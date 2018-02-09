Calendar (week of February 9th)

Polish Cultural Society of Indiana Cancels Carnival Party

INDIANA – Dear Members and Friends, We’re really sorry to inform you that Carnival Party, which was scheduled on for Saturday, February 10th, has been cancelled due to unforeseen and emergent situations. Please accept our apologies with regards to this unfortunate matter. We regret any inconvenience this may cause you, even though we’ve tried our best to inform everyone as soon as possible. We appreciate your understanding. We look forward to seeing you at our Annual Egg Painting in March. Sincerely, Your PCSI Board. Visit www.polishcsi.org

PASGC Carnival Party and Open House

OHIO – Please join us for Carnival Party this coming Saturday, February 10th starting at 5 PM. Party is free to attend we only ask you to bring your drink, some food and a good mood! We encourage costumes for big and small – it’s a Carnival after all! The event is also a way to provide an Open House opportunity to all who would like to come and learn more about our club and what it has to offer at no cost. Meet our board, members and volunteers that make our club great. Membership registration will be available at the door as well as online. Polish-American Society of Greater Cincinnati (PASGC) was founded on February 11, 1962. PASGC promotes interest in Polish culture, art, history and traditions in the Tri-State area. We work with and support the local and national Polish-American organizations to promote Polish heritage. Come to meet the board, volunteers and current members of the club. Learn about many activities and initiatives the club has to offer! Look forward to meeting you at the open house! Location: 8494 Landen Cove, Maineville, OH 45039. Please call 513-965-1286 for more information.

Polish Pianist Michal Wierba To Perform In Baltimore

MARYLAND – The Ronnie Burrage Trio will feature Polish pianist Michal Wierba in concert on Saturday, February 10th at An die Musik Club, 409 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD. There will be 2 sets: 8:00 & 9:30 pm. Admission $20.00 plus $1.00 fee online; students with valid ID pay $10.00. For ticket sales, go to www.instantseats.com

Clifton Citizens Unite To Make A Safer Community

CLIFTON, NJ – The Recreation Department is providing Adult CPR, AED and First Aid training at the Annual “Your Heart is in My Hands” Safety Rally on Saturday February 10, 2018. The Recreation Department provides this training at a reduced cost to get as many citizens trained as possible. The cost of the rally is only $35.00 and students who successfully pass all skills and written requirements will receive an American Red Cross certification valid for two years. All participants will receive a Valentine gift, to give to their loved one, with a tag that reads, “I am trained in CPR and First Aid because I love you – Your Heart Is In My Hands” as well as a continental breakfast. The class teaches participants to recognize emergency situations, check the scene and call for help. How to avoid blood borne pathogen exposure, recognize and care for life-threatening respiratory and cardiac emergencies, care for a conscious and unconscious choking victim, perform CPR, use of an AED (Automated External Defibrillation) and how to recognize emergency situations, check the scene, call for help, avoid blood borne pathogen exposure, care for wounds, bone and soft tissue injuries, head and spinal injuries, burns, heat and cold emergencies, manage sudden illnesses, stroke, seizure, bites, etc., and how to minimize shock. The event takes place from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Community Recreation Center, located at 1232 Main Ave. A continental breakfast will be available between 8:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Pre- registration is required. Space is limited. There will be NO onsite registration on the day of the course. Register online at cliftonrec.com or at the Clifton Recreation Department; 900 Clifton Ave, City Hall 2nd Floor. For more information, call (973) 470-5956. Give your family and friends a special Valentine gift this year by learning these important life-saving skills.

Bal Karnawalowy 2018

MINNESOTA – PACIM’s signature event, Bal Karnawałowy (carnival ball), honors the pre-Lenten celebration that dates back several centuries in Poland. The formal event includes dinner and dancing. The Ball will be held on Saturday, February 10th, 2018 at the Crowne Plaza Northstar, 618 Second Avenue South, Great Lake Ballroom (7th floor), Minneapolis, MN 55402. The evening includes a silent auction and Wall of Wine raffle, a short program, and the Polonez to open the Ball. Crowne Plaza is offering PACIM guests a discounted rate. For more information visit the Polish American Cultural Institute of Minnesota’s website: www.pacim.org

Mardi Gras Potluck Party – Polskie Ostatki!

NORTH CAROLINA – The Polish-American Club of the Triangle cordially invites you to the Mardi Gras Potluck Party – Polskie Ostatki on Sunday, February 11th from 5 to 11 pm at the Holly Glen Clubhouse, 201 Hollymont Dr., Holly Springs, NC 27540 (in front of the Holly Glen swimming pool). Please, register for this event by sending an email to: polam.raleigh@gmail.com COST (paid at the door – cash, checks and credit cards accepted): PAC members: $10/person, Non-members: $30/person (also perfect opportunity to pay your 2018 dues!) The club will provide water, soft drinks, coffee, tea; music and room decorations. Please bring your own beverage and appetizers/food items to share with others. For more information visit: www.polamrtp.com

Boxers Wanted… JO, YOUTH, SENIOR, MASTER’S MALE AND FEMALE

BROOKLYN, NY – We are looking for Boxers for our next amateur card on February 17th. The weigh-in for this show will begin at 4:00 PM, and the first bout will begin at 6:00 PM. All our bouts are sanctioned by USABoxingMetro. All boxers must have their boxing book with them in order to participate. For more information email Jieun to matchmaker@gleasonsgym.net or call 917.858.3955. If you want to attend. Reserve your ticket now. The ticket price is $25 per person. Children 6 and under are not charged. All gym members and registered amateurs with their books in hand pay $20 per person. The boxing event will be held at Gleason’s Gym, 130 Water St., Brooklyn, NY 11201. For moreinformation about the gym call 718-797-2872.

