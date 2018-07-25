Calendar (week of July 26th)

Lecture At Lambert Castle

NEW JERSEY – On Wednesday, August 1st at 7 pm in Lambert Castle (3 Valley Road, Paterson, NJ) the Passaic County Historical Society welcomes local author Paul Chepurko as he presents, Small Towns, Big Sacrifices – Passaic County men who gave their lives for their country. Paul Chepurko, the author of Small Town, Big Sacrifice, volumes 1-3 will be discussing his series of books which pay tribute to the men and women from Hawthorne, North Haledon, Pompton Lakes who gave their lives in defense of their country World War I through Vietnam. These comprehensive book details the families, lives and death of the men and women who died while in military service, or in service to their community. Utilizing local newspapers, military service records, high school and college yearbooks, U.S. Census records, interviews with families and friends, military unit histories and websites, each person has been researched and their biography is presented in a separate chapter. The author will be discussing his research methods and sources, as well as highlighting many of the men from each town. Copies of Small Town, Big Sacrifice, volumes 1-3 will be available for purchase following the program. The program is free admission and open to the public. For more information on special events such as this one, visit the Passaic County Historical Society’s website at lambertcastle.org or call (973)247-0085. Be sure to like and follow the Passaic County Historical Society on Facebook for regular updates about all our activities. Image courtesy of Paul Chpurko

Clifton Health Department Looking For Residents

To Participate In Focus Group Interviews

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Health Department will be hosting a Community Focus Group Interview on Tuesday, July 31st from 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM at Clifton Public Library, 292 Piaget Avenue, Meeting Room A. The Health Department would like to better understand Clifton residents’ thoughts and ideas regarding the health and well-being of the community. Residents are invited to participate in a focus group and share their thoughts and opinions around the community health needs and assets that are important to them. The valuable insights gathered from the focus group will help shape the programs, services and resources offered by the Clifton Health Department. As a thank you for participating in the focus group, all participants will be given a $10 Shop Rite gift card. Light refreshments will also be provided. All participants must be 18 years or older and a current resident of the City of Clifton. Registration is required as limited spots are available. To register, please contact Jennifer Kidd at 973-470-5774 or jkidd@cliftonnj.org. The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.

NJBG Summer Concert – August 3 – Rave On!

NEW JERSEY – Come enjoy great music in a beautiful setting at NJBG’s annual Summer Concert Series at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden in Ringwood. Grab a lawn chair or blanket and come enjoy a wide range of musical talent in these magnificent surroundings. Rave On! will perform on Friday, August 3. Goodness, gracious, great balls of fire! Classic early rock ‘n’ roll lights up the night with great tunes and great memories from this fabulous trio. You’ll hear timeless songs you love from Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison, and a whole lot more. (raveonband.com) Sponsored by M&T Bank. All concerts begin at 6:30 pm on the Concert Lawn. If the weather is bad, the concerts are moved indoors into the Carriage House Visitor Center. NJBG requests a $5 per person donation. Light refreshments are available for purchase or you can bring your own, but NO alcohol, pets, balls or frisbees, please (State Park rule). For info on more upcoming concerts, visit njbg.org. Call 973-962-9534 or visit njbg.org for more on NJBG events, directions, how to become a member or to volunteer.

Memo To Association of the Sons of Poland Members

NEW JERSEY – Consider this a SAVE THE DATE reminder…yes we merged a year and a half ago but the Sons of Poland is still alive. Mark your calendar for Sunday, November 4, 2018 and come to the Victorian in Elmwood Park from noon to 4 PM for the OK Fundraiser and then on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Royal Manor in Garfield from 6 o'clock to 10 o'clock for our Meritorious Service Award. More to follow in the coming weeks. Going forward as the Sons of Poland Council #2016, you are aware that we have moved our Home Office to my home office and to contact the Council you can write to us at 75 Barry Place, Passaic NJ 07055; to my email address at dkwasop@yahoo.com or call and leave a message at 973-777-8656. The following statements need a yes or no. If your response is YES to any one or even all, please answer and either email or call and give the number to which you are responding. 1. I am willing to serve on the Sons of Poland Council #2016 Board of Officers, Directors and Representatives. 2. I am willing to attend quarterly Council meetings with date and place to be determined. 3. I a willing to serve on a committee to assist the Sons of Poland Benevolent Foundation Fundraisers, like the OK Fundraiser in the Fall and the Meritorious Service Award in the Spring. 4. I have some ideas as to what we can do in our community to promote our Fraternal activities. 5. I have some ideas as to how we can promote the benefits of being insured through our Subordinate Council of the Royal Arcanum. Be well…. Dorothy Wieczerzak Van Houten Ave Street Fair – Sunday, September 16th, 2018

