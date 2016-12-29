- Mikulski Farewell AddressPosted 2 weeks ago
- Check Out December Horoscope!Posted 3 weeks ago
- The NATO-Russia Exercise
Gap… Then, Now, & 2017Posted 1 month ago
- Nothing’s Impossible Says WisniewskiPosted 1 month ago
- First Ever English Language PodcastPosted 6 months ago
- Check out the latest “Student Voice”Posted 10 months ago
- Book Authored By Polish Holocaust SurvivorPosted 1 year ago
Calendar (week of December 28)
CLIFTON – The Bloomfield Mandolin Orchestra, conducted by Enrico Granafei, performed a delightful Holiday Concert on December 6 for the Clifton based organization Young at Heart, in the First Presbyterian Church. Participating members were (L-R): Dr. Phil Jasper, mandolin, Ameurfina Nazario, bandurria, Elfrieda Fenton, mandolin, Mark Sample, mandolin, Annamaria Menconi, mandola, and Edward Hanrahan, guitar. The sextet performed both traditional Italian and holiday songs, with Maestro Granafei as vocal soloist. The BMO looks forward to several concerts, workshops, and lesson programs in the new year. New members of all ages and levels are welcomed to join. Some knowledge of reading music is required. For more information, write to bmomandolin@gmail.com or call President Kristine Massari at 973-444-0357. Be a part of this special musical tradition!
Photo by John Meixner.
First Day Hike At NJBG – January 1, 2017
NEW JERSEY – The NJBG/Skylands Association and Ringwood State Park invite you to start off the new year right and enjoy a free First Day Hike on Sunday, January 1, 2017, at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden, located on Morris Road in Ringwood, NJ. Join us on a self-guided, family-friendly hike in the Park woodlands surrounding the Botanical Garden. Weather permitting, you can easily climb to the Mt. Defiance overlook on the Halifax trail and return, or choose our alternate hike without a climb. This annual event is a joint project of Ringwood State Park staff and volunteers from the NJBG/Skylands Association. Wear sturdy shoes and weather appropriate clothes, small children may need to be carried. This event is free. Begin your hike at Skylands between 1:00 and 2:00 p.m. at the Carriage House Visitor Center of the New Jersey State Botanical Garden. Map and hike directions will be provided at the start. Allow 90 minutes for the hike. Snow cancels; please call the State Park office at 973-962-7031 for more information. First Day Hikes are held annually on New Year’s Day at State parks all across the United States. They are designed to encourage visitors to enjoy their state parks year-round, and to promote good health and exercise by working off some of the calories gained during the holidays. In the winter, the Botanical Garden’s primary roads and parking lots are cleared after snowfalls and you’re invited to stroll through the serene surroundings to enjoy the season’s special beauty. Or, bring your cross-country skis and snowshoes to explore the Garden’s many meadows and woodland trails in a totally different way. The New Jersey State Botanical Garden at Skylands, which appears on both the State and National Registers of Historic Places, is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Admission to the Garden is always free. Parking is also free in the fall, winter and spring. NJBG/Skylands is located on Morris Road in Ringwood, New Jersey. For an event schedule, membership brochure, directions or more information, please call 973-962-9534 or visit www.njbg.org.
New Year’s Eve Celebrations
PENNSYLVANIA – Saturday, December 31 – New Year’s Eve Celebration, National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, 654 Ferry Road, Doylestown, PA, 8:00 P.M. to 3:00 A.M. Music by DJ Grzegorz Tyminski. Hors d’oeuvres, hot dinner buffet, dessert table. Info/reservations call Helen 267-994-8078 or the shrine 215-345-0600.
PENNSYLVANIA – Saturday, December 31 – St. Adalbert Polish Language School New Year’s Eve Party, St. Adalbert Church Auditorium, Thompson Street, and Allegheny Avenue, Port Richmond section of Philadelphia, 9 P.M. to 3 A.M. Music by Bez Szefa Band and DJ Bart. Appetizers, dinner, desserts, champagne. BYOB. Info/reservations call Danuta 267-251-3776 or Maria 610-368-1604.
PENNSYLVANIA – Saturday, December 31 – St. John Cantius Polish Language School New Year’s Eve Party, St. John Cantius Parish Hall, 4415 Almond Street, Bridesburg section of Philadelphia, 9 P.M. Music by DJ Andrzej Band, dinner and much more. Tickets may be purchased at the Polish Bookstore (Ksiegarnia Polska), 2617 E. Allegheny Avenue, Port Richmond section of Philadelphia, 215-426-2767. Everyone is invited.
Polish Parish Oplatek Dinner
MARYLAND – Our Lady Queen of Poland Parish of Silver Spring invite all to their annual Oplatek Dinner on Sunday, January 8, 2017. The dinner will take place at the Knights of Columbus Hall (near the Forest Glen Metro station on the Red Line) at 1:30 p.m. There will be a Children’s Christmas Pageant, singing of traditional Polish Christmas Carols, performance by the parish’s theater group, and a performance by the folk dancing group “Ojczyzna”. Please join them for a wonderful dinner and exchange of good wishes – all in the spirit of good fellowship. Reservations are required. No tickets will be sold at the door. For reservations call Izabella Macander 301-770-7086.
Flea Market, Craft & Collectible Show
CLIFTON, NJ – A Flea Market, Craft & Collectible Show will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2017 from 9 AM-4 PM, Indoors & Outdoors at Clifton High School, 333 Colfax Ave., (off Van Houten Ave.) Clifton, NJ 07013. Admission: Free. Organization Sponsor: Clifton High School Wrestling Team. For information call 201.998.1144 or events@jcpromotions.info There will be 50+ exhibitors displaying an array of quality merchandise such as handbags, crafts, sports collectibles, clothing, jewelry, gift items, DVD’s, scarves, perfumes, antiques & collectibles, garage/tag sale items and so much more all at bargain prices! Shop with us and support the Wrestling Team. JC Promotions, Inc. a fundraising company that produces flea markets, street fairs, arts & craft shows throughout NJ for over 50 organizations, is coordinating this event in conjunction with the Clifton High School Wrestling Team. Other school and/or local organizations that would like to participate by having an exhibitor space to sell their items and/or promote their club are welcome to reserve one of the 4 spaces that will be offered free each month. Please contact JC for a reservation.
Polka Dance
PENNSYLVANIA – Friday, January 6 – Polka Dance, Evergreen Country Club, 415 Hartz Road, Fleetwood, PA, 6 to 11 P.M. Music by Flying Dutchman Band. Info call 610-944-7501.
Annual Wafer Luncheon
NEW JERSEY – Sunday, January 8 – Annual Wafer Luncheon, St. Joseph Church, Upper Parish Hall, 1010 Liberty Street, Camden, NJ, 11:30 A.M., followed by dance music by the Music Box Band. Info/Reservations call Pat 856-310-1783.
“Jaselka”
PENNSYLVANIA – Sunday, January 8 – Our Lady of Czestochowa Polish Language School Christmas Program, “Jaselka “, Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, Ferry Road, Doylestown, PA, prior the 12:30 P.M. Mass. Info call the shrine 215-345-0600.
Polish Language Lecture
PENNSYLVANIA – Sunday, January 8 – Polski Uniwersytet Ludowy Lecture in the Polish Language, Associated Polish Home, 9150 Academy Road, Northeast Philadelphia, 3 P.M. Speaker: Dr. Mariusz Wasik, Profesor. Topic: “Diagnosis and therapy of tumors in the era of explosion of genomic research”. Info call 215-624-9954. All are invited to attend. Free.
Holiday Door Decorating Contest Winners
NEW JERSEY – The Clifton Board of Recreation held the judging of its Annual Holiday Door Decorating contest the week of December 5, 2016. The contest was created in the spirit of the season in hopes to get Clifton families to work together, spend quality time and achieve a common goal while exploring their creative and artistic talents. This year, there were about 22 participants in the contest. Each participant who had decorated received a goody bag on their doorknob, filled with candy, coupons and holiday novelties to thank them for their participation and to let them know that their door was judged. Winners were then selected based on 10 categories. The grand prize winners for each category received a trophy, a ribbon various gift certificates for dinner at local restaurants, recreation dollars and a gift card from Target. A special thanks goes out to our event sponsors which include Doherty Enterprises-Applebee’s, Chevy’s, Sputino’s & The Shannon Rose, Uno Chicago Grill, Floyd Hall, TGIF, Smashburger, IHOP, Anthony’s Coal Fire Pizza, Joe’s Crab Shack, Angelo’s Pizzeria, Villa Roma Pizzeria, Castle Fun Center, Garden Palace Lanes, Wendy’s, Cups, American Institute, Yoga Centric and Tick Tock Diner. This year’s winners were broken down into 10 different categories, here are the winners for each of these categories: The Silvera Family – Most Original, The Potocki Family – Most Colorful, The Coleman Family – Most Creative, The Johnson Family – Best Craftsmanship, The White Family – Most Unique, The Scorziello Family – Most Traditional, The Ponce Family – Best Child’s Creation, The Edel Family – Best Theme, The Lynyak Family – Best Holiday Theme and The Winkler Family – Best Old Fashioned Theme. Prizes were also awarded to two honorable mentions: Wilma Gil and Julie Paragh. All participants did an excellent job this year and we want to thank all our other families who participated in this fun event. Congratulations to this year’s winners! Next year we hope to see many more festive doors for the season.
Majer & Lakowski Families Memorial Scholarship Applications Now Available
The Polish American Congress Charitable Foundation is formally announcing that it is accepting applications for the Majer & Lakowski Families Memorial Scholarships. Scholarships will be granted to full-time undergraduate or graduate students majoring in either engineering or business administration at a public state university or college. Preference will be given to juniors, seniors and graduate students. The amount of the scholarship will be equal to the total annual tuition charge, not including fees, for a student classified by the institution involved as a state resident. That amount will also be awarded to a student classified as a state non-resident. Applications can be obtained at www.paccf.org, by written request to PACCF, 5711 N. Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60646, emailing to paccf@paccf.org, or by phone at 773-763-9942. Deadline to apply is March 15, 2017.
Stypendium Fundacji Charytatywnej KPA
Fundacja Charytatywna Kongresu Polonii Amerykańskiej (Polish American Congress Charitable Foundation) infromuje o udostępnionych stypendiach imienia rodzin Majer i Lakowski – The Majer and Lakowski Families Memorial Scholarships – dla studentόw studiόw inżynieryjnych i administracji biznesu. Kandydaci muszą być studentami studiόw bakalarskich (lincencjackich) lub magisterskich, w publicznej uczelni stanowej (uniwersytet lub college). Pierwszeństwo będzie dane do uczniόw na roku studiόw trzecim, czwartym i magisterskie. Stypendia pokrywają roczne czesne, ktόre uiszcza student – mieszkaniec stanu. Kopię podania o stypendia można uzyskać pisząc na adres: Polish American Congress Charitable Foundation, 5711 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60646 (tel. 773-763-9942). Formularze podań można też wydrukować ze strony internetowej Fundacji Charytatywnej KPA: www.paccf.org. Termin składania podań upływa 15 marca 2017 roku.