Calendar (week of July 26th)

Drive-In Movie Night

CLIFTON, NJ – Grab the family and drive over to Main Memorial Park, located at Park Slope and Main Avenue, on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 for this year’s Drive-In Movie which will be featured during National Night Out, sponsored by the Clifton Recreation Department and “Clifton Against Substance Abuse”. Spend the evening outdoors and view the award winning blockbuster hit, “Moana” (rated PG) on a large movie screen. The movie begins as soon as it is dark enough to view; the show usually begins between 8:45 and 9:00 p.m. Set up a few chairs or lay down on a blanket and get ready to enjoy an evening under the stars. Soda, popcorn, ice-cream and other snacks will be available for purchase that evening.

I Love Prime Rib!

HARTFORD, CT – A PNH favorite is back… Prime Rib Special! Every 3rd Sunday of the month. Enjoy a hearty 10 oz. cut of prime rib, w/mashed potatoes and vegetables for just $23.95. The Polish National Home of Hartford is located at 60 Charter Oak Avenue, Hartford, CT 06106. For more information call 860-247-1784 or email : info@polishhomect.org

Teddy Roosevelt Lecture At Lambert Castle

NEW JERSEY – On Wednesday, August 2nd at 7 pm in Lambert Castle (3 Valley Road, Paterson, NJ) the Passaic County Historical Society welcomes Peyton Dixon of American Historical Theatre as he portrays Theodore Roosevelt: “American in the Arena.” When President McKinley was assassinated in 1901, Vice President Theodore Roosevelt bounded into Washington, D.C. as the youngest President in American history. Bringing his vigorous persona (and his boisterous family) to the White House, “TR” helped catapult the U.S. into a new century. Roosevelt’s accomplishments were plentiful and diverse: War hero to Nobel Peace Prize winner, naturalist to imperialist. The 26th President promoted progressive reform and stronger government control of business. Believing that the security of the American People would be achieved through leadership on the World Stage, President Roosevelt expanded U.S. influence around the globe. This presentation is free and open to the public. The speaker will begin following a short business meeting of the Historical Society. This program is funded by the Horizons Speakers Bureau of the New Jersey Council for the Humanities, a state partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Passaic County Historical Society, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, was founded to cultivate interest among individuals and the community-at-large in the rich history of Passaic County. To this end our museum in Lambert Castle showcases examples of the County’s cultural and artistic diversity, as well as examples of the County’s natural, civil, military, and ecclesiastical history. The Society also maintains a library and archive, which houses manuscripts, books and photographs of historical and genealogical interest. For more information on special events such as this one, visit the Passaic County Historical Society’s website at lambertcastle.org or call (973)247-0085.

Free Hearing Screening

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Health Department and Audiology and Hearing Aid Solutions will be holding a FREE Hearing Screening on Thursday, August 3rd, from 1pm-3pm. This screening will involve a visual inspection of the ear, an otoscopy as well as pure-tone testing. It will be held at the Clifton Health Department Clinic, 900 Clifton Ave., 2nd Floor, and is by appointment only. This screening is open to Clifton and Little Falls residents. Please call the Clifton Health Department at 973-470-5760 to make an appointment. According to the National Institute on Deafness and other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), hearing loss is a sudden or gradual decrease in how well you can hear. About one in three people between the ages of 65 and 74 has hearing loss and nearly half of individuals older than 75 have difficulty hearing. Difficulty in hearing can make it very challenging to understand and follow a doctor’s advice, respond to warnings, and hear doorbells and alarms. Even talking with friends and family can become an overwhelming task. Finding yourself in these situations can be frustrating, embarrassing, and even dangerous. Hearing loss can occur for a number of different reasons. Many people lose their hearing gradually as they age. This condition is known as presbycusis. Doctors do not know why presbycusis affects some people more than others, but it seems to run in families. Hearing loss can also be a result of years of exposure to loud noise, a condition known as noise-induced hearing loss. Many construction workers, farmers, musicians, airport workers, and people in the armed forces may exhibit signs of hearing loss in their younger and middle years because of excessive exposure to loud noise. The Clifton Health Department and Audiology and Hearing Aid Solutions encourage you to come out to this FREE screening to assess your ability to hear and to learn more about what options exist for those living with hearing loss. The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.

School Supply Drive

CLIFTON, NJ – Today’s Learning Center & The Learning Center for Exceptional Children at 199 Scoles Avenue in Clifton are holding a School Supply Drive starting July 31, 2017 and will go through September 6, 2017. The drive is held to help our children be successful by providing them with the supplies they need to be successful daily with their school work. Budget cuts have left teachers with little to work with so teachers are purchasing supplies with their personal money. You can help children in school by giving them the tools they need to succeed. Many families are struggling with high unemployment, and many parents enrolled in the free and reduced meal programs, are unable to provide the basic school supplies their children need to be effective. Your donations are greatly appreciated. Drop off time: 10 am – 2 pm and 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. Suggested Supplies: Photo copy paper (white and color) construction paper, Back to School banners/posters, composition note books, blue or black pens, #2 pencils, colored pencils, erasers, pencil sharpeners, pencil case, markers, crayons, highlighters, Expo Markers; Book bags, lunch bags, dry-erase boards, paper clips, binders, pocket folder, report cover, stapler-electric and manual, staples, rulers, laminator, glue sticks, scissors, tape, calculators, clear tape, tissues, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer, baby wipes, other. If you would like to donate and the times and dates do not work with your schedule, please contact the school for special arrangements. We will be happy to work around your schedule! Please call 973-478-4866.

