Calendar (week of July 20th)

Concert At Lambert Castle – An Afternoon of Italian Opera Plus

NEW JERSEY – On Sunday, July 23rd at 5pm in Lambert Castle (at 3 Valley Road, Paterson NJ) Annamaria Stefanelli and Rory Angelicola return to the Lambert Castle Concert Series and present An Afternoon of Italian Opera Plus. Lyric Soprano Annamaria Stefanelli returns to Lambert Castle with Tenor Rory Angelicola in a program filled with a variety of operatic and classical favorites, including arias and duets by Puccini and Verdi. Admission to the concert is $15. Seating is limited, no reservations will be taken. This performance is a part of the 2017 Lambert Castle Concert Series. Featuring local musicians and a variety of musical genres, all concerts are performed in the beautiful atmosphere that is Lambert Castle. Check our website for a complete listing of performances and dates. ACCESSIBILITY INFORMATION: Lambert Castle is fully accessible to individuals with mobility limitations. However, no special accommodation currently exists for visitors who are visually-impaired and hearing-impaired.

Upcoming Art Exhibit At Clifton Arts Center

Clifton’s Centennial Creations:

Boys & Girls Club of Clifton – The Early Childhood Department

NEW JERSEY – The Clifton Arts Center presents “Clifton’s Centennial Creations” by the Boys & Girls Club of Clifton ~ The Early Childhood Department. This is an art exhibit of artwork featuring clay structures and still life paintings of art found in the Clifton Sculpture Park and gardens. The exhibit opens on Wednesday, July 26th, 2017 through August 12th, 2017. There will be a reception gala open to the public from 6 pm-8 pm on Wednesday, July 26th. Suggested admission donation is $3.00. The Clifton Arts Center continues to celebrate Clifton’s 100th anniversary via this special community outreach by including the youngest generation within our City to present their inspired art exhibit to the public at large. In addition, Clifton: Then & Now books are on sale in the gallery. Gallery hours are from Wednesday through Saturday ~ 1:00pm – 4:00pm. Group tours are available by appointment. For more information check the website at: www.cliftonnj.org or like us on Facebook. Clifton Arts Center Gallery first opened to the public in January of 2000, and more than 40,000 visitors have enjoyed art exhibits, history and cultural events at the Clifton Arts Center. The Arts Center is located on the grounds of the Clifton Municipal Complex, near the Well Water on Well Road. Clifton Arts Center & Sculpture Park, 900 Clifton Ave., Clifton, NJ 07013.

Free Vascular Ultrasound Screening

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Health Department and the Center for Vein Restoration will be offering a FREE Blood Circulation Education Session and Lower Leg Vascular Ultrasound Screening on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 from 2-4 p.m. at the Clifton Health Department, located at 900 Clifton Avenue, 2nd floor, in Clifton. Registration is required. Please call the Clifton Health Department at 973-470-5760 to register. Please call as soon as possible, as space is limited. This screening is open to Clifton and Little Falls residents only. Vascular screening is one of the most effective ways to perform early diagnosis of vascular diseases. Vascular ultrasound is a noninvasive method that will reveal if there is a blockage in a leg vein, which can be dangerous and life-threatening if the clot breaks loose and travels through the blood to the lungs. This screening does not replace a visit to a physician, but results should be shared with your primary care doctor for possible recommendations for treatment. According to Inova Heart and Vascular Institute, approximately half of the United States’ population suffers from some form of venous disease. In fact, nearly 55 percent of women and 45 percent of men are affected by unhealthy leg veins. The two main types of vein conditions are spider veins and varicose veins, both of which may indicate your veins are unhealthy. Spider veins are tangled groups of tiny blood vessels just under the skin’s surface that look like spider webs. They are usually red, blue or purple in color and are clearly visible on the thighs, lower legs and face. Varicose veins tend to be larger and are visibly bumpy or rope-like. Both of these vein conditions can produce physical symptoms—from leg pain and fatigue to itching, burning and nighttime restlessness. These are often under recognized issues that can severely impact mobility and quality of life, making vascular screening crucial in preventing serious complications from arising. The Clifton Health Department suggests that individuals wear comfortable and loose-fitting clothing during the Vascular Screening. Please call 973-470-5760 to register or for more information about this Free Vascular Education and Screening Session. Remember, only a comprehensive ultrasound scan can reveal what truly lies beneath your skin! The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.

Clifton Centennial Summer Concerts!

