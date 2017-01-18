Calendar (week of January 18th)

Newark Museum Offers Free Admission On Friday, January 20th

NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Museum has served its community for more than 100 years as a place of gathering, of inspiration, of excitement, of learning, of diversity, of tolerance and of refuge. On Inauguration Day, Friday, January 20, the Museum will be offering the public free admission and the opportunity rediscover the things that unite the country. Free gallery tours will take place at 1 and 2 pm; Planetarium shows will be offered at 2 pm for an additional fee. The Museum is located at 49 Washington St., Newark. The Museum hours are noon to 5 pm. On site parking is available for a fee.

For additional information, visit www.newarkmuseum.org.

Costume Carnival Ball For Children

CALIFORNIA – The Polish Alma Mater in Los Angeles is hosting a “Costume Carnival Ball” for children on Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 2.30 PM at Our Lady of The Bright Mount Parish Hall, 3424 West Adams Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90018. The program includes the timeless and latest Polish dance hits for children, fun and games, prizes, savory snacks and refreshments. Free Admission. All kids are welcome!

http://www.szkolapolska-la.org/

www.polishfilmla.org

Carnival Dance In Maryland!

MARYLAND – You are invited to a CARNIVAL DANCE sponsored by Our Lady Queen of Poland Parish on Saturday, February 4th from 8 pm to 1 am at the Knights of Columbus Hall (across the street from the church), 9707 Rosensteel Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20910. Come kick up your heels and join us for a wonderful evening of dancing, music and frivolity! For reservations, call Izabella Macander 301-770-7086.

Special Concert –

Mieczyslaw Szczesniak

ILLINOIS – Mieczyslaw Szczesniak will perform in concert on Saturday, January 21st, 7:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, 1118 N. Noble St., Chicago, IL 60642. The content of the concert are pieces from Mietek Szcześniak’s newest album titled “Nierówni” (English: “Unequal/Uneven”). Szcześniak has dreamed about the album for many years. His composition for priest Jan Twardowski’s poem titled “Wiersz z banałem w środku” (English: “A Poem with a Ciché Inside”), published as a song (sung by Szcześniak) titled “Spoza nas” (English: “From Outside of Us”), became a great hit, Szcześniak’s most popular radio and greatest hits song. The artist’s aim was simple: to share his love for Twardowski’s poetry and to move the poems from hearts to heads and mouths, so that they can be sung and danced, and evoke emotions expressed with free laughter and crying, like in Twardowski’s poems. That is why the poems chosen by Szcześniak are told in compositions which evoke the acoustic, light, and sunny Brazilian music – its clearly distinguished types: bossa nova, samba, chorinjo, and sao. The whole album is acoustic, with a noble, organic sound. The content is complemented with great form: it was recorded by Brazilian musicians in the United States. Instruments: guitar, bass, piano, three percussionists, choirs (including Grażyna Auguścik) and a string quartet arranged by Krzysztof Herdzin. Mieczysław Szcześniak has recorded eight solo albums. He received three Fryderyk awards and the Amber Nightingale award during the Sopot Festival. Fans love his talent, unique timbre, and unparalleled feeling among Polish soloists. His artistic activity represents the most unique and refined aspects of music. More: www.mietekszczesniak.pl BUY TICKETS http://www.grazynaauguscik.com/event/grazyna-auguscik-i-mietek-szczesniak/

www.soundsandnotes.org

Flea Market & Collectible Show

NEW JERSEY – A FLEA MARKET & COLLECTIBLE SHOW will be held on Sunday, January 22, 2017 from 9 AM-4 PM, Indoors & Outdoors, at Bergenfield High School, 80 South Prospect Ave, Bergenfield, NJ 07621. Admission: Free. Organization Sponsor: Bergenfield High School Parents Association. For information call 201-998-1144 or events@jcpromotions.info There will be 50+ exhibitors displaying an array of quality merchandise such as oil & incense, handbags, sports collectibles, jewelry for all ages, clothing, dollar items, gift items, gloves & scarves, toys, perfumes, antiques & collectibles, garage/tag sale items all at bargain prices. Come to support the Parents Association and do your shopping here. JC is offering 4 free spaces to any school organization that would like to participate by having an exhibitor space to sell their items and/or promote their club are welcome to reserve one of the 4 spaces being offered. Please contact JC for a reservation. Hurry while they last.

National Gallery of Art – Guided Tours In Polish

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The National Gallery of Art in Washington DC invites you for GUIDED TOURS IN POLISH. The next tour will take place on SUNDAY, JANUARY 22, 2017. We meet:

12:00 noon at the Rotunda of the West Building – artworks from 13th to 19th centuries

2:00 p.m. at the East Building Information Desk – 20th & 21st -century art

Each tour takes approximately one hour, and you can follow either of them independently. Tours and events organized by the National Gallery of Art are free, open to public and do not require prior reservation. ALL DETAILS CAN BE FOUND AT www.nga.gov

CONTACT & FAQ: http://www.nga.gov/content/ngaweb/contact-us.html

For the following tours check:

http://www.nga.gov/content/ngaweb/calendar/guided-tours/foreign-language.html

National Gallery of Art w Waszyngtonie zaprasza na wycieczki w jezyku polskim.

