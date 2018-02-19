Calendar (week of February 16)

Everything Flea Market & Collectible Show

NEW JERSEY – THE EVERYTHING FLEA MARKET & COLLECTIBLE SHOW will be held on Sunday, February 18, 2018 from 9 AM-4 PM, Indoors & Limited Outdoors at the Wayne PAL Building, 1 PAL Drive (off Parish Drive), Wayne, NJ 07470. Admission: Free. Organization Host: Wayne PAL. For information call 201-998-1144 or events@jcpromotions.info Do your shopping here. There will be 50+ tables displaying an array of quality merchandise such as handbags, sports collectibles, jewelry for all ages, clothing, dollar items, gift items, video games, vintage jewelry, gloves & scarves, toys, perfumes, antiques & collectibles, garage/tag sale items all at bargain prices. Come hungry because there will be delicious food served. JC Promotions is coordinating this event. Support Wayne PAL and come shopping with us.

Potato Pancake Dinner

NEW YORK – St. Vincent de Paul Parish at the St. Leo Church site, 2748 Military Rd., Niagara Falls is hosting a potato pancake dinner on Sunday, February 18 from 4 – 8 p.m. The offerings include regular potato pancakes, potato pancakes with beef stew, potato pancakes with Hungarian stew, potato pancakes with Polish gravy and potato pie with bacon and cheese. For details call 283-2715 ext.200.

Clifton Health Dept. To Co-Sponsor Cardiac Assessment

CLIFTON, NJ – In collaboration with Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center, the Clifton Health Department will be providing a Cardiac Assessment for Clifton residents on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 between 2pm-4pm at the Clifton Health Department, located at 900 Clifton Ave. 2nd floor, Clifton. Come and learn your cardiac risk through cholesterol testing, blood pressure, BMI/body fat composition and waist circumference. Counseling by a staff physician will also be provided. This screening costs $30.00 a person. Registration is required; please call (973)-470-5760 to make an appointment. February is American Heart Month, a great opportunity to raise awareness about heart disease and how people can prevent it. Heart disease remains the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States, claiming the lives of nearly 610,000 people in the United States each year—that’s 1 in 4 deaths occurring as a result of this devastating disease. Anyone, including children, can develop heart disease, which occurs when plaque builds up in your arteries. When this happens, your arteries can begin to narrow, which blocks the flow of blood to the heart. Smoking, an unhealthy diet, and insufficient exercise are all factors that can increase your risk for having heart disease. High cholesterol, high blood pressure, and diabetes are conditions that may further increase your risk. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the best ways to prevent heart disease are to eat a healthy diet, making an extra effort to reduce saturated fat in your diet, maintain a healthy, appropriate weight, exercise regularly, and prevent or maintain other health conditions. The Clifton Health Department and Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center encourage you to register for this assessment to learn more about your risk for developing heart disease, and how to prevent or lower your risk for developing complications with simple lifestyle changes. The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency for the Township of Little Falls.

Ignacy Paderewski Gala Concert

NEW YORK CITY – The Consulate General of the Republic of Poland in New York invites all to join them on a special occasion to mark the start of celebrations for the 100th Anniversary of Poland regaining its Independence. This unique gala concert features accomplished pianists, Chopin specialists, international competition winners, performing renowned works of Chopin and Paderewski. The tribute concert to Paderewski, taking place on the anniversary of his last performance at Carnegie Hall, will be presented by the Consulate General of the Republic of Poland in New York together with the Gazeta Polska Community of America foundation. The concert will be held on February 21st, 8:00 pm, at Carnegie Hall, Stern Auditorium. The best of Chopin and Paderewski will be performed by prize-winning pianists: Kevin Kenner, Szymon Nehring, Lukasz Krupinski and Marek Bracha. For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/PaderewskiGala/ Tickets from $17.50 to $125. CarnegieCharge: 212-247-7800; Carnegie Hall Box Office https://www.carnegiehall.org/Calendar/2018/02/21/IGNACY-PADEREWSKI-GALA-MAESTRO-RETURNS-TO-CARNEGIE-HALL The concert is held under the Honorary Patronage of the Ambassador of the Republic of Poland in Washington, DC and the Consul General of the Republic of Poland in New York.

Dinner And A Movie

CLIFTON, NJ – Bring your family to the Clifton Community Recreation Center (1232 Main Ave.) for a low cost night out of dinner and a movie on Wednesday, February 21, 2018. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the movie, “Sing”, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. The cost is $5.50 per person and covers the entrance to the movie, unlimited popcorn, juice, a small bag of movie favorite candies, beverage and dinner provided by Gerry D’s Catering (small French fries and choice of 1 hotdog, 1 hamburger, 1 cheeseburger or 1 grilled cheese sandwich and 1 can of soda or bottled water). Seating is limited. Pre-register at the Clifton Recreation office or online at www.cliftonrec.com. Online registration ends on 2/19/2018. For more information, call the Recreation office at (973) 470-5956.

Metropolitan Opera Singers Perform At The KF

NEW YORK CITY – The Kosciuszko Foundation presents “Donna” – a concert by the Metropolitan Opera Singers: Edyta Kulczak, mezzo-soprano & Dísella Làrusdóttir, soprano, accompanied by Tadeusz Domanowski on piano – dedicated to a legendary Polish opera singer Marcella Sembrich-Kochanska on her 160 Birthday Anniversary. The concert will take place on Saturday, February 24 @ 7:00 p.m. held at The Kosciuszko Foundation, 15 E 65th Street, NYC.

