Calendar (week of January 4th)

Book Presentation – Pollywood II: Refugees in Paradise

NEW YORK CITY – The Kosciuszko Foundation kindly invites you for an evening with Professor Andrzej Krakowski. Director, screenwriter, film producer, cartoonist and educator has made over sixty films and TV series. Author of screenplays of eighteen films (among them Jerzy Hoffman’s With Fire and Sword) and books including “Pollywood: jak stworzyliśmy Hollywood” [Pollywood: How We Created Hollywood], “Pollywood II: uciekinierzy w raju” [Pollywood II: Refugees in Paradise] and “The World Through the Eye of a Screenwriter”. Pollywood II features another 11 of the Polish-born American film pioneers. Among them are: Mark M. Dintenfass, Max Fleischer, David Sarnoff, Gilda Gray, Anna Held, Max Factor and Sam Spiegel. Conversation with Prof. Andrzej Krakowski will be hosted by Hanna Hartowicz, Director The New York Polish Film Festival. Co-organizer: Elżbieta Kieszczyńska – EK Polish Bookstore. The event will take place on Tuesday, January 10th at 6:00 pm (6:00 pm – Gift Store open for book purchases; 6:30 pm – Presentation with signing; reception to follow). Space is limited. Registration is required. For more information call 212-734-2130 or visit www.thekf.org The Kosciuszko Foundation is located at 15 East 65th Street, New York, NY 10065.

Free Course: A Matter of Balance

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Health Department and NORWESCAP will be offering a FREE eight-week course called “A Matter of Balance” that will run every Tuesday, beginning January 10th, 2017 through February 28th, 2017. Classes will be held at the Clifton Public Library, located at 292 Piaget Ave, in Community Room A. Each class will run from 1 pm-3 pm. Registration is required–please call the Clifton Health Department at 973-470-5773 to register. Please call as soon as possible, as space is limited. This course is open to Clifton and Little Falls residents only. This program emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls. You will learn to view falls as controllable, set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce fall risks at home, and exercise to improve strength and balance. You should attend if you are concerned about falls, interested in improving balance, flexibility and strength, have fallen in the past, and if you restrict activities because of falling concerns. This program is based on Fear of Falling: A Matter of Balance, used and adapted by permission of Boston University. According to the CDC, one in three older people fall each year, but less than half tell their doctor. Falling one time doubles your chances of falling again. Many falls do not cause injuries, but one out of five falls does cause a serious injury, such as a broken bone or a head injury. These injuries can make it hard for a person to get around, perform everyday activities, or live on their own. Many people who fall, even if they are not injured, become afraid of falling. This fear may cause a person to cut down on their everyday activities. When a person is less active, they become weaker and this increases their chances of falling. Falls can be prevented with strength and balance exercises. Please call the Clifton Health Department at 973-470-5773 to register or for more information about this free screening. The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.

Pastorals and Christmas Carols By Children At KF

Pastoralki I Koledy

NEW YORK – On Saturday, January 14th at 2:00 p.m., The Kosciuszko Foundation invites you to a Concert of Christmas Carols and Pastorals. You will hear the most beautiful Polish and American songs performed by young artists, singers and musicians, and watch the post-competition exhibition “Santas … Santas.” We will also serve small refreshments. Program: 2:00 pm – welcoming introduction by Teresa Rysztof; 2:10 pm – Christmas Carols by various young artists; 3:45 pm – the announcement of the results of the children’s art contest “Mikolaje…Mikolaje” and presentation of the prizes to the winners of the contest; 4:15 pm – reception and children’s art exhibit “Mikolaje…Mikolaje”. For more information call 212-734-2130 or visit www.thekf.org The Kosciuszko Foundation is located at 15 East 65th Street, New York, NY 10065.

Polish & American Carols Concert

NEW YORK – The Angelus Choir will be performing at the Polish and American Carols Concert on Saturday, January 14, 2017, 4:00 p.m., at the Consulate General of Poland in New York (233 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10016).