CLIFTON, NJ – The Athenia Business Association of Clifton presents its 16th Annual VAN HOUTEN AVE STREET FAIR which will be held on Sunday, September 16th from 11 am to 5 pm. Van Houten Ave will be transformed into a giant town block party, a pedestrian marketplace – exhibitors displaying their merchandise, a host of vendors, food, a stage with entertainment & music, rides for the children, and much more! Live entertainment by Swingman & The Misfit Mutts Band and The Garrett Mountain Boys; a martial arts demonstration by the Clifton Martial Arts Academy at 12:30 p.m.; a performance by Clifton High School’s Mustang Marching Band at 2 p.m., a classic car show sponsored by Shook Funeral Home, and Medieval Times will showcase sword fights between the knights. Also this year, Cliffhanger Productions will bring an added attraction – a 300 ft zipline (31/2 stories tall). We would like to invite merchants, civic groups and non-profit organizations to become a part of this event. Note: The ABA is also looking for more vendors. For more information about prices, etc., please call 201-410-1686 or 973-778-7837, or e-mail posteagle@aol.com (attn. Chris). A special THANK YOU to our street fair sponsors Shook Funeral Home, Spencer Savings Bank, Coldwell Banker, Bizub Quinlan Funeral Home and of course Medieval Times! Rain date: Sun. Sept. 23rd. Come out and bring the family; enjoy the festivities! Panera’s Bread and Carol’s Shining Stars

CLIFTON, NEW JERSEY – Carol’s Shining Stars, a team in the Relay for Life Clifton, will be partnering with Panera’s Bread, 352 Route 3 West in Clifton for a fundraising event on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 from 4 PM to 8 PM. Dine in or take out and Panera’s will generously donate a % of your pre-tax bill to their team. Please come and enjoy a delicious dinner and support the team. Please visit Relay for Life Clifton on FB and print out the coupon or show an electronic coupon. The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life is a celebration of hope and survivorship. Team members take turns on the track walking or running all day and all night to fight cancer. Cancer never sleeps and neither do the teams. The plans for the annual Relay for Life of Clifton 2019 will begin in September. Watch your local papers, cable station 40/77, Facebook and www.cliftonnj.org for more information on being a part of the planning committee. For more information about Relay for Life Clifton visit www.relayforlife.org/cliftonnj. If you need information on the services provided by ACS please visit cancer.org. PACC 2018 Family Picnic

NEW JERSEY – The Polish American Citizens Club will hold their 2018 Family Picnic on Sunday, August 5th from 12 noon to 5 pm. Come celebrate your Polish heritage! The picnic will take place at Liberty Lake, 1195 Florence-Columbus Road, Bordentown, NJ 08505. Private pavilion, spring-fed lake, paddle boats, canoes, pools, mini-golf. Music provided by Michael Costa and the Beat, and DJ Chris. Over 15 picnic buffet items plus desserts and ice cream novelties, beer, soft drinks and more!!! (BYOB). Tickets: $30.00/Adult and $10.00/Kids under 16. For more information, call 609-760-0039 or visit pacc1914.org Adam Styka Art Exhibit & Sale – Wine & Cheese Preview Reception

PENNSYLVANIA – On Sunday, August 26, 2018 at 2:30 PM, the Polish Heritage Society of Philadelphia, an affiliate of the American Council for Polish Culture and in cooperation with the Pauline Fathers, will be holding a Wine & Cheese Preview Reception for the opening of the 40th Anniversary of the Adam Styka Art Exhibit & Sale at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa in Doylestown, PA. All are invited. For details contact Marie Hejnosz at 215-487-0221. The exhibit will also be opened during the Shrine’s Country Festival on September 1, 2, 3, 8 and 9. POLKA DANCES Summer Bash Polka Dance

NEW JERSEY – The Bayway Polish Club will hold a “Summer Bash Polka Dance” on Saturday, August 25th featuring the Polka Country Musicians – Wally & Rich Dombrowski, Rich Kois, Dave Burnatowski, Erik & Chris Bogdon. Doors open at 6 pm, dancing from 7-11 pm. Location: Polish Cultural Foundation, 177 Broadway, Clark, NJ (easily reached from GSP Exit #135). Kitchen open, cash bar, no BYOB. Admission $15.00 at door, children 15 and under FREE. NO ADVANCE TICKETS. For info and table reservations please call Mike Niemiec 201-694-2330. With your support, the Bayway Polish Club would like to continue bringing you the greatest bands for your listening and dancing pleasure. Summer Dance

NEW YORK – The Hudson Valley Polonaise Society will be holding their summer dance on August 5, 2018 at the Polish Legion Pavilion, 16 Legion Rd., Pine Island, NY. Music will be furnished by the Chris and Ronnie Polka Band from New York. Dancing from 2-6pm. Children under 16 (accompanied by an adult) are admitted Free. Delicious polish food available for purchase. Admission is $15. For information call, Stella (845) 291-8706. polkastella@laol.com