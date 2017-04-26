Calendar (week of February 10)

Music & Ministry

RUTHERFORD, NJ – An Evening of Contemporary Christian Music & Ministry with Gabriel and Liesl Salamehon on Friday, February 10, 7:30 p.m. at the Rutherford Union Methodist Church, 56 West Passaic Ave., Rutherford, NJ 07070. Come hear this dynamic duo sing! Gabe& Liesl will also minister at RUMC Sunday worship February 12, 19 and 26 at 10 a.m. Admission Free. Donations welcome. For more information call 201-438-4486 – www.rutherfordumc.org

Relay For Life Committee’s Annual Kickoff

CLIFTON, NJ – The Relay for Life Clifton 2017 will follow the Wizard of OZ theme with Somewhere Over the Rainbow there is a CURE FOR CANCER. If you would like to volunteer or organize a team, please join us at our kickoff on Saturday, February 11 at 3:30 PM to 5 PM at the Senior Citizens Center. Join us and learn about Relay, meet some new friends, hear some stories and enjoy some light refreshments. The 13th Annual Relay for Life of Clifton will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2017 2PM to Sunday, June 11,2017 2 AM at Clifton Stadium. Please note the change in our time this year!!! The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life is an event that brings the community together to help the American Cancer Society create a world with less cancer and more birthdays. For more information on the Relay For Life of Clifton, please visit www.relayforlife.org/cliftonnj or contact Sarah Gruehlich at the American Cancer Society 973-285-8030. For 24-hour cancer information, please call toll free 1 800ACS-2345 or visit www.cancer.org.

Health Awareness Month

PASSAIC, NJ – Attention: City of Passaic employees and residents! Free blood pressure screenings at Passaic City Hall Lobby on Tuesday, February 14th from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The screenings will be provided by St. Mary’s General Hospital Community Health Department staff. City hall is located at 330 Passaic St., Passaic, NJ 07055.

Clifton Centennial Committee Seeks Residents And Businesses

Who Will Celebrate 100 Years Old In 2017

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Centennial Committee wants to recognize those residents and any businesses in Clifton that will be celebrating their 100th Birthday or 100th Anniversary during the city’s Centennial Year (2017). As Clifton officially becomes 100 on 4/26/17, we would like to share this milestone year with those celebrating their milestone as well. Any resident or business that is older than 100, let us know who you are too! We are so proud of our residents and our businesses in Clifton and want to recognize those who have been so supportive of our wonderful city. Please contact Mayor Anzaldi’s office at 973-470-5757and someone from the Centennial Committee will contact you regarding your milestone year. It’s Not Every Day You Can Say You’re 100.

2017 Paczki Run

Register Online Today!

MICHIGAN – The run before the big day, Fat Tuesday! Feel better about eating those paczki, or run the route to scout out your favorite place to purchase them. The 5k route winds through Hamtramck, highlighting the city that boasts “The world in 2 square miles.” The run starts at 10AM sharp and after the race, paczek and a beer are served to each finisher! Na Zdrowie! Race Timing Services is providing a B-Tag timing method.

2017 Packet Pick Schedule

Location: Wheelhouse Detroit – Hamtramck 9401 Joseph Campau Ave. Hamtramck, MI 48212. Parking may be found behind the building off of Florian St.

Thursday, February 23 | 10:30AM to 2PM

Friday, February 24 | 4PM to 7PM

Saturday, February 25 | 7AM to 8:45AM

Since 2013, the PaczKi Run has attracted thousands of runners and has contributed over $7,500 to the Hamtramck DDA to support its non-motorized transportation plans.

For more information, log on to: www.tour-de-troit.org, or email: info@tour-de-troit.org

PAAA Scholarships For Polish Students

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Polish American Arts Association of Washington, DC offers several scholarships that could be up to $5,000.00 to undergraduates and graduates of Polish or Polish-American descent. If we grant more than one, the maximum amount may change.

Requirements include but not limited to:

• Student must be a resident in the DC, Maryland, or Virginia

• Attending an accredited University or College

• US citizen

• Fine student with the promise of a successful future.

The full list of Requirements and an Application Form are available on the PAAA website http://www.paaa.us/scholarship/.

Making Valentines – Kids Craft Program At Lambert Castle

NEW JERSEY – A little history and fun for the whole family! The Passaic County Historical Society is offering a free craft activity for children of all ages on Saturday February 11th, from 1 pm to 4 pm. Join us at Lambert Castle (home of the Passaic County Historical Society) at 3 Valley Road, Paterson NJ. Learn about early Valentine cards and the evolution of the holiday and also have a chance to make your own Victorian style Valentine. This activity is free with regular museum admission. The activity will be ongoing throughout the museum’s open hours. Passaic County Historical Society, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, was founded to cultivate interest among individuals and the community-at-large in the rich history of Passaic County. To this end our museum in Lambert Castle showcases examples of the County’s cultural and artistic diversity, as well as examples of the County’s natural, civil, military, and ecclesiastical history. The Society also maintains a library and archive, which houses manuscripts, books and photographs of historical and genealogical interest. For more information on special events such as this one, visit the Passaic County Historical Society’s website at lambertcastle.org or call (973) 247-0085.

