Calendar (week of January 26)

CinePolska Film Series Presented by The Embassy of the Republic of Poland

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Join us for a special screening of “Loving Vincent” by Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman (in English) on Wednesday, January 31 (8:00 p.m.) at the Avalon Theatre, 5612 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington, DC. A Q&A with film painter Pamela Bliss will follow the screening. This screening of “Loving Vincent” is organized in collaboration with the Polish Cultural Institute New York, and is part of Poland Days in Washington, D.C. celebrating the centennial of Poland’s rebirth. On 27th July 1890 a gaunt figure stumbled down a drowsy high street at twilight in the small French country town of Auvers. The man was carrying nothing; his hands clasped to a fresh bullet wound leaking blood from his belly. This was Vincent van Gogh, then a little known artist; now the most famous artist in the world. In this biopic painted in Vincent van Gogh’s signature style, Armand Roulin (voiced by Douglas Booth), who sat for van Gogh, sets out to investigate how the artist died. The voice cast also includes Chris O’Dowd and Saoirse Ronan. LOVING VINCENT, the world’s first fully-painted animated feature film, brings the paintings of Vincent van Gogh to life to tell his remarkable story. Every one of the 65,000 frames of the film is an oil-painting hand-painted by 125 professional oil-painters who travelled from all across the world to the animation studios in Poland and Greece to be a part of the production. As remarkable as Vincent’s brilliant paintings is his passionate, ill-fated life and mysterious death. Tickets available online or at the theatre box office.

Thrift Shop

PASSAIC, NJ – St. John Lutheran Church located at 140 Lexington Ave, Passaic will be having their next Thrift Shop on February 3rd from 9:30 am until 1:00 pm in the Parish hall. This sale features gently used winter clothing, some spring items, household items, domestic items toys, games, books. Everything can be found at extremely low prices. For information call the church office at (973) 779-1166. Volunteers & guests are always invited to help the church women on Sat. Feb 3.

Lectures On Poland and America’s World War I History

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Polish Cultural Institute in NY and the KF in DC invite you to “Between Music and Diplomacy: The Founding Fathers of WWI American-Polish Rapprochement” on Friday, February 2nd at 6:00 p.m. Join them at the Kosciuszko Foundation, 2025 O Street NW, Washington, DC 20036 for two lectures by Polish and American historians on aspects of Poland and America’s World War I history, accompanied by a concert of music by the virtuoso and statesman Ignacy Jan Paderewski. Before and during World War I, Poland’s condition was treated as an internal matter for Russia, Germany and Austria-Hungary. Thanks to numerous and strong military, social, cultural as well as diplomatic efforts, Polish independence was suddenly reconsidered by the Great Powers. This is a free event. A $10 donation is asked to cover the costs of the refreshments. Traditionally Polish snacks will be served. The guests will also have an opportunity to taste a very special drink – THE KOSCIUSZKO BRIDGE COCKTAIL (Żubrówka – Bison Grass Vodka + NY Distilling Dorothy Parker Gin + Doc’s Draft Cider) – A DRINK THAT COMBINES THE SPIRITS OF OUR TWO NATIONS.

Flea Market, Craft & Collectible Show

NEW JERSEY – A Flea Market, Craft & Collectible Show will be held on Sunday, February 4, 2018 from 9 AM-4 PM, Indoors & Outdoors at Clifton High School, 333 Colfax Ave. (off Van Houten Ave.) Clifton, NJ 07013. Admission: Free. Organization Sponsor: Clifton High School Wrestling Team. For information call 201.998.1144 or events@jcpromotions.info There will be 50+ tables displaying an array of quality merchandise such as handbags, crafts, sports collectibles, clothing, jewelry, gift items, DVD’s, scarves, perfumes, antiques & collectibles, garage/tag sale items and so much more all at bargain prices! Shop with us and support the Wrestling Team. JC Promotions, Inc. is coordinating this event in conjunction with the Clifton High School Wrestling Team. Other school and/or local organizations that would like to participate by having an exhibitor space to sell their items and/or promote their club are welcome to reserve one of the 4 spaces that will be offered free each month. Please contact JC for a reservation.

Tribute Ceremony Honoring Kosciuszko

PENNSYLVANIA – Everyone is invited to attend the Annual Tribute Ceremony honoring American Revolutionary War Hero and Freedom Fighter for Poland General Thaddeus Kosciuszko, marking the 272nd Anniversary of his birth and the 201st Anniversary of his death on Saturday, February 3, 2018 – 12 Noon at the Kosciuszko House, 3rd & Pine Streets in Historic Philadelphia. The event is being sponsored by the Polish American Congress – Eastern Pennsylvania District. A luncheon will follow the ceremony at the Polish American Cultural Center Museum. For additional information or luncheon reservations call the Polish American Congress at the Polish American Cultural Center, Monday through Friday between 10 A.M. and 4 P.M. at (215) 922-1700, or email info@PolishAmericanCongress.com.

KF Celebrates Fat Thursday (Tlusty Czwartek) With Paczki Feast

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Join us for the annual Pączki Feast! The KF celebrates Tłusty Czwartek (Fat Thursday) before Środa Popielcowa on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8TH. Traditionally, Polish families made pączki and other treats on that day to use all the sugar and fat in the house that would be forbidden during Lent. Glazed pączki will be on sale for $2.50 a piece at the KF between 12 and 5 PM. WE DO NOT TAKE PRE-ORDERS THIS YEAR! FIRST COME FIRST SERVE ONLY! The Kosciuszko Foundation is located at 2025 O Street, N.W., Washington, DC 20036.

Romantic Pre-Valentine’s Dinner Night At PNH

CONNECTICUT – Reserve your table today for our Pre-Valentines Romantic Dinner on February 10, 2018 at the Polish National Home of Hartford. Enjoy an intimate setting the Saturday before Valentine’s Day and avoid the hectic restaurant day on the 14th. The evening Includes: A bottle of wine for the couple, Aperitif, 1st course – PNH Salad, 2nd course – Cup of Soup (Choice of Mushroom or Sauerkraut), 3rd course – Mini potato pancakes topped with smoked salmon or 2 Pierogi (a PNH favorite), 4th course – Prime Rib or Roasted Salmon, 5th Course – Dessert: Choice of our house-made Creme Brule, or house-made Nalesniki with Strawberry Sauce. After dinner, enjoy the PNH Game Room and the playful side of your relationship! The room will be available only for you and other couples from our Pre-Valentine’s Dinner. Our Pre-Valentine’s Dinner is only $45/person, which includes tax and gratuity. *Additional beverages may be ordered with your server and a separate check will be provided for your convenience. More information on our website or on the online reservation form. Reservations accepted online, phone or email | Last day to make your reservation is February 3rd. Seating is limited. Call 860-2471784, email: info@PolishHomeCT.org https://hartfordpnh.wufoo.com/forms/prevalentines-romantic-couples-dinner-night/

Thursday Swing Dancing At Polish National Home of Hartford

CONNECTICUT – Regular swing dance is EVERY Thursday starting at 7 pm. Lessons and/or just dancing. If you’re shy, grab some liquid courage at the pub.

• 7:00 pm-8:00 pm: Monthly lessons series

• 8:00 pm-8:30 pm: Beginner Lesson (FREE) – Intermediate Guided Practice in basement ($5 extra)

• 8:30 pm-11:00 pm: Open social dancing

The Polish National Home is located at 60 Charter Oak Avenue – Pulaski Plaza, Hartford, CT 06106. For more information, email: info@polishhomect.org