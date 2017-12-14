Calendar (week of December 13th)

Christmas Time With Polish Carols

NEW YORK – Cantores Varmienses – the Warmia and Mazury Philharmonic Choir will perform in New York from December 14 to 18, 2017. Since 2009 the choir has been presenting an attractive a cappella repertoire – songs from early music to modern times, standards of popular music, artistic arrangements of Polish and foreign folk songs, as well as Polish and foreign carols and pastorals. Professor Benedykt Błoński will conduct all the performances in New York. More about the Choir: https://filharmonia.olsztyn.pl/orkiestra/chor/

Program:

12/15 Friday – 8:00 PM at the Polish-Slavic Center (Centrum Polsko Słowiańskie), 177 Kent St., Brooklyn, NY 11222

12/16 Saturday – 6:30 PM at Saint Frances de Chantal R.C. Church (during and after Polish Mass), 1273 58th St., Brooklyn, NY 11219

12/17 Sunday – 5:00 PM (during Mass) at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 70-01 Kessel St., Forest Hills, NY 11375

12/18 Monday – 10 AM at the Senior Club Amber (Klub Seniora Amber), 71 India Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222

If you would like to inform us about this event, please reach the Consulate General of Poland in New York at newyork.publicaffairs@msz.gov.pl

JASELKA

PENNSYLVANIA – On Friday, December 15, St. John Cantius Polish Language School will present their Christmas Program, “Jaselka” at St. Joseph Hall (building next to St. John Cantius Church), 4415 Almond Street, Bridesburg section of Philadelphia. For more information call Elzbieta Michta 215-776-7311.

PENNSYLVANIA – On Sunday, December 17, St. Adalbert Polish Language School will present their Annual Christmas Program, “Jaselka” at St. Adalbert Auditorium, Thompson Street & Allegheny Avenue, Port Richmond section of Philadelphia, 12 Noon. Free. Call Danuta Eichler 267-251-3776.

PENNSYLVANIA – On Sunday, January 7, the Our Lady of Czestochowa Polish Language School Christmas Program, “Jaselka”, will be held at the Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, Ferry Road, Doylestown, PA, prior the 12:30 P.M. Mass. Call the shrine 215-345-0600 for more information.

Wigilia

NEW YORK – The Polish Arts Club of Buffalo, Inc. will hold its traditional Polish Christmas Eve Dinner “Wigilia” on Sunday, December 17th at Kloc’s Grove, 1245 Seneca Creek Road, West Seneca, NY 14224. 1:00 p.m. Social Hour – 1:45 Dinner. $35.00 per person. RSVP by December 10th to Bette Rydzynski Hulley, 191 Crosby Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217, (716) 572-9112.

PENNSYLVANIA – St. Mary’s Polish American Society Wigilia Christmas Social will be held on Saturday, December 16th at St. Mary’s Church, West Elm & Maple Streets, Conshohocken, PA. Mass at 11 A.M. followed by the Polish Wigilia Dinner. For more information and/or reservations, call Dorothy Swedkowski, 610-630-0861.

PENNSYLVANIA – On Sunday, December 17, the Polish American Heritage Association of Berks County will hold their Annual Polish Christmas Eve “Wigilia” Dinner at the Stirling Guest Hotel, 1120 Centre Avenue, Reading, PA. Doors open at 4:15 P.M., with cocktails, followed by sharing of the oplatek, dinner and koledy. Call Henry Pruski 610-372-1279 after 7 P.M.

Traditional Wigilia

OHIO – The Polish American John Paul II Cultural Center of Cleveland, Ohio invites you to join them for a Traditional Wigilia on Sunday, December 17th. Breaking of the oplatek will take place at 12:30 pm followed by a traditional meatless dinner and singing of Polish Christmas Carols – Koledy. Cost $25.00 per person (Children 5-12 $10.00). For more information and reservations call Henia 216-285-1958, Alina 440-888-1567 or the Center at 216-883-2828. Limited seating. The center is located at 6501 Lansing Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44105.

Christmas Concert

PENNSYLVANIA – On Sunday, December 17, a Christmas Concert will be held at the Associated Polish Home, 9150 Academy Road, Northeast Philadelphia. The concert will feature the Marcella Kochanska Sembrich Female Chorus & the Adam Mickiewicz Polish Language School Children. Time: 2:30 P.M. Reception following the concert. For more information/reservations call 215-627-1391.

Ceremony of Carols

PENNSYLVANIA – A Ceremony of Carols will be held on Sunday, December 17th at St. John Cantius Church, Thompson & Orthodox Streets, Bridesburg section of Philadelphia, 7 P.M. Call Terry Dombkoski 215-535-6667.

