Calendar (week of December 28th)

New Year’s Eve Celebrations

PENNSYLVANIA – Sunday, December 31 – The St. Adalbert Polish Language School New Year’s Eve Party will be held at the St. Adalbert Church Auditorium, Thompson Street, Port Richmond section of Philadelphia from 8 P.M. to 3 A.M. Music by DJ Bart. Appetizers, 2 dinners, desserts, hot and cold beverages, and champagne. BYOB. Call Danuta 267-251-3776 or Maria 610-368-1604.

PENNSYLVANIA – Sunday, December 31 – New Year’s Eve Celebration at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, 654 Ferry Road, Doylestown, PA from 8:00 P.M. to 3:00 A.M. Music by DJ Grzegorz Tyminski. Hot and cold hors d’oeuvres, elegant dinner buffet, dessert table, beer, wine, soda & midnight champagne toast. BYOB. Call Helen 267-994-8078 or the shrine 215-345-0600.

CONNECTICUT – The Polish National Home of Hartford invites you to a New Year’s Eve Grand Gala, Sunday, December 31st inside the elegant Polish National Home, 60 Charter Oak Ave., Hartford, CT. The night will consist of Hors D’oeuvres – Przekajski, followed by dinner – Obiad, Viennese table – Buffet “Slodyczowy”, and Breakfast – Sniadanie. Music by Polish band “Daniel Sky Band”. Reserve your table by calling 860-247-1784, or email info@polishomect.org

First Day Hike At NJBG

NEW JERSEY – The NJBG/Skylands Association and Ringwood State Park invite you to start off the new year right and enjoy a free First Day Hike on Sunday, January 1, 2018, at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden, located on Morris Road in Ringwood, NJ. Join us on a self-guided, family-friendly hike in the Park woodlands surrounding the Botanical Garden. Weather permitting, you can easily climb to the Mt. Defiance overlook on the Halifax trail and return, or choose our alternate hike without a climb. This annual event is a joint project of Ringwood State Park staff and volunteers from the NJBG/Skylands Association. Wear sturdy shoes and weather appropriate clothes, small children may need to be carried. This event is free. Begin your hike at Skylands between 1:00 and 2:00 p.m. at the Carriage House Visitor Center of the New Jersey State Botanical Garden. Map and hike directions will be provided at the start. Allow 90 minutes for the hike. Snow cancels; please call the State Park office at 973-962-7031 for more information. First Day Hikes are held annually on New Year’s Day at State parks all across the United States. They are designed to encourage visitors to enjoy their state parks year-round, and to promote good health and exercise by working off some of the calories gained during the holidays. In the winter, the Botanical Garden’s primary roads and parking lots are cleared after snowfalls and you’re invited to stroll through the serene surroundings to enjoy the season’s special beauty. Or, bring your cross-country skis and snowshoes to explore the Garden’s many meadows and woodland trails in a totally different way. The New Jersey State Botanical Garden at Skylands, which appears on both the State and National Registers of Historic Places, is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Admission to the Garden is always free. Parking is also free in the fall, winter and spring. NJBG/Skylands is located on Morris Road in Ringwood, New Jersey. For an event schedule, membership brochure, directions or more information, please call 973-962-9534 or visit www.njbg.org.

Jaselka

PENNSYLVANIA – On Sunday, January 7, the Our Lady of Czestochowa Polish Language School Christmas Program, “Jaselka”, will be held at the Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, Ferry Road, Doylestown, PA, prior the 12:30 P.M. Mass. Call the shrine 215-345-0600 for more information.

Wafer Luncheon

NEW JERSEY – The Annual Wafer Luncheon will be held on Sunday, January 7th at St. Joseph Church, Upper Parish Hall, 1010 Liberty Street, Camden, NJ, 11:30 A.M. Call Pat 856-310-1783.

DANCES

PENNSYLVANIA – White Rose Polka Dance will be held on Sunday, January 7th at the Emigsville Fire Co. (Alert Fire Hall), George Street, Emigsville, PA. Music by Shoreliners Band, 2 P.M. Call 717-938-5196.



PENNSYLVANIA – Capitol City Polka Dancers Association Polka Dance will be held on Saturday, Januarty 13th at the Chambers Hill Fire Hall, 6400 Chambers Hill Road, Harrisburg, PA, 5 to 9 P.M. Music by the Polka Quads Band. For more information call Barb, 717-737-1140.

PENNSYLVANIA – Snowball Dance will be held on Sunday, January 21st at the Sacred Heart Parish Center, 2596 Cornwall Road (Cornwall Rd & 419), Cornwall, PA. Music by Shoreliners Band from 2 to 6 P.M. Call Joe Yaklowich 717-566-5704.

Polish Heritage Society of Philadelphia Presents “Map of Polish Philadelphia”

PENNSYLVANIA – On Sunday, January 14, 2018, at 2:30PM at the Associated Polish Home, Vistula Lounge, Peter Obst, Board Member for the Polish Heritage Society of Philadelphia will do an on-line presentation, “Map of Polish Philadelphia”. This is an internet program which includes links to information about various Polish historical markers, monuments, clubs, associations, churches and places that have a “Polish connection”. All are invited. Contact Jean Joka@gmail.com.

Christmas Luncheon & Polonia Awards 2017 – Oplatek I Nagrody Polonii 2017

CALIFORNIA – The Polish American Congress of Southern California cordially invite Polonia to their “Christmas Luncheon and Polonia Awards 2017” on Sunday, January 14th from 2 to 5 pm at the Brookside Country Club, 1133 Rosemont Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103. Cost: $40 per person (prepaid); $45 per person (at the door). The Polonia Awards 2017 recipients are POLAM Federal Credit Union, Henryka Lazarz and Gordon Leon Black. Enjoy the Polish tradition of sharing the Oplatek, catch up with old friends, and make new friends. For more information and reservations, please call Theresa Dudzick 310-245-3157 or email: tdudzick@yahoo.com

Hartford Polish School Fundraising Gala

Zapraszamy na Bal Polskiej Szkoły Sobotniej

CONNECTICUT – The Hartford Polish Saturday School invites you to their FUNDRAISING GALA at the Crystal Ballroom, 211 Farmington Ave., New Britain on Saturday, January 27th from 8 pm to 1 am. For the price of a ticket, they will offer: Polish hors d’oeuvres, a full dinner (buffet style), Viennese table with coffee, tea, soda & juice, music by DJ Greg Polski, a silent suction, raffle prizes and dancing all night. BYOB! Reserve your table now and pay by January 15th. Contact Ania Simpson 860-966-9825 or Asha at 860-817-0368 – email: info@PolskaSzkolaHartford.com

J. Paderewski Polish Language School In Ohio

OHIO – The Polish Women’s Alliance of America conduct and sponsor a Polish Language school for learners of all ages from preschool to adults. The children learn language, culture and music. The adult classes focus on the Polish Language. There are beginning and advanced classes for the adults. The classes take place in the St. Stanislaus Elementary School Building (enter through the Forman doors). Classes are held from 10 am to 12:50 pm on Saturdays from September until the beginning of May. The teachers do an excellent job and make learning a challenging language enjoyable to study. The students make everyone feel welcome. For more information about the classes and tuition, contact the school director, Grazyna J. Buczek at 216-316-6165 or email: grazkabuczek@gmail.com St. Stanislaus is located at 3649 East 65th Street, Cleveland, Ohio 44105. Phone: 216-341-9091