Fish Fry & Tacos – February 24th

ILLINOIS – Polish Roman Catholic Union of America – St. Stanislaus Soc. #1004 Fish Fry & Tacos will be hosted at the Polish Hall, 826 Greenwood St., Madison, IL. Cod sandwich: $4.50 Taco: $2.00

Also available: Shrimp, chicken strips, Pollock fish, onion rings, fries, slaw, dessert, and drinks.

Wolf’s Trail – A Run To Honor Polish Accursed (Heroic) Soldiers

NEW YORK – The Pilsudski Institute of America in cooperation with a group of “Polish Running Team” invites you to participate in the race, “Wolf’s Trail- a Run to honor Polish Accursed (Heroic) Soldiers” on February 26, 2017 (Sunday) at noon in Forest Park, Queens. It is a national project coordinated by the Foundation for Freedom and Democracy in Poland, whose aim is to pay tribute to the soldiers of the Polish anti-communist resistance movement in the period 1944 – 1963 within the pre-war borders of Poland and the popularization of knowledge on this subject. Run is held over a distance of 1,963 meters. In 2016 the race took part 40 000 participants from 160 cities from across the Poland and in New York, Chicago, London, Vilnius, Grodno, Lida, Zhitomir and Zdolbunov. This year the run in Poland and in the world will take part 60 000 runners from 240 cities. This year’s run in Forest Park is sponsored by the Polish & Slavic Federal Credit union Participants will receive T-shirts with images of “Soldiers accursed” and commemorative medals. Details of the race: the distance – 1963 meters Date: February 26, 2017 (Sunday) 12 o’clock, the place Forest Park, Queens, NY. We meet at 11:00 am at Forest Park Drive near the stadium. Tickets: Adults and adolescents (13 years or older) – $ 25 per person. The fee includes: the cost of running the organization, insurance, t-shirt. Children aged 5 -12 – admission free with registered parents. Registration is required – please register on the website until February 23, 2017.

Pilsudski Institute of America

138 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222

Phone 212-505-9077, email office@pilsudski.org

The Instytute is opened: 10:00 – 17:00 Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 12:00 – 19:00 Tuesday.

Original Art Contest For PNA Members Ages 5 to 12

“Tadeusz Kosciuszko – Freedom Warrior”

February 1st – May 31st, 2017

2017 marks the 200th anniversary of the death of General Tadeusz Kościuszko (1746-1817). In recognition of his activity for the sake of peace, independence, and democracy – the equality of people regardless of their skin color or religion – he is considered a national hero in Poland and the United States. The UNESCO organization, as well as the Senate of the Republic of Poland announced 2017 a Year of Tadeusz Kościuszko. The Polish National Alliance would like to encourage their young members to learn about General Kościuszko, his extraordinary life, accomplishments, memorials around the world, and express their artistic visions on canvas or paper. Winners will be awarded respectively: $300 (1st place), $200 (2nd place), and $100 (3rd place) in each age group, and asked to provide a photo and a short bio for publicity. All entries become the property of the Polish National Alliance and will not be returned.

Rules:

• All artwork must be original, a hand done creation. Photographs and computer generated artwork will not be accepted.

• Artwork must be at least 8.5 x 11 and no larger than 18 x 24 inches and cannot be thicker than 1/4 inch.

• The child must be a PNA member. Only one entry per child is acceptable.

• 4 age groups: 5 – 6, 7 – 8, 9 – 10, 11 – 12

• The artwork should not have the artist’s signature, initials or name on the front. Write only the title in the back of the artwork.

• Send your artwork along with the completed Art Contest Entry Form to: Polish National Alliance Fraternal Activities Department, 6100 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago, Il 60646

• Postmark no later than May 31, 2017

Everything Flea Market & Collectible Show

NEW JERSEY – THE EVERYTHING FLEA MARKET & COLLECTIBLE SHOW will be held on Sunday, February 19, 2017 from 9 AM-4 PM, Indoors & Limited Outdoors at the Wayne PAL Building, 1 PAL Drive (off Parish Drive), Wayne, NJ 07470. Admission: Free. Organization Host: Wayne PAL. For information call 201-998-1144 or events@jcpromotions.info Do your shopping here. There will be 50+ exhibitors displaying an array of quality merchandise such as oil & incense, handbags, sports collectibles, jewelry for all ages, clothing, dollar items, gift items, gloves & scarves, toys, perfumes, antiques & collectibles, garage/tag sale items all at bargain prices. Come hungry because there will be delicious food served.

Annual Chopin Concert

PENNSYLVANIA – The Polish Heritage Society of Philadelphia presents a Concert in Honor of Fryderyk Chopin, featuring Eric Lu, on Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 2:00PM. Location: Holy Family University Sister Francesca Onley Education Center, 9801 Frankford Avenue, in Northeast Philadelphia. Free Parking. Tickets: $30.00 per person; $20.00 for students. A Light reception follows the performance. The guest pianist, Eric Lu, a 19-year old who is rapidly building an international reputation as a young performer with enormous promise and a distinctive musical voice. He also won 4th prize in the 17th International Fryderyk Chopin Competition in Warsaw, Poland, becoming the youngest laureates in the history of the competition. He is now studying at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia . A native of the Boston, Massachusetts area. Reservations may be made through the Concert Chairperson, Debbie Majka, 215-627-1391 or email: dziecko2@comcast.net. Checks should be made payable to the Polish Heritage Society of Philadelphia, and mailed to Debbie Majka, 812 Lombard Street, #12; Philadelphia, PA 19147.