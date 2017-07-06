Calendar (week of July 6th)

Bergen County Audubon Butterfly Walk at NJBG – July 9, 2017

NEW JERSEY – NJBG invites you to meet the Botanical Garden’s flying jewels on a Butterfly Walk at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden on Sunday, July 9, at 1 pm. Midsummer is a great time to watch butterflies. The Bergen County Audubon Society will lead this easy walk in the Botanical Garden and surrounding fields to look for and identify the butterflies of NJBG. Wear comfortable shoes, dress for the weather, and bring binoculars if you have them. Meet at the Carriage House Visitor Center in the New Jersey State Botanical Garden, Morris Road, Ringwood State Park, Ringwood, NJ. This program is free and is sponsored by the NJBG/Skylands Association and the Bergen County Audubon Society. The New Jersey State Botanical Garden at Skylands, which appears on both the State and National Registers of Historic Places, is open from 8 am to 8 pm every day. Admission to the Garden is always free. Parking fee on summer weekends and holidays: $5/car for NJ residents; $7/car out-of-state.; summer weekday parking is free. Parking is also free in the fall, winter and spring. In 1966, the State of New Jersey purchased the 1,117 acres of Skylands, a former country estate and the State’s first acquisition under the “Green Acres” preservation program. Governor Thomas Kean designated the central 96 acres surrounding the manor house as the State’s official botanical garden in 1984. Since 1976, NJBG/Skylands Association, an incorporated, member-supported non-profit organization, has worked with the State to preserve and protect Skylands and its historic structures. NJBG sponsors volunteer gardeners, educational programs, concerts and events throughout the year at the Botanical Garden. NJBG receives no funding from the State of New Jersey or from on-site operators. Donations and sponsorships are always appreciated. NJBG/Skylands is located on Morris Road in Ringwood, New Jersey. For an event schedule, membership brochure, directions or more information, please call 973-962-9534 or visit www.njbg.org

4th Annual Polish Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Kosciuszko Foundation in Washington, D.C. invites you to the annual Polish Day on Saturday, July 15th from 12 to 4 p.m. Join in for a day filled with music, songs, trivia and games! One room will be designated for playing the best Polish board games. 2017 has been declared “Year of General Tadeusz Kosciuszko” by UNESCO. A variety of surprises connected with the Polish-American hero are being prepared, including a dramatic monologue focused on Kosciuszko’s Last Will. You will be treated to a traditional Polish lunch. Polish beer, vodka cocktails, juices and soft drinks will be provided as well. Admisison: Free for Kosciuszko Foundation members; $25.00 for non-members; children under 10 FREE. RSVP Barbara Bernhardt bbernhardt@thekf.org, 202-785-2320. The KF is located at 2025 O Street, N.W., Washington, D.C. 20036.

New Music Festival In Baltimore

MARYLAND – The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra presents the New Music Festival which will be held from July 13 to July 15, 2017. It is sponsored by Thomas Brenner and Inbal Segev. Organized in collaboration with the Adam Mickiewicz Institute as part of the Polska Music program.

THURSDAY, JULY 13, 8:00 PM

Chamber Concert:

Agata Zubel’s Labyrinth

The Peabody Institute of The Johns Hopkins University – Griswold Hall, 1 E Mount Vernon Place, Baltimore, MD

Marin Alsop, conductor, Agata Zubel, soprano, Inbal Segev, cello

This concert will be followed by a special Late Night performance featuring soprano Agata Zubel.

FRIDAY, JULY 14, 8:00 PM

Chamber Jam

Joe Squared, 33 W North Avenue, Baltimore, MD

Members of the BSO (Baltimore Symphony Orchestra) and local new music groups Mind on Fire and Pique Collective participate in an intimate chamber jam performance at North Avenue’s Joe Squared. This is a free concert open to the general public.

SATURDAY, JULY 15, 8:00 PM

Orchestral Concert: Marin Conducts The City

Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall

1212 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD

Marin Alsop, conductor

Agata Zubel, soprano

Preceding the concert is a block party outside the Meyerhoff beginning at 6 pm with live music by DJ Double8 and food trucks from The Gathering. Join Maestra Alsop and several of the evening’s featured composers at 7 pm for a roundtable Q&A discussion inside the lobby.

