline to order is 6/15/18 so don’t delay! If you have any questions or would like to order the savings book, please contact Tricia at 973 471-5076. The Relay for Life of Clifton will be held on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at Clifton Stadium from 12 noon to 12 midnight. Visit www.relayforlife.org/cliftonnj. We are in this FIGHT together.

NJ Law Center 2018 Art Show Call For Submissions

NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey State Bar Foundation invites lawyers, judges, paralegals, law professors and students and other law-related professionals to submit three images of artwork to the SEVENTH ANNUAL JURIED ART SHOW. Deadline for Submissions: Friday, July 13. Announcement of Accepted Entries: Friday, August 24. Delivery of Selected Works to the Law Center: By or before September 21. In 2018, the Bar Foundation’s Art Show will celebrate its 7th successful year of featuring the diverse artwork of lawyers, judges and other law-related professionals. The month long show in the Visitors’ Lounge at the NJ Law Center kicks off with a delightful reception on Thursday, September 27 at 6 p.m. immediately following the Art Law Symposium. All are welcome to join with the artists and view their exceptional work, which includes watercolors, sculpture, photography, mixed media, pen and ink and others. Many of the works are for sale and most of the artists offer to donate the proceeds to the Bar Foundation. The NJ Law Center is located at One Constitution Square, New Brunswick, NJ 08901. For more information call 732-937-7507 or email: cpellegrino@njsbf.org

KF 2018 Marcella Sembrich Voice Competition Applications Now Available

NEW YORK – Applications are now available for The Kosciuszko Foundation 2018 Marcella Sembrich Voice Competition which will be held on November 3-4, 2018 at the Ida K. Lang Recital Hall at Hunter College, New York, New York 10065. Artistic Director is Edyta Kulczak and Honorary Patrons are Roberto Alagna and Aleksandra Kurzak. The Kosciuszko Foundation Marcella Sembrich International Voice Competition was established in 1968 to encourage young singers to study the repertoire of Polish composers and to honor Polish soprano Marcella Sembrich, one of the greatest artists of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, who made her Metropolitan Opera debut in 1883. After an enormously successful career, the popular singer founded the vocal programs at both the Juilliard School and the Curtis Institute. Previous winners of the competition include Barbara Hendricks. The Competition is open to singers of all voice types and of all nationalities who are 20-32 years old. $17,000 in monetary awards. Application deadline: August 1, 2018. For applications and more information contact The Kosciuszko Foundation at (212) 734-2130 or visit the website: thekf.org

POLKA DANCES

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey’s newest Polka hotspot , Independence Fire Hall in Great Meadows, will be featuring the Polka Family at a “Summer Hummer Dance” on Saturday, June 9th from 6:30-11:30 pm. Special guest appearance by Polka Method. Advance tickets: $17 – At door $20. (Kids 16 and under free with adult). Kitchen will be open. Doors open at 5 pm. No BYOB or BYOF. Door Prizes! For table reservations or advance tickets, call, text or email Michael Pucowski 908-209-9843, mpuco@optonline.net. If you want to make it a weekend, call the Quality Inn in Hackettstown, NJ and mention the group name: SUMMER HUMMER (a block of rooms will be reserved as of 5/9/18). Upcoming Saturday Night Dances: Sept. 29th (The Project and The Beat); Dec. 8th (EFO & Lenny Gomulka & Chicago Push).



PENNSYLVANIA – On Sunday, June 10, a Polka Dance will be held at the Evergreen Country Club, 415 Hartz Road, Fleetwood, PA from 2 to 6 P.M. Music by Polka Country Musicians Band. Call 610-944-7501 for more information.



PENNSYLVANIA – A Polka Dance will be held at the Evergreen Country Club, 415 Hartz Road, Fleetwood, PA on Friday, June 15th from 7 to 10 P.M. Music by Walt Groller Band. Call 610-944-7501 for more information.