Calendar (week of July 13th)

Kuba Cichocki’s Audubon Lab Experiment At Twins Jazz

WASHINGTON, D.C. Kuba Cichocki’s Audubon Lab Experiment will be performing this Sunday, July 16th, 8:00 p.m., at Twins Jazz, 1344 U Street (top floor) NW, Washington, D.C. . Kuba Cichocki’s Audubon Lab Experiment is a 4-piece electric jazz band, which was formed four years ago in New York City. The group has performed in the New York clubs such as Nublu, Bowery Electric, Rockwood Music Hall, Shrine World Music Venue, Silvana, was also invited to play at Mafrika Music Festival in 2014. Music of the Audubon Lab Experiment reflects the diverse interests and cultural influences of the group members: elements of jazz, funk, R&B, rock, avant-garde and Latin. The essence of sound and musical expression of the quartet lies in rhythmic intensity and improvisation as well as abstract and colorful arrangements.

4th Annual Polish Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Kosciuszko Foundation in Washington, D.C. invites you to the annual Polish Day on Saturday, July 15th from 12 to 4 p.m. Join in for a day filled with music, songs, trivia and games! One room will be designated for playing the best Polish board games. 2017 has been declared “Year of General Tadeusz Kosciuszko” by UNESCO. A variety of surprises connected with the Polish-American hero are being prepared, including a dramatic monologue focused on Kosciuszko’s Last Will. You will be treated to a traditional Polish lunch. Polish beer, vodka cocktails, juices and soft drinks will be provided as well. Admisison: Free for Kosciuszko Foundation members; $25.00 for non-members; children under 10 FREE. RSVP Barbara Bernhardt bbernhardt@thekf.org, 202-785-2320. The KF is located at 2025 O Street, N.W., Washington, D.C. 20036.

Let’s Dance

NEW JERSEY – A special tribute to the music and memories of the Frank Gutowski Orchestra and Gene Mendalski & The G-Men featuring Eddie Biegaj and The Heroes will be held on Sunday, July 16th at the Brick Elks Lodge #2151, 2493 Old Hooper Ave., Brick, NJ 08723. Doors open 12 noon. Chicken Cordon Bleu Dinner served at 1 p.m. Dancing from 2-6 p.m. Refreshments available. Ticket price only $25.00! For tickets and more information call Bernie Lesiak 732-901-9977, Andy Citkowicz 732-330-0624 or Neil Makatenas 732-905-0696.

Polka Dance In Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA – Sunday, July 23 – Polka Dance, Evergreen Country Club, 415 Hartz Road, Fleetwood, PA 2 to 6 P.M. Music by Dennis Polisky & The Maestro’s Men Band. Info call 610-944-7501.

Clifton Night At The Jackals

CLIFTON, NJ – Celebrate Clifton’s 100th Anniversary and join fellow residents and friends as we cheer for the NJ Jackals at the Yogi Berra Stadium (located on the MSU Campus) on Thursday, July 20, 2017, beginning at 7:05 p.m. This event is co-sponsored by the Clifton Recreation Department, the NJ Jackals and the Clifton Optimist Club. This year’s theme is: CLIFTON PRIDE. Wear your best “Clifton Pride” outfits and receive a small gift! Prizes will be given to the participants with the best outfit. In honor of Clifton’s 100th Anniversary – the first 100 ticket holders are eligible for a special meet and greet with the Jackals one hour prior to game time. Enjoy crafts, games and special activities. The cost is $7.00 per person. Receive 1 free raffle ticket for NJ Jackals souvenirs. Residents will be seated together and the raffles will be drawn in the 5th inning. Tickets can be purchased at the Clifton Recreation Department, 900 Clifton Ave, City Hall 2nd Floor or online at www.cliftonrec.com. Call (973) 470-5956 for more information.

Free Health Screenings For Women In Ocean County, NJ

Toms River, N.J. – Community Medical Center’s Community Health Services, a RWJ Barnabas Health facility, through a grant provided by the New Jersey Department of Health and Senior Services, coordinates the New Jersey Cancer Education and Early Detection program in Ocean County. Currently, free clinical health screenings are available to uninsured women in Ocean County. The program provides free clinical breast examinations, mammograms, cervical exams and pap smears to uninsured women between the ages of 40 and 64. To qualify for the program, participants must meet specific income requirements. A clinic will be held at the Family Planning Center in Lakewood, 290 River Avenue on Thursday, July 20, from 12 to 2:30 pm. An additional clinic will be held at the Ocean Gynecologic and Obstetrical Associates (OGOA), 475 Route 70, Lakewood, on Friday, July 28 from 1:30 to 3:30 pm. Appointments are required. For further information or to schedule an appointment, please call 732.557.3202.

Shakespeare At The Castle

NEW JERSEY – Visitors to Lambert Castle (at 3 Valley Road, Paterson NJ) on July 21st and 22nd may find themselves transported to Elizabethan times. The Passaic County Historical Society will host ATC Studios’ Summer Shakespeare Conservatory for three performances at Lambert Castle on July 21st at 7 pm in the Gallery and July 22nd at 3 pm and 5 pm on the Castle lawn. The production is the culmination of a 4 week program at Clifton’s ATC, and features “A (Mini) Midsummer Night’s Dream” an abridged version of Shakespeare’s famous comedy. The performance, which will last less than an hour and a half, is definitely user-friendly: a great way to introduce someone to the Bard, and a wonderful treat for those who know the works well. For the Gallery performance on July 21st , tickets are $10, general admission. There is limited seating. Call 862-243-ATCS (2827) for Reservations. Lawn Performances on July 22nd are FREE, Donations Gratefully Accepted. Royalty Seating (Reserved Prime Lawn Space): $10. If you are attending the lawn performance, please bring beach chairs, lawn chairs, or a blanket. This program is made possible in part by a grant administered by the Passaic County Cultural & Heritage Council from funds granted by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. For more information on special events such as this one, visit the Passaic County Historical Society’s website at lambertcastle.org or call (973) 247-0085.