Stereo Junkies

NEW JERSEY – Save the date – Saturday February 17th, 7 to 10 p.m., and bring your dancing shoes! Stereo Junkies-the ultimate cover band playing R&B, classic rock, and top 40-is coming back February 17 to the Polish American Citizens Club. Doors open 6:30 pm. Band plays 7-1 0pm. $15 which includes entrance, desserts, iced tea/lemonade/coffee/tea. Buffett $10/pp and cash bar available. RSVP Purchase tickets at www.squareup.com/market/PACCWHS or make your reservation by calling the club (908) 534-6230. Cash bar. The Polish American Citizens Club is located at 29 Kline Blvd., Whitehouse Station, NJ 08889.

Potato Pancake Dinner

NEW YORK – St. Vincent de Paul Parish at the St. Leo Church site, 2748 Military Rd., Niagara Falls is hosting a potato pancake dinner on Sunday, February 18 from 4 – 8 p.m. The offerings include regular potato pancakes, potato pancakes with beef stew, potato pancakes with Hungarian stew, potato pancakes with Polish gravy and potato pie with bacon and cheese. For details call 283-2715 ext.200.

Everything Flea Market & Collectible Show

NEW JERSEY – THE EVERYTHING FLEA MARKET & COLLECTIBLE SHOW will be held on Sunday, February 18, 2018 from 9 AM-4 PM, Indoors & Limited Outdoors at the Wayne PAL Building, 1 PAL Drive (off Parish Drive), Wayne, NJ 07470. Admission: Free. Organization Host: Wayne PAL. For information call 201-998-1144 or events@jcpromotions.info Do your shopping here. There will be 50+ tables displaying an array of quality merchandise such as handbags, sports collectibles, jewelry for all ages, clothing, dollar items, gift items, video games, vintage jewelry, gloves & scarves, toys, perfumes, antiques & collectibles, garage/tag sale items all at bargain prices. Come hungry because there will be delicious food served. JC Promotions is coordinating this event. Support Wayne PAL and come shopping with us.

PGSA Puts Spotlight On Haller’s Army

ILLINOIS – Haller’s Polish Army in France will be the focus of the Polish Genealogical Society of America’s February meeting and webinar on Sunday, February 18 from 2 – 4 p.m. at Fountaindale Public Library District, 300 W. Briarcliff Road. Bolingbrook, IL 60440. The guest speaker will be Paul S. Valasek. Dr. Valasek has written numerous articles for genealogical publications, as well as being an international lecturer. He completed his first book, Haller’s Polish Army in France (2006) which makes available long lost and obscure material detailing the formation of this fighting force of over 23,000 Polish Americans in World War I and the subsequent Polish Soviet War of 1919-1921. He also has the most complete database of the army with over 3 million facts accumulated to date. Attendance at the library is free and open to members and non-members. Non-members will be charged a $10 fee. The presentation will also be offered as a free Webinar to members. Webinar registration for members and non-members can be made at the PGSA website www.pgsa. org by clicking on the “PGSA STORE” tab, then scroll down to click on the “WEBINARS” tab and following instructions. Mail-in registrations will not be accepted.

Visual or Performing Arts Scholarship Available

NEW YORK – The Polish Arts Club of Buffalo Scholarship Foundation is accepting applications for a $1000 college or university scholarship. Applicants must be legal residents of New York State and of Polish ancestry. They must also be a student at the junior level or higher majoring in the visual or performing arts at an accredited college or university. All applications must be postmarked by April 2, 2018. For information and an application visit polishartsclubof buffalo.com or contact scholarship chairperson Stan Nowak at 716-837-2061.

66th KF Chopin Piano Competition

NEW YORK – Applications are open for the 66th Kosciuszko Foundation Chopin Piano Competition. The Kosciuszko Foundation’s Chopin Piano Competition was established in 1949, in honor of the hundredth anniversary of the death of Frederic Chopin. The inauguration took place at the Kosciuszko Foundation House in New York City, with Witold Malcuzynski as a guest artist, and Abram Chasins, composer and music director of the New York Times Radio Station, presiding. Over the years, many outstanding musicians have been associated with the competition including Van Cliburn, Ian Hobson, and Murray Perahia. Today, the Kosciuszko Foundation’s Chopin Competition continues to encourage gifted young pianists to further their studies and to perform the works of Polish composers. Application deadline: May 1, 2018. Semifinals: September 29, 2018; Finals: September 30, 2018. The Kosciuszko Foundation is located at 15 E 65th Street, New York, NY 10065. For more information and application contact the KF at (212) 734-2130, email: chopin@thekf.org Visit the website: www.thekf.org