Calendar (week of January 4th)

Polish Lecture

PENNSYLVANIA – On Sunday, January 14, the Polski Uniwersytet Ludowy Lecture in the Polish Language will be held at the Associated Polish Home, 9150 Academy Road, Northeast Philadelphia, 3 P.M. Speaker: Prof. Miron Wolnicki. Topic: “Technologies that change our lives in the 21st century. Info call 215-624-9954. All are invited to attend. Free.

Online Presentation

PENNSYLVANIA – An Online Presentation “Map of Polish Philadelphia”, by Peter Obst will be held on Sunday, January 14th at the Associated Polish Home, Vistula Lounge, 9150 Academy Road, Northeast Philadelphia, 2:30 P.M. Call 215-624-9954 for more information.

The Everything Flea Market & Collectible Show

NEW JERSEY – The Everything Flea Market & Collectible Show will be held on Sunday, January 14, 2018 from 9 AM-4 PM, Indoors & Limited Outdoors at the Wayne PAL Building, 1 PAL Drive (off Parish Drive), Wayne, NJ 07470. Admission: Free. Organization Host: Wayne PAL. For information call 201-998-1144 or events@jcpromotions.info Do your shopping here. There will be 50+ tables displaying an array of quality merchandise such as handbags, sports collectibles, jewelry for all ages, clothing, dollar items, gift items, video games, vintage jewelry, gloves & scarves, toys, perfumes, antiques & collectibles, garage/tag sale items all at bargain prices. Come hungry because there will be delicious food served. JC Promotions, Inc. is coordinating this event. Support Wayne PAL and come shopping with us.

Oplatek Dinner at Holy Rosary Church Hall

MARYLAND – Polish Family Organization invites you to an Oplatek Dinner on Sunday, January 21, 2018 from 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm at Holy Rosary Church in Baltimore. Price: $30.00 per person; Children under 12 years old for Free! Music by: DJ Jozef from Philadelphia. Hot Dinner, Dessert, Beer & Wine. Sorry, NO tickets will be sold at the door. Final day to purchase tickets is Friday 1/19/2018. Contact: Christine Grabowski 410-456-3029 or Darek Bogacki 410-247-0000

Hartford Polish Saturday School Fundraising Gala

CONNECTICUT – The Hartford Polish Saturday School would like to invite you to our Annual Fundraising Ball on January 27, 2018 from 8:00 pm to 1:00 am at: Crystal Ballroom 211 Farmington Ave, New Britain, CT 06053. The evening will be filled with a variety of wonderful Polish hors d’oeuvres, Full Dinner (buffet style), Viennese table with Coffee & Tea, soda, juice, raffle prizes, silent auction and dancing all night, provided by fabulous DJ Greg Polski. We will also have many attractive items during Silent Auction. Remember this is BYOB event. This Ball is our biggest fundraising event of the year and we are hoping you will be able to support our school by attending, Please contact Ania Simpson 860-966-9825 or Asha at 860-817-0368 or info@PolskaSzkolaHartford.com for tickets and/or questions. Tickets are ONLY $ 60.00 per person or $500 per table of 10 (price discounted) Reserve your table / ticket and pay by January 15th for this fabulous event!

Polska Szkoła Sobotnia w Hartford Zaprasza na Coroczny Bal Charytatywny

Nasz coroczny Bal Charytatywny, który odbędzie się 27-go Stycznia 2018 od godziny 20.00 do 1.00 nad ranem w Crystal Ballroom 211 Farmington Ave, New Britain, CT 06053. Wieczór będzie wypełniony wspaniałymi przekąskami, bogatą kolacją (w formie bufetu), wiedeńskim stołem z kawą, herbatą, sodą, i sokami, tańcem przez całą noc przy muzyce DJ Greg Polski i bogatych nagrodach fantowych z niesamowitą aukcją. Bilety tylko $60.00 od osoby lub $500 za cały stol dziesięcioosobowy. Prosimy o kupno do 15-go Stycznia. Prosimy o kontakt: Ania Simpson 860-966-9825 lub Asha at 860-817-0368 info@PolskaSzkolaHartford.com Ta okoliczność jest naszą największą imprezą w celu pozyskania funduszy na rzecz szkoły i mamy nadzieję, że będziecie Państwo w stanie wesprzeć naszą placówkę poprzez udział w zabawie.