Najblizsze oprowadzanie po kolekcji – NIEDZIELA, 22 STYCZNIA 2017

godz. 12:00 – zbiorka w Rotundzie Budynku Zachodniego (West Building) sztuka od XIII do XIX wieku

godz. 14:00 – zbiorka przy Informacji w Budynku Wschodnim (East Building) sztuka XX i XXI wieku

Sa to dwie osobne wycieczki (kazda trwa ok. 1 godziny), mozna zatem uczestniczyc zarowno w obu, jak i tylko jednej z nich. Wstep do Galerii oraz organizowane przez nia wycieczki sa darmowe, otwarte dla wszystkich i nie wymagaja wczesniejszej rezerwacji.

WSZELKIE INFORMACJE DOSTEPNE NA www.nga.gov

KONTAKT i FAQ: http://www.nga.gov/content/ngaweb/contact-us.html

Terminy kolejnych wycieczek:

http://www.nga.gov/content/ngaweb/calendar/guided-tours/foreign-language.html

Heart Failure Lecture

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Health Department and Hackensack UMC Mountainside will be offering a FREE lecture on Heart Failure on January 23rd, 2017 at 5 pm at the Clifton Memorial Library, Community Room A, located on 292 Piaget Ave in Clifton. Join us to learn signs and symptoms of heart failure, your risks, and treatment options. The speaker will be Kim Casalino, Registered Nurse-Core Measure Specialist at Hackensack UMC Mountainside Hospital. Registration is required as space is limited—please call 973-470-5760 to register. This event is open to Clifton and Little Falls residents. About 5.7 million Americans are living with heart failure today. Heart failure is a term that sounds like it is referring to a heart that has stopped working, but what it really means is that the heart is struggling to keep up with its workload. When you experience heart failure, your heart becomes weak and cannot supply the cells with enough blood. This results in fatigue, shortness of breath, and coughing in some people. Everyday activities like walking, climbing stairs, and carrying groceries become increasingly difficult. The most common cause of heart failure is Coronary Heart Disease, which occurs when arteries that supply blood to the heart muscle become narrowed by a buildup of fatty deposits called plaque. Other risk factors may include past heart attacks, heart defects present since birth, abnormal heart rhythm, Diabetes, and thyroid problems. Even if you are at high risk, there are simple healthy lifestyles choices you can make to reduce your risk. The Clifton Health Department and Hackensack UMC Mountainside encourage you to register for this free event for more information on preventing or living with heart failure. The Clifton Health Department is a contractual Health Agency serving the Township of Little Falls.

Textures In Canadian Music

NEW YORK – The Kosciuszko Foundation invites all to a lunch time concert by Ensemble Resonance titled “TEXTURES IN CANADIAN MUSIC” (celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday) on January 27th from 12 to 1:30 p.m. The Kosciuszko Foundation is located at 15 East 65th Street, New York, NY 10065. For more information email: Kosciuszko@thekf.org or visit the web at www.thekf.org

Carnival Ball – Zabawa Karnawalowa

CONNECTICUT – Hartford Polish Saturday School, Inc. would like to invite you to our Annual Fundraising Carnival Ball on January 28, 2017 from 7:00 pm to 1:00 am at Old Country Banquet Facility 4 Alden Ave, Enfield, CT The evening will be filled with a wonderful Polish Hors D’oeuvres, Full Dinner (buffet style), Viennese table with Coffee & Tea, Raffle Prizes, and dancing till morning, provided by famous band “Daniel -TO MY”. Remember this is BYOB event. This Ball is our biggest fundraising event of the year and we are hoping you will be able to support our school by attending and enjoying the evening. Please consider donating a prize for our raffle – All donations are tax deductible. There will be many people in attendance that could benefit from your product or service. Gift certificates or monetary donations will be greatly appreciated. Please contact Anna 860.634.0191 or Renata at 860.645.0329 or info@PolskaSzkolaHartford.com for tickets and/or questions. Tickets are ONLY $50 per person for the event. You can now purchase your ticket online from Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/charity-carnival-ball-benefiting-hartford-polish-saturday-school-tickets-30996321833

Please remember that our organization is tax-exempt charity under the IRS code section 501(c) (3). We look forward to seeing you at our Carnival celebration!

Asha Lassen (President)

Michael Gwara (Vice President)

Anna Wojnilo (Treasurer)

Marta Ziemecka-Dragonetti (Secretary)

Board of Directors of the Hartford Polish Saturday School, Inc.

Drodzy Przyjaciele,

Polska Szkoła Sobotnia życzy Wam pomyślnego Nowego Roku 2017!