45th International Polonaise Ball

FLORIDA – The 45th International Polonaise Ball “Dream Designs Bridging Times: Honoring Polish American Architects and Engineers” will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2017 (Brunch on Sunday, February 5, 2017) at the Eden Roc Hotel in Miami Beach. The International Polonaise Ball is organized by the American institute of Polish Culture under the auspices of the Ambassador of Poland. This annual event is held in Miami, Florida and serves as a fundraiser for the institute. Each year the ball honors Poland, her culture, and her people, and pays tribute to Poland’s friendship with different nations. For more information contact the American Institute of Polish Culture, 1440 79th Street Causeway, Suite 117, Miami, FL 33141, phone: 305-864-2349, email: info@ampolinstitute.org For more details check out the website: www.ampolinstitute.org

Installation Dinner

PENNSYLVANIA – Sunday, January 15 – Polish American Heritage Association of Berks County Installation Dinner, Giannotti’s Country Manor, 3118 Pricetown Road, Fleetwood, PA, 1:30 P.M. Info call Sandy Lubas Hummel 610-582-8717.

“Jaselka”

PENNSYLVANIA – Sunday, January 15 – St. Adalbert Polish Language School Annual Christmas Program, “Jaselka”, St. Adalbert Auditorium, Thompson Street and Allegheny Avenue, Port Richmond section of Philadelphia, 12 Noon. Free. Info call Danuta Eichler 267-251-3776.

Snowball Dance

PENNSYLVANIA – Sunday, January 15 – Snowball Dance, Sacred Heart Parish Center, 2596 Cornwall Road (Cornwall Rd & 419), Cornwall, PA. Music by Shoreliners Band, 2 to 6 P.M. Info call Joe Yaklowich 717-566-5704.

Oplatek, Polish Dinner And Koleda Set At Corpus Christi

NEW YORK – Corpus Christi Church, 199 Clark St., Buffalo, invites the public to share opłatek, enjoy a homemade dinner and the singing of kolędy on Sunday, Jan. 15 after the 11 a.m. Mass. Special guests, the Ludowa Nuta Carolers from Hamilton, Ont., will sing during the Mass, as well as during the dinner. A homemade Polish holiday-time dinner is included in the admission price of $20 presale/$25 at the door for adults. Children under 12, free. To RSVP, call 716-892-5975.

Holiday Concert At Polish American Museum

NEW YORK – Otto Tunes, an all male a cappella group from Syracuse University, will be singing alongside the Slavic Arts Quartet on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 at the Polish American Museum, 16 Belleview Ave., Port Washington, NJ. This performance will take place during the museum’s annual holiday concert at 2 p.m. at the museum. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students. Refreshments will be served. Additional information call 516-883-6542. Otto Tunes came onto the scene in 2011, when four freshmen wanted to start something new with their love of music. Five years later, the group of 17 young men is known for their orange pants and oh so charming personalities.

Ryder Cup Bowling #162 – January 14, 2017

MICHIGAN – (PRCUA Host Society) versus #718; starting with registration at 11:00 a.m. at Cherry Hill Lanes. Afterglow at Randy’s Bar & Grill on Warren Ave., Dearborn Heights, MI. $40 per person includes bowling, prize money and food. Interested bowlers should contact Bob Hojnacki at hoj606@hotmail.com or 313-384-6255.

St. Stan’s Corporate Communion and Election of Officers

DEARBORN HTS., MI – January 15, 2017 – Mass will be held in memory of our deceased members at 11:00 am at St. Linus Church on Hass Street between Telegraph & Beach Daly Rds., south of Warren Ave. Following Mass a complimentary dinner will be served at the Stitt VFW Post on Waverly Street, south of W. Warren Rd and east of Telegraph Rd. After dinner, a short meeting will be held and the election of officers for 2017. For additional information, contact 313-278-5219.

Six Polish Films At Palm Springs International Film Festival

CALIFORNIA – PALM SPRINGS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

https://www.psfilmfest.org/2017-ps-film-festival/films?region=Poland

January 2 – 16, 2017

UNITED STATES OF LOVE (Zjednoczone stany milosci) by Tomasz Wasilewski

http://www.polishfilmla.org/wocms.php?siteID=12&ID=954

REGAL CINEMA, 789 E Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Saturday, January 14 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, January 15 at 12:30 PM

AFTERIMAGE (Powidoki) by Andrzej Wajda

http://www.polishfilmla.org/wocms.php?siteID=12&ID=964

CAMELOT THEATRES, 2300 E Baristo Rd., Palm Springs, CA 92262

Sunday, January 8 at 4:00 PM and Monday, January 9 at 1:30 PM

ASHES AND DIAMONDS (Popiol i diament) by Andrzej Wajda

http://www.polishfilmla.org/wocms.php?siteID=12&ID=199

CAMELOT THEATRES, 2300 E Baristo Rd., Palm Springs, CA 92262

Sunday, January 8 at 1:00 PM

THE LAST FAMILY (Ostania rodzina) by Jan P. Matuszynski

http://www.polishfilmla.org/wocms.php?siteID=12&ID=966

REGAL CINEMA, 789 E Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Tuesday, January 10 at 9:30 PM and Thursday, January 12 at 7:00 PM