Marcella Sembrich (1858-1935) was born into a poor family in a small village in partitioned Poland, and died in NYC as a star, a millionaire and a great philanthropist. She was a good friend of Caruso, Rachmaninoff, Brahms, Schubert, Bismarck, Twain, Modrzejewska, Paderewski, and Sienkiewicz. Her talent was discovered by Franz Liszt who told her: “sing, sing for the world ‘cause you have a voice of an angel.” Over the course of her life, Sembrich conquered the world’s biggest stages, and crowned heads of Russia, England, Greece, Spain, Portugal, Austria, and other European countries admired her voice. She was a leading artist during the first season of the newly founded Metropolitan Opera and remained its star for 25 years. Marcella Sembrich was a great Polish patriot involved in the fight for the Polish cause during WW I and was one of the first supporters of the Kosciuszko Foundation.

For more information and tickets, call 212-734-2130 or go to www.thekf.org

Polish Crafts and Food At International Festival

WISCONSIN – The Polish Heritage Club (Madison-Wisconsin) will present Polish crafts and food at the International Festival , February 24th, held annually in Madison’s Overture Center, 201 State Street, Madison, WI 53703-2214. As usual, their booth will feature handmade Bolesławiec pottery, amber jewelry, Christmas and Easter ornaments, toys and Polish books, CDs and other decorative items. The festival goers will also get a chance to sample Polish food items including pierogi, gołąbki (stuffed cabbage), bigos (hunter’s stew), kiełbasa & sauerkraut with rye bread. A variety of sweet offerings will include pączki and faworki (called also chruściki, chrust, and in English crulers or angel wings) – another favorite sweet treat for the end of Polish carnival. For more information about the Polish Heritage Club, visit www.phcwi-madison.org

Endangered Species – From Exploitation To Conservation

Audubon Program At NJBG – February 25th

NEW JERSEY – NJBG invites you to learn more about Endangered Species: From Exploitation to Conservation at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden on Sunday, February 25, 2018, at 1 pm. Don Torino, President of Bergen County Audubon Society, will discuss the many species of birds that were exploited and became endangered. This indoor program will also cover the conservation efforts involved to protect them, helping many make a remarkable comeback. This program is free and will be held indoors at the Carriage House Visitor Center. Ongoing snow cancels. The New Jersey State Botanical Garden at Skylands, which appears on both the State and National Registers of Historic Places, is open from 8 am to 6 pm every day in the winter, 8 am to 8 pm the rest of the year. Admission to the Garden is always free. Parking is also free in the fall, winter and spring. NJBG/Skylands is located on Morris Road in Ringwood, New Jersey. For an event schedule, membership brochure, directions or more, please call 973-962-9534 or visit www.njbg.org.

PHOTO: The peregrine falcon is one of the recovering species you’ll meet in Endangered Species: From Exploitation to Conservation, a free Audubon program at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden on Sunday, February 25, 2018, at 1 pm. The program is presented by the Bergen County Audubon Society and the NJBG/Skylands Association. Photo courtesy of Bergen County Audubon Society.

Lukasz Kuropaczewski In Concert

MARYLAND – For the fourth performance of the 2017-2018 Season of the John E. Marlow Guitar Series, Marlow Guitar International invites you to the Westmoreland Congregational Church in Bethesda, MD to hear classical guitarist, Lukasz Kuropaczewski (Poland) perform. The recital will take place on Saturday, February 24, 2018 (8 p.m.) at the Westmoreland Congregational Church in Bethesda, MD. The organizers graciously extended a 50% group discount from the published ticket prices ($35.00 – regular; $45.00 – premium seat) to the members of our community. Additionally, children under 17 – no charge. Contact <lmstrzelecki@hotmail.com> if you wish to take advantage of this offer. View his program and buy tickets here: marlowguitar.org

Comedy Night At PACC

NEW JERSEY – On Saturday March 3rd, 7 – 11 p.m., come see our annual comedy show with hilarious national talent. All tickets include dinner, coffee and dessert. Cash bar available. Prices WILL increase a week before the event, so don’t delay! All talent will be announced approximately 3-6 weeks ahead of time. Doors open at 6:30 pm, dinner is at 7. Show to start approximately 8 pm. $30 per person or $55 per couple. www.squareup.com/market/PACCWHS Please order tickets from our online store. The Polish American Citizens Club is located at 29 Kline Blvd., Whitehouse Station, NJ 08889.

PACIM Polish Cooking Class Series

MINNESOTA – The Polish American Cultural Institute of Minnesota invites you to a cooking class “Cooking with Kora”. Learn the basics and techniques of some of your favorite Polish foods from Kora Korczak. The next class is February 8th featuring Gołąbki – Cabbage Rolls. The 2017-18 Cooking Series started in October of 2017. This series focuses on the culinary delights of traditional Polish favorites. The next two classes in the series will be held on Thursday, March 8: Surprise Polish Meal and Thursday, April 12: Zupa Grzybowa – Mushroom Soup. Class size is limited to 18. The classes are held from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at The Good Acre, 1790 Larpenteur Ave W., Falcon Heights, MN 55113. PACIM members $30.00 per session; Non-members $40 per session. Register by email: office@pacim.org Register by phone: 612-378-9291 (please leave your name and contact phone #). Check out the website: wwwpacim.org

Visual or Performing Arts Scholarship Available

NEW YORK – The Polish Arts Club of Buffalo Scholarship Foundation is accepting applications for a $1000 college or university scholarship. Applicants must be legal residents of New York State and of Polish ancestry. They must also be a student at the junior level or higher majoring in the visual or performing arts at an accredited college or university. All applications must be postmarked by April 2, 2018. For information and an application visit polishartsclubof buffalo.com or contact scholarship chairperson Stan Nowak at 716-837-2061.