Polish National Home of Hartford Announces

August 11th “Meatstravaganza” Outdoor BBQ & Beer Garden Festival

HARTFORD, CT – The Polish National Home is proud to announce the start of a new summer tradition: an outdoor festival featuring a limitless selection of grilled meats, to be held on August 11 in the “backyard” of the Polish National home. The PNH’s chef has dubbed the event the Meatstravaganza, and it is the culmination of a collaborative triumvirate partnership with another longtime fixture in Hartford’s Polish-American community, Adolf’s Meat and Sausage Kitchen in Hartford’s South End, and with an exciting new startup, Back East and Spaten Brewery. The cookout begins at 6 pm. Tickets are $45 plus sales tax at and continues until 9 pm. Also, tickets can be bought for $35 in advance on Eventbrite. The Polish National Home is located at 60 Charter Oak Avenue in Hartford; free lot and street parking is available immediately off-site. For more information call 860-247-1784.

PACC 2017 Family Picnic

NEW JERSEY – The Polish American Citizens Club of Camden County, NJ presents PACC 2017 Family Picnic on Saturday, August 19th from 12 to 6 p.m. at the JCC Camps at Medford, 400 Tuckerton Road, Medford, NJ 08055. Music will be provided by EFO (Eddie Forman Orchestra) and DJ Chris. *Shaded private pavilion with private restrooms *Private In-ground swimming pools *Picturesque lake with lake activities included * Short drive from Rt. 295 or NJ Turnpike. Ticket donation includes: Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, Chicken, Salads, Corn on the Cob, Kielbasa, Pierogi, Desserts, Beer, Soft Drinks and more!!! (BYOB). All for Just $30 / Adult; Kids 12 and under – FREE!!! ADVANCE TICKETS ONLY BY 8/14 (no tickets at gate). Call (856) 466-7396 for details or visit www.facebook.com/PACCofCC. Come out for a day of good fun, food and music, and celebrate our Polish heritage with friends and family!!! It will be a great time!

Family Camp-Out

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Recreation Department will be hosting their award winning Annual Family Camp-Out. Grab your tent and sleeping bags and come celebrate the start of the weekend by spending quality time in the outdoors with your family as well as fellow residents. The event will be taking place in Albion Park on Friday, August 18th beginning at 4:00 p.m. and will run through Saturday morning, August 19th (rain date Friday, August 25th & Saturday, August 26th). Enjoy a fun night of camping, family games, activities, dinner and dessert. Gather around a real campfire Friday night, roast marshmallows, sing songs and tell tales. The following morning enjoy breakfast and educational camp stations, such as knot-tying, crafts, fire building, cooking, first aid, compass reading and more! This year’s camping theme is “Camping in Clifton’s History”. Don’t miss this great opportunity to go camping right in your own back yard. Admission is $10.00 per family of four or $3.00 per person for Clifton residents, and $20.00 per family of four or $6.00 per person for non-residents. Tickets can be purchased online or in person at the Recreation Office on the second floor of City Hall to the right. Online registration ends on 8/16/17. This event is presented by the Clifton Special Police Law Enforcement Officers Association, the Clifton Fire Department, Clifton Against Substance Abuse, and the Clifton Recreation Department. Call (973) 470-5956 for more information.

Polka Dance

PENNSYLVANIA – Friday, August 11 – Polka Dance, Evergreen Country Club, 415 Hartz Road, Fleetwood, PA, 7 to 11 P.M. Music by Pennsylvania Villagers Band. Info call 610-944-7501.

Polish Soldier’s Day

PENNSYLVANIA – Sunday, August 13 – Polish Army Veterans Post #12 Polish Soldiers’ Day, Polish Veterans Park (Polanka’s), 3258 Knights Road, Bensalem, PA. Mass 1 P.M. followed by Commemorative Exercises and Picnic. Info call Zbigniew Wrzos 215-742-3072 or Polanka 215-639-1019.

Save The Date – 5th Annual O.K. Fundraiser Luncheon

NEW JERSEY – The Sons of Poland Council, co-sponsoring with the Benevolent Foundation, will hold the 5th annual O.K. (“Our Kids”) Fundraising Luncheon at the Victorian Banquet Hall, 407 US-46, Elmwood Park, NJ 07407 on Sunday, November 5, 2017 from noon to 4:00 PM. Tickets are only $40 for an elegant sit-down luncheon. There will be a beautiful array of RAFFLE PRIZES to win, as well. Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit Imagine the Possibilities, Inc., the charity of Senator Lesniak—former gubernatorial candidate and a longtime member of the Sons of Poland—for its “Operation Santa” program, which provides holiday gifts for New Jersey children-in-need, now in its 17th year. For more information call (201) 935-2807, or write: Sons of Poland, 333 Hackensack Street, Carlstadt, NJ 07072.

Tamburitzans Returning To Northern New Jersey

CLIFTON, J – America’s Premier International Folk Ensemble “TAMBURITZANS” will be performing at Clifton High School on Saturday, September 23rd at 4:00 p.m. Tamburitzans, sponsored by the Holy Apostles Orthodox Church of Saddle Brook, NJ, brings you music, songs, dances and costumes of Eastern Europe and neighboring cultures! For tickets call 973-460-0243 or purchase tickets at www.talentshadows.events $35.00 in advance / $40 at the door.