MEMORIES OF SUMMER (Wspomnienie lata) by Adam Guzinski (in person: Adam Guzinski)

http://www.polishfilmla.org/wocms.php?siteID=12&ID=960

REGAL CINEMA, 789 E Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Sunday, January 8 at 7:30 PM and Monday, January 9 at 4:30 PM

BLINDNESS (Zacma) by Ryszard Bugajski (in person: Ryszard Bugajski & Maria Mamona)

http://www.polishfilmla.org/wocms.php?siteID=12&ID=967

CAMELOT THEATRES, 2300 E Baristo Rd., Palm Springs, CA 92262

Sunday, January 8 at 7:30 PM, Monday, January 9 at 7:30 PM and Wednesday, January 11 at 5:00 PM

www.polishfilmla.org

80 Anniversary Of The Opening Of The PMA

ILLINOIS – You are cordially invited to join us for an elegant special evening commemorating the 80th Anniversary of the opening of The Polish Museum of America on Sunday, January 22, 2017 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. in the Sabina P. Logisz Great Hall of The Polish Museum of America, 984 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60642. RSVP by January 16, 2017 to (773) 384-3352 ext. 2111 — $50 suggested donation.

Serdecznie zapraszamy Szanownych Państwa na wyjątkowy wieczór, by uczcić jubileuszn osiemdziesięciolecia otwarcia Muzeum Polskiego w Ameryce w niedzielę, 22 stycznia 2017 roku w godzinach od 16 do 20 w Sali Głównej MPA im. Sabiny F. Logisz pod adresem 984 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL. 60642. RSVP do 16 stycznia pod numerem 1-773-384-3352 wew. 2111, sugerowana dotacja 50 $ Fot. Uroczyste otwarcie Muzeum Polskiego w Ameryce 12 stycznia 1937 roku, fot. W.M. Różański, Washington Studio, z kolekcji MPA

Birthdays & Anniversaries

By DJ Wolfie

I would like to wish all of your readers A Very Happy and Healthy New Year!!

Happy Birthday to Mike Garrigan of Lyndhurst, New Jersey who will be celebrating his birthday on Sunday, January 8th. Happy Birthday wishes from your wife Joan, your Ssn Michael, your daughters, Christine and Cynthia, the rest of your family members, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT!

Happy Birthday to Matthew Zamorski of Linden, New Jersey who will be celebrating his birthday on Monday, January 9th. Happy Birthday wishes from your Mom and Dad Grace and Bruce, your sisters Victoria and Julianna, your Grandma Bert, your Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, the rest of your family members, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT!

Happy Birthday to Beth Zamorski of South Jersey, New Jersey who will be celebrating her birthday on Wednesday, January 11th. Happy Birthday wishes from your fiancee’ Tom, your Mom Bert, your brothers Bruce and Barry, your sisters-in-law Grace and Theresa, all your nieces and nephews, the rest of your family members, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT!

Happy Birthday to Stash Raiczyk of Bellmawr, New Jersey who will be celebrating his birthday on Saturday, January 14th. Happy Birthday wishes from your wife Terry, your sons Christopher and Erik, the rest of your family members, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT!

Happy Birthday to Wanda Koch of Toms River, New Jersey who will be celebrating her birthday on Sunday, January 15th. Happy Birthday wishes from your husband Michael, your son Michael and his wife Laura, Laura’s Mom and Dad Diane and George, your granddaughter Kate Madison, your grandson Michael George, the rest of your family members, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT!

Happy Birthday to Nicholas Tecchio of Denville, New Jersey who will be celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, January 17th. Happy Birthday wishes from your Mom and Dad Beth and Alan, your Grandma and Grandpa Gail and Steven, Aunt Fran, the rest of your family members, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT!

Happy Birthday to Richard Soltys of Fair Lawn, New Jersey who will be celebrating his birthday on Sunday, January 22nd. Happy Birthday wishes from your wife Barbara (Basia), your daughter Jessica, your son Christopher, the rest of your family members, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT!

Happy Birthday to Ann Marie Matousek of Millersville, MD who will be celebrating her birthday on Sunday, January 22nd. Happy Birthday wishes from your husband Mike, your daughters Amanda and Amy, your son Matthew, your Mom and Dad Barbara and Lubas, Mike’s Mom and Dad Connie and Al, the rest of your family members, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT!