Calendar (week of February 16th)

Everything Flea Market & Collectible Show

NEW JERSEY – THE EVERYTHING FLEA MARKET & COLLECTIBLE SHOW will be held on Sunday, February 19, 2017 from 9 AM-4 PM, Indoors & Limited Outdoors at the Wayne PAL Building, 1 PAL Drive (off Parish Drive), Wayne, NJ 07470. Admission: Free. Organization Host: Wayne PAL. For information call 201-998-1144 or events@jcpromotions.info Do your shopping here. There will be 50+ exhibitors displaying an array of quality merchandise such as oil & incense, handbags, sports collectibles, jewelry for all ages, clothing, dollar items, gift items, gloves & scarves, toys, perfumes, antiques & collectibles, garage/tag sale items all at bargain prices. Come hungry because there will be delicious food served.

Wolf’s Trail – A Run To Honor Polish Accursed (Heroic) Soldiers

NEW YORK – The Pilsudski Institute of America in cooperation with a group of “Polish Running Team” invites you to participate in the race, “Wolf’s Trail- a Run to honor Polish Accursed (Heroic) Soldiers” on February 26, 2017 (Sunday) at noon in Forest Park, Queens. It is a national project coordinated by the Foundation for Freedom and Democracy in Poland, whose aim is to pay tribute to the soldiers of the Polish anti-communist resistance movement in the period 1944 – 1963 within the pre-war borders of Poland and the popularization of knowledge on this subject. Run is held over a distance of 1,963 meters. In 2016 the race took part 40 000 participants from 160 cities from across the Poland and in New York, Chicago, London, Vilnius, Grodno, Lida, Zhitomir and Zdolbunov. This year the run in Poland and in the world will take part 60 000 runners from 240 cities. This year’s run in Forest Park is sponsored by the Polish & Slavic Federal Credit union Participants will receive T-shirts with images of “Soldiers accursed” and commemorative medals. Details of the race: the distance – 1963 meters Date: February 26, 2017 (Sunday) 12 o’clock, the place Forest Park, Queens, NY. We meet at 11:00 am at Forest Park Drive near the stadium. Tickets: Adults and adolescents (13 years or older) – $ 25 per person. The fee includes: the cost of running the organization, insurance, t-shirt. Children aged 5 -12 – admission free with registered parents. Registration is required – please register on the website until February 23, 2017.

Pilsudski Institute of America

138 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222

Phone 212-505-9077, email office@pilsudski.org

The Instytute is opened: 10:00 – 17:00 Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 12:00 – 19:00 Tuesday.

Hello, My Name Is Anxiety!

CLIFTON, NJ – IFSS (Intensive Family Support Services) is holding a seminar “Hello My Name Is Anxiety” on Wednesday, February 22nd from 7 to 8:30 p.m. If you or someone you know is challenged by anxiety and you would like more information about it, please join us in learning about: Defining Anxiety, Anxiety vs. Anxiety Disorders, Risk Factors, Treatment Options, and Self Help and Coping Skills. The event will be held at the Clifton Public Library, 292 Piaget Avenue, 2nd Floor Conference Room, Clifton, N.J. Cost: Free – Registration is required. For more information and registration please contact the Mental Health Association in Passaic County, Erika Calvi @ (973) 478-4444 extension 113, or at ecalvi@mhapassaic.org

1917: World War, Women’s Rights, and Weaponry Sciences

New Exhibit Opening At Morris County Historical Society

MORRISTOWN, NJ – In recognition of the 100th anniversary of the United States’ entry into World War I, Morris County Historical Society offers a provocative exhibit highlighting The Great War’s impact on Morris County. The new exhibit 1917: World War, Women’s Rights, and Weaponry Sciences, displayed throughout Acorn Hall, will be available from Sunday, February 19 through Sunday, June 25, 2017. Stories of Morris County’s brave men and women during the WWI era will be complimented by authentic WWI uniforms, weaponry and militaria, period clothing, and ephemera. Focusing on sacrifices of Morris County residents, the exhibit honors the men and women who gave their lives during the war, highlights the culture clash of women seeking recognition as equals and the right to vote, and features the tremendous advances in weaponry science credited to the work of men and women at Picatinny Arsenal and throughout Morris County. The Morris County Historical Society at Acorn Hall is open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For a tour of Acorn Hall and to see the exhibit is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors, $3 for students, and Free for children under age 12 and MCHS members. To see the exhibit, only, is one half of the price of admission. For more information, please call the MCHS at 973-267-3465. The Morris County Historical Society, founded in 1945, is a member supported 501 (c)3 organization whose mission is to preserve and promote the history of Morris County. Morris County Historical Society at Acorn Hall is located at 68 Morris Ave., Morristown, New Jersey 07960.

Fish Fry & Tacos – February 24th

ILLINOIS – Polish Roman Catholic Union of America – St. Stanislaus Soc. #1004 Fish Fry & Tacos will be hosted at the Polish Hall, 826 Greenwood St., Madison, IL. Cod sandwich: $4.50 Taco: $2.00

Also available: Shrimp, chicken strips, Pollock fish, onion rings, fries, slaw, dessert, and drinks.

Paczki Day! Tlusty Czwartek!

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Join the Kosciuszko Foundation for the annual Paczki Feast on Thursday, February 23rd from noon to 6 p.m. Traditionally, Polish families made pączki and other treats on the last Thursday before Ash Wednesday to use all the sugar and fat in the house that would be forbidden during Lent. Powdered sugar and glazed paczki will be on sale for $3 a piece. Please pre-order! Our Paczkis are very popular. For more information email bbernhardt@thekf.org

Paczki Day Bus Trip

MICHIGAN – Polish Roman Catholic Union of America Soc #162 Pączki Day Bus Trip will take place on February 28, 2017. Cost $25. The bus leaves from PRCUA Lounge, 1430 Oak St., Wyandotte, MI at 9:00am. Bus leaves Hamtramck at 5:00 pm sharp. For more information, contact Mike at 734-283-4810.

Owls of New Jersey – Audubon Program At NJBG

NEW JERSEY – NJBG invites you to learn more about the Owls of New Jersey at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at 1 pm. Don Torino of the Bergen County Audubon Society will offer an indoor photo presentation on these fascinating and important raptors, touching on the many different species that inhabit our region. Sorry, no live specimens. This program is free and will be held indoors at the Carriage House Visitor Center. Ongoing snow cancels. The New Jersey State Botanical Garden at Skylands, which appears on both the State and National Registers of Historic Places, is open from 8 am to 6 pm every day in the winter, 8 am to 8 pm the rest of the year. Admission to the Garden is always free. Parking is also free in the fall, winter and spring. NJBG/Skylands is located on Morris Road in Ringwood, New Jersey. For an event schedule, membership brochure, directions or more information, please call 973-962-9534 or visit www.njbg.org.

Photo: The Great Horned Owl is one of the New Jersey natives you’ll meet in a program about the Owls of New Jersey at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at 1 pm. This free program is presented by the Bergen County Audubon Society and the NJBG/Skylands Association.

Photo courtesy of Myke Malzone.

Chopin In The City With The PMA

ILLINOIS – With great joy, you are invited to a special event, part of the Chopin IN the City Festival celebrating the birthday of Fryderyk Chopin, at the Polish Museum of America on February 28, 2017. It will be a unique opportunity to view the biographical film, “In search of Chopin” (2014) by Phil Grabsky, telling the story of the Great Master, and to participate in a discussion on his work and life, led by eminent film critic, Zbigniew Banas. The film screening will be accompanied by live performances of Chopin’s works by renowned pianist – Andrzej Jagodziński. We invite all music lovers interested in deepening their knowledge of Fryderyk Chopin.

The event will take place on February 28th, 2017 at Polish Museum of America, 984 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL, 6:30 PM, Tickets $15

Tickets can be purchased on the PMA website: http://www.polishmuseumofamerica.org/?event=urodziny-f-chopina-w-muzeum-polskim&event_date=2017-02-28

Z nieukrywaną radością pragniemy zaprosić Was na wyjątkowe wydarzenie w ramach Festiwalu celebrującego urodziny F. CHOPINA, w Muzeum Polskim dnia 28 lutego 2017 roku. Będzie to niepowtarzalna okazja obejrzenia filmu biograficznego “In search of Chopin” (2014) w reżyserii Phila Grabsky’ego, opowiadającego o Wielkim Mistrzu oraz uczestniczenia w dyskusji poświęconej jego twórczości i życiu, którą poprowadzi znany krytyk filmowy Zbigniew Banaś. Pokaz filmu uświetni swoim występem znakomity pianista – Andrzej Jagodziński). Zapraszamy wszystkich miłośników muzyki, którzy pragną zgłębić wiedzę o Fryderyku Chopinie.

Wydarzenie to odbędzie się dnia 28 lutego 2017 roku w Muzeum Polskim w Ameryce, przy 984 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL o godzinie 18:30, bilety w cenie 15 $ do nabycia na stronie internetowej MPA http://www.polishmuseumofamerica.org/?event=urodziny-f-chopina-w-muzeum-polskim&event_date=2017-02-28

PRCUA Basketball Tournament

MICHIGAN – The 83rd annual PRCUA basketball tournament will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2017 in Big Rapids, MI, hosted by St Rita’s #1368. All players must be PRCUA members in good standing. Be sure to get the entry postmarked/submitted by February 25, 2017.

The committee, chaired by Jason Losinski has finalized the events as follows:

HOTEL ACCOMODATIONS: Holiday Inn Big Rapids, 1005 Perry Ave, Big Rapids, MI.

For reservations please call (231) 796-4400 by February 27, 2017 and mention code PRCUA. The tournament room rates per night is $109 plus Tax.

SPORTS VENUE: Crossroads Charter Academy, 215 N State St, Big Rapids MI. Directions will be provided with a handout at the hotel.

GAME DIVISIONS: Men’s Open, Women’s Open (5 on 5), Women’s (3 on 3), Men’s Over 50 (3 on 3, Must be over age 50).

HOSPITALITY GATHERING: Friday, March 17, 2017 at the hotel from 7pm-10pm.

AWARDS BANQUET: The Eagles, 7230 Stanwood Drive, Stanwood, MI 49346. Immediately following the tournament.

MASS: St Mary’s, 1009 Marion St. Big Rapids, MI. Saturday 5 PM & Sunday 9 AM.

New PRCUA players welcomed and encouraged to join in the fun. If there are any question please call the Fraternal Department: 1 800 772-8632 x2601. Application can be found on the website: www.prcua.org/sports/

Original Art Contest For PNA Members Ages 5 to 12

“Tadeusz Kosciuszko – Freedom Warrior”

February 1st – May 31st, 2017

2017 marks the 200th anniversary of the death of General Tadeusz Kościuszko (1746-1817). In recognition of his activity for the sake of peace, independence, and democracy – the equality of people regardless of their skin color or religion – he is considered a national hero in Poland and the United States. The UNESCO organization, as well as the Senate of the Republic of Poland announced 2017 a Year of Tadeusz Kościuszko. The Polish National Alliance would like to encourage their young members to learn about General Kościuszko, his extraordinary life, accomplishments, memorials around the world, and express their artistic visions on canvas or paper. Winners will be awarded respectively: $300 (1st place), $200 (2nd place), and $100 (3rd place) in each age group, and asked to provide a photo and a short bio for publicity. All entries become the property of the Polish National Alliance and will not be returned.

Rules:

• All artwork must be original, a hand done creation. Photographs and computer generated artwork will not be accepted.

• Artwork must be at least 8.5 x 11 and no larger than 18 x 24 inches and cannot be thicker than 1/4 inch.

• The child must be a PNA member. Only one entry per child is acceptable.

• 4 age groups: 5 – 6, 7 – 8, 9 – 10, 11 – 12

• The artwork should not have the artist’s signature, initials or name on the front. Write only the title in the back of the artwork.

• Send your artwork along with the completed Art Contest Entry Form to: Polish National Alliance Fraternal Activities Department, 6100 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago, Il 60646

• Postmark no later than May 31, 2017

Guided Tours In Polish!

WASHINGTON, D.C. – National Gallery of Art in Washington DC invites you for GUIDED TOURS IN POLISH. The next tour will take place on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17TH 2017. We meet:

12:00 noon at the Rotunda of the West Building – artworks from 13th to 19th centuries

2:00 p.m. at the East Building Information Desk – 20th & 21st -century art

Each tour takes approximately one hour, and you can follow either of them independently.

Tours and events organized by the National Gallery of Art are free, open to public and do not require prior reservation. ALL DETAILS CAN BE FOUND AT www.nga.gov

CONTACT & FAQ: http://www.nga.gov/content/ngaweb/contact-us.html

For the following tours check:

http://www.nga.gov/content/ngaweb/calendar/guided-tours/foreign-language.html

National Gallery of Art w Waszyngtonie zaprasza na wycieczki w jezyku polskim.

Najblizsze oprowadzanie po kolekcji – PIATEK, 17 LUTEGO 2017

godz. 12:00 – zbiorka w Rotundzie Budynku Zachodniego (West Building) sztuka od XIII do XIX wieku

godz. 14:00 – zbiorka przy Informacji w Budynku Wschodnim (East Building) sztuka XX i XXI wieku

Sa to dwie osobne wycieczki (kazda trwa ok. 1 godziny), mozna zatem uczestniczyc zarowno w obu, jak i tylko jednej z nich.

Wstep do Galerii oraz organizowane przez nia wycieczki sa darmowe, otwarte dla wszystkich i nie wymagaja wczesniejszej rezerwacji.

WSZELKIE INFORMACJE DOSTEPNE NA www.nga.gov

KONTAKT i FAQ: http://www.nga.gov/content/ngaweb/contact-us.html

Eddie Blazonczyk’s Versatones Reunion 2017

ILLINOIS – The Reunion of Eddie Blazonczyk’s Versatones will be held at The Glendora House, 10225 Harlem Ave., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415 on Saturday, March 4th. Doors open 5:30 p.m. – Music 7:00 p.m.

Tony Blazonczyk’s New Phaze and The Ampol-Aires will be performing on Sunday, March 5th. Doors open 11:30 am – Music 12:00 pm. Daily Admission $15.00. For more information contact: Bel-Aire Enterprises 708-594-5182 – Versatones.com

Chopin Concert

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Embassy of the Republic of Poland and the Polish American Arts Association of Washington, D.C. present a “CHOPIN CONCERT” featuring Tomasz Robak on Sunday, March 5th at the Embassy of the Republic of Poland, 2640 16th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20009. Concert at 4 p.m. Reception following the performance. The concert benefits the PAAA Scholarship Fund. For more information call 703-356-5198 – www.paaa.us/events