Christmas Luncheon & Polonia Awards 2017 – Oplatek I Nagrody Polonii 2017

CALIFORNIA – The Polish American Congress of Southern California cordially invite Polonia to their “Christmas Luncheon and Polonia Awards 2017” on Sunday, January 14th from 2 to 5 pm at the Brookside Country Club, 1133 Rosemont Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103. Cost: $40 per person (prepaid); $45 per person (at the door). The Polonia Awards 2017 recipients are POLAM Federal Credit Union, Henryka Lazarz and Gordon Leon Black. Enjoy the Polish tradition of sharing the Oplatek, catch up with old friends, and make new friends. For more information and reservations, please call Theresa Dudzick 310-245-3157 or email: tdudzick@yahoo.com

Polish Heritage Society of Philadelphia Presents “Map of Polish Philadelphia”

PENNSYLVANIA – On Sunday, January 14, 2018, at 2:30PM at the Associated Polish Home, Vistula Lounge, Peter Obst, Board Member for the Polish Heritage Society of Philadelphia will do an on-line presentation, “Map of Polish Philadelphia”. This is an internet program which includes links to information about various Polish historical markers, monuments, clubs, associations, churches and places that have a “Polish connection”. All are invited. Contact Jean Joka@gmail.com.

JOIN THE LOCAL RELAY FOR LIFE COMMITTEE for ANNUAL KICKOFF

CLIFTON, NJ – The Relay for Life Clifton 2018 Kickoff will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2018 from 2-4 PM at the Community Senior Center. Join us and learn about Relay, meet some new friends, hear some encouraging stories and enjoy some light refreshments. The 14th Annual Relay for Life of Clifton will be held on Saturday, June 16, 2018 from 12 noon to 12 midnight at Clifton Stadium. Please note the change in our time this year!!! The Committee is pleased to announce the theme of this year’s Relay event is Pirates of the “CURE”IBBEAN, and we encourage all Mateys to join us for Kickoff and event day. Please RSVP to Steve Cavanaugh at ACS at 973 285-8025. The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life is an event that brings the community together to help the American Cancer Society create a world with less cancer and more birthdays. For more information on the Relay For Life of Clifton, please visit www.relayforlife.org/cliftonnj or contact Steve Cavanaugh at the American Cancer Society 973-285-8025 For 24-hour cancer information, please call toll free 1 800ACS-2345 or visit www.cancer.org

MCHS Announces Tour To Kirkbride Lunatic Asylum

MORRISTOWN, NJ – For anyone thinking “been there, done that,” Morris County Historical Society has an event planned that most have never experienced: A three-day bus trip to the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston, West Virginia. What’s the connection with Morris County’s history? Like Greystone Park, this complex was constructed and developed following the same philosophy promulgated by Thomas Story Kirkbride (1809-1883), a physician and advocate for the mentally ill. Both sites included Kirkbride buildings, with the Trans-Allegheny site featuring one of the few remaining intact Kirkbride buildings in America. The trip is scheduled for April 12-14 (Thursday through Saturday) and includes round-trip coach bus transportation by Panorama Tours from Morristown, two nights’ accommodations at the Stonewall Resort in Roanoke, WV, breakfasts, boxed lunch, and two tours: the History tour of the building’s four floors and medical center, and the Criminally Insane tour of the facilities for patients so classified. Those who wish to can sign up for an optional third, daytime tour: a 90-minute “not for the faint of heart” guided Paranormal Tour of “hot spots” on the grounds. As space is limited, interested participants are encouraged to reserve early. For further information on the trip and to RSVP, visit www.MorrisCountyHistory.org or call MCHS at 973-267-3465.