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Centennial Special Events Committee invites you to come and enjoy a summer outdoor concert series every Wednesday in July and August. Bring your chair and join us at Woodrow Wilson Middle School on Van Houten Avenue at 7:30 PM and enjoy the following concerts:

July 26 Rhythm Ramblers

August 2 Rat Pack Show

August 9 United States Army Band of West Point

August 16 Gramercy Park Orchestra of New York

August 23 Clifton Native Night Kim Latiano, Brookwood and Godspeed

August 30 Forever Ray

In case of inclement weather, all concerts will be held in the auditorium of Woodrow Wilson Middle School. Support our local restaurants and enjoy dinner before attending the concert. The Committee promises you a wonderful night of entertainment and camaraderie as we all celebrate our Clifton’s 100th Anniversary!

CPR Nite At The Polish National Home

CONNECTICUT – CPR (Casino – Paint-Nite – Raffles) Nite will be held on July 29th at the Polish National Home in Hartford, CT. Casino opens at 6:45 p.m., Paint-Nite starts at 7:00 p.m., and Raffles at 9:30 p.m. Come early for food & drink specials! Even check in is 6 p.m. Free, ample and secure onsite parking! For tickets call the PNH at 860-247-1784. Paint-Nite costs $45.00 includes art instruction and all the painting supplies needed for a fun time. Portion of ticket sales to benefit the PNH. (must be 21 years of age or older to attend this event); Casino event costs $35.00; play Blackjack or Texas Hold’em Poker for chances to win prizes (every player receives $50.00 in PNH casino cash to wager with). Ticket sales to benefit the PNH. Buy your tickets now!

BOOK DRIVE

NEW JERSEY – The Sons of Poland Council is holding another BOOK DRIVE to benefit the Bridge of Books Foundation, which distributes children’s books to needy New Jersey youth from birth through high school age. Their first collection date took place this month on June 3 at which time books were collected, sorted by age group and boxed. You may drop off more books every Wednesday afternoon at the office, 333 Hackensack Street, Carlstadt, NJ 07072 or contact Dorothy at 201-935-2807 to arrange a time. Books should be in new or gently used condition — covers and pages intact, no scribbling, and if it is a pop-up book, it should function properly. Books should be recent, published within the past 5 years or so. Classic novels for teens are quite acceptable, though, and Spanish language books are particularly needed. Next month on Saturday, July 29 at 1:00 PM, we will need volunteers to help deliver the boxes to the organization in Holmdel. Contact Dorothy at 201-935-2807 during business hours or sign up by email: info@sonsofpoland.org.

Drive-In Movie Night

CLIFTON, NJ – Grab the family and drive over to Main Memorial Park, located at Park Slope and Main Avenue, on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 for this year’s Drive-In Movie which will be featured during National Night Out, sponsored by the Clifton Recreation Department and “Clifton Against Substance Abuse”. Spend the evening outdoors and view the award winning blockbuster hit, “Moana” (rated PG) on a large movie screen. The movie begins as soon as it is dark enough to view; the show usually begins between 8:45 and 9:00 p.m. Set up a few chairs or lay down on a blanket and get ready to enjoy an evening under the stars. Soda, popcorn, ice-cream and other snacks will be available for purchase that evening.

Hudson Valley Polonaise Society’s Events

August through November 2017 – New York

Dear Friends, The Hudson Valley Polonaise Society’s mission is to preserve and protect shared Polish heritage and culture and to promote traditions. Through its many activities, the Society raises funds to support various programs and projects.

Upcoming fundraisers and events include:

POLKA DANCE – Mark your calendar for the Hudson Valley Polonaise Society’s Polka Dance featuring the Stanky and His Cadets from PA on Sunday, August 6th, 2017. The dance will be held at the PLAV pavilion in Pine Island, NY from 2 to 6 pm. Tickets at $15 per person will be available at the door. Refreshments provided. Children under 16 accompanied by an adult are free. For more information, contact Stella at 845-291-8706.

N.Y.C. PULASKI DAY PARADE – Oct. 1, 2017 – Joan Sullivan, O.C. GPC Marshal

POLONAISE BALL – Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 – For info: 845-649-5307 or 845-591-8535

POLKA DANCE – Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 with Eastern Sound from New Hampshire.

Hartford PNH Members “Show Your Card & Save” Program

CONNECTICUT – PNH Members receive discounts or other offers from area businesses when they show their PNH membership card.

For example:

• Several UPS Stores offer PNH members 5% shipping discounts and 15% off other services

• Amatos Toy and Hobby offers PNH members 10% off Cobi brand building sets.

Your favorite business can now participate in this free program! Share this information with a business you patronize and help introduce them to the Hartford PNH community! Simply tell them to visit PolishHomeCT.org and click on the New Member Benefits link at the top. Or share the direct link below for the online participation form and program terms and details.

Direct Link: http://polishhomect.org/membership/member-new-benefits/#BusinessParticipation

Business participation is free and the only thing a business needs to do to gain exposure to our growing membership base is offer a deal to PNH members.

The Polish National Home is located at 60 Charter Oak Avenue, Pulaski Plaza, Hartford, CT 06106.