Christmas Dinner & Dance

PENNSLYVANIA – A “Christmas Dinner Dance” will be held at Sacred Heart Parish Center, Cornwall Road & 419, Cornwall on Sunday, December 17. Music by the Shoreliners Band from 1:30 to 7 P.M. Call Joe Yaklowich 717-566-5

Holiday Flea Market & Gift Fair

NEW JERSEY – A HOLIDAY FLEA MARKET & GIFT FAIR will be held on Sunday, December 17, 2017 from 9 AM-5 PM, Indoors & Outdoors at Clifton High School, 333 Colfax Ave., Clifton, NJ 07013. Admission: Free. Organization Sponsor: Clifton High School Wrestling Team. For information call 201-998-1144 or events@jcpromotions.info Do your holiday shopping here. There will be 50+ exhibitors displaying an array of quality merchandise such as oil & incense, handbags, sports collectibles, jewelry for all ages, clothing, dollar items, gift items, gloves & scarves, toys, perfumes, antiques & collectibles, garage/tag sale items all at bargain prices. Come hungry because there will be delicious food served. JC Promotions, Inc., a fundraising company, is coordinating this event. JC is offering 4 free spaces to any school organization that would like to participate by having an exhibitor space to sell their items and/or promote their club are welcome to reserve one of the 4 spaces being offered. Please contact JC for a reservation. Hurry while they last.

Christmas Celebration With The Kosciuszko Foundation In Washington!

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Let’s Get Together, Eat, Sing and Be Jolly! The Kosciuszko Foundation invites all to an Informal Christmas Pot Luck Gathering at the Kosciuszko Foundation on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16TH @ 5PM. Please bring a dish / a snack / a drink and let’s celebrate together! The Kosciuszko Foundation is located at 2025 O Street, N.W. Washington, DC 20036. Bring something to share and COME AND CAROL WITH US!

Polish Christmas Carols 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The EMBASSY OF THE REPUBLIC OF POLAND, THE POLISH LIBRARY & POLISH DRAMA CLUB cordially invite you to POLISH CHRISTMAS CAROLS 2017 – a beautiful Holiday Concert, Sing-Along, Traditional Polish Christmas Cakes & artistic performance on Sunday, December 17th from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Polish Embassy, 2640 16th Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20009. Polish Christmas Carols is a fundraising event for the Polish Library in Washington, D.C., a non-profit organization supported by membership fees and donations only, and staffed by volunteers. If you would like to become a Library member or renew your membership, visit our website at http://www.polishlibrary.org/drupal/

AMBASADA RZECZYPOSPOLITEJ POLSKIEJ, BIBLIOTEKA POLSKA & POLISH DRAMA CLUB Serdecznie zapraszają na KOLĘDY 2017. Przepiękny świąteczny koncert, wspólne śpiewanie, tradycyjne wigilijne ciasta oraz PROGRAM ARTYSTYCZNY.

Kolędy są imprezą zbierającą fundusze na cele Biblioteki Polskiej w Waszyngtonie – organizacji pozarządowej utrzymywanej tylko ze składek członkowskich i donacji, a opartej na pracy wolontariuszy. Jeżeli chcieliby Państwo zapisać się do Biblioteki lub odnowić członkowstwo, zapraszamy na naszą stronę: http://www.polishlibrary.org/drupal/

Dziękujemy za szczodrość we wspieraniu naszej działalności.

Second Sunday Concert Series at Passaic Public Library

“Composers Born in December” Featuring the Allegro Singers

Passaic, NJ – Passaic Public Library presents the last performance of this year’s Second Sunday Concert Series on Sunday, December 17th featuring the Allegro Singers performing “Composers Born in December.” An afternoon of beautiful music by the great composers: Puccini, Beethoven, and Mascagni!” This program will be held on the 2nd Floor Exhibit Hall at the Passaic Public Library, 195 Gregory Avenue, Passaic, NJ 07055. For more information, please call the Reference Department at 973-779-0474 ext. 11.

PUC of Los Angeles 70th Anniversary Celebration & Scholarship Presentations

CALIFORNIA – The Polish University Club of Los Angeles invites all to the 70th Anniversary Celebration & Scholarship Presentations on Sunday, December 17th at the San Gabriel Country Club, 350 E. Hermosa Drive, San Gabriel, CA 91775. Arrival at 11 am; Luncheon & Scholarship Presentations 11:30 am to 3 pm. Win fabulous prizes from the raffle being offered – cash, gift cards, and much more. For inquiries, call Theresa Dudzick at 310-245-3157 or email: tdudzick@yahoo.com Founded in November 1947, the Polish University Club of Los Angeles is a not-for-profit California operation. Its mission is to provide scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students of Polish heritage and to support Polish culture in Southern California. Over the past seven decades, the PUCLA has distributed well over $400,000 in scholarships to over 150 students.

