Calendar (week of December 28)

Mandolin Holiday Cheer In Clifton

Photo by John Meixner. – The Bloomfield Mandolin Orchestra, conducted by Enrico Granafei, performed a delightful Holiday Concert on December 6 for the Clifton based organization Young at Heart, in the First Presbyterian Church. Participating members were (L-R): Dr. Phil Jasper, mandolin, Ameurfina Nazario, bandurria, Elfrieda Fenton, mandolin, Mark Sample, mandolin, Annamaria Menconi, mandola, and Edward Hanrahan, guitar. The sextet performed both traditional Italian and holiday songs, with Maestro Granafei as vocal soloist. The BMO looks forward to several concerts, workshops, and lesson programs in the new year. New members of all ages and levels are welcomed to join. Some knowledge of reading music is required. For more information, write to bmomandolin@gmail.com or call President Kristine Massari at 973-444-0357 . Be a part of this special musical tradition!Photo by John Meixner.

First Day Hike At NJBG – January 1, 2017

NEW JERSEY – The NJBG/Skylands Association and Ringwood State Park invite you to start off the new year right and enjoy a free First Day Hike on Sunday, January 1, 2017, at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden, located on Morris Road in Ringwood, NJ. Join us on a self-guided, family-friendly hike in the Park woodlands surrounding the Botanical Garden. Weather permitting, you can easily climb to the Mt. Defiance overlook on the Halifax trail and return, or choose our alternate hike without a climb. This annual event is a joint project of Ringwood State Park staff and volunteers from the NJBG/Skylands Association. Wear sturdy shoes and weather appropriate clothes, small children may need to be carried. This event is free. Begin your hike at Skylands between 1:00 and 2:00 p.m. at the Carriage House Visitor Center of the New Jersey State Botanical Garden. Map and hike directions will be provided at the start. Allow 90 minutes for the hike. Snow cancels; please call the State Park office at 973-962-7031 for more information. First Day Hikes are held annually on New Year’s Day at State parks all across the United States. They are designed to encourage visitors to enjoy their state parks year-round, and to promote good health and exercise by working off some of the calories gained during the holidays. In the winter, the Botanical Garden’s primary roads and parking lots are cleared after snowfalls and you’re invited to stroll through the serene surroundings to enjoy the season’s special beauty. Or, bring your cross-country skis and snowshoes to explore the Garden’s many meadows and woodland trails in a totally different way. The New Jersey State Botanical Garden at Skylands, which appears on both the State and National Registers of Historic Places, is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Admission to the Garden is always free. Parking is also free in the fall, winter and spring. NJBG/Skylands is located on Morris Road in Ringwood, New Jersey. For an event schedule, membership brochure, directions or more information, please call 973-962-9534 or visit www.njbg.org.

New Year’s Eve Celebrations

PENNSYLVANIA – Saturday, December 31 – New Year’s Eve Celebration, National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, 654 Ferry Road, Doylestown, PA, 8:00 P.M. to 3:00 A.M. Music by DJ Grzegorz Tyminski. Hors d’oeuvres, hot dinner buffet, dessert table. Info/reservations call Helen 267-994-8078 or the shrine 215-345-0600.

PENNSYLVANIA – Saturday, December 31 – St. Adalbert Polish Language School New Year’s Eve Party, St. Adalbert Church Auditorium, Thompson Street, and Allegheny Avenue, Port Richmond section of Philadelphia, 9 P.M. to 3 A.M. Music by Bez Szefa Band and DJ Bart. Appetizers, dinner, desserts, champagne. BYOB. Info/reservations call Danuta 267-251-3776 or Maria 610-368-1604.

PENNSYLVANIA – Saturday, December 31 – St. John Cantius Polish Language School New Year’s Eve Party, St. John Cantius Parish Hall, 4415 Almond Street, Bridesburg section of Philadelphia, 9 P.M. Music by DJ Andrzej Band, dinner and much more. Tickets may be purchased at the Polish Bookstore (Ksiegarnia Polska), 2617 E. Allegheny Avenue, Port Richmond section of Philadelphia, 215-426-2767. Everyone is invited.

Polish Parish Oplatek Dinner

MARYLAND – Our Lady Queen of Poland Parish of Silver Spring invite all to their annual Oplatek Dinner on Sunday, January 8, 2017. The dinner will take place at the Knights of Columbus Hall (near the Forest Glen Metro station on the Red Line) at 1:30 p.m. There will be a Children’s Christmas Pageant, singing of traditional Polish Christmas Carols, performance by the parish’s theater group, and a performance by the folk dancing group “Ojczyzna”. Please join them for a wonderful dinner and exchange of good wishes – all in the spirit of good fellowship. Reservations are required. No tickets will be sold at the door. For reservations call Izabella Macander 301-770-7086.

Flea Market, Craft & Collectible Show

CLIFTON, NJ – A Flea Market, Craft & Collectible Show will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2017 from 9 AM-4 PM, Indoors & Outdoors at Clifton High School, 333 Colfax Ave., (off Van Houten Ave.) Clifton, NJ 07013. Admission: Free. Organization Sponsor: Clifton High School Wrestling Team. For information call 201.998.1144 or events@jcpromotions.info There will be 50+ exhibitors displaying an array of quality merchandise such as handbags, crafts, sports collectibles, clothing, jewelry, gift items, DVD’s, scarves, perfumes, antiques & collectibles, garage/tag sale items and so much more all at bargain prices! Shop with us and support the Wrestling Team. JC Promotions, Inc. a fundraising company that produces flea markets, street fairs, arts & craft shows throughout NJ for over 50 organizations, is coordinating this event in conjunction with the Clifton High School Wrestling Team. Other school and/or local organizations that would like to participate by having an exhibitor space to sell their items and/or promote their club are welcome to reserve one of the 4 spaces that will be offered free each month. Please contact JC for a reservation.

Polka Dance

PENNSYLVANIA – Friday, January 6 – Polka Dance, Evergreen Country Club, 415 Hartz Road, Fleetwood, PA, 6 to 11 P.M. Music by Flying Dutchman Band. Info call 610-944-7501.