Military Photograph Exhibit At Lambert Castle

NEW JERSEY – The Passaic County Historical Society would like to announce the opening of its newest exhibit, From the Photographic Archives, The Men Who Served: 1861-1964. On exhibit from Wednesday July 12th until Sunday October 1st, the display showcases some of the military photographs from the Society’s permanent collection. Over thirty photographs have been selected for this exhibit to demonstrate the common experience of American servicemen, from the American Civil War to the conflict in Vietnam. Their uniforms, equipment, and weapons changed over time, but their fears, triumphs and trials remained constant. Visitors can access the exhibition, which is on display in the changing exhibit gallery on the 3rd floor, during regular museum hours (Wednesday-Sunday July 12-Sept 3:12pm-4pm Sept 6-Oct 1 1pm-4pm). General museum admissions apply (Adults $5, Seniors $4, Children $3, Members free). ACCESSIBILITY INFORMATION: Lambert Castle is fully accessible to individuals with mobility limitations. However, no special accommodation currently exists for visitors who are visually-impaired and hearing-impaired. The Passaic County Historical Society, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, was founded to cultivate interest among individuals and the community-at-large in the rich history of Passaic County. To this end our museum in Lambert Castle showcases examples of the County’s cultural and artistic diversity, as well as examples of the County’s natural, civil, military, and ecclesiastical history. The Society also maintains a library and archive, which houses manuscripts, books and photographs of historical and genealogical interest. For more information on special events such as this one, visit the Passaic County Historical Society’s website at lambertcastle.org or call (973)247-0085.

News from Sons of Poland: SCHOLARSHIP AND GRANT RECIPIENTS

NEW JERSEY – Sons of Poland students have always proven to be top achievers! This year our young members have remained among the top academic performers throughout the international Royal Arcanum applicant pool. Congratulations to Scholarship Winners, awarded $1,500.00 each: Anthony Giurintano, Veronica Jakubowski, Isabella Snatore, and Jordan Stetina; and to our Grant Winners: Devin Anderson, $250.00; Thomas Anderson, $750.00; Daria Nowosielecki, $250.00; and Megan Zinn, $250.00. You do us proud!

For 2018’s awards, note the deadline for application:

◊ Initial application is due on December 31, 2017. I suggest you send it in much sooner than the due date to be sure to be in the running!

◊ The daet for completed applications including all materials will be determined and communicated by the Boston Home Office after you apply.

Contact Alice at the Home Office in Boston at 1-888-Arcanum (888-272-2686) or info@royalarcanum.com with any questions. Application forms can be downloaded from the Royal Arcanum website: www.royalarcanum.com.

Did you know that all Junior Members age 18 and below taking a SAT, ACT, PSAT, and LSAT training program are eligible for upto a $50 reimbursement?

Just mail a copy of your paid receipt to the Royal Arcanum Home Office: 61 Batteymarch Street, Boston, MA 02110, attention Dotti Pagnani.

Happening In and Around The Hartford PNH – Connecticut

Dear Members of the Polish National Home of Hartford, CT:

I hope you are having an enjoyable Summer, spending quality time with loved ones. While out and about, stop by the PNH for drinks, food or both. We are running drink specials and have new Polish beer available, not to mention a Polish energy drink, Polish green tea and more.

Here is an example of drinks specials running right now at the PNH:

•Belvedere Vodka Martini – Under $8!

•Warsaw Mule – Under $5!

•Cherry Spritz (Polish cherry syrup with club soda and bar-made, cherry-infused vodka)

•Rasperry Spritz (Polish raspberry syrup with club soda and raspberry vodka)

Chef Jeff is offering a delicious wedge salad – a new favorite! He continues creating delicious daily specials, like chilled cucumber soup and more.

Other Happenings

Karaoke tomorrow in our pub! This is a whole lot of fun in a great setting. Come by. Listen or parcipate. Have fun. 7 pm-10/11 pm. (Every 2nd & 4th Saturday of the month)

Swing Dancing is going strong and is hosted by the Hartford Underground every Thursday evening. Come by and try it out.

The parking lot lights shorted out and we are working on pricing, budget and scheduling the repair or replacement.

The PNH is your club!

Gather friends for a night of card games, board games, book readings, whatever. Relax inside the PNH and out of the heat. Make the PNH your pre-night-out stop. Bring your accordian, guitar or violin and feel free to play, or hop on our dining room piano and play. ENJOY THE CLUB. IT IS HERE FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT. The more rapid the growth in member patronage of the PNH, the more rapid we can execute the updates members like you and I want.

I look forward to seeing you at the PNH!

Warm Regards and God Bless,

Rob Kwasnicki

Benjamin Franklin was approached by a group of citizens asking what sort of government the delegates had created. His answer was: "A republic, if you can keep it." And what is the PNH? A Polish social members club……