NOTE: AGATA ZUBEL (born in Wrocław, Poland) is a Polish composer and singer. Her compositions, often inspired by Polish poetry, have gained recognition both in Poland and around the globe. The award-winning artist has performed at prestigious European and world venues in Italy, Russia, Belgium, Switzerland, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Greece, Denmark, Ukraine, Lithuania, North Korea and the United States.

For more information call Meyerhoff Box Office 410-783-8000; Strathmore Box Office 1-877-BSO-1444 or visit www.bsomusic.org

Intrepid Museum’s Summer Movie Series Presents

Free, Outdoor Screening of Good Morning, Vietnam on July 11

NEW YORK CITY – The Intrepid Summer Movie Series continues with a free, outdoor screening of Good Morning, Vietnam taking place at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, located at 46th Street and 12th Avenue, on Tuesday, July 11. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. with the screening, on a huge inflatable screen on the Flight Deck of the historic aircraft carrier, beginning at sunset. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis and space is limited. Members of the public are invited to bring lawn chairs, picnic baskets and blankets. Light concessions will be sold onsite, and visitors are encouraged to bring their own food and beverages to the screening. Alcohol is not permitted. All exits are final; there is no reentry allowed. Intrepid Museum members will receive priority access to the screenings. The Intrepid Museum strives to make all public programs accessible for people with disabilities and these films are all captioned for the hearing impaired. Prior to the doors opening, Guided Tours of the submarine Growler, the Concorde, and the Space Shuttle Pavilion will be available at 6:00pm. Tours require a non-refundable ticket and take place rain or shine.

Additional 2017 Intrepid Summer Movie Series screenings include:

Tuesday, July 18: Anchorman

Tuesday, July 25: Cocktail

Tuesday, August 1: The Martian

Tuesday, August 8: Back to the Future

For more information about the Museum or for up-to-date information on weather conditions, visit www.intrepidmuseum.org. Location: Pier 86 (46th Street and 12th Avenue), Manhattan

Sandcastle Contest In Belmar

Belmar, NJ – Dust off your shovel and pail, slab on some sunscreen and venture to the 18th Avenue Beach on July 12, as sandcastle aficionados express their creativity during the 31st Annual NJ Sandcastle Contest. Perfect for friends and family, spend the day enjoying the salty summer air with fun games, dancing, music and prizes. The contest is free and open to all ages of sandcastle engineers. Judging is based on originality, creativity, resourcefulness and accessories. Participants are encouraged to use environmentally friendly materials when creating their masterpieces, as the designs will eventually be swept away by the ocean. Builders will have a chance to win prize baskets among six different categories: age 7 & under, age 8-11, age 12-15, age 16 and over, Camps & Recreation, and Family. For each group there are first, second and third place awards. There will also be first, second and third place awards for Best Sandcastle on the Beach. Team up in a group or compete as a solo artist as judges also seek out the top tower to award “Best on the Beach.” Registration starts at 8 am on the 18th Avenue Beach, with free admission to the beach for participants. Judging begins at noon. Rain date is scheduled for July 13. The 2017 NJ Sandcastle Contest is presented by the Belmar Tourism Commission and D’Jais restaurant through the generous support of our sponsors: JCP&L, Wendy’s, World Jeep, Ashley HomeStores, Sundance Vacations, Asbury Park Press, The Boss 107.1, WRAT 95.9 and 90.5 The Night. For more information or weather-related changes, go to www.VisitBelmarNJ.com or call 732-681-3700.

CPR Nite At The Polish National Home

CONNECTICUT – CPR (Casino – Paint-Nite – Raffles) Nite will be held on July 29th at the Polish National Home in Hartford, CT. Casino opens at 6:45 p.m., Paint-Nite starts at 7:00 p.m., and Raffles at 9:30 p.m. Come early for food & drink specials! Even check in is 6 p.m. Free, ample and secure onsite parking! For tickets call the PNH at 860-247-1784. Paint-Nite costs $45.00 includes art instruction and all the painting supplies needed for a fun time. Portion of ticket sales to benefit the PNH. (must be 21 years of age or older to attend this event); Casino event costs $35.00; play Blackjack or Texas Hold’em Poker for chances to win prizes (every player receives $50.00 in PNH casino cash to wager with). Ticket sales to benefit the PNH. Buy your tickets now!