Holiday Flea Market & Gift Fair

NEW JERSEY – A Holiday Flea Market & Gift Fair will be held on Saturday, December 23, 2017, Indoors Only from 9 AM-5 PM at Lyndhurst High School, 400 Weart Ave., (off Ridge Road & Fern Ave.), Lyndhurst, NJ 07071. Admission: Free. Organization Sponsor: Lyndhurst Police Emergency Squad. For information call 201-998-1144 or events@jcpromotions.info Shop with us and get your last minute gift items. There will be 50+ exhibitors displaying an array of quality merchandise such as one of a kind items, handbags, sports collectibles, candles, jewelry for all ages, clothing, dollar items, gift items, gloves & scarves, toys, perfumes, antiques & collectibles, garage/tag sale items all at bargain prices. JC Promotions, Inc. is coordinating this event. JC is offering 4 free spaces to any school organization that would like to participate by having an exhibitor space to sell their items and/or promote their club are welcome to reserve one of the 4 spaces being offered. Please contact JC for a reservation. Hurry while they last.

The Cathedral of St. John The Divine Rins In 2018

With 33rd Annual New Year’s Eve Concert for Peace

NEW YORK CITY – The Cathedral of St. John the Divine rings in 2018 with the 33rd annual New Year’s Eve Concert for Peace on Sunday, December 31, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street), Manhattan. This signature event is one of many comprising the 2017–2018 season of Great Music in a Great Space. This year’s concert begins with Joseph Haydn’s glorious Te Deum. The program continues with the U.S. premiere of See the Wretched Strangers by composer Lucas Wiegerink; the text, written by Shakespeare, is an impassioned commentary on immigration and refugees. A series of choral songs about our shared Earth continues the theme of neighborly compassion, inspiring a renewal of hope for the coming year. In addition to performances by Jason Robert Brown and Judy Collins, joined by host Harry Smith, with soloists Jamet Pittman and Arthur Fiacco, this year’s concert honors the centennial of Leonard Bernstein. Bernstein founded the New Year’s Eve Concert for Peace in 1984, and is remembered in excerpts from his Mass. This annual concert bears Bernstein’s imprint, and has become one of the Cathedral’s most celebrated events. A limited number of general admission seats are free and open to the public, on a first-come, first-served basis. Ticketed seating is also available, at $40 (general admission), $100 (preferred seating), and $150 (premium seating). For additional information and to purchase tickets, please visit: http://www.stjohndivine.org/visit/calendar/events/music/4035/new-years-eve-concert-for-peace-5

Exhibition: Treasures From The Vault

NEW YORK – The exhibition at the Morgan Library & Museum consisting of four classics of contemporary Polish literature in fine bindings by Kurtiak and Ley Artistic Publishers is now being shown through March 11, 2018. Treasures from the Vault is an ongoing exhibition series featuring works drawn from these diverse collections in the sumptuous setting of Pierpont Morgan’s 1906 Library. The Morgan Library & Museum is located at 225 Madison Avenue in New York.

Pan Tadeusz is the last epic poem in the history of world literature which was written in the first half of the 19th century by Adam Mickiewicz who was considered a genius of poetry comparable to that of Chopin’s in music. The most important Polish poem can be compared to Homer’s “Iliad” and “Odyssey”. It is an affirmation of Poland’s native traditions and values, and was born of nostalgia for the perfect idyllic image of the traditional Polish homestead during the time of Poland’s partition by its neighboring absolutist monarchies.

Przedwiośnie (The Early Spring) by Stefan Zeromski was written in 1924 and depicts Poland as the country that regained its independence but is not free of problems and risks. The book presents a clash of the Communist revolutionary versus a systematic, thoughtful reform concepts that vie for the support of hearts and minds in the reborn country.

Trylogia (The Trilogy) is the essential and most beautiful work of Henryk Sienkiewicz, the winner of the 1905 Nobel Prize in literature “because of his outstanding merits as an epic writer”. It was written to “comfort Poles’ hearts,” who in the 19th century longed for the recovery of Poland’s statehood. Sienkiewicz is mostly known to the American readership for his rendition of the Rome of Nero in his epic “Quo Vadis” turned into a blockbusting Hollywood movie featuring Peter Ustinov and other greats in 1951.

Wesele (The Wedding) by Stanisław Wyspiański is the most important and most symbolic and magical drama in Polish literature. The play was aimed to depict the state of the spirit of the Polish nation at the turn of the century as it was written in 1901.

Ring In New Year with PNH

CONNECTICUT – The Polish National Home of Hartford invites you to a New Year’s Eve Grand Gala, Sunday, December 31st inside the elegant Polish National Home, 60 Charter Oak Ave., Hartford, CT. The night will consist of Hors D’oeuvres – Przekajski, followed by dinner – Obiad, Viennese table – Buffet “Slodyczowy”, and Breakfast – Sniadanie. Music by Polish band “Daniel Sky Band”. Reserve your table by calling 860-247-1784, or email info@polishomect.org