Calendar (week of July 19th)
Polish Day At The Kosciuszko Foundation
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The KF invites you to take part in the Kosciuszko Foundation’s 5th Polish Day to be held on Saturday, July 21st from 12 to 5 pm. Join them for a day filled with music, history, traditional Polish food, art and lots of fun…
• historical power point presentations
• sing-along: songs of The Polish Legions
• trivia and games
• traditional Polish lunch prepared especially for this occasion by the Polish Embassy’s Chef Mr. Jan Gorszczyk-Kecik
• historical exhibits on the 2nd floor
* Concert by the giants of Polish Jazz – Adam Makowicz and Krzysztof Medyna (3-4:30 pm)
The Ambassador of the Republic of Poland Dr. Piotr Wilczek will be among our guests. ENTREE FEE: $25 for General Audience. We ask the Kosciuszko Foundation Members for a donation of $10. If you become KF member your entrance fee will be reduced to $10. The KF is located at 2025 O Street, N.W., Washington, D.C. 20036. Come and celebrate 100 years of Poland’s Independence 1918 – 2018. For more information email: kfdc@thekf.org
Swingman And The Misfit Mutts Band Performing At Lambert Castle
NEW JERSEY – The Passaic County Summer Concert Series will be featuring “Swingman & The Misfit Mutts Band” on Wednesday, July 25th at Lambert Castle from 7 to 9 p.m. Lambert Castle is located at 3 Valley Road, Paterson, NJ 07503 (border of Clifton and Paterson). Come enjoy an evening of music and dancing! Bring a lawn chair or blanket and relax on a summer’s evening at the Castle with Swingman and the Misfit Mutts Band. Check them out at www.swingmanmmb.com
Clifton Health Department Looking For Residents
To Participate In Focus Group Interviews
CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Health Department will be hosting a Community Focus Group Interview on Tuesday, July 31st from 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM at Clifton Public Library, 292 Piaget Avenue, Meeting Room A. The Health Department would like to better understand Clifton residents’ thoughts and ideas regarding the health and well-being of the community. Residents are invited to participate in a focus group and share their thoughts and opinions around the community health needs and assets that are important to them. The valuable insights gathered from the focus group will help shape the programs, services and resources offered by the Clifton Health Department. As a thank you for participating in the focus group, all participants will be given a $10 Shop Rite gift card. Light refreshments will also be provided. All participants must be 18 years or older and a current resident of the City of Clifton. Registration is required as limited spots are available. To register, please contact Jennifer Kidd at 973-470-5774 or jkidd@cliftonnj.org. The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.
ATTENTION: CHANGE OF EMAIL ADDRESS!
The current email contact for Polish surname analysis is researchonom@gmail.com rather than research60@gmail.com
Learn all about your Polish last name?
For a custom-researched analysis of what your Polish last name means, how many people share it, where they are from and whether a coat of arms goes with it, please airmail a $19 personal or bank (cashier’s) check or money order (adding a cut-rate $14 for each additional surname to be researched) to: Robert Strybel, ulica Kaniowska 24, 01-529 Warsaw, Poland
Poland Invites Its Veterans To World Rally of Veterans
The Consulate General of the Republic of Poland in New York announced that the Office for War Veterans and Victims of Oppression intends to organize, at the turn of August and September 2018, a few days “World Rally of Veterans” Fight for the Independence of the Republic of Poland. Its main part will be held in Warsaw, and the main undertaking will be the participation of invited guests in the celebration of Veterans Day on Sept. 1, 2018. The office, as the organizer of the event, will cover the costs of transportation, accommodation and catering for veterans and their caretakers. In connection with the Rally, organizers encourage those eligible to submit their wish to participate in the celebration and provide contact details to the following address: newyork.publicaffair@msz.gov.pl Reaching the largest possible group of veterans, members of the Veterans Corps Fight for Independence of the Republic of Poland, who initially declare their participation in the celebrations, is a priority and essential for the Office to assess the scale of the above undertaking.
ShopRite of Wallington July Culinary Workshops
July 23rd “Asian Eats”
July 30th “Finger Food Feast” Children’s Workshop
Wallington, NJ – Forget take out! Bring an array of Asian flavors to your kitchen with these easy, delicious meals. Whether you’re a novice in the kitchen or a master of the culinary arts, our Culinary Workshop is the perfect place to learn new skills, share a fun filled evening with friends and enjoy a delicious full course meal at Inserra Supermarkets ShopRite of Wallington. The classes are hosted by our professional chefs and registered dietitians. Each session is fully hands-on, completely delicious, and always fun and lively. And our classes aren’t just for adults! To reserve your place for the culinary workshops stop by the customer service desk. Prices are $20 per person; children’s workshop is $20 for first child, $10 for any additional children in the same family. If you have questions about the workshop or to schedule a personal nutrition consultation, please contact our Wallington Dietitian, Stephanie Sass, RD. Phone: (201) 819-9619 – Email: Stephanie.sass@wakefern.com
Adults Workshop – July 23rd from 6 to 8 pm – “Asian Eats” Menu:
• Cold Sesame Noodle Salad
• Korean Chicken Burgers
• Chai Quinoa Rice Pudding
Children’s Workshop – July 30th from 5 to 7 pm – “Finger Food Feast” Menu:
• Cucumber Sushi with Ponzu Dipping Sauce
• Spanish Potato Omelet
• Cool Melon Salad
Class Sizes are limited so register today.
WHERE: ShopRite of Wallington, 375 Paterson Avenue, Wallington, NJ 07057
Polish American Heritage Day
OHIO – The 10th Annual Polish American Heritage Day, sponsored by Polish Youngstown, Inc., will be held on Sunday, August 26th at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 3055 South Raccoon Road, Youngstown, OH 44515 from 11 am to 6 pm. Stop on out to enjoy some delicious Polish food from the Polish kitchen, deli or bakery. The event will start with a Polka Mass, followed by live polka bands – Jimmy K & the Mostly Honky Combo & Ray Jay & The Carousels, contests, workshops and vendor displays! Folk art demonstrations and performances also are on the entertainment lineup. Admission only $5.00. For more information visit www.polishyoungstown.org/polishday
Members’ PNH Cleaning Days.
CONNECTICUT – Volunteer members are requested for a basement cleanup on Friday, July 27th from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. If you cannot make it for Friday, another clean-up shift will be held on Saturday, July 28th from 8:00 am to 11:00 am. Membership help in these activities helps keep costs down and helps maintain the club. Please make an effort to jump in and help. You may e-mail or call Stephanie Kwasnicki and let her know if and when you are planning to come. skwasnicki@comcast.net or 860-742-1053. Leave your name, number and/or email.
Thank you,
Rob – President, Hartford PNH
The Polish National Home is located at 60 Charter Oak Ave., Pulaski Plaza, Hartford, CT 06106.
POLKA DANCES
PENNSYLVANIA – On Friday, July 27th, a Polka Dance will be held at the Evergreen Country Club, 415 Hartz Road, Fleetwood, PA from 7 to 11 P.M. Music by Alex Meixner Band. Call 610-944-7501 for more information.
PENNSYLVANIA – On Sunday, August 5, a Polka Dance will be held at the Evergreen Country Club, 415 Hartz Road, Fleetwood, PA from 2 to 6 P.M. Music by Dennis Polisky and Maestro’s Men Band. Call 610-944-7501 for more information.
THE JERSEY POLKA STARS – FREE CONCERTS IN THE PARKS
JULY 29, 2018 – FREE CONCERT IN THE PARK
THE JERSEY POLKA STARS
SPRING LAKE PARK IN THE LAKESIDE GAZEBO, SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
6:00 – 7:30
–Spring Lake Park Gazebo
Maple Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ
Concerts held on Sunday evenings, 6 to 7:30 pm
CLICK FOR DIRECTIONS…
http://www.middlesexcountynj.gov/About/ParksRecreation/Pages/PR/SLPDirections.aspx
AUGUST 15, 2018 – TWO FREE CONCERTS IN THE PARK
THE JERSEY POLKA STARS THE AFTERNOON CONCERT IS IN…
THOMPSON PARK IN THE LAKESIDE GAZEBO, JAMESBURG, NJ
2:00 – 3:30 PM
–Thompson Park Gazebo
Forsgate Drive, Jamesburg
Concerts held on Wednesday afternoons, 2 to 3:30pm
CLICK FOR DIRECTIONS…
http://www.middlesexcountynj.gov/About/ParksRecreation/Pages/PR/ThompDirections.aspx
THE AUGUST 15TH EVENING CONCERT IS IN…
RARITAN BAY WATERFRONT PARK, KENNAN WAY AND JOHN T O’LEARY BLVD.
SOUTH AMBOY, NJ
6:30 – 8:30 PM
–Raritan Bay Waterfront Park
South Amboy/Sayreville Beach Front – O’Leary Boulevard, South Amboy, N.J.
Concerts held on Wednesday evenings, 6:30pm to 8:30pm rain or shine*.
*In the case of inclement weather, concerts will be held at the South Amboy Middle/High School Auditorium.
CLICK FOR DIRECTIONS…
http://www.middlesexcountynj.gov/About/ParksRecreation/Pages/PR/RBWPDirections.aspx
The Jersey Polka Stars are…Gene Wojna, Eddie Goldberg, Mike Griffin, Bob Zaborowski, Joe Yachnik, and Bruce Zamorski.