Fun & Games Through The Ages At Lambert Castle

NEW JERSEY – Come play at Lambert Castle on Thursday, July 13th. Between 12 pm-4 pm on the North Lawn at Lambert Castle our curator will be presenting Fun and Games Through the Ages. Learn the history of some of the games you play today and play games from back in time. Recommended for children of all ages and fun for the whole family. This event is free and you can stop by any time between 1 2pm-4 pm. Passaic County Historical Society, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, was founded to cultivate interest among individuals and the community-at-large in the rich history of Passaic County. To this end our museum in Lambert Castle showcases examples of the County’s cultural and artistic diversity, as well as examples of the County’s natural, civil, military, and ecclesiastical history. The Society also maintains a library and archive, which houses manuscripts, books and photographs of historical and genealogical interest. For more information on special events such as this one, visit the Passaic County Historical Society’s website at lambertcastle.org or call (973)247-0085.

Let’s Dance

NEW JERSEY – A special tribute to the music and memories of the Frank Gutowski Orchestra and Gene Mendalski & The G-Men featuring Eddie Biegaj and The Heroes will be held on Sunday, July 16th at the Brick Elks Lodge #2151, 2493 Old Hooper Ave., Brick, NJ 08723. Doors open 12 noon. Chicken Cordon Bleu Dinner served at 1 p.m. Dancing from 2-6 p.m. Refreshments available. Ticket price only $25.00! For tickets and more information call Bernie Lesiak 732-901-9977, Andy Citkowicz 732-330-0624 or Neil Makatenas 732-905-0696.

Polka Dance

PENNSYLVANIA – Sunday, July 23 – Polka Dance, Evergreen Country Club, 415 Hartz Road, Fleetwood, PA 2 to 6 P.M. Music by Dennis Politsky & The Maestro’s Men Band. Info call 610-944-7501.

Unfurling Femininity Exhibit

NEW JERSEY – Acorn Hall, Sunday, July 16, through Sunday, August 13, Morris County Historical Society will feature Unfurling Femininity, an exhibit of 19th and 20th century fans, parasols, and feminine accoutrements decorated in American, European and Asian motifs made of silk, satin, lace, wood, papers, feathers, mother of pearl, ivory, and whale bone. Located at 68 Morris Avenue, Morristown, Acorn Hall is open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors, $3 for students, and Free for children under 12 and MCHS members. For more information, call the MCHS at 973-267-3465.

Flea Market & Collectible Show

NEW JERSEY – A Flea Market & Collectible Show will be held on Sunday, July 16, 2017 from 9 AM-5 PM, Outdoors at the New Jersey Transit Lot, New York Ave.(off Ridge Rd), Lyndhurst, NJ 07071. Admission: Free. Organization Sponsor: Lyndhurst High School Athletic Boosters. For information call 201-998-1144 or events@jcpromotions.info There will be 75+exhibitors displaying an array of quality merchandise such as handbags, crafts, sports collectibles, clothing, jewelry, gift items, perfumes, dollar items, and a large garage/tag, collectibles and vintage section! JC is donating 4 spaces for the school/local organizations that would like to participate by having an exhibitor space to sell their items or promote their club. Please call to make a reservation. Come to support the Lyndhurst High School Athletic Boosters and do your shopping with us.

BOOK DRIVE

NEW JERSEY – The Sons of Poland Council is holding another BOOK DRIVE to benefit the Bridge of Books Foundation, which distributes children’s books to needy New Jersey youth from birth through high school age. Their first collection date took place this month on June 3 at which time books were collected, sorted by age group and boxed. You may drop off more books every Wednesday afternoon at the office, 333 Hackensack Street, Carlstadt, NJ 07072 or contact Dorothy at 201-935-2807 to arrange a time. Books should be in new or gently used condition — covers and pages intact, no scribbling, and if it is a pop-up book, it should function properly. Books should be recent, published within the past 5 years or so. Classic novels for teens are quite acceptable, though, and Spanish language books are particularly needed. Next month on Saturday, July 29 at 1:00 PM, we will need volunteers to help deliver the boxes to the organization in Holmdel. Contact Dorothy at 201-935-2807 during business hours or sign up by email: info@sonsofpoland.org.

Ice Cream Social

NEW JERSEY – Relay for Life of Clifton’s RED HAT ANGELS TEAM invite everyone to join them for some ice cream and your favorite toppings on Sunday, August 13th from 2:30 to 5 pm at the Senior Citizens Center in Clifton. There will also be Horse Racing! Donation: $10.00. Proceeds to benefit the “Red Hat Angels Team”. For tickets call Chris at 973-650-2719. Visit www.relayforlife.org/cliftonNJ We would appreciate your support with our backpack drive. We want to fill backpacks for children in need. So please bring any school supplies of your choice to the social. This is of course voluntary.

