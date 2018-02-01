Calendar (week of February 1st)

Tribute Ceremony Honoring Kosciuszko

PENNSYLVANIA – Everyone is invited to attend the Annual Tribute Ceremony honoring American Revolutionary War Hero and Freedom Fighter for Poland General Thaddeus Kosciuszko, marking the 272nd Anniversary of his birth and the 201st Anniversary of his death on Saturday, February 3, 2018 – 12 Noon at the Kosciuszko House, 3rd & Pine Streets in Historic Philadelphia. The event is being sponsored by the Polish American Congress – Eastern Pennsylvania District. A luncheon will follow the ceremony at the Polish American Cultural Center Museum. For additional information or luncheon reservations call the Polish American Congress at the Polish American Cultural Center, Monday through Friday between 10 A.M. and 4 P.M. at (215) 922-1700, or email info@PolishAmericanCongress.com.

Thrift Shop

NEW JERSEY – St. John Lutheran Church located at 140 Lexington Ave., Passaic, will be having their next Thrift Shop on February 3rd from 9:30 am until 1:00pm in the Parish hall. This sale features gently used winter clothing, some spring items, household items, domestic items toys, games, books. Everything can be found at extremely low prices. For information call the church office at (973) 779-1166. Volunteers& guests are always invited to help the church women on Sat. Feb 3.

Flea Market, Craft & Collectible Show

NEW JERSEY – A Flea Market, Craft & Collectible Show will be held on Sunday, February 4, 2018 from 9 AM-4 PM, Indoors & Outdoors at Clifton High School, 333 Colfax Ave. (off Van Houten Ave.) Clifton, NJ 07013. Admission: Free. Organization Sponsor: Clifton High School Wrestling Team. For information call 201.998.1144 or events@jcpromotions.info There will be 50+ tables displaying an array of quality merchandise such as handbags, crafts, sports collectibles, clothing, jewelry, gift items, DVD’s, scarves, perfumes, antiques & collectibles, garage/tag sale items and so much more all at bargain prices! Shop with us and support the Wrestling Team. JC Promotions, Inc. is coordinating this event in conjunction with the Clifton High School Wrestling Team. Other school and/or local organizations that would like to participate by having an exhibitor space to sell their items and/or promote their club are welcome to reserve one of the 4 spaces that will be offered free each month. Please contact JC for a reservation.

Historian-Photographer Presents “New Jersey’s Great War Monuments”

NEW JERSEY – On Wednesday, February 7th at 7 pm in Lambert Castle ( 3 Valley Road, Paterson, NJ) the Passaic County Historical Society welcomes historian-photographer Erik L. Burro as he presents New Jersey’s Great War Monuments: A Legacy of Remembrance. This presentation is a result of Burro’s statewide photographic survey of monuments commemorating WWI. Through the medium of Burro’s photographs, the program provides audience members with an introduction to the vast and varied catalog of the Garden State’s memorials commemorating the First World War, including the monuments of Passaic County. This program is particularly timely as 2018 is the hundredth anniversary of the end of World War I. The program is free admission, open to the public and follows a business meeting of the Historical Society. Passaic County Historical Society, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, was founded to cultivate interest among individuals and the community-at-large in the rich history of Passaic County. To this end our museum in Lambert Castle showcases examples of the County’s cultural and artistic diversity, as well as examples of the County’s natural, civil, military, and ecclesiastical history. The Society also maintains a library and archive, which houses manuscripts, books and photographs of historical and genealogical interest. For more information on special events such as this one, visit the Passaic County Historical Society’s website at lambertcastle.org or call (973)247-0085. Be sure to like and follow the Passaic County Historical Society on Facebook for regular updates about all our activities.

Rotary Offers Scholarship for International Graduate Study

NEW JERSEY – The Rotary Clubs in our area are offering an international scholarship for students who are interested in pursuing further study abroad. Applicants must live in Essex, Morris, Sussex or Warren Counties, and must be interested in planning a career in one of the following subject areas: Peace and conflict resolution, Disease prevention and treatment, Water and sanitation, Maternal and child health, Basic education and literacy, Economic and community development. Candidates must be accepted to a foreign university at the time of application. The scholarship is competitive, and the main factors considered are a scholar’s experience, the graduate program of study, and career goals. Of added importance is having a plan with a clear-cut purpose. Additional information may be found in the Rotary Foundation Section of www.rotary.org, or by contacting Eva-Pia Reich at evapiareich@gmail.com Applicants should send their resume, college transcripts, and proposal (to include the program of study and a description of a career path) to Eva-Pia Reich, 24 South Shore Road, Denville, NJ 07834 or evapiareich@gmail.com The deadline to apply is May 1, 2018 with interviews to follow. To learn more about Rotary in your community, visit www.rotarydistrict7470.org

KF Celebrates Fat Thursday (Tlusty Czwartek) With Paczki Feast

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Join us for the annual Pączki Feast! The KF celebrates Tłusty Czwartek (Fat Thursday) before Środa Popielcowa on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8TH. Traditionally, Polish families made pączki and other treats on that day to use all the sugar and fat in the house that would be forbidden during Lent. Glazed pączki will be on sale for $2.50 a piece at the KF between 12 and 5 PM. WE DO NOT TAKE PRE-ORDERS THIS YEAR! FIRST COME FIRST SERVE ONLY! The Kosciuszko Foundation is located at 2025 O Street, N.W., Washington, DC 20036.

Cabaret Night

WASHINGTON, D.C. Cabaret Night featuring “Love Me – Love Me Not” will be held on February 10th (7:00 pm) at the Kosciuszko Foundation in Washington. Artists: Laura Petravage, Mezzo soprano and Wanda O’Brien-Terefil, piano. Wine and refreshments will be served. $30.00 general admission – $20 KF members. RSVP: bbernhardt@thekf.org The Kosciuszko Foundation is located at 2025 O St. NW, Washington, DC 20036.

PACIM Polish Cooking Class Series

MINNESOTA – The Polish American Cultural Institute of Minnesota invites you to a cooking class “Cooking with Kora”. Learn the basics and techniques of some of your favorite Polish foods from Kora Korczak. The next class is February 8th featuring Gołąbki – Cabbage Rolls. The 2017-18 Cooking Series started in October of 2017. This series focuses on the culinary delights of traditional Polish favorites. The next two classes in the series will be held on Thursday, March 8: Surprise Polish Meal and Thursday, April 12: Zupa Grzybowa – Mushroom Soup. Class size is limited to 18. The classes are held from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at The Good Acre, 1790 Larpenteur Ave W., Falcon Heights, MN 55113. PACIM members $30.00 per session; Non-members $40 per session. Register by email: office@pacim.org Register by phone: 612-378-9291 (please leave your name and contact phone #). Check out the website: wwwpacim.org

Bal Karnawalowy 2018

MINNESOTA – PACIM’s signature event, Bal Karnawałowy (carnival ball), honors the pre-Lenten celebration that dates back several centuries in Poland. The formal event includes dinner and dancing. The Ball will be held on Saturday, February 10th, 2018 at the Crowne Plaza Northstar, 618 Second Avenue South, Great Lake Ballroom (7th floor), Minneapolis, MN 55402. The evening includes a silent auction and Wall of Wine raffle, a short program, and the Polonez to open the Ball. Crowne Plaza is offering PACIM guests a discounted rate. For more information visit the Polish American Cultural Institute of Minnesota’s website: www.pacim.org

Polish American Citizens Club of Akron – Mardi Gras, Fat Tuesday, Fish Fry

OHIO – Come celebrate with us on Saturday, February 10th from 5 PM – 8 PM with some great Polish food including paczki, kielbasa, kapusta and our hand-made pierogi. (That’s Polish donut, sausage, sauerkraut and pierogi) Dance the polka to a live bad and just let loose. $12 for adults. Friday, February 9th we will have our Golumpki (cabbage rolls) special. Come early as there is a limited supply. We are building up our staff for the Lenten season to get you seated, served, and smiling this Lenten season. Start by coming on Ash Wednesday 4:30-8:00 PM. WE ARE OPEN ASH WEDNESDAY. The club is located at 472 Glenwood Avenue, Akron, OH 44310 (entrance off Dan Street). Visit their website: www.pacakron.com (Fish Fry every Friday 4:30-8:00 pm). For more information call 330-253-0496 or email: PAC.Akron@gmail.com

Carnival Celebration In Indiana

INDIANA – The Polish Cultural Society of Indiana invites you to CARNIVAL CELEBRATION for children and adults. The party will be held on Saturday the 10th of February 2018 at 5:30 pm at the Latvian Community Center, 1008 W.64th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260. Back by popular demand DJ Mario will provide the musical entertainment! We encourage you to dress up in a Carnival Theme, especially the kids! To help celebrate we ask that you bring a favorite appetizer, salad or dessert. PCSI will provide kiełbasa (sausage), bread and hot beverages along with water. The bar will be open for additional drink purchases. We guarantee a great time and a wonderful atmosphere! Admission is FREE for PCSI members (you can pay your membership for 2018 at the door). Guests of PCSI members or general public are $12 per adult and $6 per child (4-13) or family $30 paid at the door. To RSVP or if you have additional questions email us at info@polishcsi.org or text 317-410-4899. Looking forward to see you at the CARNIVAL! The Polish CSI Board Visit www.polishcsi.org

Polish Pianist Michal Wierba To Perform In Baltimore

MARYLAND – The Ronnie Burrage Trio will feature Polish pianist Michal Wierba in concert on Saturday, February 10th at An die Musik Club, 409 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD. There will be 2 sets: 8:00 & 9:30 pm. Admission $20.00 plus $1.00 fee online; students with valid ID pay $10.00. For ticket sales, go to www.instantseats.com

Romantic Pre-Valentine’s Dinner Night At PNH

CONNECTICUT – Reserve your table today for our Pre-Valentines Romantic Dinner on February 10, 2018 at the Polish National Home of Hartford. Enjoy an intimate setting the Saturday before Valentine’s Day and avoid the hectic restaurant day on the 14th. The evening Includes: A bottle of wine for the couple, Aperitif, 1st course – PNH Salad, 2nd course – Cup of Soup (Choice of Mushroom or Sauerkraut), 3rd course – Mini potato pancakes topped with smoked salmon or 2 Pierogi (a PNH favorite), 4th course – Prime Rib or Roasted Salmon, 5th Course – Dessert: Choice of our house-made Creme Brule, or house-made Nalesniki with Strawberry Sauce. After dinner, enjoy the PNH Game Room and the playful side of your relationship! The room will be available only for you and other couples from our Pre-Valentine’s Dinner. Our Pre-Valentine’s Dinner is only $45/person, which includes tax and gratuity. *Additional beverages may be ordered with your server and a separate check will be provided for your convenience. More information on our website or on the online reservation form. Reservations accepted online, phone or email | Last day to make your reservation is February 3rd. Seating is limited. Call 860-2471784, email: info@PolishHomeCT.org https://hartfordpnh.wufoo.com/forms/prevalentines-romantic-couples-dinner-night/

Victorian Valentine Activity For Children

NEW JERSEY – A little history and fun for the whole family! The Passaic County Historical Society is offering a free craft activity for children of all ages on Saturday February 10th, from 1 pm to 4 pm. Join us at Lambert Castle (3 Valley Road, Paterson NJ) to learn about early Valentine cards and the evolution of the holiday. You will also have a chance to make your own Victorian style Valentine. This activity is free with regular museum admission. The activity will be ongoing throughout the museum’s open hours. Passaic County Historical Society, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, was founded to cultivate interest among individuals and the community-at-large in the rich history of Passaic County. To this end our museum in Lambert Castle showcases examples of the County’s cultural and artistic diversity, as well as examples of the County’s natural, civil, military, and ecclesiastical history. The Society also maintains a library and archive, which houses manuscripts, books and photographs of historical and genealogical interest. For more information on special events such as this one, visit the Passaic County Historical Society’s website at lambertcastle.org or call (973)247-0085. Be sure to like and follow the Passaic County Historical Society on Facebook for regular updates about all our activities.

Ignacy Paderewski Gala Concert

NEW YORK CITY – The Consulate General of the Republic of Poland in New York invites all to join them on a special occasion to mark the start of celebrations for the 100th Anniversary of Poland regaining its Independence. This unique gala concert features accomplished pianists, Chopin specialists, international competition winners, performing renowned works of Chopin and Paderewski. The tribute concert to Paderewski, taking place on the anniversary of his last performance at Carnegie Hall, will be presented by the Consulate General of the Republic of Poland in New York together with the Gazeta Polska Community of America foundation. The concert will be held on February 21st, 8:00 pm, at Carnegie Hall, Stern Auditorium. The best of Chopin and Paderewski will be performed by prize-winning pianists: Kevin Kenner, Szymon Nehring, Lukasz Krupinski and Marek Bracha. For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/PaderewskiGala/ Tickets from $17.50 to $125. CarnegieCharge: 212-247-7800; Carnegie Hall Box Office https://www.carnegiehall.org/Calendar/2018/02/21/IGNACY-PADEREWSKI-GALA-MAESTRO-RETURNS-TO-CARNEGIE-HALL The concert is held under the Honorary Patronage of the Ambassador of the Republic of Poland in Washington, DC and the Consul General of the Republic of Poland in New York.

Thursday Swing Dancing At Polish National Home of Hartford

CONNECTICUT – Regular swing dance is EVERY Thursday starting at 7 pm. Lessons and/or just dancing. If you’re shy, grab some liquid courage at the pub.

• 7:00 pm-8:00 pm: Monthly lessons series

• 8:00 pm-8:30 pm: Beginner Lesson (FREE) – Intermediate Guided Practice in basement ($5 extra)

• 8:30 pm-11:00 pm: Open social dancing

The Polish National Home is located at 60 Charter Oak Avenue – Pulaski Plaza, Hartford, CT 06106. For more information, email: info@polishhomect.org