Chcielibyśmy zaprosić Państwa na nasz coroczny Bal Karnawałowy, który odbędzie się 28 stycznia 2017 od godziny 19.00 do 1.00 nad ranem w Old Country Banquet Facility, 4 Alden Ave, Enfield, CT. Bilety tylko $50.00 od osoby w które będzie wliczone: donacja dla szkoły w wysokości $25.00 od biletu, przekąski, bogata polska kolacja, 2 butelki wina, deser z kawa i herbata, loteria fantowa. Przypominamy ze jest to BYOB impreza. To wszystko przy muzyce słynnego zespól “TO MY”. Prosimy o kontakt z Anną 860.634.0191 lub Renatą 860.645.0329 info@PolskaSzkolaHartford.com w sprawie rezerwacji całych stołów lub pojedynczych biletów. Bilety także można zakupić na stronie internetowej Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/charity-carnival-ball-benefiting-hartford-polish-saturday-school-tickets-30996321833

Ta okoliczność jest naszą największą imprezą w celu pozyskania funduszy na rzecz szkoły i mamy nadzieję, że będziecie Państwo w stanie wesprzeć naszą placówkę poprzez udział w zabawie i darowiźnie. Jeśli jesteście Państwo właścicielami firmy, prosimy o podarowanie nagród na naszą loterię (wszystkie darowizny są odliczane od podatku). Nasza organizacja jest instytucją charytatywną i jest zwolniona od podatku według kodeksu IRS artykuł 501 (c) (3) Będziemy niezmiernie zaszczyceni Waszą obecnością. Plakat w załączniku.

Turn Off The Stress Workshop

CLIFTON, NJ – Discover how you can have less anxiety and more JOY every day! Attend the 5-week Stress Relief Coaching Group. We all have some level of Stress in our lives, but are you…

• Saying “I am stressed out!” more than often?

• Feeling anxious and lack drive?

• Is your body feeling tight and not relaxed?

• Has your Dr. recommend stress relief management?

Learn how to “Turn Off the Stress” by getting to the root cause and improve your health and well being. Each 2 hour group session is jammed packed with effective exercises and stress relief techniques that will help you identify stress triggers and turn off the stress hormones in your body. Get to the root of your stress and start enjoying more joy and freedom. Great for parents, teachers and people in leadership to increase their effectiveness in helping people deal with life stressors. Starting on Thursday’s January 26, (Intro Session), February 2, 9, 16, 23 from 6:30 pm -8:3 0pm. Cost: Free (donations are accepted). Location: Clifton Main Library at 292 Piaget Ave Community Rm B, Clifton, NJ. Space is limited. Register online at www.powerofoneccom.org click on events. For more information contact Kim Castellano at 201-328-2326 or email kim@powerofoneccom.org Sessions are instructed by Kim Castellano, a Certified Christian Life Coach, Stress Relief Coach and Christian Counselor. Power of One Christian Coaching and Outreach Ministries, Inc. is committed to serving the local community by providing life coaching, free workshops and outreach. Your tax-exempt donations help support our free projects.

Billy Joel Tribute At PACC

NEW JERSEY – On Saturday, January 28, 8 to 10 p.m., “We May Be Right” band will perform a Billy Joel tribute at The Polish American Citizens Club, 29 Kline Blvd., Whitehouse Station. Tickets are $15 per person, includes dessert, coffee and tea. Dinner buffet ($10 per person) begins at 7 p.m. Cash bar. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Purchase tickets at www.squareup.com/market/PACCWHS or call (908) 534-6230.

45th International Polonaise Ball

FLORIDA – The 45th International Polonaise Ball “Dream Designs Bridging Times: Honoring Polish American Architects and Engineers” will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2017 (Brunch on Sunday, February 5, 2017) at the Eden Roc Hotel in Miami Beach. The International Polonaise Ball is organized by the American institute of Polish Culture under the auspices of the Ambassador of Poland. This annual event is held in Miami, Florida and serves as a fundraiser for the institute. Each year the ball honors Poland, her culture, and her people, and pays tribute to Poland’s friendship with different nations. For more information contact the American Institute of Polish Culture, 1440 79th Street Causeway, Suite 117, Miami, FL 33141, phone: 305-864-2349, email: info@ampolinstitute.org For more details check out the website: www.ampolinstitute.org

Relay for Life of Clifton Official 2017 Kickoff Party

CLIFTON, NJ – Join us at out official Relay for Life of Clifton 2017 Kickoff Party which will be held on Saturday, February 11th from 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm at the Clifton Senior Center Barn, 900 Clifton Avenue. (snow date: Sunday, February 12th). Help us kick off Clifton’s largest annual fundraising event! Questions? Contact Sarah Greulich sarah.greulich@cancer.org

PAAA Scholarships For Polish Students

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Polish American Arts Association of Washington, DC offers several scholarships that could be up to $5,000.00 to undergraduates and graduates of Polish or Polish-American descent. If we grant more than one, the maximum amount may change.

Requirements include but not limited to:

• Student must be a resident in the DC, Maryland, or Virginia

• Attending an accredited University or College

• US citizen

• Fine student with the promise of a successful future.

The full list of Requirements and an Application Form are available on the PAAA website http://www.paaa.us/scholarship/.