Hudson Valley Polonaise Society’s

Events for June through November 2017 – New York

Dear Friends,

The Hudson Valley Polonaise Society’s mission is to preserve and protect shared Polish heritage and culture and to promote traditions. Through its many activities, the Society raises funds to support various programs and projects.

Upcoming fundraisers and events include:

POLKA DANCE – Mark your calendar for the Hudson Valley Polonaise Society’s Polka Dance featuring the Stanky and His Cadets from PA on Sunday, August 6th, 2017. The dance will be held at the PLAV pavilion in Pine Island, NY from 2 to 6 pm. Tickets at $15 per person will be available at the door. Refreshments provided. Children under 16 accompanied by an adult are free. For more information, contact Stella at 845-291-8706.

N.Y.C. PULASKI DAY PARADE – Oct. 1, 2017 – Joan Sullivan, O.C. GPC Marshal

POLONAISE BALL – Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 – For info: 845-649-5307 or 845-591-8535

POLKA DANCE – Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 with Eastern Sound from New Hampshire.

Birthdays & Anniversaries

by DJ Wolfie

Happy Birthday to Fran Bittner of Union, New Jersey (Our Cousin) who will be celebrating her birthday on Saturday, July 8th. Happy Birthday wishes from your daughter Beverly and her husband Kevin, your son Kenneth and his wife Patrica, your cousins Terry and Patty, your grandchildren Emily. Johnnie, Michael, Benjamin, Rebecca Grace, Zackery, Theo, and twins Octavia Frances and Celeste Honor, the rest of your family members, all the members of your Senior Club, Christine and the Post Eagle Staff, Cousin Joyce and Cousin DJ Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT!

Happy Birthday to Paul Hush (Mr. Paul) of Allentown, PA who will be celebrating his birthday on Sunday, July 9th. Happy Birthday wishes from all your family members, all your friends at various polka dances, Christine and the Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT!

Happy Birthday to Dave Ascough of Bayonne, New Jersey who will be celebrating his birthday on Friday, Thursday, July 14th (I worked with Dave for many years at New Jersey Transit Rail). Happy Birthday wishes from your wife Eileen, your son David and his wife Jessica, your daughter Liz, your grandsons Matthew and Mark, your granddaughter Ella Rose, the rest of your family members, all your friends at New Jersey Transit Rail, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT!

Happy Birthday to Barbara (Basia) Soltys of Fair Lawn, New Jersey who will be celebrating her birthday on Tuesday, July 25th. Happy Birthday wishes from your husband Richard, your daughter Jessica, your son Christopher, the rest of your family members, all your friends at New Jersey Transit Rail, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT!

Happy Birthday to Marge Robinson of Whiting, New Jersy who will be celebrating her birthday on Friday, July 28th. Happy Birthday wishes from your husband Jerry, your son Jerry and his wife Darlene, your son Robert and his wife Donna, your son Brian and his wife Beth, your son Kevin and his wife Heather, all your grandchildren Melissa, Sean, Jessica, Jenna, Stephanie, Taylor, Riley and Payton, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT!

Happy Birthday to Jacek Pyryt (Polka Party Engineer on WSOU 89.5) who will be celebrating his birthday on Saturday, Friday, July 29th. Happy Birthday wishes from all your family members, your Co-Hosts Marie and Ellie, all your Polka listeners, all your friends at various Polka Dances, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT!

Happy Anniversary to Gail and Stephen Hutnik of Leonia, New Jersey who will be celebrating their 34th Wedding Anniversary on Tuesday, July 25th. Happy Anniversary wishes from your daughter Beth and her husband Alan, your grandson Nicholas, your daughter Fran, the rest of your family members, all your friends at the Knights of Columbus and The American Legion, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. STO LAT! STOI LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT!

Happy Anniversary to Beth and Alan Tecchio of Denville, New Jersey who are celebrating their 3rd Wedding Anniversary on Sunday, July 30th. Happy Anniversary wishes from your daughter Annabella, your son Nicholas, your mother-in-law & father-in-law Gail and Stephen, your sister-in-law Fran, the rest of your family members, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT!